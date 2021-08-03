Welbilt Reports 2021 Second Quarter Operating Results

Net sales were $712.4 million, an increase of 33.2 percent from the prior year; Organic Net Sales (a non-GAAP measure) increased 29.3 percent from the prior year

Earnings from operations were $81.7 million compared to $1.3 million in the prior year; as a percentage of net sales, earnings from operations were 11.5 percent compared to 0.2 percent in the prior year

Adjusted Operating EBITDA (a non-GAAP measure) was $123.3 million compared to $65.3 million in the prior year; Adjusted Operating EBITDA margin was 17.3 percent compared to 12.2 percent in the prior year

Net earnings were $31.6 million compared to a net loss of $32.5 million in the prior year; Adjusted Net Earnings (a non-GAAP measure) were $43.6 million compared to Adjusted Net Loss of $8.5 million in the prior year

Diluted net earnings per share was $0.22 compared to diluted net loss per share of $0.23 in the prior year; Adjusted Diluted Net Earnings Per Share (a non-GAAP measure) was $0.31 compared to Adjusted Diluted Net Loss Per Share of $0.06 in the prior year

Net cash provided by operating activities was $20.7 million, compared to net cash used in operating activities of $64.4 million in the prior year; Free Cash Flow (a non-GAAP measure) was $10.8 million compared to a use of $74.9 million in the prior year

Summarizing Welbilt's second quarter performance, Bill Johnson, Welbilt's President and CEO, stated, "Second quarter Third-party Net Sales and Organic Net Sales grew substantially this quarter compared to last year's second quarter, which marked the worst quarter we experienced since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. We are very pleased with our strong Adjusted Operating EBITDA and Adjusted Operating EBITDA margin performance despite the inflationary impacts from our supply chain and logistics providers. We successfully offset these headwinds with the beneficial impact from increased volume, positive net pricing, and improved productivity attributable to the improvements we have made to date as part of our Business Transformation Program ("Transformation Program") and through the cost containment actions we put in place last year that are continuing to benefit us. Industry conditions are improving with the rollout of COVID-19 vaccines and the lifting of restrictions in some locations, although improvements are uneven globally. We are building inventory and capacity to respond to our growing order pace and will adjust our costs and investments accordingly. Finally, we are pleased with our second quarter Free Cash Flow generation, which allowed us to both increase cash and reduce total debt in the quarter."

Net sales increased 92.0 percent in the second quarter compared to last year's second quarter. Excluding the impact from foreign currency translation, Organic Net Sales increased 85.8 percent, with strong growth coming from large chain customers, general market dealers and distributors, and KitchenCare master parts distributors and factory-authorized service dealers. This growth is compared against last year's historically weak second quarter which was highly impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The second quarter Adjusted Operating EBITDA margin of 18.6 percent was 900 basis points higher than last year's second quarter driven by the incremental impact on margins from higher volume, positive net pricing and lower manufacturing costs partially offset by increased selling, general and administrative expenses (net of adjustments for the Transformation Program expenses and other adjustments to SG&A that are included in our Adjusted Operating EBITDA reconciliation ("Net SG&A")) and higher materials costs. Net SG&A costs were higher primarily from higher compensation expense and commissions reflecting both the higher incentives and the non-recurrence of some of the measures taken in the second quarter a year ago in response to the impact from the pandemic. The prior year period included temporary salary reductions, furloughs, reductions in incentive compensation and lower commissions due to the large sales decrease in the quarter.

We continued to make progress on the Transformation Program during the second quarter. We continued to execute on our planned procurement activities related to materials spend and on executing incremental cost savings opportunities through the implementation of Value Analysis Value Engineering ("VAVE") initiatives, although we faced challenges in balancing progress on these activities with the need for resources to address component supply issues. We delivered productivity improvements in our manufacturing plants which provided additional savings in the quarter, even as some plants were impacted by parts shortages that impacted production schedules. We have completed the majority of the planned consulting spend related to the Transformation Program and expect minimal additional spend going forward.

