checkAd

Enlight has completed the acquisition of Clenera - a leading PV and storage developer in the US

Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell
03.08.2021, 11:30  |  12   |   |   

Tel Aviv, Israel (ots/PRNewswire) - One month after signing the deal, Enlight
has achieved all required regulatory approvals and has completed the acquisition
of 90.1% of the holdings in Clenera LLC

Gilad Yavetz, CEO of Enlight, says "We are very proud to complete Clenera's
acquisition according to the planned schedule and to quickly achieve all
required regulatory approvals. We believe that the combination of the core
capabilities, the experience, the track record and the portfolio of both
companies, will generate a leading global renewable energy entity"

Enlight Renewable Energy (TASE: ENLT) announced that it has completed the
acquisition of 90.1% of the holdings in Clenera LLC, a leading and seasoned
company in the field of initiation, development, construction and operation of
solar energy and energy storage projects in the United States.

Clenera is promoting a substantial development portfolio over a wide
geographical area, across 20 states in the United States, with expertise and
first-mover advantage in markets with significant growth potential in the United
States' Midwest and in other Eastern states. The development backlog included in
the transaction comprises of approximately 50 large-scale solar projects in
various stages of development with a capacity of 12 GWdc, including projects
that combine energy storage of 5.5 GWh.

The acquisition consideration is comprised of initial payments of US$ 158
million and performance-based installments of up to US$ 232 million, payable
until 2025, depending on the percentage of completion of the projects.

The completion of the transaction significantly expands Enlight's portfolio to
16.8 GWdc and 7.5 GWh energy storage.

Enlight Renewable Energy , established in 2008, is traded on the Tel Aviv 125
Index is 98% publicly held. It is one of the Israeli leaders in initiation,
development, financing, construction and operation of ventures for generation of
green energy from renewable energy sources. The company operates in Israel and
Europe, with a diversified portfolio of income-producing projects, projects
under construction and pre-construction, with production capacity of 2,000 MW
and additional 2,800 MW in various stages of development. The company enjoys a
steadily growing revenue backlog from long-term agreements for the sale of power
and is also working to expand its footprint in additional clean energy markets
and segments.

For additional information:

Orli Kasuto Madmon

Scherf Communications

Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/134821/4984472
OTS: Enlight Renewable Energy



