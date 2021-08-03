checkAd

Systemair Annual and Sustainability Report 2020/21 is now available online

Press Release, 3 August 2021

Systemair AB (NASDAQ OMX Stockholm: SYSR) announced today that the company's Annual and Sustainability Report for 2020/21 is published, see the attached file. The Annual and Sustainability Report is also published on the company's website group.systemair.com, in both Swedish and English versions.

A printed Annual overview will be distributed shortly to those who have expressed an interest. A printed Annual overview can also be ordered on the website.

For further information, please contact:

Roland Kasper, CEO + 46 (0)73 094 40 13

Anders Ulff, CFO + 46 (0)70 577 40 09

Gerald Engström, Chairman of the Board + 46 70 519 00 01

Systemair AB, SE-739 30 Skinnskatteberg, Sweden, +46 222 440 00, www.systemair.com

Note: This information is information that Systemair AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 10.00 CEST on 3 August 2021.

Systemair in brief
Systemair is a leading ventilation company with operations in 54 countries in Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, Asia, Australia and Africa. The Company had sales of SEK 8.5 billion in the 2020/21 financial year and employs approximately 6,400 people. Systemair has reported an operating profit every year since 1974, when the company was founded. Over the past 10 years, the Company's growth rate has averaged about 10 percent. Systemair helps to improve the indoor climate with the help of energy-efficient and sustainable products that reduce carbon dioxide emissions.

Systemair has well-established operations in growth markets. The Group's products are marketed under the Systemair, Frico, Fantech and Menerga brands. Systemair shares have been quoted on the Mid Cap List of the Nasdaq OMX Nordic Exchange in Stockholm since October 2007. The Group comprises about 90 companies.