Liquidity and Debt

Net cash provided by operating activities in the second quarter was $37.1 million compared to $8.1 million in last year's second quarter. Net cash used in investing activities in the second quarter was $5.2 million compared to $5.1 million of net cash used in investing activities in last year's second quarter. Free Cash Flow (a non-GAAP measure) was $31.9 million in the quarter compared to $3.2 million in last year's second quarter. The improvement in Free Cash Flow in the second quarter versus last year's second quarter reflects increased net earnings partially offset by an increase in cash used due to changes in operating assets and liabilities. Capital spending was $5.2 million in the second quarter compared to $4.9 million in last year's second quarter.

During the quarter, total debt and finance leases (including the current portion) decreased by $25.1 million. Our ending cash and cash equivalents was $153.8 million, an increase of $13.5 million in the quarter. Total global liquidity was $392.2 million as of June 30, 2021, which consisted of the $153.8 million of cash and cash equivalents and $238.4 million of availability on our Revolving Credit Facility. Total global liquidity increased by $38.5 million in the quarter from $353.7 million as of March 31, 2021.

Guidance

On July 8, 2021, we issued a Form 8-K that included Updated Welbilt Management Forecasted Financial Information that included 2021 net sales of $1,482 million and 2021 Adjusted Operating EBITDA of $267 million. We are reiterating this forecast today.

Additional Management Commentary

"We are extremely pleased with our second quarter results in light of ongoing supply chain disruptions and inflationary pressure on materials and logistics costs," said Bill Johnson, Welbilt’s President and CEO. "In the Americas, sales to strategic QSRs and fast casual operators increased over last year with improved demand for replacement equipment and stronger rollout activity by large chains across many of our brands. General market sales turned positive for the first time since the pandemic began and KitchenCare aftermarket sales increased in the Americas. Both EMEA and APAC also saw year-over-year growth from strategic QSRs, general market dealers and KitchenCare aftermarket customers. We believe overall demand, while still negatively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, will continue to improve over the next several quarters as public health orders and other restrictions are lifted and the rollout of COVID-19 vaccines accelerates in more regions globally, giving both consumers and operators more confidence and driving a gradual recovery in commercial foodservice end markets."

"We continued to aggressively manage our discretionary costs which, combined with improving absorption of fixed costs due to higher volumes, higher net pricing and benefits from our Transformation Program, allowed us to deliver an Adjusted Operating EBITDA margin of 18.6 percent in the second quarter. With the tools we have developed as part of our Transformation Program, the productivity levels in our plants are improved compared to prior year levels, despite some production disruption due to parts shortages from our supply chain. We are continuing to experience rising commodity prices, longer lead times and inflation from our parts suppliers, and continued logistics inefficiencies. We were able to offset most, but not all, of the effect of these pressures in the second quarter with our Transformation Program procurement activities through negotiated price reductions with new and existing suppliers and by executing VAVE initiatives. In addition, we continued to implement additional price increases in June and July which will also help us offset the effect of these inflationary pressures as we move through the balance of the year," concluded Johnson.

WELBILT, INC. Consolidated Statements of Operations (In millions, except share and per share data) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Net sales $ 395.6 $ 206.0 $ 712.4 $ 534.9 Cost of sales 250.7 137.6 449.7 351.7 Gross profit 144.9 68.4 262.7 183.2 Selling, general and administrative expenses 85.0 56.8 161.0 143.3 Amortization expense 9.7 9.6 19.8 19.3 Restructuring and other expense — 1.2 0.2 8.0 Loss from impairment and disposal of assets — net — 0.1 — 11.3 Earnings from operations 50.2 0.7 81.7 1.3 Interest expense 19.0 20.4 37.7 42.8 Other expense (income) — net 2.9 5.5 5.9 (1.0 ) Earnings (loss) before income taxes 28.3 (25.2 ) 38.1 (40.5 ) Income tax expense (benefit) 4.6 (7.8 ) 6.5 (8.0 ) Net earnings (loss) $ 23.7 $ (17.4 ) $ 31.6 $ (32.5 ) Per share data: Earnings (loss) per share — Basic $ 0.17 $ (0.12 ) $ 0.22 $ (0.23 ) Earnings (loss) per share — Diluted $ 0.17 $ (0.12 ) $ 0.22 $ (0.23 ) Weighted average shares outstanding — Basic 141,921,328 141,502,737 141,772,631 141,466,676 Weighted average shares outstanding — Diluted 143,175,251 141,502,737 142,717,189 141,466,676

