Macro-Eyes to roll-out STRIATA in Sierra Leone and expand into two additional countries

WASHINGTON, Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Macro-Eyes has received $2.1 million in funding to expand the deployment of  STRIATA in collaboration with the Ministry of Health and Sanitation (MoHS) in Sierra Leone and to expand into two additional countries.

In 2020, Macro-Eyes supported the Government of Sierra Leone's COVID-19 response by  partnering with the MoHS and the Directorate of Science, Technology and Innovation (DSTI), to build and pilot STRIATA-Infrastructure - an intelligent health systems index providing visibility into the health systems readiness as a whole - ground up including health facility infrastructure, materials, supplies and human resources. STRIATA was deployed to support critical Ministry decisions on where to send limited COVID-19 resources given the greatest need. The success of STRIATA in Sierra Leone led to the deployment of the technology across the state of California in the United States.

This additional funding will support two years of STRIATA deployment in Sierra Leone. Strategic rollout and preliminary use cases are being guided by the  MoHS through the Intelligent Health Systems Technical Working Group facilitated by Macro-Eyes. The expansion in Sierra Leone will focus on integrating the optimization module into STRIATA to generate precision and efficiency for the supply chain network and human resources for health. STRIATA is precision at a national scale. 

"With STRIATA, it is easier to know what is happening in complex health systems despite the challenges of data completeness and quality. STRIATA is changing the way health systems data is analyzed with rapid speed and precision- only something AI can help us do," stated Ashley Schmidt, Macro-Eyes Senior Program Manager.

Macro-Eyes will also deploy expert in-the-loop machine learning to capture ground truth context for enhancing STRIATA's intelligence. Macro-Eyes is yet to announce the two additional countries where they will deploy STRIATA under this funding.

About Macro-Eyes

Macro-Eyes is an artificial intelligence [AI] company that makes crucial infrastructure predictive, saving lives and extending the impact of scarce resources. Macro-Eyes' product, STRIATA, performs in environments with little conventional data, amid high demand and supply uncertainty, and serves some of the most sophisticated organizations in the world. The Macro-Eyes machine learning team, led by MIT Professor Dr. Suvrit Sra, has a rigorous commitment to science and is distributed across Africa, North America, and Europe. Through STRIATA, we help our clients see what they have, forecast what they need and know more about the people they serve. STRIATA matches supply to demand.

