HollyFrontier Corporation Reports Quarterly Results

The second quarter results reflect special items that collectively increased net income by a total of $25.8 million. On a pre-tax basis, these items include a lower of cost or market inventory valuation adjustment of $118.8 million, partially offset by pre-close acquisition integration costs of $0.7 million and charges related to the Cheyenne Refinery conversion to renewable diesel production, including decommissioning charges of $8.1 million and severance charges totaling $0.2 million. Excluding these items, net income for the current quarter was $143.0 million ($0.87 per diluted share) compared to net loss of $(40.8) million ($(0.25) per diluted share) for the second quarter of 2020, which excludes certain items that collectively increased net loss by $135.9 million.

HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC) (“HollyFrontier” or the “Company”) today reported second quarter net income attributable to HollyFrontier stockholders of $168.9 million, or $1.03 per diluted share, for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, compared to a net loss of $(176.7) million, or $(1.09) per diluted share, for the quarter ended June 30, 2020.

HollyFrontier’s President & CEO, Michael Jennings, commented, “HollyFrontier delivered strong financial results in the second quarter, driven by improvement in refining margins in both the West and Mid-Continent regions and strengthening base oil margins in the quarter. Our focus remains on executing our renewable diesel projects on-time and within capital guidance and closing the Puget Sound Refinery acquisition in the fourth quarter of this year.”

Refining segment income before interest and income taxes was $250.1 million for the second quarter of 2021 compared to a loss before interest and income taxes of $(5.1) million in the second quarter of 2020. The segment reported Adjusted EBITDA of $211.2 million for the second quarter of 2021 compared to $25.0 million for the second quarter of 2020. This increase was driven by stronger product demand, which resulted in a consolidated refinery gross margin of $11.71 per produced barrel, a 45% increase compared to $8.08 for the second quarter of 2020. Crude oil charge averaged 416,350 barrels per day (“BPD”) for the current quarter compared to 312,070 BPD for the second quarter of 2020.

Lubricants and Specialty Products segment income before interest and income taxes was $60.1 million for the second quarter of 2021 compared to a loss before interest and income taxes of $(209.3) million in the second quarter of 2020. The segment reported EBITDA of $79.2 million for the second quarter of 2021 compared to $(189.5) million in the second quarter of 2020. Excluding the long-lived asset impairment charge of $204.7 million, Adjusted EBITDA in the second quarter of 2020 was $15.2 million. This increase was driven by strong base oil margins in the second quarter of 2021.

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (“HEP”) reported EBITDA of $88.1 million for the second quarter of 2021 compared to $112.5 million in the second quarter of 2020. The second quarter of 2020 included a gain on sales-type leases of $33.8 million.

For the second quarter of 2021, net cash provided by operations totaled $427.8 million. At June 30, 2021, the Company's cash and cash equivalents totaled $1,398.3 million, a $204.9 million increase over cash and cash equivalents of $1,193.4 million at March 31, 2021. Additionally, the Company's consolidated debt was $3,101.0 million. The Company’s debt, exclusive of HEP debt, which is nonrecourse to HollyFrontier, was $1,738.4 million at June 30, 2021.

HollyFrontier Corporation, headquartered in Dallas, Texas, is an independent petroleum refiner and marketer that produces high value light products such as gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel and other specialty products. HollyFrontier owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico and Utah and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest U.S., the Rocky Mountains extending into the Pacific Northwest and in other neighboring Plains states. In addition, HollyFrontier produces base oils and other specialized lubricants in the U.S., Canada and the Netherlands, and exports products to more than 80 countries. HollyFrontier also owns a 57% limited partner interest and a non-economic general partner interest in Holly Energy Partners, L.P., a master limited partnership that provides petroleum product and crude oil transportation, terminalling, storage and throughput services to the petroleum industry, including HollyFrontier Corporation subsidiaries.

RESULTS OF OPERATIONS

Financial Data (all information in this release is unaudited)