WELBILT, INC. Consolidated Balance Sheets (In millions, except share and per share data) June 30, December 31, 2021 2020 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 153.8 $ 125.0 Restricted cash 0.5 0.4 Accounts receivable, less allowance of $4.6 and $4.4, respectively 210.0 165.9 Inventories — net 235.5 180.6 Prepaids and other current assets 60.4 50.1 Total current assets 660.2 522.0 Property, plant and equipment — net 129.9 129.1 Operating lease right-of-use assets 43.9 47.5 Goodwill 939.8 942.9 Other intangible assets — net 444.7 469.6 Other non-current assets 30.7 30.5 Total assets $ 2,249.2 $ 2,141.6 Liabilities and equity Current liabilities: Trade accounts payable $ 135.3 $ 86.4 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 172.5 164.2 Current portion of long-term debt and finance leases 1.0 1.0 Product warranties 31.1 29.9 Total current liabilities 339.9 281.5 Long-term debt and finance leases 1,421.4 1,407.8 Deferred income taxes 73.5 76.5 Pension and postretirement health liabilities 23.6 27.8 Operating lease liabilities 35.1 37.7 Other long-term liabilities 37.2 37.3 Total non-current liabilities 1,590.8 1,587.1 Total equity: Common stock ($0.01 par value, 300,000,000 shares authorized, 142,118,645 shares and 141,557,236 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively) 1.4 1.4 Additional paid-in capital (deficit) (12.7 ) (25.6 ) Retained earnings 348.3 316.7 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (18.5 ) (19.5 ) Total equity 318.5 273.0 Total liabilities and equity $ 2,249.2 $ 2,141.6

WELBILT, INC. Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (In millions) Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 2020 Cash flows from operating activities Net earnings (loss) $ 31.6 $ (32.5 ) Adjustments to reconcile net earnings (loss) to cash used in operating activities: Depreciation expense 10.9 10.4 Amortization of intangible assets 20.7 20.0 Amortization of deferred financing fees 2.7 2.4 Deferred income taxes (2.1 ) 7.6 Stock-based compensation expense 5.7 1.0 Loss from impairment or disposal of assets - net — 11.3 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (45.5 ) 42.9 Inventories (55.2 ) (24.4 ) Other assets (7.0 ) (28.0 ) Trade accounts payable 46.8 (19.7 ) Other current and long-term liabilities 12.1 (55.4 ) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 20.7 (64.4 ) Cash flows from investing activities Capital expenditures (9.9 ) (10.5 ) Acquisition of intangible assets — (0.2 ) Other — (3.9 ) Net cash used in investing activities (9.9 ) (14.6 ) Cash flows from financing activities Proceeds from long-term debt 98.0 153.0 Repayments on long-term debt and finance leases (86.6 ) (58.6 ) Debt issuance costs — (2.1 ) Exercises of stock options 7.0 1.1 Payments on tax withholdings for equity awards (1.0 ) (0.7 ) Net cash provided by financing activities 17.4 92.7 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash 0.7 (4.7 ) Net increase in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash 28.9 9.0 Balance at beginning of period 125.4 130.7 Balance at end of period $ 154.3 $ 139.7

WELBILT, INC. Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Continued) (In millions) Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 2020 Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information: Cash paid for income taxes, net of refunds $ 12.6 $ 14.4 Cash paid for interest, net of related hedge settlements $ 35.0 $ 40.3 Supplemental disclosures of non-cash activities: Non-cash financing activity: Lease liabilities and assets obtained through leasing arrangements and reassessments and modifications of right-of-use assets $ 2.0 $ 6.8

