checkAd

Atos Positioned as a Leader in Gartner Magic Quadrant for Data Center Outsourcing and Hybrid Infrastructure Managed Services, Global

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
03.08.2021, 10:07  |  27   |   |   

Paris, 3 August 2021 – Atos has been positioned by Gartner, Inc. as a Leader in its Magic Quadrant for Data Center Outsourcing and Hybrid Infrastructure Managed Services, Global. Atos was named a Leader in Gartner's Europe and North America region-specific Magic Quadrant reports for 9 and 4 years running respectively.

Atos is recognized for its completeness of vision and ability to execute. In 2020, Atos launched Atos OneCloud, a unique initiative to pro-actively accelerate its clients’ migration to the Cloud. Supported by a €2 billion investment, Atos OneCloud is a one-stop shop offering end-to end cloud transformation with industry specific solutions and go-to-market, including cloud advisory consulting, application transformation or prebuilt cloud accelerators.

Gartner reviewed 19 service providers that offer data center outsourcing (DCO) and hybrid infrastructure managed service (HIMS) in Asia Pacific, in Europe, and in North America, based on their completeness of vision and ability to execute.

“We are proud to be recognized once again as a Leader in Data Center Outsourcing and Hybrid Infrastructure Services, global by Gartner. We are seeing a lot of organizations navigating towards an integrated approach to cloud adoption. They are concerned about cloud lock-in and want security, stability and simplicity from a trusted cloud-agnostic partner. As a leader of secure and decarbonized digital, Atos is focused on continuously strengthening its cloud capabilities, expertise and skills to stay in front of its clients' needs,” said Jo Debecker, Head of Global Operations at Atos.

Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Data Center Outsourcing and Hybrid Infrastructure Managed Services, Global, Claudio Da Rold, Stephanie Stoudt-Hansen, Alexandra Chavez, DD Mishra, 26 July 2021
Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Data Center Outsourcing and Hybrid Infrastructure Managed Services, North America, Mark Ray, Daniel Barros, Stephanie Stoudt-Hansen, Andrew Miljanovski, Leah Ciavardini, 04 November 2020
Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Data Center Outsourcing and Hybrid Infrastructure Managed Services, Europe, Claudio Da Rold, Mark Ray, David Groombridge, Andrew Miljanovski, Alexandra Chavez, 9 June 2020
Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s Research & Advisory organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. GARTNER and Magic Quadrant are registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

About Atos

Atos is a global leader in digital transformation with 105,000 employees and annual revenue of over € 11 billion. European number one in cybersecurity, cloud and high performance computing, the Group provides tailored end-to-end solutions for all industries in 71 countries. A pioneer in decarbonization services and products, Atos is committed to a secure and decarbonized digital for its clients. Atos operates under the brands Atos and Atos|Syntel. Atos is a SE (Societas Europaea), listed on the CAC40 Paris stock index.

The purpose of Atos is to help design the future of the information space. Its expertise and services support the development of knowledge, education and research in a multicultural approach and contribute to the development of scientific and technological excellence. Across the world, the Group enables its customers and employees, and members of societies at large to live, work and develop sustainably, in a safe and secure information space. www.atos.net

Press contact:
Marion Delmas | marion.delmas@atos.net | +33 6 37 63 91 99

Attachment





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Atos Positioned as a Leader in Gartner Magic Quadrant for Data Center Outsourcing and Hybrid Infrastructure Managed Services, Global Paris, 3 August 2021 – Atos has been positioned by Gartner, Inc. as a Leader in its Magic Quadrant for Data Center Outsourcing and Hybrid Infrastructure Managed Services, Global. Atos was named a Leader in Gartner's Europe and North America …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Innovation Pharmaceuticals Provides Update on Brilacidin Antiviral Research
Strongbridge Biopharma plc Announces Commencement of Mailing of Proxy Statement
Rapid Therapeutic Announces Private Placement of $1.9 Million Convertible Notes
VERB to LiveStream Investor Fireside Chat with CEO Rory J. Cutaia Hosted By Trish Hunt on Thursday, August 5, 2021, at 3: 30 p.m. ET
Cytokinetics Announces Start of COURAGE-ALS, a Phase 3 Clinical Trial of Reldesemtiv in Patients ...
urban-gro, Inc. Completes Acquisition of MJ12 Design Studio and Forecasts the Addition of $7-$9M of ...
EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Announces Renowned Scientists to Join New Executive Scientific Advisory ...
urban-gro, Inc. Completes Acquisition of MJ12 Design Studio and Forecasts the Addition of $7-$9M of ...
Coloplast to Donate $150,000 to Twin Cities Nonprofits Via New Community Engagement Program
Jushi Holdings Inc. Pre-Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Provides Earnings ...
Titel
atai Life Sciences gründet in Partnerschaft mit der University of Queensland InnarisBio mit dem ...
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s Crackle Premieres Big-Budget Disaster Movie ...
Optinose Completes Patient Recruitment in Pivotal Trial for XHANCE in Chronic Sinusitis
Royal Dutch Shell plc second quarter 2021 interim dividend
DZS and Irby Enable Craighead Electric to Make Leap to Fiber-enabled Smart Grid and Gigabit ...
Verano Affiliate Announces Opening of Flagship Pittsburgh Dispensary with Western Pennsylvania’s ...
International Land Alliance Announces $2.0 Million Private Placement
Adhera Signs Definitive License Agreement with Melior Pharmaceuticals II for New Parkinson’s ...
DT Midstream to Open National Headquarters in Downtown Detroit
GZ6G Technologies Appoints Larry De Cair as Smart Solutions Architect for Green Zebra Smart ...
Titel
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. Announces New Board Member
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
Standard Lithium Receives Approval to List on NYSE American
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
AgraFlora Organics International Inc. Changing Name to Agra Ventures Ltd.
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
atai Life Sciences gründet in Partnerschaft mit der University of Queensland InnarisBio mit dem ...
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s Crackle Premieres Big-Budget Disaster Movie ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board