Order-to-Cash SaaS provider Sidetrade recognised as global industry leader again in 2021

Sidetrade (Euronext Growth: ALBFR.PA), the Artificial Intelligence platform dedicated to accelerating and securing cashflow, has been recognized by global consulting firm, Quadrant Knowledge Solutions, as a Technology Leader in the Account Receivable Application Research.

The research titled ‘SPARK Matrix: Account Receivable Application, 2021’, assessed the global industry intersection of providers’ customer impact and technology excellence, and categorised vendors into either aspirants, challengers, or technology leaders. Sidetrade was categorized into the most advanced category of ‘Technology leaders’.

This is the third instance in 2021 alone that Sidetrade has been recognised in global industry-wide analysis and research into the Accounts Receivable and Order-to-Cash market.

In June, Sidetrade was recognised in the 2021 Gartner Market Guide for Integrated Invoice-to-Cash Applications Report, and in January IDC ranked Sidetrade as a “major player” among vendors of “Worldwide SaaS and Cloud-Enabled Accounts Receivable Automation Applications” in its release of their MarketScape dedicated to Order-to-Cash.

The Order-to-Cash market has been increasingly attracting attention from consultancies and industry analysts recently due to its significant potential: according to Midcap Partners, the global Order-to-Cash market is worth $10bn, but less than 5% of businesses that could benefit from Order-to-Cash technology are currently leveraging it.

Rob Harvey, Chief Product Officer of Sidetrade commented: “We are delighted to be recognised once again as a global industry leader in the Order-to-Cash space; one that has significant high growth opportunities as businesses across all industries look to unlock customer value and secure cashflow.

“We truly believe in the power of bringing together the very best of human and machine intelligence and enabling businesses to be more data driven with enhanced predictive capabilities: it is this approach that is revolutionising the traditional Order-to-Cash process. With over 20 years of expertise, and our unrivalled next generation AI and machine learning technology powered by an extensive data lake of invoices worth over +$4.5tn, Sidetrade is well-positioned to take full advantage of this opportunity as one of the leading providers worldwide.”

About Sidetrade
Sidetrade (Euronext Growth: ALBFR.PA) offers a SaaS platform specialized in generating and securing cash flow. Aimie, its Artificial Intelligence, analyzes more than $2.4 trillion in B2B transactions in Sidetrade's Cloud on a daily basis to predict payment behavior and risk of customer churn of more than 5 million companies worldwide. Aimie recommends the best dunning strategies, automates actions on the Order-to-Cash cycle, and dematerializes customer transactions, improving productivity, performance, and ultimately working capital.

With offices in Paris, London, Birmingham, Dublin, Houston and Calgary, Sidetrade serves more than 2,700 companies of all sizes and in all industries in over 85 countries, including Tech Data, KPMG, Nespresso, Hearst, Expedia, Manpower, Securitas, Randstad, Engie, Veolia, Vinci, Saint Gobain, Inmarsat and Bidfood.

