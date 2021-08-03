Ameriwest Lithium Advances Clayton Valley Exploration

The DME property consists of 283 unpatented placer claims, encompassing a total area of 2,274 ha (5,618 acres) of public land, in southern Clayton Valley, Nevada, USA. According to a draft National Instrument 43-101 (“NI 43-101”) technical report being prepared for the Company, the DME property has potential to host both lithium brine and lithium sedimentary deposits, subject to exploration success.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ameriwest Lithium Inc. (“Ameriwest” or the “Company”) (CSE: AWLI) (OTC: AMRWF) (FSE: 5HV0), a North American lithium exploration and development company, is pleased to advise of recent activities related to its Deer Musk East (“DME”) property in Nevada.

The draft report, which the Company anticipates publishing and filing shortly, recommends that a Phase 1 Exploration Program consisting of soil sampling, rock chip sampling, and geophysics be completed to initially evaluate the lithium potential on the DME property. The report recommends geophysics studies including seismic reflection for definition of subsurface strata and fault definition; gravity for investigation of depth to bedrock and structures; and transient electromagnetics (“TEM”) to evaluate the extent of conductors that may represent lithium brine hosting units.

The Company accepted the recommendations of Raymond Spanjers, the author of the technical report and a qualified person (as that term is defined in NI 43-101), for completing the soil sampling, rock chip sampling, and geophysical work and elected to commence the studies which have already begun and are currently ongoing. Information from the Phase 1 exploration program will be used to make recommendations for a Phase 2 exploration program, which would potentially include drilling for sedimentary or brine deposits.

David Watkinson, Ameriwest’s President & CEO, notes, “We are excited to have initiated a first phase of exploration work on our DME property. Our understanding of the property and its exploration potential will be greatly enhanced by this work, and it is our goal, if initial results are successful, to subsequently develop a drill program to extend our exploration efforts.”

Ameriwest invites interested stakeholders and shareholders alike to visit its website and sign-up for regular news alerts which will help provide timely updates of ongoing activities. Insofar as no mineral resources or reserves have yet been delineated on the DME property, management believes strongly in regular communications, updates, and reports from the field, as an important aspect of developing informative and useful engagement as the Company continues to help explore and develop the exciting and rapidly evolving lithium sector.