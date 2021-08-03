Tel Aviv, Israel (ots/PRNewswire) - One month after signing the deal, Enlight has achieved all required regulatory approvals and has completed the acquisition of 90.1% of the holdings in Clenera LLC Gilad Yavetz, CEO of Enlight, says "We are very proud to complete Clenera's acquisition according to the planned schedule and to quickly achieve all required regulatory approvals. We believe that the combination of the core capabilities, the experience, the track record and the portfolio of both companies, will generate a leading global renewable energy entity"

Enlight has completed the acquisition of Clenera - a leading PV and storage developer in the US