Business Segments

(in millions, except percentage data) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Net sales: Americas $ 304.7 $ 158.6 $ 551.1 $ 409.1 EMEA 112.3 45.6 205.7 135.6 APAC 63.8 42.2 112.5 93.5 Elimination of intersegment sales (85.2 ) (40.4 ) (156.9 ) (103.3 ) Total net sales $ 395.6 $ 206.0 $ 712.4 $ 534.9 Segment Adjusted Operating EBITDA: Americas $ 59.7 $ 18.7 $ 110.0 $ 71.0 EMEA 21.0 5.5 35.6 19.1 APAC 9.0 5.7 15.8 13.9 Total Segment Adjusted Operating EBITDA 89.7 29.9 161.4 104.0 Corporate and unallocated expenses (16.2 ) (10.1 ) (38.1 ) (38.7 ) Amortization expense (10.2 ) (10.0 ) (20.7 ) (20.0 ) Depreciation expense (5.5 ) (5.2 ) (10.9 ) (10.4 ) Transaction costs (1) (8.3 ) — (8.3 ) (0.1 ) Other items (2) 2.1 (0.3 ) 2.1 (3.4 ) Transformation Program expense (3) (1.3 ) (2.6 ) (3.5 ) (14.2 ) Restructuring activities (4) (0.1 ) (0.9 ) (0.3 ) (4.6 ) Loss from impairment and disposal of assets — net — (0.1 ) — (11.3 ) Earnings from operations 50.2 0.7 81.7 1.3 Interest expense (5) (19.0 ) (20.4 ) (37.7 ) (42.8 ) Other (expense) income — net (5) (2.9 ) (5.5 ) (5.9 ) 1.0 Earnings (loss) before income taxes $ 28.3 $ (25.2 ) $ 38.1 $ (40.5 ) (1) Transaction costs for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021 of $8.3 million are related to the pending sale of the Company and are comprised primarily of professional services recorded in "Selling, general and administrative expenses." Transaction costs of $0.1 million for the six months ended June 30, 2020 are related to integration costs resulting from a company acquisition in 2018, recorded in "Selling, general and administrative expenses." (2) Other items are costs which are not representative of the Company's operational performance. For the three and six months ended June 30, 2021, other items is primarily comprised of a partial recovery of $2.0 million from the diversion of funds in 2018 from one of the Company's EMEA locations and is included in "Selling, general and administrative expenses" in the Consolidated Statements of Operations. For the three and six months ended June 30, 2020, other items represents the changes in the loss contingency estimate of $0.3 million and $3.4 million, respectively, due for customs duties, fees and interest on previously imported products, which is included in "Restructuring and other expense" in the Consolidated Statement of Operations. (3) Transformation Program expense includes consulting and other costs associated with executing our Transformation Program initiatives. For the three and six months ended June 30, 2021, $0.6 million and $1.1 million, respectively, are included in "Cost of sales" in the Consolidated Statements of Operations. For the three and six months ended June 30, 2020, $0.3 million and $1.1 million, respectively, are included in "Cost of sales" in the Consolidated Statements of Operations. For the three and six months ended June 30, 2021, $0.7 million and $2.4 million, respectively, are included in "Selling, general and administrative expenses" in the Consolidated Statements of Operations. For the three and six months ended June 30, 2020, $2.3 million and $13.1 million, respectively, are included in "Selling, general and administrative expenses" in the Consolidated Statements of Operations. (4) Restructuring activities include costs associated with actions to improve operating efficiencies and rationalization of our cost structure. For the three and six months ended June 30, 2021, these costs include severance and related costs of $0.1 million and $0.3 million. Comparatively, for the three and six months ended June 30, 2020, these costs were $1.0 million and $4.6 million, respectively. Severance and related costs are included in "Restructuring and other expenses" in the Consolidated Statements of Operations. For the three months ended June 30, 2020, a recovery of $0.1 million was recorded in "Cost of sales" in the Consolidated Statements of Operations (5) As disclosed in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, amortization of debt issuance costs previously included as a component of "Other expense (income) — net" totaled $2.4 million and $1.3 million, respectively, for the three and six months ended June 30, 2020 and has been reclassified to be included as a component of "Interest expense" in the Company's Consolidated Statements of Operations for the respective periods.

