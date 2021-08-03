checkAd

Triumph Gold Completes Artificial Intelligence Study at the Freegold Mountain Project, Yukon

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
03.08.2021, 11:00  |   |   |   

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Triumph Gold Corp. (TSX-V: TIG | OTCMKTS: TIGCF) (“Triumph Gold” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce that it has concluded an in-depth Artificial Intelligence (“AI”) study focused on the Revenue-Nucleus Area, a large zone of gold-copper-silver-molybdenum mineralization, within their district-scale Freegold Mountain Project (“the Project”) located in Yukon, Canada (Figure 1). The Company engaged Minerva Intelligence Inc. (“Minerva”) to utilize their cutting-edge DRIVER software along with K-Means Cluster Analysis to evaluate multi-element drilling data.

Results from Minerva’s cognitive AI analysis have enhanced Triumph’s technical understanding of the Nucleus and Revenue Deposits by providing confidence in existing models and identifying unrealized controls on mineralization. Key findings are being used to guide current exploration activities at the Freegold Mountain Project, notably:

  1. At the Nucleus Deposit, DRIVER revealed new vectors to gold and copper mineralization not characterized in the current mineral resource delivering superior exploration models and a clear path forward for resource expansion,
  2. At the Revenue Deposit, DRIVER has identified under-evaluated areas at northeast and southern contacts of the diatreme providing credible drill-ready exploration targets, and
  3. In the Revenue-Nucleus Area, K-Means Cluster Analysis highlighted semi-quantitative alteration styles allowing for robust modelling and vectoring toward zones of high-grade mineralization.

“As an exploration company that embraces the application of new technology, Triumph is pleased by the depth of insight provided by Minerva,” says Jesse Halle, VP Exploration for Triumph Gold. “Having over 145,000 metres of drilling at the Freegold Mountain Project, along with a massive amount of other exploration data, Minerva’s AI engine has helped sharpen the focus of our new Technical Team.”

Brian May, Chief Geoscientist for Triumph Gold adds, “DRIVER has validated Triumph’s stratigraphic and structural interpretations in the Nucleus deposit area. Multielement overlaps will be drill-tested to further confirm our technical team’s interpretations this exploration season.”

Scott Tillman, Minerva Intelligence CEO, is excited about the results. “Our ongoing relationship with Triumph Gold is a win-win for our respective companies,” said Tillman. “Triumph’s embrace of our state-of-the-art mining and exploration software is proof-positive of the value our cognitive AI technology can bring to mining and exploration companies. Triumph’s vast amount of data made the results even better than we had expected.”