Three Months Ended

June 30, Change from 2020 2021 2020 Change Percent (In thousands, except per share data) Sales and other revenues $ 4,577,123 $ 2,062,930 $ 2,514,193 122 % Operating costs and expenses: Cost of products sold: Cost of products sold (exclusive of lower of cost or market inventory valuation adjustment) 3,825,729 1,576,996 2,248,733 143 Lower of cost or market inventory valuation adjustment (118,825 ) (269,904 ) 151,079 (56 ) 3,706,904 1,307,092 2,399,812 184 Operating expenses 334,191 303,359 30,832 10 Selling, general and administrative expenses 77,754 75,369 2,385 3 Depreciation and amortization 124,042 130,178 (6,136 ) (5 ) Long-lived asset impairment — 436,908 (436,908 ) (100 ) Total operating costs and expenses 4,242,891 2,252,906 1,989,985 88 Income (loss) from operations 334,232 (189,976 ) 524,208 (276 ) Other income (expense): Earnings of equity method investments 3,423 2,156 1,267 59 Interest income 1,029 1,506 (477 ) (32 ) Interest expense (28,942 ) (32,695 ) 3,753 (11 ) Gain on sales-type leases — 33,834 (33,834 ) (100 ) Gain on foreign currency transactions 583 2,285 (1,702 ) (74 ) Other, net 7,927 1,572 6,355 404 (15,980 ) 8,658 (24,638 ) (285 ) Income (loss) before income taxes 318,252 (181,318 ) 499,570 (276 ) Income tax expense (benefit) 123,485 (30,911 ) 154,396 (499 ) Net income (loss) 194,767 (150,407 ) 345,174 (229 ) Less net income attributable to noncontrolling interest 25,917 26,270 (353 ) (1 ) Net income (loss) attributable to HollyFrontier stockholders $ 168,850 $ (176,677 ) $ 345,527 (196 )% Earnings (loss) per share attributable to HollyFrontier stockholders: Basic $ 1.03 $ (1.09 ) $ 2.12 (194 )% Diluted $ 1.03 $ (1.09 ) $ 2.12 (194 )% Cash dividends declared per common share $ — $ 0.35 $ (0.35 ) (100 )% Average number of common shares outstanding: Basic 162,523 161,889 634 — % Diluted 162,523 161,889 634 — % EBITDA $ 444,290 $ (46,221 ) $ 490,511 (1,061 )% Adjusted EBITDA $ 334,501 $ 99,711 $ 234,790 235 %

Six Months Ended

June 30, Change from 2020 2021 2020 Change Percent (In thousands, except per share data) Sales and other revenues $ 8,081,416 $ 5,463,475 $ 2,617,941 48 % Operating costs and expenses: Cost of products sold: Cost of products sold (exclusive of lower of cost or market inventory valuation adjustment) 6,786,034 4,270,722 2,515,312 59 Lower of cost or market inventory valuation adjustment (318,862 ) 290,560 (609,422 ) (210 ) 6,467,172 4,561,282 1,905,890 42 Operating expenses 734,100 631,704 102,396 16 Selling, general and administrative expenses 159,729 163,106 (3,377 ) (2 ) Depreciation and amortization 248,121 270,753 (22,632 ) (8 ) Long-lived asset impairment — 436,908 (436,908 ) (100 ) Total operating costs and expenses 7,609,122 6,063,753 1,545,369 25 Income (loss) from operations 472,294 (600,278 ) 1,072,572 (179 ) Other income (expense): Earnings of equity method investments 5,186 3,870 1,316 34 Interest income 2,060 5,579 (3,519 ) (63 ) Interest expense (67,328 ) (55,334 ) (11,994 ) 22 Gain on tariff settlement 51,500 — 51,500 — Gain on sales-type leases — 33,834 (33,834 ) (100 ) Loss on early extinguishment of debt — (25,915 ) 25,915 (100 ) Loss on foreign currency transactions (734 ) (1,948 ) 1,214 (62 ) Other, net 9,817 3,422 6,395 187 501 (36,492 ) 36,993 (101 ) Income (loss) before income taxes 472,795 (636,770 ) 1,109,565 (174 ) Income tax expense (benefit) 95,178 (193,077 ) 288,255 (149 ) Net income (loss) 377,617 (443,693 ) 821,310 (185 ) Less net income attributable to noncontrolling interest 60,550 37,607 22,943 61 Net income (loss) attributable to HollyFrontier stockholders $ 317,067 $ (481,300 ) $ 798,367 (166 )% Earnings (loss) per share attributable to HollyFrontier stockholders: Basic $ 1.92 $ (2.97 ) $ 4.89 (165 )% Diluted $ 1.92 $ (2.97 ) $ 4.89 (165 )% Cash dividends declared per common share $ 0.35 $ 0.70 $ (0.35 ) (50 )% Average number of common shares outstanding: Basic 162,501 161,882 619 — % Diluted 162,501 161,882 619 — % EBITDA $ 725,634 $ (353,869 ) $ 1,079,503 (305 )% Adjusted EBITDA $ 381,809 $ 368,480 $ 13,329 4 %

Balance Sheet Data June 30, December 31, 2021 2020 (In thousands) Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,398,280 $ 1,368,318 Working capital $ 2,131,679 $ 1,935,605 Total assets $ 12,560,033 $ 11,506,864 Long-term debt $ 3,100,969 $ 3,142,718 Total equity $ 6,040,244 $ 5,722,203

Segment Information

Our operations are organized into three reportable segments, Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products and HEP. Our operations that are not included in the Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products and HEP segments are included in Corporate and Other. Intersegment transactions are eliminated in our consolidated financial statements and are included in Eliminations. Corporate and Other and Eliminations are aggregated and presented under the Corporate, Other and Eliminations column.

