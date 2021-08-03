checkAd

DGAP-Adhoc AKASOL AG: Request of the majority shareholder to execute a merger squeeze-out

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
03.08.2021, 10:26  |  61   |   |   

DGAP-Ad-hoc: AKASOL AG / Key word(s): Squeeze Out/Squeeze Out
AKASOL AG: Request of the majority shareholder to execute a merger squeeze-out

03-Aug-2021 / 10:26 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Disclosure of insider information pursuant to Article 17 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014

AKASOL AG: Request of the majority shareholder to execute a merger squeeze-out

Darmstadt, August 3, 2021 - Yesterday, the Management Board of AKASOL AG ("AKASOL"; ISIN DE000A2JNWZ9) received the formal request of ABBA BidCo AG with its registered office in Frankfurt am Main ("ABBA BidCo") pursuant to section 62 para. 1 and para. 5 sentence 1 UmwG in conjunction with sections 327a et seq. AktG, to execute the procedure for the transfer of the shares of the minority shareholders of AKASOL to ABBA BidCo in their capacity as majority shareholder in return for an adequate cash compensation in connection with a merger of AKASOL into ABBA BidCo by absorption (so-called "merger squeeze-out") and, for this purpose, to have the general meeting of AKASOL resolve on the transfer of the shares of the minority shareholders of AKASOL to ABBA BidCo within three months upon conclusion of the merger agreement. The merger agreement will contain a statement pursuant to § 62 para. 5 sentence 2 UmwG, according to which an exclusion of the minority shareholders of AKASOL as the transferring legal entity shall take place in connection with the merger. The amount of the adequate cash compensation that ABBA BidCo will grant to the remaining shareholders of AKASOL for the transfer of the shares will be communicated by ABBA BidCo at a later date.

According to its own information, ABBA BidCo holds 5,634,459 shares in AKASOL. This corresponds to a stake of approximately 92.94 percent of AKASOL's share capital. ABBA BidCo is therefore the main shareholder within the meaning of § 62 para. 1 and para. 5 sentence 1 UmwG.

The effectiveness of the merger squeeze-out is still subject to the approving resolution of the general meeting of AKASOL and the registration of the transfer resolution and the merger in the commercial register of the registered office of AKASOL respectively ABBA BidCo.