(in millions, except percentage data) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Adjusted Operating EBITDA % by segment (6): Americas 19.6 % 11.8 % 20.0 % 17.4 % EMEA 18.7 % 12.1 % 17.3 % 14.1 % APAC 14.1 % 13.5 % 14.0 % 14.9 % (6) Adjusted Operating EBITDA % is calculated by dividing Adjusted Operating EBITDA by net sales for each respective segment. Third-party net sales by geographic area (7): United States $ 253.3 $ 135.6 $ 459.7 $ 340.0 Other Americas 21.1 11.0 38.0 29.5 EMEA 74.6 34.7 133.5 103.9 APAC 46.6 24.7 81.2 61.5 Total net sales by geographic area $ 395.6 $ 206.0 $ 712.4 $ 534.9 (7) Net sales in the section above are attributed to geographic regions based on location of customer.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

In this release, we use certain non-GAAP financial measures discussed below to evaluate our results of operations, financial condition and liquidity. We believe that the presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures, when viewed as a supplement to our results prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP, provides useful information to investors in evaluating the ongoing performance of our operating businesses, provides greater transparency into our results of operations and is consistent with how management evaluates operating performance and liquidity. In addition, these non-GAAP measures address questions we routinely receive from analysts and investors and, in order to ensure that all investors have access to similar data we make this data available to all investors. None of the non-GAAP measures presented should be considered as an alternative to net earnings, earnings from operations, net cash used in operating activities, net sales or any other measures derived in accordance with U.S. GAAP. These non-GAAP measures have important limitations as analytical tools and should not be considered in isolation or as substitutes for financial measures presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. The presentation of our non-GAAP financial measures may change from time to time, including as a result of changed business conditions, new accounting rules or otherwise. Further, our use of these terms may vary from the use of similarly-titled measures by other companies due to the potential inconsistencies in the method of calculation and differences due to items subject to interpretation. We do not provide reconciliations of our forward-looking Adjusted Operating EBITDA margin and Adjusted Diluted Net Earnings Per Share guidance, which are presented on a non-GAAP basis, to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure because the combined impact and timing of certain potential charges or gains is inherently uncertain, outside of our control and difficult to predict. Accordingly, we cannot provide reconciliations without unreasonable effort and are unable to determine the probable significance of the unavailable information.

Free Cash Flow

In this release, we refer to Free Cash Flow, a non-GAAP measure, as our net cash provided by or used in operating activities less capital expenditures. We believe this non-GAAP financial measure is useful to investors in measuring our ability to generate cash internally to fund our debt repayments, acquisitions, dividends and share repurchases, if any. Free Cash Flow reconciles to net cash used in operating activities presented in our Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP as follows:

(in millions) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities $ 37.1 $ 8.1 $ 20.7 $ (64.4 ) Capital expenditures (5.2 ) (4.9 ) (9.9 ) (10.5 ) Free Cash Flow $ 31.9 $ 3.2 $ 10.8 $ (74.9 )

Adjusted Operating EBITDA

In addition to analyzing our operating results on a U.S. GAAP basis, management also reviews our results on an "Adjusted Operating EBITDA" basis. Adjusted Operating EBITDA is defined as net earnings before interest expense, income taxes, other income or expense, depreciation and amortization expense plus certain other items such as loss from impairment of assets, gain or loss from disposal of assets, restructuring activities, loss on modification or extinguishment of debt, acquisition-related transaction and integration costs, Transformation Program expense and certain other items. Management uses Adjusted Operating EBITDA as the basis on which we evaluate our financial performance and make resource allocations and other operating decisions. Management considers it important that investors review the same operating information used by management.