The Refining segment includes the operations of our El Dorado, Tulsa, Navajo, Woods Cross Refineries and HollyFrontier Asphalt Company LLC (“HFC Asphalt”) (aggregated as a reportable segment). Refining activities involve the purchase and refining of crude oil and wholesale and branded marketing of refined products, such as gasoline, diesel fuel and jet fuel. These petroleum products are primarily marketed in the Mid-Continent, Southwest and Rocky Mountain geographic regions of the United States. HFC Asphalt operates various asphalt terminals in Arizona, New Mexico and Oklahoma. The Refining segment also included the operations of the Cheyenne Refinery through the third quarter of 2020, at which time it permanently ceased petroleum refining operations.

The Lubricants and Specialty Products segment involves Petro-Canada Lubricants Inc.’s (“PCLI”) production operations, located in Mississauga, Ontario, that include lubricant products such as base oils, white oils, specialty products and finished lubricants and the operations of our Petro-Canada Lubricants business that includes the marketing of products to both retail and wholesale outlets through a global sales network with locations in Canada, the United States, Europe and China. Additionally, the Lubricants and Specialty Products segment includes specialty lubricant products produced at our Tulsa refineries that are marketed throughout North America and are distributed in Central and South America, the operations of Red Giant Oil, one of the largest suppliers of locomotive engine oil in North America and the operations of Sonneborn, a producer of specialty hydrocarbon chemicals such as white oils, petrolatums and waxes with manufacturing facilities in the United States and Europe.

The HEP segment involves all of the operations of HEP, a consolidated variable interest entity, which owns and operates logistics assets consisting of petroleum product and crude oil pipelines, terminals, tankage, loading rack facilities and refinery processing units in the Mid-Continent, Southwest and Rocky Mountain geographic regions of the United States. The HEP segment also includes a 75% interest in UNEV Pipeline, LLC (an HEP consolidated subsidiary), and a 50% ownership interest in each of Osage Pipeline Company, LLC, Cheyenne Pipeline LLC and Cushing Connect Pipeline & Terminal LLC. Revenues from the HEP segment are earned through transactions with unaffiliated parties for pipeline transportation, rental and terminalling operations as well as revenues relating to pipeline transportation services provided for our refining operations. Due to certain basis differences, our reported amounts for the HEP segment may not agree to amounts reported in HEP's periodic public filings.

Refining Lubricants

and Specialty

Products HEP Corporate,

Other and

Eliminations Consolidated

Total (In thousands) Three Months Ended June 30, 2021 Sales and other revenues: Revenues from external customers $ 3,887,273 $ 662,755 $ 27,092 $ 3 $ 4,577,123 Intersegment revenues 205,186 6,434 99,142 (310,762 ) — $ 4,092,459 $ 669,189 $ 126,234 $ (310,759 ) $ 4,577,123 Cost of products sold (exclusive of lower of cost or market inventory) $ 3,619,319 $ 491,218 $ — $ (284,808 ) $ 3,825,729 Lower of cost or market inventory valuation adjustment $ (118,825 ) $ — $ — $ — $ (118,825 ) Operating expenses $ 231,422 $ 61,310 $ 42,068 $ (609 ) $ 334,191 Selling, general and administrative expenses $ 30,136 $ 37,583 $ 2,846 $ 7,189 $ 77,754 Depreciation and amortization $ 79,938 $ 19,152 $ 22,275 $ 2,677 $ 124,042 Income (loss) from operations $ 250,469 $ 59,926 $ 59,045 $ (35,208 ) $ 334,232 Income (loss) before interest and income taxes $ 250,111 $ 60,093 $ 67,911 $ (31,950 ) $ 346,165 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest $ — $ — $ 1,193 $ 24,724 $ 25,917 Earnings of equity method investments $ — $ — $ 3,423 $ — $ 3,423 Capital expenditures $ 33,150 $ 5,614 $ 24,498 $ 119,618 $ 182,880 Three Months Ended June 30, 2020 Sales and other revenues: Revenues from external customers $ 1,690,042 $ 353,644 $ 19,244 $ — $ 2,062,930 Intersegment revenues 37,462 3,643 95,563 (136,668 ) — $ 1,727,504 $ 357,287 $ 114,807 $ (136,668 ) $ 2,062,930 Cost of products sold (exclusive of lower of cost or market inventory) $ 1,433,437 $ 258,347 $ — $ (114,788 ) $ 1,576,996 Lower of cost or market inventory valuation adjustment $ (269,904 ) $ — $ — $ — $ (269,904 ) Operating expenses $ 239,359 $ 47,840 $ 34,737 $ (18,577 ) $ 303,359 Selling, general and administrative expenses $ 32,811 $ 35,919 $ 2,535 $ 4,104 $ 75,369 Depreciation and amortization $ 81,694 $ 19,779 $ 24,008 $ 4,697 $ 130,178 Long-lived asset impairment $ 215,242 $ 204,708 $ 16,958 $ — $ 436,908 Income (loss) from operations $ (5,135 ) $ (209,306 ) $ 36,569 $ (12,104 ) $ (189,976 ) Income (loss) before interest and income taxes $ (5,135 ) $ (209,257 ) $ 73,028 $ (8,765 ) $ (150,129 ) Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest $ — $ — $ 650 $ 25,620 $ 26,270 Earnings of equity method investments $ — $ — $ 2,156 $ — $ 2,156 Capital expenditures $ 12,102 $ 4,311 $ 11,798 $ 17,776 $ 45,987

