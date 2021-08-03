checkAd

Coller Capital And Ping An Overseas Holdings Announce Closure Of One Of The World's Largest Private Credit Secondaries Transaction

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
03.08.2021, 10:06  |  15   |   |   

HONG KONG and SHANGHAI, Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Coller Capital ("Coller") and Ping An Overseas Holdings together with its subsidiaries ("Ping An"), the main offshore investment and asset management platform of Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd., have closed one of the world's largest private credit secondaries transaction for a credit portfolio managed by Ping An.

Coller investment and co-investment vehicles are investing $580 million of a total transaction value of $680 million. An Asian institution is investing $100 million alongside Coller. Following the closure of the transaction on 30th July 2021, Ping An will continue to manage the portfolio.

The portfolio comprises four flagship credit funds managed by blue-chip North American and European managers. It is highly diversified, covering 400 positions in over 250 companies and spread across a range of industries, including professional services, healthcare and telecommunications.

"This is the world's largest private credit secondaries transaction and exactly the kind of complex investment opportunity in which Coller Capital specialises," said Jeremy Coller, CIO of Coller Capital. "We know the team at Ping An well, and we look forward to working closely with them in the development of this exciting portfolio."

Hoi Tung, Chairman & CEO of Ping An Overseas Holdings, said, "We are delighted with the successful close of this landmark transaction. Over the past few years, we have seen strong growth in investor interest in credit funds, which have proven to be a source of sustainable income for investors despite market turbulence. By working with leading credit fund managers around the globe, we will continue to find attractive investment opportunities and deliver value to our partners and clients."

About Coller Capital

Coller Capital, founded in 1990, is one of the world's leading investors in the secondary market for private assets – and widely acknowledged as an innovator at the complex end of secondaries.

The firm provides liquidity solutions to private markets investors worldwide, acquiring interests in private equity, private credit, and other private markets assets. With headquarters in London, and offices in New York and Hong Kong, Coller's multinational investment team has a truly global reach.

In January 2021, the firm closed Coller International Partners VIII, with committed capital (including co-investment vehicles) of just over $9 billion and backing from over 200 of the world's leading institutional investors.

About Ping An Overseas Holdings

China Ping An Insurance Overseas (Holdings) Limited is a direct wholly-owned subsidiary of Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. (HKEX: 2318; SSE: 601318).

We have strong offshore investment research and portfolio management capabilities and are committed to providing clients with a wide range of overseas investment products, asset management and consulting services. We offer capital markets investment services including open-/closed-end funds, ETFs and mandates in equity, fixed income, funds of hedge funds, and AI and quantitative investments, and alternative investment services including funds, co-investments and direct investments in global (mainly US and Europe) private equity, private debt, infrastructure and real estate.

STOXX Europe Total Market Technology EUR (Net Return) jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Coller Capital And Ping An Overseas Holdings Announce Closure Of One Of The World's Largest Private Credit Secondaries Transaction HONG KONG and SHANGHAI, Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Coller Capital ("Coller") and Ping An Overseas Holdings together with its subsidiaries ("Ping An"), the main offshore investment and asset management platform of Ping An Insurance (Group) Company …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Windi Washington, Renowned Talent Manager, Steps Down to Reactivate Acting Career and Launch Podcast: Windi World Daily With Windi Washington
Lupus Research Alliance Applauds U.S. FDA Approval of AstraZeneca's anifrolumab-fnia (Saphnelo) for ...
Functional Automotive Exteriors With Printed/Flexible Electronics, Discussed by IDTechEx
The Virtual Reality (VR) Market Expected To Exceed $180 Billion By 2026, At A CAGR Of 48.7%
Anti-settling Agents Sales to Total 74 KT in 2021, Exhibiting 2.9% Y-o-Y Growth
Hyperopia Market Expected to Climb Moderately at a 1.0% CAGR During the Study Period [2018-2030], ...
TenureX Raises $5M Series Seed, Poised to Become the Next Generation Platform for Corresponding ...
Global Bispecific Antibody Therapeutics Market Forecast Clinical Trials Drug Approval Insight 2028
Esports Market Size to Reach USD 5,199.8 Million in 2028 | Increasing Number of Live Esports ...
Adaptive Shield Named Winner in Black Unicorn Awards for 2021
Titel
AKKA Technologies And Modis Unite To Build A Global Smart Industry Leader
Carrier Announces Agreement to Sell its Chubb Fire & Security Business to APi Group Corporation
Picosun delivers ALD technology to ams OSRAM
Could A Helium Shortage Derail The Tech Boom
Increasing Use in Lithium-ion Batteries, Graphite Electrode, Nuclear Industry to Drive Needle Coke ...
The Way of Advertising Future: Social Influencers and Content Creators
Governments Get Behind the Global Shift Towards Electric Vehicles
TOKYO 2020 OLYMPIC GAMES - Eventing Cross-Country
FountainCap extends flagship China strategy to Europe with UCITS launch
VeChain Releases New Milestone to PoA 2.0: Successful VIP-193 Testnet
Titel
Erdal Can Alkoclar: Tokenization Is The Future Of Ore Mining
EQT Infrastructure acquires Meine Radiologie and Blikk to form a leading radiology and radiotherapy ...
Another Near Billion-Dollar Cannabis Acquisition Signals More Hyper Valuations to Come
Transine Therapeutics Appoints Industry Veteran Jan Thirkettle Ph.D. as CEO
Head of Russia-Brazil Business Council Andrey Guryev Takes Part in International Seminar on ...
AKKA Technologies And Modis Unite To Build A Global Smart Industry Leader
Carrier Announces Agreement to Sell its Chubb Fire & Security Business to APi Group Corporation
Why Plant-Based Consumer Goods Are A Booming, Multi-Billion Dollar Business
Commercial Vehicles Market Size To Reach $1.82 Trillion By 2028 | CAGR: 5.2%: Grand View Research, Inc.
CFD Broker Vergleich 07/2021 - Die Besten CFD im Test
Titel
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Electric Scooter Market Worth $644.5 Billion by 2028, Growing at a CAGR of 29.4% from 2021 -- ...
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Erdal Can Alkoclar: Tokenization Is The Future Of Ore Mining
Biotech Is Fueling An All-New Cannabis Boom
Viatris Inc. Launches as a New Kind of Healthcare Company, Positioned to Meet the World's Evolving ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
15.07.21Ping An's First UCITS Umbrella Fund Obtains SFC Mutual Recognition for Public Offering in Hong Kong
PR Newswire (engl.) | Pressemitteilungen