The Company's Adjusted Operating EBITDA reconciles to net earnings as presented in the Consolidated Statements of Operations in accordance with U.S. GAAP as follows:

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Net earnings (loss) $ 23.7 $ (17.4 ) $ 31.6 $ (32.5 ) Income tax expense (benefit) 4.6 (7.8 ) 6.5 (8.0 ) Other expense (income) — net (1) 2.9 5.5 5.9 (1.0 ) Interest expense (1) 19.0 20.4 37.7 42.8 Earnings from operations 50.2 0.7 81.7 1.3 Loss from impairment and disposal of assets — net — 0.1 — 11.3 Restructuring activities (2) 0.1 0.9 0.3 4.6 Amortization expense 10.2 10.0 20.7 20.0 Depreciation expense 5.5 5.2 10.9 10.4 Transformation Program expense (3) 1.3 2.6 3.5 14.2 Transaction costs (4) 8.3 — 8.3 0.1 Other items (5) (2.1 ) 0.3 (2.1 ) 3.4 Total Adjusted Operating EBITDA $ 73.5 $ 19.8 $ 123.3 $ 65.3 Adjusted Operating EBITDA margin (6) 18.6 % 9.6 % 17.3 % 12.2 % (1) As disclosed in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, amortization of debt issuance costs previously included as a component of "Other expense (income) — net" totaled $2.4 million and $1.3 million, respectively, for the three and six months ended June 30, 2020 and has been reclassified to be included as a component of "Interest expense" in the Company's Consolidated Statements of Operations for the respective periods. (2) Restructuring activities include costs associated with actions to improve operating efficiencies and rationalization of our cost structure. For the three and six months ended June 30, 2021, these costs include severance and related costs of $0.1 million and $0.3 million. Comparatively, for the three and six months ended June 30, 2020, these costs were $1.0 million and $4.6 million, respectively. Severance and related costs are included in "Restructuring and other expenses" in the Consolidated Statements of Operations. For the three months ended June 30, 2020, a recovery of $0.1 million was recorded in "Cost of sales" in the Consolidated Statements of Operations. (3) Transformation Program expense includes consulting and other costs associated with executing our Transformation Program initiatives. For the three and six months ended June 30, 2021, $0.6 million and $1.1 million, respectively, are included in "Cost of sales" in the Consolidated Statements of Operations. For the three and six months ended June 30, 2020, $0.3 million and $1.1 million, respectively, are included in "Cost of sales" in the Consolidated Statements of Operations. For the three and six months ended June 30, 2021, $0.7 million and $2.4 million, respectively, are included in "Selling, general and administrative expenses" in the Consolidated Statements of Operations. For the three and six months ended June 30, 2020, $2.3 million and $13.1 million, respectively, are included in "Selling, general and administrative expenses" in the Consolidated Statements of Operations. (4) Transaction costs for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021 of $8.3 million are related to the pending sale of the Company and are comprised primarily of professional services recorded in "Selling, general and administrative expenses." Professional services and other direct acquisition and integration costs recorded in "Selling, general and administrative expenses" were $0.1 million for the six months ended June 30, 2020. (5) Other items are costs which are not representative of the Company's operational performance. For the three and six months ended June 30, 2021, other items is primarily comprised of a partial recovery of $2.0 million from the diversion of funds in 2018 from one of the Company's EMEA locations and is included in "Selling, general and administrative expenses" in the Consolidated Statements of Operations. For the three and six months ended June 30, 2020, other items represents the changes in the loss contingency estimate of $0.3 million and $3.4 million, respectively, due for customs duties, fees and interest on previously imported products, which is included in "Restructuring and other expense" in the Consolidated Statement of Operations. (6) Adjusted Operating EBITDA margin in the section above is calculated by dividing the dollar amount of Adjusted Operating EBITDA by net sales.