Refining Lubricants

and Specialty

Products HEP Corporate,

Other and

Eliminations (1) Consolidated

Total (In thousands) Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 Sales and other revenues: Revenues from external customers $ 6,844,306 $ 1,184,753 $ 52,350 $ 7 $ 8,081,416 Intersegment revenues 265,648 8,999 201,068 (475,715 ) — $ 7,109,954 $ 1,193,752 $ 253,418 $ (475,708 ) $ 8,081,416 Cost of products sold (exclusive of lower of cost or market inventory) $ 6,381,262 $ 822,741 $ — $ (417,969 ) $ 6,786,034 Lower of cost or market inventory valuation adjustment $ (318,353 ) $ — $ — $ (509 ) $ (318,862 ) Operating expenses $ 524,277 $ 122,063 $ 83,433 $ 4,327 $ 734,100 Selling, general and administrative expenses $ 58,632 $ 83,136 $ 5,815 $ 12,146 $ 159,729 Depreciation and amortization $ 168,020 $ 39,273 $ 45,281 $ (4,453 ) $ 248,121 Income (loss) from operations $ 296,116 $ 126,539 $ 118,889 $ (69,250 ) $ 472,294 Income (loss) before interest and income taxes $ 295,788 $ 127,078 $ 154,669 $ (39,472 ) $ 538,063 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest $ — $ — $ 2,839 $ 57,711 $ 60,550 Earnings of equity method investments $ — $ — $ 5,186 $ — $ 5,186 Capital expenditures $ 73,511 $ 9,701 $ 57,716 $ 191,913 $ 332,841 Six Months Ended June 30, 2020 Sales and other revenues: Revenues from external customers $ 4,540,662 $ 877,143 $ 45,670 $ — $ 5,463,475 Intersegment revenues $ 121,708 $ 6,747 $ 196,991 $ (325,446 ) $ — $ 4,662,370 $ 883,890 $ 242,661 $ (325,446 ) $ 5,463,475 Cost of products sold (exclusive of lower of cost or market inventory) $ 3,902,188 $ 649,727 $ — $ (281,193 ) $ 4,270,722 Lower of cost or market inventory valuation adjustment $ 290,560 $ — $ — $ — $ 290,560 Operating expenses $ 498,533 $ 101,971 $ 69,718 $ (38,518 ) $ 631,704 Selling, general and administrative expenses $ 63,811 $ 84,881 $ 5,237 $ 9,177 $ 163,106 Depreciation and amortization $ 171,873 $ 41,828 $ 47,986 $ 9,066 $ 270,753 Long-lived asset impairment $ 215,242 $ 204,708 $ 16,958 $ — $ 436,908 Income (loss) from operations $ (479,837 ) $ (199,225 ) $ 102,762 $ (23,978 ) $ (600,278 ) Income (loss) before interest and income taxes $ (479,837 ) $ (198,967 ) $ 115,526 $ (23,737 ) $ (587,015 ) Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest $ — $ — $ 1,865 $ 35,742 $ 37,607 Earnings of equity method investments $ — $ — $ 3,870 $ — $ 3,870 Capital expenditures $ 65,116 $ 13,392 $ 30,740 $ 20,488 $ 129,736

Refining Lubricants

and Specialty

Products HEP Corporate,

Other and

Eliminations Consolidated

Total (In thousands) June 30, 2021 Cash and cash equivalents $ 6,383 . $ 126,944 $ 19,561 $ 1,245,392 $ 1,398,280 Total assets $ 7,018,933 $ 2,015,176 $ 2,255,752 $ 1,270,172 $ 12,560,033 Long-term debt $ — $ — $ 1,362,570 $ 1,738,399 $ 3,100,969 December 31, 2020 Cash and cash equivalents $ 3,106 $ 163,729 $ 21,990 $ 1,179,493 $ 1,368,318 Total assets $ 6,203,847 $ 1,864,313 $ 2,198,478 $ 1,240,226 $ 11,506,864 Long-term debt $ — $ — $ 1,405,603 $ 1,737,115 $ 3,142,718

Refining Segment Operating Data

The following tables set forth information, including non-GAAP (Generally Accepted Accounting Principles) performance measures about our refinery operations. Refinery gross and net operating margins do not include the non-cash effects of long-lived asset impairment charges, lower of cost or market inventory valuation adjustments and depreciation and amortization. Reconciliations to amounts reported under GAAP are provided under “Reconciliations to Amounts Reported Under Generally Accepted Accounting Principles” below.

