Thunderbird Entertainment to Attend the Canaccord Genuity 41st Annual Growth Conference

Thunderbird Entertainment Group Inc. (TSXV: TBRD, OTCQX: THBRF) (“Thunderbird” or “Company”), a global award-winning, full-service multiplatform production, distribution and rights management company, today announced that it will be participating in the upcoming Canaccord Genuity 41st Annual Growth Conference scheduled for August 10-12, 2021.

The Canaccord Genuity 41st Annual Growth Conference will take place over three highly productive days, where some of the best of the global growth universe will come together virtually to share knowledge, discuss emerging trends, build relationships, identify opportunities, and ignite global ideas for growth. Now in its 40th year, the Canaccord Genuity Growth Conference has become one of the industry's premier investment conferences for companies and investors focused on growth.