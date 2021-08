Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer

AlsterResearch AG Update: Fraport AG - Q2 results in line Fraport has released Q2 results this morning which were broadly in line. Guidance on operating and net profit was upgraded to reflect the compensation payment in Germany to the tune of EUR 160m. Upgraded guidance is in line with our estimates.