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Enlight has completed the acquisition of Clenera - a leading PV and storage developer in the US One month after signing the deal, Enlight has achieved all required regulatory approvals and has completed the acquisition of 90.1% of the holdings in Clenera LLC Gilad Yavetz, CEO of Enlight, says "We are very proud to complete Clenera's …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Online-Banking: Diese Institute legen besonders viel Wert auf Sicherheit
UmweltBank: Halbjahresergebnis trifft Erwartungen (FOTO)
EANS-News: AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaft / Q1 21/22 - AT&S setzt ...
Fraport-Konzern-Zwischenbericht für die ersten sechs Monate 2021: Deutliche Verkehrszuwächse
Nach Corona: Kosten für die Behandlung psychischer Krankheiten absetzen (FOTO)
Frischer Wind fürs Zuhause: IKEA launcht smarten Luftreiniger STARKVIND (FOTO)
Cardinal Health schließt Verkauf von Cordis an Hellman & Friedman ab
750 Auszubildende starten in den Märkten und der Großhandlung von EDEKA Rhein-Ruhr ins ...
Netz und doppelter Boden, Kommentar zu Vonovia von Annette Becker
Manuel Neuer, Marcus Diekmann und Stefan Hamann steigen beim Tech-Start-Up VoteBase ein (FOTO)
Titel
LKQ Europe with Double-digit EBITDA Margin in the Second Quarter 2021 (FOTO)
Der Bericht des EDM Council deckt eine bedeutende Entwicklung bei den Datenmanagementpraktiken in ...
Breuninger expandiert nach Hamburg/ Eröffnung 2023 im Westfield Hamburg-Überseequartier ...
ottobahn revolutioniert den Individualverkehr (FOTO)
TUI verlängert 4,7 Milliarden Euro Kreditlinien bei Banken bis Sommer 2024
HANNOVER Finanz Gruppe besetzt Beirat neu
Breuninger expands its presence to Hamburg / Grand opening 2023 in Westfield ...
ZKR legt Studie und Handlungsempfehlungen für das Bauen und Planen der Zukunft vor - Hatz: "Anforderungen an Gebäude und Infrastrukturen verändern sich rasant"
Bertrandt und voestalpine starten Projektzusammenarbeit / Skalierbare Batterieplattform mit ...
Bauwirtschaft: Tariifverhandlungen werden vertagt!
Titel
Online-Marktplatz ManoMano ist mit 2,6 Milliarden Dollar Bewertung neues europäisches Einhorn ...
PwC Deutschland als "Microsoft Country Partner of the Year 2021" ausgezeichnet
Bauwirtschaft: Tarifverhandlungen werden am 27. Juli 2021 fortgesetzt
LKQ Europe with Double-digit EBITDA Margin in the Second Quarter 2021 (FOTO)
PwC-Fachbuch: So gelingt die digitale Transformation der Finanzfunktion
SystemKosmetik GmbH finanziert Innovation und Wachstum mit A.B.S. Global Factoring AG / ...
PwC-Studie: Global Business Services boomen durch Digitalisierung
Starke Preisanstiege bei Baustoffen im Jahr 2021
LEVC-Chef Hofmann fordert von der Automobilindustrie eine neue Mentalität, um die ...
Entertainment & media revenues rebounding strongly from pandemic slump; shift to streaming, gaming and user-generated content is transforming industry: PwC
Titel
Steuererklärung 2020: R-AUS für Rentner (FOTO)
CE-Zeichen für das FreeStyle Libre 3 System von Abbott: Der kleinste und dünnste Sensor der Welt - bei der besten Leistung seiner Klasse und zu ...
ETF-Sparplan: 100 Euro monatlich reichen für 871 Euro zusätzliche Rente (FOTO)
CGTN: China rüstet sich für eine auf den Menschen ausgerichtete, grüne und hochwertige ...
100 Prozent Seniorenzuschlag in der Kfz-Versicherung (FOTO)
Bio-CNG macht's möglich: Grüne Verbrenner werden von der neu eingeführten CO2-Abgabe befreit
Alleinerziehende: So erhalten sie automatisch einen Freibetrag über 4.000 Euro (FOTO)
Tagesspiegel exklusiv: Kunden erhalten Geld von der Autoversicherung zurück
IT-Berufe: Ausländische Fachkräfte können Lücke füllen
Gas: 75 Grundversorger kündigen Preiserhöhungen um 7,5 Prozent an (FOTO)

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
11:41 UhrROUNDUP: Frühere Fondsanlage belastet Aareal Bank - Aktie gibt nach
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten
11:41 UhrPolitik: Weltärztebund-Chef klagt über "Wahlkampfgetöse" ums Impfen
Redaktion dts | Weitere Nachrichten
11:40 UhrFinanzinvestor EOS erneut mit A-Rating ausgezeichnet (FOTO)
news aktuell | Pressemitteilungen
11:37 UhrAKTIE IM FOKUS: Anleger zweifeln weiter an Marketing-Offensive von Teamviewer
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten
11:36 UhrDGAP-Stimmrechte: Nordex SE (deutsch)
dpa-AFX | Ad-hocs
11:35 UhrRuhiger DAX-Handel nach Zahlen von BMW und Infineon, Blick auf Fraport, Tencent und BioNTech
LS-X Trader | Lang und Schwarz
11:34 UhrANALYSE-FLASH: Baader Bank belässt Krones auf 'Buy' - Ziel 100 Euro
dpa-AFX | Analysen: kaufen
11:34 Uhr"Wir legen vermehrt Wert auf innovative, kreative Köpfe", sagt Andreas Dartsch
FinanzBusiness | Kommentare
11:33 UhrANALYSE-FLASH: Warburg Research hebt Commerzbank auf 'Hold' - Ziel 5,80 Euro
dpa-AFX | Analysen: andere
11:32 UhrANALYSE-FLASH: Credit Suisse belässt Infineon auf 'Outperform' - Ziel 43 Euro
dpa-AFX | Analysen: kaufen