As of June 30, 2021, our refinery operations included the El Dorado, Tulsa, Navajo and Woods Cross Refineries. In the third quarter of 2020, we permanently ceased petroleum refining operations at our Cheyenne Refinery and subsequently began converting certain assets at our Cheyenne Refinery to renewable diesel production. The disaggregation of our refining geographic operating data is presented in two regions, Mid-Continent and West, to best reflect the economic drivers of our refining operations. The Mid-Continent region continues to be comprised of the El Dorado and Tulsa Refineries, and the new West region is comprised of the Navajo and Woods Cross Refineries. Refining segment operating data for the three and the six months ended June 30, 2020 has been retrospectively adjusted to reflect the revised regional groupings.

Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Mid-Continent Region (El Dorado and Tulsa Refineries) Crude charge (BPD) (1) 278,380 206,950 247,500 229,670 Refinery throughput (BPD) (2) 293,050 220,010 257,030 245,470 Sales of produced refined products (BPD) (3) 287,680 216,280 249,400 237,760 Refinery utilization (4) 107.1 % 79.6 % 95.2 % 88.3 % Average per produced barrel (5) Refinery gross margin $ 10.82 $ 6.31 $ 8.99 $ 8.07 Refinery operating expenses (6) 5.27 5.68 7.22 5.47 Net operating margin $ 5.55 $ 0.63 $ 1.77 $ 2.60 Refinery operating expenses per throughput barrel (7) $ 5.18 $ 5.58 $ 6.89 $ 5.30 Feedstocks: Sweet crude oil 64 % 61 % 62 % 56 % Sour crude oil 14 % 16 % 14 % 19 % Heavy sour crude oil 17 % 17 % 19 % 19 % Other feedstocks and blends 5 % 6 % 5 % 6 % Total 100 % 100 % 100 % 100 % Sales of produced refined products: Gasolines 51 % 54 % 51 % 53 % Diesel fuels 34 % 36 % 34 % 33 % Jet fuels 4 % 1 % 5 % 4 % Fuel oil 1 % 1 % 1 % 1 % Asphalt 2 % 3 % 2 % 3 % Base oils 4 % 3 % 4 % 4 % LPG and other 4 % 2 % 3 % 2 % Total 100 % 100 % 100 % 100 %

Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 West Region (Navajo and Woods Cross Refineries) Crude charge (BPD) (1) 137,970 105,120 134,940 122,690 Refinery throughput (BPD) (2) 151,680 117,840 148,160 136,090 Sales of produced refined products (BPD) (3) 156,260 132,610 150,290 141,610 Refinery utilization (4) 95.2 % 72.5 % 93.1 % 84.6 % Average per produced barrel (5) Refinery gross margin $ 13.35 $ 10.96 $ 11.88 $ 12.41 Refinery operating expenses (6) 6.57 7.26 7.29 7.07 Net operating margin $ 6.78 $ 3.70 $ 4.59 $ 5.34 Refinery operating expenses per throughput barrel (7) $ 6.77 $ 7.62 $ 7.40 $ 7.36 Feedstocks: Sweet crude oil 22 % 32 % 23 % 29 % Sour crude oil 59 % 48 % 59 % 50 % Black wax crude oil 10 % 9 % 9 % 11 % Other feedstocks and blends 9 % 11 % 9 % 10 % Total 100 % 100 % 100 % 100 % Sales of produced refined products: Gasolines 52 % 55 % 53 % 56 % Diesel fuels 37 % 34 % 37 % 35 % Fuel oil 3 % 2 % 3 % 2 % Asphalt 5 % 6 % 4 % 4 % LPG and other 3 % 3 % 3 % 3 % Total 100 % 100 % 100 % 100 %

Consolidated Crude charge (BPD) (1) 416,350 312,070 382,440 352,360 Refinery throughput (BPD) (2) 444,730 337,850 405,190 381,560 Sales of produced refined products (BPD) (3) 443,940 348,890 399,690 379,370 Refinery utilization (4) 102.8 % 77.1 % 94.4 % 87.0 % Average per produced barrel (5) Refinery gross margin $ 11.71 $ 8.08 $ 10.07 $ 9.69 Refinery operating expenses (6) 5.73 6.28 7.25 6.07 Net operating margin $ 5.98 $ 1.80 $ 2.82 $ 3.62 Refinery operating expenses per throughput barrel (7) $ 5.72 $ 6.48 $ 7.07 $ 6.03 Feedstocks: Sweet crude oil 50 % 51 % 48 % 46 % Sour crude oil 30 % 27 % 30 % 30 % Heavy sour crude oil 11 % 11 % 12 % 12 % Black wax crude oil 3 % 3 % 3 % 4 % Other feedstocks and blends 6 % 8 % 7 % 8 % Total 100 % 100 % 100 % 100 %

Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Consolidated Sales of produced refined products: Gasolines 51 % 54 % 52 % 54 % Diesel fuels 35 % 35 % 35 % 34 % Jet fuels 3 % 1 % 3 % 3 % Fuel oil 1 % 1 % 1 % 1 % Asphalt 3 % 4 % 3 % 3 % Base oils 3 % 2 % 3 % 2 % LPG and other 4 % 3 % 3 % 3 % Total 100 % 100 % 100 % 100 %

