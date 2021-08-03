checkAd

23rd China (Guangzhou) International Building Decoration Fair Closes and New Exhibition Announced for 2022

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
03.08.2021, 11:27  |  17   |   |   

GUANGZHOU, China, Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The 23rd China (Guangzhou) International Building Decoration Fair ("CBD Fair 2021" or "the Fair") came to an end on July 23, attracting 172,783 professional visitors to the event.

The 24th CBD Fair (Guangzhou) has been scheduled for July 8-11, 2022.

The CBD Fair 2021 opened following a victory in battling another COVID-19 outbreak in Guangzhou in late May and attracted nearly 2,000 exhibitors, about 400 more than last year. It maintained its position as an industry leader in three aspects: scale, quality and participation of the whole industry chain.

This year's exhibition area was nearly 400,000 square meters, an increase of almost 100,000 square meters over last year, covering all 37 exhibition halls in areas A, B and C of the Canton Fair Complex and all 6 exhibition halls of Poly World Trade Center, making it the largest event of its kind in the world in terms of scale. More than 2,000 exhibitors from 24 provinces across China showcased their products and services at the event.

Committed to actively leading the innovative development of the industry, better serving local economic and social development, as well as addressing people's need for a better life, the Fair has had more than 90 activities such as high-end conferences and forums held during the 4-day long exhibition. In addition to organizing thought-provoking talks based on the most pressing topics in building decoration, the Fair has also become a platform for exhibitors to debut their new products, designs, materials or technology.

The Fair also strengthened its measures to control the spread of COVID-19 while implementing high green standards to build an energy-saving exhibition. With full support from the local government, the Fair formulated a strict work plan for epidemic prevention, set up an on-site services team, and had control and prevention requirements strictly implemented, ensuring the safety of every participant.

"The success of the CBD Fair 2021 has played an exemplary leading role in the industry in the post-pandemic era. We will continue to contribute to the high-quality development of the industry, as well as to pursue our dream of making the CBD Fair the world's No.1 exhibition," said Liu Xiaomin, GM of CFTE, organizer of CBD Fair 2021.

An additional event has also been announced for 2022. The CBD Fair (Shenzhen) will take place in the Shenzhen World Exhibition & Convention Center from July 3-5, 2022.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1586950/IMAGE_1.jpg




0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

23rd China (Guangzhou) International Building Decoration Fair Closes and New Exhibition Announced for 2022 GUANGZHOU, China, Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - The 23rd China (Guangzhou) International Building Decoration Fair ("CBD Fair 2021" or "the Fair") came to an end on July 23, attracting 172,783 professional visitors to the event. The CBD …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Windi Washington, Renowned Talent Manager, Steps Down to Reactivate Acting Career and Launch Podcast: Windi World Daily With Windi Washington
Lupus Research Alliance Applauds U.S. FDA Approval of AstraZeneca's anifrolumab-fnia (Saphnelo) for ...
Functional Automotive Exteriors With Printed/Flexible Electronics, Discussed by IDTechEx
The Virtual Reality (VR) Market Expected To Exceed $180 Billion By 2026, At A CAGR Of 48.7%
Anti-settling Agents Sales to Total 74 KT in 2021, Exhibiting 2.9% Y-o-Y Growth
Hyperopia Market Expected to Climb Moderately at a 1.0% CAGR During the Study Period [2018-2030], ...
TenureX Raises $5M Series Seed, Poised to Become the Next Generation Platform for Corresponding ...
Global Bispecific Antibody Therapeutics Market Forecast Clinical Trials Drug Approval Insight 2028
Glenmark inks agreement with Canadian biotech SaNOtize to commercialize Nitric Oxide Nasal Spray ...
Esports Market Size to Reach USD 5,199.8 Million in 2028 | Increasing Number of Live Esports ...
Titel
AKKA Technologies And Modis Unite To Build A Global Smart Industry Leader
Carrier Announces Agreement to Sell its Chubb Fire & Security Business to APi Group Corporation
Picosun delivers ALD technology to ams OSRAM
Could A Helium Shortage Derail The Tech Boom
Increasing Use in Lithium-ion Batteries, Graphite Electrode, Nuclear Industry to Drive Needle Coke ...
TOKYO 2020 OLYMPIC GAMES - Eventing Cross-Country
The Way of Advertising Future: Social Influencers and Content Creators
Governments Get Behind the Global Shift Towards Electric Vehicles
FountainCap extends flagship China strategy to Europe with UCITS launch
Altor acquires a majority stake in oceansapart - continues its long-standing success story within ...
Titel
Erdal Can Alkoclar: Tokenization Is The Future Of Ore Mining
EQT Infrastructure acquires Meine Radiologie and Blikk to form a leading radiology and radiotherapy ...
Another Near Billion-Dollar Cannabis Acquisition Signals More Hyper Valuations to Come
Transine Therapeutics Appoints Industry Veteran Jan Thirkettle Ph.D. as CEO
Head of Russia-Brazil Business Council Andrey Guryev Takes Part in International Seminar on ...
AKKA Technologies And Modis Unite To Build A Global Smart Industry Leader
Carrier Announces Agreement to Sell its Chubb Fire & Security Business to APi Group Corporation
Why Plant-Based Consumer Goods Are A Booming, Multi-Billion Dollar Business
Commercial Vehicles Market Size To Reach $1.82 Trillion By 2028 | CAGR: 5.2%: Grand View Research, Inc.
CFD Broker Vergleich 07/2021 - Die Besten CFD im Test
Titel
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Electric Scooter Market Worth $644.5 Billion by 2028, Growing at a CAGR of 29.4% from 2021 -- ...
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Erdal Can Alkoclar: Tokenization Is The Future Of Ore Mining
Biotech Is Fueling An All-New Cannabis Boom
Viatris Inc. Launches as a New Kind of Healthcare Company, Positioned to Meet the World's Evolving ...