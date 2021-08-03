Enlight signs agreement to acquire a portfolio of solar energy projects currently under development in Spain
Tel Aviv, Israel (ots/PRNewswire) - The potential capacity of the projects is
approximately 490 MWdc; the consideration will be paid according to milestones
based on the progress in development of the projects and is estimated at a total
of up to EUR 49 million
Zafrir Yoeli, SVP Business Development: "This is another expansion of our
portfolio of projects in Spain, which already includes the largest wind farm in
Spain which is in advanced stages of construction (Gecama), as well as another
800MWdc in development. The new portfolio, which already secured grid connection
rights to the national electricity grid, will add significant solar power in
high-radiation areas and will diversify our production sources in the Iberian
region"
Enlight Renewable Energy (TASE: ENLT) announced that it signed an agreement to
acquire a portfolio of photovoltaic solar energy projects, in several stages,
that are currently under development in Spain, with potential aggregate capacity
of approximately 490 MWdc.
The portfolio is made up of ten projects in two regions, Andalucía and Valencia,
which have some of the best radiation in Spain, and supplements the location of
the projects the company is building and developing in Spain, currently in the
Castilla La Mancha region. The projects are held through special purpose
companies, which at this stage hold most of the rights to the land for
construction of the projects and the approvals to connect to the electricity
grid.
The seller is an affiliate of the private investment fund, Cerberus Capital
Management L.P., with the development of the projects being done by one of
Spain's leading solar development companies, Renovalia Energy Group SLU, as part
of the existing development agreement with it.
The consideration will be paid according to milestones based on the development
of the projects, with most of the consideration being paid upon completion of
the development and after all the permits for construction of the projects have
been obtained. The first milestone is for an amount that is not material for the
company, and it includes a guarantee for most of the rights to the land and
rights to connect to the grid. The average consideration upon completion of the
development is expected to reach EUR 85,000-100,000 per MWdc, depending on
materialization of the various parameters of the different projects.
According to the agreements between the parties, the seller will continue to
bear the development costs and guarantees for connection to the grid upon
completion of development, and then the company will provide the guarantees for
connection to the grid and will reimburse the seller for specific expenses only,
such as land costs and connection costs, and only for the projects for which
development is successfully completed. Additionally, should the development of a
specific project not be completed, the consideration paid for it will be offset
against the consideration to be paid for the other projects.
Note that the Spanish government recently increased renewable energy production
targets to approximately 74% of total energy consumption by 2030, with most
expected to come from solar energy, with an estimated additional capacity of
37,000 MW of solar energy.
The company estimates that the portfolio projects that materialize will do so
gradually, in whole or in part, over a two-year period.
Enlight Renewable Energy , established in 2008, is traded on the Tel Aviv 125
Index is 98% publicly held. It is one of the Israeli leaders in initiation,
development, financing, construction and operation of ventures for generation of
green energy from renewable energy sources. The company operates in Israel and
Europe, with a diversified portfolio of income-producing projects, projects
under construction and pre-construction, with production capacity of 2,000 MW
and additional 2,800 MW in various stages of development. The company enjoys a
steadily growing revenue backlog from long-term agreements for the sale of power
and is also working to expand its footprint in additional clean energy markets
and segments.
Cerberus , Founded in 1992, is a global leader in alternative investing with
over $55 billion in assets across complementary credit, private equity, and real
estate strategies. Cerberus invest across the capital structure where their
integrated investment platforms and proprietary operating capabilities create an
edge to improve performance and drive long-term value. the tenured teams have
experience working collaboratively across asset classes, sectors, and
geographies to seek strong risk-adjusted returns.
