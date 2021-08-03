DGAP-News Daimler International Finance B.V.: The Interim Report 2021 as of 30 June 2021 of Daimler International Finance B.V. is now available online
Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG| 03.08.2021, 11:26 | 15 | 0 |
|
DGAP-News: Daimler International Finance B.V. / Key word(s): Interim Report
The Interim Report 2021 as of 30 June 2021 of Daimler International Finance B.V. is available on
https://www.daimler.com/investors/refinancing/bonds/issuers-reports/international-finance/.
This is a regulated information according to the publication requirements of the Transparency Law
and related regulations of Luxembourg.
This information has been issued by Daimler International Finance B.V. and Daimler AG. Daimler
International Finance B.V. finances parts of the activities of the Daimler Group. The company is
fully owned by Daimler AG.
Daimler International Finance B.V.
Treasury
Ravenswade 4
NL-3439 LD Nieuwegein
Phone: +31 646 287218
03.08.2021 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
1223602 03.08.2021
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0