Caverion equips battery factory with ventilation technology in Thuringia, Germany

HELSINKI, Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Contemporary Amperex Technology (CATL), the largest Chinese manufacturer of lithium-ion batteries, is building a production facility for accumulators for electric vehicles in Arnstadt, Thuringia, Germany. The general contractor Exyte Central Europe GmbH has commissioned Caverion to design and install the ventilation technology in the production building and in four auxiliary buildings. The value of this order is approximately EUR 25 million.

Caverion is creating a dry room environment for production where the air humidity can be carefully controlled and, depending on the requirements, reduced. At the same time, supply and exhaust air systems are installed. Within the dry room, Caverion will also implement a large clean room where temperature, pressure, and particles will also be controlled on top of humidity. Furthermore, the company is responsible for the ventilation technology in the clean room.