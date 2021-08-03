DGAP-Ad-hoc: AKASOL AG / Key word(s): Squeeze Out/Squeeze Out AKASOL AG: Request of the majority shareholder to execute a merger squeeze-out 03-Aug-2021 / 10:26 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Darmstadt, August 3, 2021 - Yesterday, the Management Board of AKASOL AG ("AKASOL"; ISIN DE000A2JNWZ9) received the formal request of ABBA BidCo AG with its registered office in Frankfurt am Main ("ABBA BidCo") pursuant to section 62 para. 1 and para. 5 sentence 1 UmwG in conjunction with sections 327a et seq. AktG, to execute the procedure for the transfer of the shares of the minority shareholders of AKASOL to ABBA BidCo in their capacity as majority shareholder in return for an adequate cash compensation in connection with a merger of AKASOL into ABBA BidCo by absorption (so-called "merger squeeze-out") and, for this purpose, to have the general meeting of AKASOL resolve on the transfer of the shares of the minority shareholders of AKASOL to ABBA BidCo within three months upon conclusion of the merger agreement. The merger agreement will contain a statement pursuant to § 62 para. 5 sentence 2 UmwG, according to which an exclusion of the minority shareholders of AKASOL as the transferring legal entity shall take place in connection with the merger. The amount of the adequate cash compensation that ABBA BidCo will grant to the remaining shareholders of AKASOL for the transfer of the shares will be communicated by ABBA BidCo at a later date.

According to its own information, ABBA BidCo holds 5,634,459 shares in AKASOL. This corresponds to a stake of approximately 92.94 percent of AKASOL's share capital. ABBA BidCo is therefore the main shareholder within the meaning of § 62 para. 1 and para. 5 sentence 1 UmwG.

The effectiveness of the merger squeeze-out is still subject to the approving resolution of the general meeting of AKASOL and the registration of the transfer resolution and the merger in the commercial register of the registered office of AKASOL respectively ABBA BidCo.