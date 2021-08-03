checkAd

Solar Integrated Roofing Corp. Grows July 2021 Sales 600% to Record $10.5 Million

Autor: Accesswire
03.08.2021, 11:30  |  16   |   |   

Company Continues to Achieve Growth; Beats Prior Monthly Sales Record Set in June 2021EL CAJON, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 3, 2021 / Solar Integrated Roofing Corp. (OTC PINK:SIRC), an integrated, single-source solar power and roofing systems …

Company Continues to Achieve Growth; Beats Prior Monthly Sales Record Set in June 2021

EL CAJON, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 3, 2021 / Solar Integrated Roofing Corp. (OTC PINK:SIRC), an integrated, single-source solar power and roofing systems installation company, today announced that it achieved a record of at least $10.5 million in preliminary, unaudited sales in July 2021 - the highest monthly sales ever recorded by the Company.

The July 2021 sales figure eclipses June 2021's previous all-time monthly record, representing growth of at least 600% as compared to the same year-ago period.

"The incredible sales growth we saw in July is just the tip of the iceberg, as our marketing campaigns and recently acquired companies are just starting to kick in - I believe we can continue this rapid cadence of sequential growth in the historically busy fall season towards a $150 million annual sales run rate," said David Massey, Chief Executive Officer of Solar Integrated Roofing Corp. "As we look inwards to prioritize organic growth and key marketing initiatives get underway, I believe we will be well positioned to achieve our goal of realizing synergies with scale and reaching a sustainable level of profitability.

"Our acquisition plan is working, with USA Solar Network and Future Home Power performing either in-line with or exceeding all expectations as two examples. As we further integrate these acquisitions and build out both a sales and contractor network, we will be best positioned to capture the full lifecycle value of each customer - a critical element in our efforts to reach near-term profitability.

"Taking our sustained sales momentum and recently announced share buyback program into account, I believe we are well positioned to create sustainable value for our shareholders over the long-term," concluded Massey.

About Solar Integrated Roofing Corp.
Solar Integrated Roofing Corp. (OTC PINK:SIRC), is an integrated, single-source solar power and roofing systems installation platform company specializing in commercial and residential properties throughout the United States. The Company serves communities by delivering the best experience through constant innovation & legacy-focused leadership. The Company's broad array of solutions include sales and installation of solar energy systems, battery backup and electric vehicle (EV) charging stations to roofing, HVAC and related electrical contracting work. For more information, please visit the Company's website at www.solarintegratedroofing.com.

Forward-Looking Statements
Any statements made in this press release which are not historical facts contain certain forward-looking statements; as such term is defined in the Private Security Litigation Reform Act of 1995, concerning potential developments affecting the business, prospects, financial condition and other aspects of the company to which this release pertains. The actual results of the specific items described in this release, and the company's operations generally, may differ materially from what is projected in such forward-looking statements. Although such statements are based upon the best judgments of management of the company as of the date of this release, significant deviations in magnitude, timing and other factors may result from business risks and uncertainties including, without limitation, the company's dependence on third parties, general market and economic conditions, technical factors, the availability of outside capital, receipt of revenues and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the company. The company disclaims any obligation to update the information contained in any forward-looking statement. This press release shall not be deemed a general solicitation.

Investor Relations Contact:
Lucas A. Zimmerman
Director
MZ North America
Main: 949-259-4987
SIRC@mzgroup.us
www.mzgroup.us

SOURCE: SIRC



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/658081/Solar-Integrated-Roofing-Corp-Grows- ...

Solar Integrated Roofing Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Solar Integrated Roofing Corp. Grows July 2021 Sales 600% to Record $10.5 Million Company Continues to Achieve Growth; Beats Prior Monthly Sales Record Set in June 2021EL CAJON, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 3, 2021 / Solar Integrated Roofing Corp. (OTC PINK:SIRC), an integrated, single-source solar power and roofing systems …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
The Glimpse Group Issued Fourth Virtual and Augmented Reality U.S. Patent (aka "Virtual Time ...
Charlie's Holdings Announces Uplisting to the OTCQB
Dolphin Entertainment and FTX Announce Partnership To Create NFT Marketplace Programs for Major ...
DSS Continues to Grow its Healthcare Segment through $1M Investment in Vivacitas Oncology
Charge Powerbanks Announces Partnership with the Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic
Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Announces Election of Rahul Mewawalla as Chairperson of the Board
Canadian Overseas Petroleum Limited Requests Management Cease Trade Order to Allow for Additional ...
Mace(R) Security International, a Global Leader in Personal Self-Defense Sprays, 2Q21 Financial ...
Pampa Metals Provides Exploration Update
FingerMotion Comments on Recent Promotional Activity
Titel
Network-1 Announces Settlement of Patent Litigation With Hewlett Packard
Green Stream Holdings, Inc. Nationally Recognized Solar Engineering Completes a Second Feasibility ...
HIVE Blockchain Announces Late Filing of Annual Financial Statements
Green Stream Holdings, Inc. Urban Greenhouses Will Provide Food For Citizens And Contribute To ...
P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. Commences Self Tender Offer To Purchase Up To 200,000 Shares ...
Rapid Nutrition Attracts Notable Investor Confidence with Swiss Investors Exercising Conversion ...
Lucky Minerals Samples 8.08 g/t Gold Across 7.0 Meters Including 17.63 g/t Gold Across 3.0 Meters ...
Empower Clinics Acquires Canadian Diabetes Leader MediSure
Jerash Holdings to Double Worker Capacity at Facility in Al-Hasa As Part of Special Humanitarian ...
Namibia Critical Metals Announces Drilling Started at Grootfontein Gold and Nickel-Copper Project
Titel
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Jabillo-1 Well Result
Network-1 Announces Settlement of Patent Litigation With Hewlett Packard
Komo Plant Based Foods Adds Bundles and Subscriptions to Shopify-Enabled Platform
Medaro Mining Closes Private Placement
Green Stream Holdings, Inc. Nationally Recognized Solar Engineering Completes a Second Feasibility ...
Empower Clinics Reports Record Q1 2021 Results with Revenues Over $2.5M CAD
ROK Resources Announces Upcoming Development Drilling Program
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...
AmmPower Corp. Laying Groundwork for Future Potential Production of Modular Green Ammonia Units
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
27.07.21Solar Integrated Roofing Corp. Announces Initiation of Share Buyback Program
Accesswire | Analysen
21.07.21Solar Integrated Roofing Corp. Set to Acquire Home Improvement Marketing Innovator Approved Home Pros
Accesswire | Analysen
14.07.21Solar Integrated Roofing Corp. Announces Record $10+ Million in Sales in June 2021
Accesswire | Analysen
13.07.21Solar Integrated Roofing Corp. Announces Acquisition of USA Solar Network, Concluding Near-Term Rollup Efforts
Accesswire | Analysen
08.07.21Solar Integrated Roofing Corp. Announces Live Discord Investor Q&A on Monday July 19, 2021 At 7:00PM (EST)
Accesswire | Analysen