(1) Crude charge represents the barrels per day of crude oil processed at our refineries. (2) Refinery throughput represents the barrels per day of crude and other refinery feedstocks input to the crude units and other conversion units at our refineries. (3) Represents barrels sold of refined products produced at our refineries (including HFC Asphalt) and does not include volumes of refined products purchased for resale or volumes of excess crude oil sold. (4) Represents crude charge divided by total crude capacity (“BPSD”). Our consolidated crude capacity is 405,000 BPSD. (5) Represents average amount per produced barrel sold, which is a non-GAAP measure. Reconciliations to amounts reported under GAAP are provided under “Reconciliations to Amounts Reported Under Generally Accepted Accounting Principles” below. (6) Represents total refining segment operating expenses, exclusive of depreciation and amortization and Cheyenne Refinery operating expenses, divided by sales volumes of refined products produced at our refineries. (7) Represents total refining segment operating expenses, exclusive of depreciation and amortization and Cheyenne Refinery operating expenses, divided by refinery throughput.

Lubricants and Specialty Products Segment Operating Data

The following table sets forth information about our lubricants and specialty products operations.

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Lubricants and Specialty Products Throughput (BPD) 19,310 16,370 19,860 19,060 Sales of produced products (BPD) 36,670 26,990 34,630 31,900 Sales of produced products: Finished products 51 % 56 % 52 % 51 % Base oils 29 % 19 % 27 % 23 % Other 20 % 25 % 21 % 26 % Total 100 % 100 % 100 % 100 %

Supplemental financial data attributable to our Lubricants and Specialty Products segment is presented below:

Rack Back (1) Rack Forward (2) Eliminations (3) Total Lubricants

and Specialty

Products (In thousands) Three months ended June 30, 2021 Sales and other revenues $ 254,485 $ 629,211 $ (214,507 ) $ 669,189 Cost of products sold $ 163,280 $ 542,445 $ (214,507 ) $ 491,218 Operating expenses $ 29,106 $ 32,204 $ — $ 61,310 Selling, general and administrative expenses $ 5,914 $ 31,669 $ — $ 37,583 Depreciation and amortization $ 6,230 $ 12,922 $ — $ 19,152 Income from operations $ 49,955 $ 9,971 $ — $ 59,926 Income before interest and income taxes $ 49,955 $ 10,138 $ — $ 60,093 EBITDA $ 56,185 $ 23,060 $ — $ 79,245 Three months ended June 30, 2020 Sales and other revenues $ 85,857 $ 343,927 $ (72,497 ) $ 357,287 Cost of products sold $ 67,210 $ 263,634 $ (72,497 ) $ 258,347 Operating expenses $ 21,034 $ 26,806 $ — $ 47,840 Selling, general and administrative expenses $ 5,617 $ 30,302 $ — $ 35,919 Depreciation and amortization $ 5,877 $ 13,902 $ — $ 19,779 Long-lived asset impairment $ 167,017 $ 37,691 $ — $ 204,708 Loss from operations $ (180,898 ) $ (28,408 ) $ — $ (209,306 ) Loss before interest and income taxes $ (180,898 ) $ (28,359 ) $ — $ (209,257 ) EBITDA $ (175,021 ) $ (14,457 ) $ — $ (189,478 )

Six months ended June 30, 2021 Sales and other revenues $ 427,927 $ 1,112,457 $ (346,632 ) $ 1,193,752 Cost of products sold $ 295,812 $ 873,561 $ (346,632 ) $ 822,741 Operating expenses $ 57,727 $ 64,336 $ — $ 122,063 Selling, general and administrative expenses $ 12,653 $ 70,483 $ — $ 83,136 Depreciation and amortization $ 13,535 $ 25,738 $ — $ 39,273 Income from operations $ 48,200 $ 78,339 $ — $ 126,539 Income before interest and income taxes $ 48,200 $ 78,878 $ — $ 127,078 EBITDA $ 61,735 $ 104,616 $ — $ 166,351 Six months ended June 30, 2020 Sales and other revenues $ 250,686 $ 817,984 $ (184,780 ) $ 883,890 Cost of products sold $ 247,810 $ 586,697 $ (184,780 ) $ 649,727 Operating expenses $ 44,303 $ 57,668 $ — $ 101,971 Selling, general and administrative expenses $ 10,980 $ 73,901 $ — $ 84,881 Depreciation and amortization $ 16,744 $ 25,084 $ — $ 41,828 Long-lived asset impairment $ 167,017 $ 37,691 $ — $ 204,708 Income (loss) from operations $ (236,168 ) $ 36,943 $ — $ (199,225 ) Income (loss) before interest and income taxes $ (236,168 ) $ 37,201 $ — $ (198,967 ) EBITDA $ (219,424 ) $ 62,285 $ — $ (157,139 )

(1) Rack Back consists of the PCLI base oil production activities, by-product sales to third parties and intra-segment base oil sales to Rack Forward. (2) Rack Forward activities include the purchase of base oils from Rack Back and the blending, packaging, marketing and distribution and sales of finished lubricants and specialty products to third parties. (3) Intra-segment sales of Rack Back produced base oils to Rack Forward are eliminated under the “Eliminations” column.