Seite 1 von 2
AKASOL Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-Adhoc AKASOL AG: Request of the majority shareholder to execute a merger squeeze-out DGAP-Ad-hoc: AKASOL AG / Key word(s): Squeeze Out/Squeeze Out AKASOL AG: Request of the majority shareholder to execute a merger squeeze-out 03-Aug-2021 / 10:26 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: BP p.l.c.: 2Q21 SEA Part 1 of 1
DGAP-News: Aareal Bank gibt einmaligen belastenden Steuereffekt bekannt und informiert über das vorläufige ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Evotec SE gibt die vertrauliche Einreichung des Entwurfs einer Registrierungserklärung in Form des ...
DGAP-News: BP p.l.c.: Total Voting Rights
DGAP-News: sino AG | High End Brokerage: Operatives AG Ergebnis nach Steuern nach 9 Monaten: 2.201 TEUR bzw. ...
DGAP-News: Eyemaxx Real Estate AG : Korrektur: Eyemaxx erzielt im 1. Halbjahr 2020/2021 Periodengewinn von 0,8 ...
Ist das jetzt der Durchbruch? Produktlinie erfolgreich am Markt lanciert.
DGAP-Adhoc: Aareal Bank AG: Einmaliger Steuereffekt belastet Geschäftsjahr 2021
DGAP-Adhoc: Gerichtsurteil zu Gunsten der asknet Solutions AG zur Haftung eines ehemaligen Vorstandsmitglieds ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Evotec SE Announces Confidential Submission of Draft Registration Statement on Form F-1 with the ...
Titel
DGAP-News: EcoGraf Limited: Finanzierung für Erweiterung der Batterieanodenmaterial-Anlage
DGAP-News: Baader Bank steigert Halbjahresergebnis erneut
Compleo strengthens partnership with Clever in Denmark
DGAP-News: BP p.l.c.: Director Declaration
DGAP-News: PowerTap Hydrogen Capital: PowerTap schliesst ein exklusives Vertriebsabkommen im Nahen Osten ab
DGAP-News: Schaeffler AG: CFO Dr. Klaus Patzak is leaving Schaeffler AG
DGAP-News: PowerTap Hydrogen Capital: PowerTap schliesst ein exklusives Vertriebsabkommen im Nahen Osten ab
EQS-News: Relief Reports that its U.S. Collaboration Partner has Announced Emergency Use Authorization of ...
DGAP-News: GRENKE AG: Enforcement-Verfahren zum Konzernabschluss 2019 abgeschlossen; den Fehlerfeststellungen ...
DGAP-News: Q2 2021: DWS mit anhaltend dynamischer Geschäftsentwicklung und Nettomittelzuflüssen in ...
Titel
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Heidelberg unterstreicht auf Messe China Print führende Stellung im größten Wachstumsmarkt
Hornbach Holding AG & Co. KGaA: Hornbach Stiftung 'Menschen in Not' hilft Hochwasser-Geschädigten
DGAP-News: PowerTap Hydrogen Capital: PowerTap schließt Entwicklung des Dampfmethanreformers ab
Quantum Battery Metals will Liegenschaft auf dem Territorium James Bay signifikant erweitern
Eine Wette voller Gewinner: Sherpany besteht Hacker-Test
EQS-News: Relief Therapeutics Reports that Collaboration Partner, NRx Pharmaceuticals, and Quantum Leap ...
Nächster exklusiver Liefervertrag - Havn Life Sciences beliefert 'Cube Psytech'
DGAP-News: EcoGraf Limited: Großtechnisches Programm liefert 20 % höhere Produktausbeute
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft: Dividendenzahlung für das Geschäftsjahr 2021 und Erwerb ...
DGAP-News: EcoGraf Limited: Finanzierung für Erweiterung der Batterieanodenmaterial-Anlage
Titel
21Shares Handel ex-Split am 12. April 2021 ETP
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt Unterzeichnung einer Vertriebsvereinbarung mit einem großen ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Die grönländische Regierung genehmigt die Übertragung der ...
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Major Precious Metals ohne Kenntnis einer wesentlichen Änderung ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Update on Steinhoff Global Settlement

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
10:27 UhrDGAP-Adhoc: AKASOL AG: Verlangen des Hauptaktionärs auf Durchführung eines verschmelzungsrechtlichen Squeeze-out (deutsch)
dpa-AFX | Ad-hocs
10:26 UhrDGAP-Adhoc: AKASOL AG: Verlangen des Hauptaktionärs auf Durchführung eines verschmelzungsrechtlichen Squeeze-out
EQS Group AG | Ad-hocs
16.07.21Plug Power, Akasol AG – Strategische Partnerschaften ebnen Weg in die Profitabilität
NTG24 | Kommentare
15.07.21Akasol: Neuer Großauftrag aus Belgien für Elektro-Busse
4investors | Kommentare
15.07.21DGAP-News: AKASOL AG: Weitere Expansion im Bus-Bereich: AKASOL schließt mit belgischem Bushersteller langfristigen Rahmenvertrag im mittleren zweistelligen Millionen-Euro-Bereich ab (deutsch)
dpa-AFX | Pressemitteilungen
15.07.21DGAP-News: Further expansion in the area of buses: AKASOL concludes long-term framework agreement with a Belgian bus manufacturer in the mid-double-digit million euro range
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
15.07.21DGAP-News: AKASOL AG: Weitere Expansion im Bus-Bereich: AKASOL schließt mit belgischem Bushersteller langfristigen Rahmenvertrag im mittleren zweistelligen Millionen-Euro-Bereich ab
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten