SPO Networks, Inc. (SPOI) Adds 65 Acre Landfill Site On Heels Of Its Recent $4.1 Million Dollar Acquisition Of A Revenue Generating General Contracting, Demolition And Hauling Services Company

The Construction & Demolition Landfill Site Will Service NW Arkansas, NE Oklahoma, Southern Missouri And Kansas; Site Covers Its Recent Acquisition's Operating TerritoryFARMINGTON, AR / ACCESSWIRE / August 3, 2021 / SPO Networks, Inc. (OTC …

FARMINGTON, AR / ACCESSWIRE / August 3, 2021 / SPO Networks, Inc. (OTC PINK:SPOI) ("SPOI" or the "Company"), a publicly-traded company that is actively exploring potential acquisitions and opportunities in diversified industries, including an established revenue generating waste/recycling subsidiary plus a newly launched medical and recreational cannabis and genetic seed operations entity with the expectation of rapid expansion in the cannabis industry utilizing a proprietary vertical market from cultivation facilities, to wholesale and retail dispensaries, recently announced that it had entered into an agreement to purchase Red Line Contractors LLC, a revenue generating general contracting, demolition and hauling services company, that services Arkansas and its neighboring states, today announced that it is acquiring a 65 acre Construction and Demolition landfill, also situated in the same locale of its prior acquisition.

Foto: Accesswire

Tom Smith Founder of Red Line and CEO of SPO Networks Inc. said: "This will complement our hauling, asbestos remediation and demolition division. SPO will utilize this site from Kansas, NW Arkansas, NE Oklahoma and Southern Missouri. It will service the regions covered by our recent acquisition of Red Line Contractors, LLC."

He continued: "This is a very nice 65 acre site that has used less that 3 aces under the supervision of the prior owners/operators, who employed the services of a highly regulatory responsible engineer. The consideration for the transaction is 100% stock of the Company".

Red Line Contractors LLC

Red Line Contractors LLC has been serving the Northwest Arkansas Area in the Demolition field since 2002. With a prime territory consisting of Arkansas and its neighboring states, we guarantee our service in any area or condition. Our years of experience and efficiency in the demolition process separate us from the competition in every category. Customer satisfaction is our #1 priority, and we are committed to a safe and timely project. By owning and operating our own heavy equipment and hauling services, we do not rely on rental equipment or containers. Eliminating the third party has allowed us to dominate delivery schedules and maximize success for General Contractors and Private Owners.