Reconciliations to Amounts Reported Under Generally Accepted Accounting Principles

Reconciliations of earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (“EBITDA”) and EBITDA excluding special items (“Adjusted EBITDA”) to amounts reported under generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”) in financial statements.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, referred to as EBITDA, is calculated as net income (loss) attributable to HollyFrontier stockholders plus (i) interest expense, net of interest income, (ii) income tax provision and (iii) depreciation and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA is calculated as EBITDA plus or minus (i) lower of cost or market inventory valuation adjustments, (ii) long-lived asset impairment, inclusive of HollyFrontier's pro-rata share of impairment in HEP segment, (iii) HollyFrontier's pro-rata share of HEP's gain on sales-type leases, (iv) HollyFrontier's pro-rata share of HEP's loss on early extinguishment of debt, (v) severance costs, (vi) restructuring charges, (vii) Cheyenne Refinery LIFO inventory liquidation costs, (viii) decommissioning costs, (ix) pre-close acquisition integration costs, (x) acquisition integration and regulatory costs and (xi) gain on tariff settlement.

EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are not calculations provided for under accounting principles generally accepted in the United States; however, the amounts included in these calculations are derived from amounts included in our consolidated financial statements. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered as alternatives to net income or operating income as an indication of our operating performance or as an alternative to operating cash flow as a measure of liquidity. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are not necessarily comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies. These are presented here because they are widely used financial indicators used by investors and analysts to measure performance. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are also used by our management for internal analysis and as a basis for financial covenants.

Set forth below is our calculation of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA.

Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 (In thousands) Net income (loss) attributable to HollyFrontier stockholders $ 168,850 $ (176,677 ) $ 317,067 $ (481,300 ) Add interest expense 28,942 32,695 67,328 55,334 Subtract interest income (1,029 ) (1,506 ) (2,060 ) (5,579 ) Add (subtract) income tax expense (benefit) 123,485 (30,911 ) 95,178 (193,077 ) Add depreciation and amortization 124,042 130,178 248,121 270,753 EBITDA $ 444,290 $ (46,221 ) $ 725,634 $ (353,869 ) Add (subtract) lower of cost or market inventory valuation adjustment (118,825 ) (269,904 ) (318,862 ) 290,560 Add long-lived asset impairment, inclusive of pro-rata share of impairment in HEP segment — 429,540 — 429,540 Subtract HollyFrontier's pro-rata share of HEP's gain on sales-type leases — (19,134 ) — (19,134 ) Add HollyFrontier's pro-rata share of HEP's loss on early extinguishment of debt — — — 14,656 Add severance costs 194 1,117 708 1,117 Add restructuring charges — 3,679 7,813 3,679 Add Cheyenne Refinery LIFO inventory liquidation costs — — 923 — Add decommissioning costs 8,096 — 16,347 — Add pre-close acquisition integration costs 746 — 746 — Add acquisition integration and regulatory costs — 634 — 1,931 Subtract gain on tariff settlement — — (51,500 ) — Adjusted EBITDA $ 334,501 $ 99,711 $ 381,809 $ 368,480

EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA attributable to our Refining segment is presented below:

Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, Refining Segment 2021 2020 2021 2020 (In thousands) Income (loss) from before interest and income taxes (1) $ 250,111 $ (5,135 ) $ 295,788 $ (479,837 ) Add depreciation and amortization 79,938 81,694 168,020 171,873 EBITDA 330,049 76,559 463,808 (307,964 ) Add (subtract) lower of cost or market inventory valuation adjustment (118,825 ) (269,904 ) (318,353 ) 290,560 Add long-lived asset impairment — 215,242 — 215,242 Add severance costs — 1,117 — 1,117 Add restructuring charges — 2,009 — 2,009 Adjusted EBITDA $ 211,224 $ 25,023 $ 145,455 $ 200,964

(1) Income (loss) before interest and income taxes of our Refining segment represents income (loss) plus (i) interest expense net of interest income and (ii) income tax provision.

EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA attributable to our Lubricants and Specialty Products segment is set forth below.

