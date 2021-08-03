Construction contract in Latvia (GUSTAVS business center in Riga)

On 3 August 2021, SIA Merks, part of AS Merko Ehitus group, has entered into a contract with SIA Gustava parks projekti, part of UAB GALIO Group, for the construction of GUSTAVS business center, located at Gustava Zemgala St. 73 in Riga. This is the first building of Gustavs Business Park development project, consisting of three buildings.

The works include construction of a six-storey office building, two-storey underground parking and infrastructure works.