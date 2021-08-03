Enlight has completed the acquisition of Clenera - a leading PV and storage developer in the US
Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell| 03.08.2021, 11:30 | 12 | 0 |
Tel Aviv, Israel (ots/PRNewswire) - One month after signing the deal, Enlight
has achieved all required regulatory approvals and has completed the acquisition
of 90.1% of the holdings in Clenera LLC
Gilad Yavetz, CEO of Enlight, says "We are very proud to complete Clenera's
acquisition according to the planned schedule and to quickly achieve all
required regulatory approvals. We believe that the combination of the core
capabilities, the experience, the track record and the portfolio of both
companies, will generate a leading global renewable energy entity"
has achieved all required regulatory approvals and has completed the acquisition
of 90.1% of the holdings in Clenera LLC
Gilad Yavetz, CEO of Enlight, says "We are very proud to complete Clenera's
acquisition according to the planned schedule and to quickly achieve all
required regulatory approvals. We believe that the combination of the core
capabilities, the experience, the track record and the portfolio of both
companies, will generate a leading global renewable energy entity"
Enlight Renewable Energy (TASE: ENLT) announced that it has completed the
acquisition of 90.1% of the holdings in Clenera LLC, a leading and seasoned
company in the field of initiation, development, construction and operation of
solar energy and energy storage projects in the United States.
Clenera is promoting a substantial development portfolio over a wide
geographical area, across 20 states in the United States, with expertise and
first-mover advantage in markets with significant growth potential in the United
States' Midwest and in other Eastern states. The development backlog included in
the transaction comprises of approximately 50 large-scale solar projects in
various stages of development with a capacity of 12 GWdc, including projects
that combine energy storage of 5.5 GWh.
The acquisition consideration is comprised of initial payments of US$ 158
million and performance-based installments of up to US$ 232 million, payable
until 2025, depending on the percentage of completion of the projects.
The completion of the transaction significantly expands Enlight's portfolio to
16.8 GWdc and 7.5 GWh energy storage.
Enlight Renewable Energy , established in 2008, is traded on the Tel Aviv 125
Index is 98% publicly held. It is one of the Israeli leaders in initiation,
development, financing, construction and operation of ventures for generation of
green energy from renewable energy sources. The company operates in Israel and
Europe, with a diversified portfolio of income-producing projects, projects
under construction and pre-construction, with production capacity of 2,000 MW
and additional 2,800 MW in various stages of development. The company enjoys a
steadily growing revenue backlog from long-term agreements for the sale of power
and is also working to expand its footprint in additional clean energy markets
and segments.
For additional information:
Orli Kasuto Madmon
Scherf Communications
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/134821/4984472
OTS: Enlight Renewable Energy
acquisition of 90.1% of the holdings in Clenera LLC, a leading and seasoned
company in the field of initiation, development, construction and operation of
solar energy and energy storage projects in the United States.
Clenera is promoting a substantial development portfolio over a wide
geographical area, across 20 states in the United States, with expertise and
first-mover advantage in markets with significant growth potential in the United
States' Midwest and in other Eastern states. The development backlog included in
the transaction comprises of approximately 50 large-scale solar projects in
various stages of development with a capacity of 12 GWdc, including projects
that combine energy storage of 5.5 GWh.
The acquisition consideration is comprised of initial payments of US$ 158
million and performance-based installments of up to US$ 232 million, payable
until 2025, depending on the percentage of completion of the projects.
The completion of the transaction significantly expands Enlight's portfolio to
16.8 GWdc and 7.5 GWh energy storage.
Enlight Renewable Energy , established in 2008, is traded on the Tel Aviv 125
Index is 98% publicly held. It is one of the Israeli leaders in initiation,
development, financing, construction and operation of ventures for generation of
green energy from renewable energy sources. The company operates in Israel and
Europe, with a diversified portfolio of income-producing projects, projects
under construction and pre-construction, with production capacity of 2,000 MW
and additional 2,800 MW in various stages of development. The company enjoys a
steadily growing revenue backlog from long-term agreements for the sale of power
and is also working to expand its footprint in additional clean energy markets
and segments.
For additional information:
Orli Kasuto Madmon
Scherf Communications
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/134821/4984472
OTS: Enlight Renewable Energy
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0