Adjusted Net Earnings and Adjusted Diluted Net Earnings Per Share

We define Adjusted Net Earnings as net earnings before the impact of certain items, such as loss on modification or extinguishment of debt, gain or loss from impairment and disposal of assets, restructuring activities, separation expense, Transformation Program expense, acquisition-related transaction and integration costs, certain other items, expenses associated with pension settlements, foreign currency transaction gain or loss and the tax effect of the aforementioned adjustments, as applicable. Adjusted Diluted Net Earnings Per Share for each period represents Adjusted Net Earnings while giving effect to all potentially dilutive shares of common stock that were outstanding during the period. We believe these measures are useful to investors in assessing the ongoing performance of our underlying businesses before the impact of certain items.

The following tables present Adjusted Net Earnings and Adjusted Diluted Net Earnings Per Share reconciled to net earnings and diluted net earnings per share, respectively, presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP:

(in millions, except share data) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Net earnings (loss) $ 23.7 $ (17.4 ) $ 31.6 $ (32.5 ) Loss from impairment and disposal of assets — net — 0.1 — 11.3 Restructuring activities (1) 0.1 0.9 0.3 4.6 Transformation Program expense (2) 1.3 2.6 3.5 14.2 Transaction costs (3) 8.3 — 8.3 0.1 Other items (4) (2.1 ) 0.3 (2.1 ) 3.4 Foreign currency transaction loss (gain) (5) 2.6 5.7 5.4 (2.0 ) Tax effect of adjustments (6) (2.2 ) (2.1 ) (3.4 ) (7.6 ) Total Adjusted Net Earnings (Loss) $ 31.7 $ (9.9 ) $ 43.6 $ (8.5 ) Per share basis Diluted net earnings (loss) $ 0.17 $ (0.12 ) $ 0.22 $ (0.23 ) Loss from impairment and disposal of assets — net — — — 0.08 Restructuring activities (1) — — — 0.03 Transformation Program expense (2) — 0.02 0.02 0.10 Transaction costs (3) 0.06 — 0.06 — Other items (4) (0.01 ) — (0.01 ) 0.02 Foreign currency transaction loss (gain) (5) 0.02 0.04 0.04 (0.01 ) Tax effect of adjustments (6) (0.02 ) (0.01 ) (0.02 ) (0.05 ) Total Adjusted Diluted Net Earnings (Loss) $ 0.22 $ (0.07 ) $ 0.31 $ (0.06 ) (1) Restructuring activities include costs associated with actions to improve operating efficiencies and rationalization of our cost structure. For the three and six months ended June 30, 2021, these costs include severance and related costs of $0.1 million and $0.3 million. Comparatively, for the three and six months ended June 30, 2020, these costs were $1.0 million and $4.6 million, respectively. Severance and related costs are included in "Restructuring and other expenses" in the Consolidated Statements of Operations. For the three months ended June 30, 2020, a recovery of $0.1 million was recorded in "Cost of sales" in the Consolidated Statements of Operations. (2) Transformation Program expense includes consulting and other costs associated with executing our Transformation Program initiatives. For the three and six months ended June 30, 2021, $0.6 million and $1.1 million, respectively, are included in "Cost of sales" in the Consolidated Statements of Operations. For the three and six months ended June 30, 2020, $0.3 million and $1.1 million, respectively, are included in "Cost of sales" in the Consolidated Statements of Operations. For the three and six months ended June 30, 2021, $0.7 million and $2.4 million, respectively, are included in "Selling, general and administrative expenses" in the Consolidated Statements of Operations. For the three and six months ended June 30, 2020, $2.3 million and $13.1 million, respectively, are included in "Selling, general and administrative expenses" in the Consolidated Statements of Operations. (3)Transaction costs for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021 of $8.3 million are related to the pending sale of the Company and are comprised primarily of professional services recorded in "Selling, general and administrative expenses." Professional services and other direct acquisition and integration costs recorded in "Selling, general and administrative expenses" were $0.1 million for the six months ended June 30, 2020. (4) Other items are costs which are not representative of the Company's operational performance. For the three and six months ended June 30, 2021, other items is primarily comprised of a partial recovery of $2.0 million from the diversion of funds in 2018 from one of the Company's EMEA locations and is included in "Selling, general and administrative expenses" in the Consolidated Statements of Operations. For the three and six months ended June 30, 2020, other items represents the changes in the loss contingency estimate of $0.3 million and $3.4 million, respectively, due for customs duties, fees and interest on previously imported products, which is included in "Restructuring and other expense" in the Consolidated Statement of Operations. (5) Foreign currency transaction gains and losses are inclusive of gains and losses on related foreign currency exchange contracts not designated as hedging instruments for accounting purposes. (6) The tax effect of adjustments is determined using the statutory tax rates for the countries comprising such adjustments.

