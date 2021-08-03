checkAd

Komo Plant Based Foods Announces DTC Eligibility

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 3, 2021 / Komo Plant Based Foods Inc. (CSE:YUM)(OTC PINK:KOMOF)(FSE:9HB) ("Komo"), a plant-based food company, is pleased to announce that its shares have received The Depository Trust Company ("DTC") full service eligibility in the United States. The Company's identifier in the United States is "KOMOF".

DTC settlement services provide a more efficient and lower cost settlement process for investors and brokers trading Canadian securities in the United States. DTC eligibility enables shares of Komo to be distributed, settled and serviced through DTC's automated processes, thereby taking advantage of the efficiencies created in the electronic method of clearing securities and the resulting cost benefits that DTC provides through accelerated settlement processes.

"We are pleased to improve settlement of our shares for our current and future shareholders in the United States," says William White, President, CEO and founder of Komo. "Being DTC eligible will make it much easier for many U.S. residents to buy our stock."

About Komo
Komo Plant Based Foods Inc. is a premium plant-based food company that develops, manufactures, markets and sells a variety of plant-based frozen meals that are always hearty, satisfying, and made with wholesome ingredients. At Komo, our mission is to help make plant-based meals a staple on every dinner table by sharing our love for feel-good food that connects the people to the planet. We believe plant-based eating is the future and - Change can start with a single biteTM. Our experienced plant-based innovation and development team recreates vegan versions of traditionally cheesy and meaty classics, with 100% plants. Komo's products are sold direct-to-consumer through our eCommerce website and a distribution network of online and brick and mortar grocery, convenience and natural retailer channels. Our operating subsidiary Komo Comfort Foods launched in 2021 with our flagship products: plant-based Lasagna, Shepherd's Pie and Chick'n Pot Pie and has recently launched a new line - Komo Plant-Based Meal HelpersTM - versatile meal starters to allow the creation of many dishes at home.

Learn more at: www.komocomfortfoods.com and follow on Instagram: @komocomfortfoods

For further information, please contact:
William White, President & CEO
will@komoeats.com
1-866-969-0882

Renmark Financial Communications Inc.
Joshua Lavers: jlavers@renmarkfinancial.com
Tel: (416) 644-2020 or (212) 812-7680
www.renmarkfinancial.com

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed, approved or disapproved the contents of this news release.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking information. These statements relate to future events or Komo's future performance. The use of any of the words "could", "expect", "believe", "will", "projected","estimated" and similar expressions and statements relating to matters that are not historical facts are intended to identify forward-looking information and are based on Komo's current belief or assumptions as to the outcome and timing of such future events. Actual future results may differ materially. In particular, Komo's product development plans, its ability to retain key personnel, and its expectation as to the acceptance of its products by consumers constitute forward-looking information. Actual results and developments may differ materially from those contemplated by forward-looking information. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The statements made in this press release are made as of the date hereof. Komo disclaims any intention or obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be expressly required by applicable securities laws.

Disclaimer

