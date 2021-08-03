checkAd

SPO Networks, Inc. (SPOI) Adds 65 Acre Landfill Site On Heels Of Its Recent $4.1 Million Dollar Acquisition Of A Revenue Generating General Contracting, Demolition And Hauling Services Company

Autor: Accesswire
03.08.2021, 11:30  |  24   |   |   

The Construction & Demolition Landfill Site Will Service NW Arkansas, NE Oklahoma, Southern Missouri And Kansas; Site Covers Its Recent Acquisition's Operating TerritoryFARMINGTON, AR / ACCESSWIRE / August 3, 2021 / SPO Networks, Inc. (OTC …

The Construction & Demolition Landfill Site Will Service NW Arkansas, NE Oklahoma, Southern Missouri And Kansas; Site Covers Its Recent Acquisition's Operating Territory

FARMINGTON, AR / ACCESSWIRE / August 3, 2021 / SPO Networks, Inc. (OTC PINK:SPOI) ("SPOI" or the "Company"), a publicly-traded company that is actively exploring potential acquisitions and opportunities in diversified industries, including an established revenue generating waste/recycling subsidiary plus a newly launched medical and recreational cannabis and genetic seed operations entity with the expectation of rapid expansion in the cannabis industry utilizing a proprietary vertical market from cultivation facilities, to wholesale and retail dispensaries, recently announced that it had entered into an agreement to purchase Red Line Contractors LLC, a revenue generating general contracting, demolition and hauling services company, that services Arkansas and its neighboring states, today announced that it is acquiring a 65 acre Construction and Demolition landfill, also situated in the same locale of its prior acquisition.

SPOInow.com Logo
Foto: Accesswire

Tom Smith Founder of Red Line and CEO of SPO Networks Inc. said: "This will complement our hauling, asbestos remediation and demolition division. SPO will utilize this site from Kansas, NW Arkansas, NE Oklahoma and Southern Missouri. It will service the regions covered by our recent acquisition of Red Line Contractors, LLC."

He continued: "This is a very nice 65 acre site that has used less that 3 aces under the supervision of the prior owners/operators, who employed the services of a highly regulatory responsible engineer. The consideration for the transaction is 100% stock of the Company".

Red Line Contractors LLC

Red Line Contractors LLC has been serving the Northwest Arkansas Area in the Demolition field since 2002. With a prime territory consisting of Arkansas and its neighboring states, we guarantee our service in any area or condition. Our years of experience and efficiency in the demolition process separate us from the competition in every category. Customer satisfaction is our #1 priority, and we are committed to a safe and timely project. By owning and operating our own heavy equipment and hauling services, we do not rely on rental equipment or containers. Eliminating the third party has allowed us to dominate delivery schedules and maximize success for General Contractors and Private Owners.

Seite 1 von 3
SPO Networks Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

SPO Networks, Inc. (SPOI) Adds 65 Acre Landfill Site On Heels Of Its Recent $4.1 Million Dollar Acquisition Of A Revenue Generating General Contracting, Demolition And Hauling Services Company The Construction & Demolition Landfill Site Will Service NW Arkansas, NE Oklahoma, Southern Missouri And Kansas; Site Covers Its Recent Acquisition's Operating TerritoryFARMINGTON, AR / ACCESSWIRE / August 3, 2021 / SPO Networks, Inc. (OTC …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
The Glimpse Group Issued Fourth Virtual and Augmented Reality U.S. Patent (aka "Virtual Time ...
Charlie's Holdings Announces Uplisting to the OTCQB
Dolphin Entertainment and FTX Announce Partnership To Create NFT Marketplace Programs for Major ...
DSS Continues to Grow its Healthcare Segment through $1M Investment in Vivacitas Oncology
Charge Powerbanks Announces Partnership with the Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic
Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Announces Election of Rahul Mewawalla as Chairperson of the Board
Canadian Overseas Petroleum Limited Requests Management Cease Trade Order to Allow for Additional ...
Mace(R) Security International, a Global Leader in Personal Self-Defense Sprays, 2Q21 Financial ...
Pampa Metals Provides Exploration Update
FingerMotion Comments on Recent Promotional Activity
Titel
Network-1 Announces Settlement of Patent Litigation With Hewlett Packard
Green Stream Holdings, Inc. Nationally Recognized Solar Engineering Completes a Second Feasibility ...
HIVE Blockchain Announces Late Filing of Annual Financial Statements
Green Stream Holdings, Inc. Urban Greenhouses Will Provide Food For Citizens And Contribute To ...
P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. Commences Self Tender Offer To Purchase Up To 200,000 Shares ...
Rapid Nutrition Attracts Notable Investor Confidence with Swiss Investors Exercising Conversion ...
Lucky Minerals Samples 8.08 g/t Gold Across 7.0 Meters Including 17.63 g/t Gold Across 3.0 Meters ...
Empower Clinics Acquires Canadian Diabetes Leader MediSure
Jerash Holdings to Double Worker Capacity at Facility in Al-Hasa As Part of Special Humanitarian ...
Namibia Critical Metals Announces Drilling Started at Grootfontein Gold and Nickel-Copper Project
Titel
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Jabillo-1 Well Result
Network-1 Announces Settlement of Patent Litigation With Hewlett Packard
Komo Plant Based Foods Adds Bundles and Subscriptions to Shopify-Enabled Platform
Medaro Mining Closes Private Placement
Green Stream Holdings, Inc. Nationally Recognized Solar Engineering Completes a Second Feasibility ...
Empower Clinics Reports Record Q1 2021 Results with Revenues Over $2.5M CAD
ROK Resources Announces Upcoming Development Drilling Program
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...
AmmPower Corp. Laying Groundwork for Future Potential Production of Modular Green Ammonia Units
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
27.07.21SPO Networks, Inc. (SPOI) Enters $4.1 Million Dollar Agreement to Acquire, a Profitable General Contracting, Demolition and Hauling Services Company
Accesswire | Analysen
14.07.21SPO Networks, Inc. (SPOI) Acquires Its First Recreational Marijuana Dispensary In Trinidad Colorado
Accesswire | Analysen