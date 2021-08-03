checkAd

Construction contract in Lithuania (wind farm foundations in Jonava)

On 3 August 2021 UAB Merko Statyba, part of AS Merko Ehitus group, and UAB Potentia industriae entered into a contract to perform the construction of wind farm foundations in Jonava district in Lithuania.

The contract value is more than EUR 4 million, plus value added tax. The project is scheduled to be completed in December 2021.

UAB Merko statyba (www.merko.lt) is Lithuanian construction company, which offers construction services in the fields of general construction and residential construction.

Additional information: UAB Merko Statyba, Construction Director Mr. Jaanus Rästas, phone: +370 6875 0680.

Urmas Somelar
Head of Group Finance Unit
AS Merko Ehitus
+372 650 1250
urmas.somelar@merko.ee

AS Merko Ehitus (group.merko.ee) group consists of AS Merko Ehitus Eesti in Estonia, SIA Merks in Latvia, UAB Merko Statyba in Lithuania and Peritus Entreprenør AS in Norway. Besides providing construction service as a main contractor, the group’s other major area of activity is apartment development. As at the end of 2020, the group employed 666 people, and the group’s revenue for 2020 was EUR 316 million.





