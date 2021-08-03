Enlight signs agreement to acquire a portfolio of solar energy projects currently under development in Spain

Tel Aviv, Israel (ots/PRNewswire) - The potential capacity of the projects is

Enlight Renewable Energy (TASE: ENLT) announced that it signed an agreement toacquire a portfolio of photovoltaic solar energy projects, in several stages,that are currently under development in Spain, with potential aggregate capacityof approximately 490 MWdc.The portfolio is made up of ten projects in two regions, Andalucía and Valencia,which have some of the best radiation in Spain, and supplements the location ofthe projects the company is building and developing in Spain, currently in theCastilla La Mancha region. The projects are held through special purposecompanies, which at this stage hold most of the rights to the land forconstruction of the projects and the approvals to connect to the electricitygrid.The seller is an affiliate of the private investment fund, Cerberus CapitalManagement L.P., with the development of the projects being done by one ofSpain's leading solar development companies, Renovalia Energy Group SLU, as partof the existing development agreement with it.The consideration will be paid according to milestones based on the developmentof the projects, with most of the consideration being paid upon completion ofthe development and after all the permits for construction of the projects havebeen obtained. The first milestone is for an amount that is not material for thecompany, and it includes a guarantee for most of the rights to the land andrights to connect to the grid. The average consideration upon completion of thedevelopment is expected to reach EUR 85,000-100,000 per MWdc, depending onmaterialization of the various parameters of the different projects.According to the agreements between the parties, the seller will continue tobear the development costs and guarantees for connection to the grid uponcompletion of development, and then the company will provide the guarantees forconnection to the grid and will reimburse the seller for specific expenses only,such as land costs and connection costs, and only for the projects for whichdevelopment is successfully completed. Additionally, should the development of aspecific project not be completed, the consideration paid for it will be offsetagainst the consideration to be paid for the other projects.Note that the Spanish government recently increased renewable energy productiontargets to approximately 74% of total energy consumption by 2030, with mostexpected to come from solar energy, with an estimated additional capacity of37,000 MW of solar energy.The company estimates that the portfolio projects that materialize will do sogradually, in whole or in part, over a two-year period.Enlight Renewable Energy , established in 2008, is traded on the Tel Aviv 125Index is 98% publicly held. It is one of the Israeli leaders in initiation,development, financing, construction and operation of ventures for generation ofgreen energy from renewable energy sources. The company operates in Israel andEurope, with a diversified portfolio of income-producing projects, projectsunder construction and pre-construction, with production capacity of 2,000 MWand additional 2,800 MW in various stages of development. The company enjoys asteadily growing revenue backlog from long-term agreements for the sale of powerand is also working to expand its footprint in additional clean energy marketsand segments.Cerberus , Founded in 1992, is a global leader in alternative investing withover $55 billion in assets across complementary credit, private equity, and realestate strategies. Cerberus invest across the capital structure where theirintegrated investment platforms and proprietary operating capabilities create anedge to improve performance and drive long-term value. the tenured teams haveexperience working collaboratively across asset classes, sectors, andgeographies to seek strong risk-adjusted returns.