Third-party Net Sales and Organic Net Sales

In this release, we define Third-party Net Sales as net sales for the segment excluding intersegment sales and Organic Net Sales as net sales before the impacts of acquisitions and foreign currency translations during the period. We believe the Third-party Net Sales and Organic Net Sales measures are useful to investors in assessing the ongoing performance of our underlying businesses. The change in third-party Net Sales and Organic Net Sales reconcile to the change in net sales presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP as follows:

For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2021 vs. 2020 Favorable/(Unfavorable) Americas EMEA APAC Welbilt Organic Net Sales 85.3 % 110.9 % 57.9 % 85.8 % Impact of foreign currency translation(1) 2.1 % 23.2 % 6.7 % 6.2 % Third-party Net Sales 87.4 % 134.1 % 64.6 % 92.0 %

For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 vs. 2020 Favorable/(Unfavorable) Americas EMEA APAC Welbilt Organic Net Sales 34.3 % 20.7 % 15.9 % 29.3 % Impact of foreign currency translation(1) 1.3 % 12.4 % 4.5 % 3.9 % Third-party Net Sales 35.6 % 33.1 % 20.4 % 33.2 % (1) The impact from foreign currency translation is calculated by translating current period activity at the weighted average prior period rates.

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, (in millions) 2021 2020 2021 2020 Consolidated: Net sales $ 480.8 $ 246.4 $ 869.3 $ 638.2 Less: Intersegment sales (85.2 ) (40.4 ) (156.9 ) (103.3 ) Net sales (as reported) 395.6 206.0 712.4 534.9 Impact of foreign currency translation(1) (12.9 ) — (20.6 ) — Organic net sales $ 382.7 $ 206.0 $ 691.8 $ 534.9 Americas: Net sales $ 304.7 $ 158.6 $ 551.1 $ 409.1 Less: Intersegment sales (34.8 ) (14.6 ) (60.2 ) (47.0 ) Third-party net sales 269.9 144.0 490.9 362.1 Impact of foreign currency translation(1) (3.1 ) — (4.5 ) — Total Americas organic net sales $ 266.8 $ 144.0 $ 486.4 $ 362.1 EMEA: Net sales $ 112.3 $ 45.6 $ 205.7 $ 135.6 Less: Intersegment sales (32.7 ) (11.6 ) (65.1 ) (30.0 ) Third-party net sales 79.6 34.0 140.6 105.6 Impact of foreign currency translation(1) (7.9 ) — (13.1 ) — Total EMEA organic net sales $ 71.7 $ 34.0 $ 127.5 $ 105.6 APAC: Net sales $ 63.8 $ 42.2 $ 112.5 $ 93.5 Less: Intersegment sales (17.7 ) (14.2 ) (31.6 ) (26.3 ) Third-party net sales 46.1 28.0 80.9 67.2 Impact of foreign currency translation(1) (1.9 ) — (3.0 ) — Total APAC organic net sales $ 44.2 $ 28.0 $ 77.9 $ 67.2 (1) The impact from foreign currency translation is calculated by translating current period activity at the weighted average prior period rates.

