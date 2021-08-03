checkAd

National Health Service England Accelerates Roll Out of Motorola Solutions Body-worn Cameras

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
03.08.2021, 11:00  |  13   |   |   

Motorola Solutions (NYSE: MSI) today announced that the National Health Service (NHS) England has selected its VB400 body-worn video solution to increase transparency and safety for its frontline workers and citizens across the country.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210803005093/en/

The National Health Service (NHS) England has selected Motorola Solutions' VB400 body-worn video solution to increase transparency and safety for its frontline workers and citizens across the country. (Photo: Business Wire)

The National Health Service (NHS) England has selected Motorola Solutions' VB400 body-worn video solution to increase transparency and safety for its frontline workers and citizens across the country. (Photo: Business Wire)

Successful trials with London Ambulance Service and North East Ambulance Service proved the rugged VB400 body-worn cameras offer greater transparency for staff and citizens to assist in de-escalating situations, leading to the accelerated roll out of the cameras across all trusts in England – three years ahead of the NHS Long Term Plan target. The foundation of safety that the cameras provide allows ambulance workers to remain focused on making life-saving decisions and delivering patient care.

“If we are unable to protect our staff, we are unable to provide a service that’s fit for purpose for the public we serve,” said Darren Green, clinical service manager at North East Ambulance Service. “The availability of body-worn cameras for our staff is something that we have championed for a long time and we are delighted to have led the trial to help implement them nationally.”

“Looking after our staff and volunteers and keeping them safe is a top priority. These cameras should act as a deterrent and will also help provide evidence,” said Dr John Martin, Chief Paramedic and Quality Officer at London Ambulance Service.

The cameras are easily activated by the wearer, securely assigned to a frontline worker using their ID badge and offer an extended battery life that lasts beyond the shift with up to 12 hours of recording. The ambulance trusts will deploy the body-worn cameras with VideoManager evidence management software to seamlessly upload and manage the recorded video as part of their workflow.

“The adoption of VB400 body-worn cameras across all ambulance trusts in England is a significant endorsement for how they help to ensure the safety and well-being of members of the public and ambulance crews,” said Fergus Mayne, country manager and head of U.K. sales at Motorola Solutions. "With greater reassurance in their safety, ambulance workers can focus on what they do best - providing life-saving emergency care to the community.”

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions is a global leader in mission-critical communications and analytics. Our technologies in land mobile radio mission-critical communications, video security & analytics and command centre software, bolstered by managed & support services, make communities safer and help businesses stay productive and secure. At Motorola Solutions, we are ushering in a new era in public safety and security. Learn more at www.motorolasolutions.com.

Follow @MotoSolutions on Twitter

Follow @MotorolaSolutions on Instagram

Follow @MotorolaSolutions on LinkedIn

Like @MotorolaSolutions on Facebook

Motorola Solutions Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

National Health Service England Accelerates Roll Out of Motorola Solutions Body-worn Cameras Motorola Solutions (NYSE: MSI) today announced that the National Health Service (NHS) England has selected its VB400 body-worn video solution to increase transparency and safety for its frontline workers and citizens across the country. This press …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Relief Announces Receipt of U.S. FDA Orphan Drug Designation for the use of RLF-100 (aviptadil) in ...
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Ocugen, Inc. ...
SolarEdge Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Houlihan Lokey to Commence a Tender Offer to Acquire GCA Corporation
ROSEN, GLOBALLY RECOGNIZED INVESTOR COUNSEL, Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses in ...
SQUARE INVESTOR ALERT by the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Square, Inc. - SQ
Paysafe To Acquire PagoEfectivo
CytoDyn Announces That Director Nominations by Rosenbaum/Patterson Activist Group Are Invalid
Global Payments Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
Sealed Air Announces Conclusion of SEC Investigation
Titel
Allego, a Leading Pan-European EV Charging company, to Become a Publicly Traded Company through a ...
PFIZER REPORTS SECOND-QUARTER 2021 RESULTS
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Results and Host Earnings Webcast
-APi Group Corporation to Acquire Chubb Fire & Security Business for $3.1 Billion-
Microvast and eVersum to Jointly Drive Urban Commercial Vehicle Electrification
Square, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2021 Results
Tilray, Inc. Reports 2021 Fiscal Year and Fourth Quarter Results
Amazon.com Announces Second Quarter Results
Relief Announces Receipt of U.S. FDA Orphan Drug Designation for the use of RLF-100 (aviptadil) in ...
Square, Inc. Announces Plans to Acquire Afterpay, Strengthening and Enabling Further Integration ...
Titel
Elastic Recognized in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Security Information and Event Management
Sensata Technologies to Release Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on July 27, 2021
Allego, a Leading Pan-European EV Charging company, to Become a Publicly Traded Company through a ...
BT Chooses Box for Cloud Content Management
Aqua Pennsylvania Wastewater Treatment Plant Recognized With Award for Outstanding Performance
Waters Corporation Q2 2021 Financial Results Webcast Invitation
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Appoints Adam Aron as Chairman of the Board & CEO and Philip Lader ...
PFIZER REPORTS SECOND-QUARTER 2021 RESULTS
Stamps.com Enters Definitive Agreement to be Acquired by Thoma Bravo in $6.6 Billion Transaction
Sesen Bio Announces Productive Late-Cycle Meeting with the FDA for Vicineum
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
22.07.21Motorola Solutions to Issue Second-Quarter 2021 Earnings Results on August 5
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
19.07.21Motorola Solutions Introduces Compass Decision Management System to Provide Enterprises with Security Intelligence
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
13.07.21Motorola Solutions to Acquire Cloud-Based Mobile Access Control Provider Openpath
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
12.07.21Motorola Solutions Publishes 2020 Corporate Responsibility Report
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten