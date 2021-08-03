Construction contract in Latvia (GUSTAVS business center in Riga)
On 3 August 2021, SIA Merks, part of AS Merko Ehitus group, has entered into a contract with SIA Gustava parks projekti, part of UAB GALIO Group, for the construction of GUSTAVS business center, located at Gustava Zemgala St. 73 in Riga. This is the first building of Gustavs Business Park development project, consisting of three buildings.
The works include construction of a six-storey office building, two-storey underground parking and infrastructure works.
The value of the contract is approximately EUR 22 million, plus value added tax. Construction works are scheduled to be completed in December 2022.
SIA Merks (merks.lv) is a Latvian construction company, which offers construction services in the fields of general construction, civil engineering and residential construction.
Additional information: SIA Merks, Board Member and Construction Director Andris Bišmeistars, phone: +371 6737 3380.
Urmas Somelar
Head of Group Finance Unit
AS Merko Ehitus
+372 650 1250
AS Merko Ehitus (group.merko.ee) group consists of AS Merko Ehitus Eesti in Estonia, SIA Merks in Latvia, UAB Merko Statyba in Lithuania and Peritus
Entreprenør AS in Norway. Besides providing construction services as a main contractor, the group’s other major area of activity is apartment development. As at the end of 2020, the group employed
666 people, and the group’s revenue for 2020 was EUR 316 million.
0 Kommentare