Lubricants and Specialty Products Segment Rack Back Rack Forward Total Lubricants

and Specialty

Products (In thousands) Three months ended June 30, 2021 Income before interest and income taxes (1) $ 49,955 $ 10,138 $ 60,093 Add depreciation and amortization 6,230 12,922 19,152 EBITDA $ 56,185 $ 23,060 $ 79,245 Three months ended June 30, 2020 Loss before interest and income taxes (1) $ (180,898 ) $ (28,359 ) $ (209,257 ) Add depreciation and amortization 5,877 13,902 19,779 EBITDA (175,021 ) (14,457 ) (189,478 ) Add long-lived asset impairment 167,017 37,691 204,708 Adjusted EBITDA $ (8,004 ) $ 23,234 $ 15,230

Lubricants and Specialty Products Segment Rack Back Rack Forward Total Lubricants

and Specialty

Products (In thousands) Six months ended June 30, 2021 Income before interest and income taxes (1) $ 48,200 $ 78,878 $ 127,078 Add depreciation and amortization 13,535 25,738 39,273 EBITDA 61,735 104,616 166,351 Add restructuring charges 1,079 6,734 7,813 Adjusted EBITDA $ 62,814 $ 111,350 $ 174,164 Six months ended June 30, 2020 Income (loss) before interest and income taxes (1) $ (236,168 ) $ 37,201 $ (198,967 ) Add depreciation and amortization 16,744 25,084 41,828 EBITDA (219,424 ) 62,285 (157,139 ) Add long-lived asset impairment 167,017 37,691 204,708 Adjusted EBITDA $ (52,407 ) $ 99,976 $ 47,569

(1) Income (loss) before interest and income taxes of our Lubricants and Specialty Products segment represents income (loss) plus (i) interest expense net of interest income and (ii) income tax provision.

Reconciliations of refinery operating information (non-GAAP performance measures) to amounts reported under generally accepted accounting principles in financial statements.

Refinery gross margin and net operating margin are non-GAAP performance measures that are used by our management and others to compare our refining performance to that of other companies in our industry. We believe these margin measures are helpful to investors in evaluating our refining performance on a relative and absolute basis. Refinery gross margin per produced barrel sold is total refining segment revenues less total refining segment cost of products sold, exclusive of lower of cost or market inventory valuation adjustments, divided by sales volumes of produced refined products sold. Net operating margin per barrel sold is the difference between refinery gross margin and refinery operating expenses per produced barrel sold. These two margins do not include the non-cash effects of lower of cost or market inventory valuation adjustments, depreciation and amortization or long-lived asset impairments. Each of these component performance measures can be reconciled directly to our consolidated statements of income. Other companies in our industry may not calculate these performance measures in the same manner.

Below are reconciliations to our consolidated statements of income for refinery net operating and gross margin and operating expenses, in each case averaged per produced barrel sold. Due to rounding of reported numbers, some amounts may not calculate exactly.

Reconciliation of average refining segment net operating margin per produced barrel sold to refinery gross margin to total sales and other revenues

Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 (Dollars in thousands, except per barrel amounts) Consolidated Net operating margin per produced barrel sold $ 5.98 $ 1.80 $ 2.82 $ 3.62 Add average refinery operating expenses per produced barrel sold 5.73 6.28 7.25 6.07 Refinery gross margin per produced barrel sold $ 11.71 $ 8.08 $ 10.07 $ 9.69 Times produced barrels sold (BPD) 443,940 348,890 399,690 379,370 Times number of days in period 91 91 181 182 Refining gross margin $ 473,067 $ 256,532 $ 728,503 $ 669,049 Add (subtract) rounding 73 (115 ) 189 12 West and Mid-Continent regions gross margin 473,140 256,417 728,692 669,061 Add West and Mid-Continent regions cost of products sold 3,619,319 1,335,427 6,381,262 3,622,535 Add Cheyenne refinery sales and other revenues — 135,660 — 370,774 Refining segment sales and other revenues 4,092,459 1,727,504 7,109,954 4,662,370 Add lubricants and specialty products segment sales and other revenues 669,189 357,287 1,193,752 883,890 Add HEP segment sales and other revenues 126,234 114,807 253,418 242,661 Subtract corporate, other and eliminations (310,759 ) (136,668 ) (475,708 ) (325,446 ) Sales and other revenues $ 4,577,123 $ 2,062,930 $ 8,081,416 $ 5,463,475

Reconciliation of average refining segment operating expenses per produced barrel sold to total operating expenses

Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 (Dollars in thousands, except per barrel amounts) Consolidated Average operating expenses per produced barrel sold $ 5.73 $ 6.28 $ 7.25 $ 6.07 Times produced barrels sold (BPD) 443,940 348,890 399,690 379,370 Times number of days in period 91 91 181 182 Refining operating expenses $ 231,484 $ 199,384 $ 524,493 $ 419,105 Add (subtract) rounding (62 ) (98 ) (216 ) (165 ) West and Mid-Continent regions operating expenses 231,422 199,286 524,277 418,940 Add Cheyenne Refinery operating expenses — 40,073 — 79,593 Refining segment operating expenses 231,422 239,359 524,277 498,533 Add lubricants and specialty products segment operating expenses 61,310 47,840 122,063 101,971 Add HEP segment operating expenses 42,068 34,737 83,433 69,718 Subtract corporate, other and eliminations (609 ) (18,577 ) 4,327 (38,518 ) Operating expenses (exclusive of depreciation and amortization) $ 334,191 $ 303,359 $ 734,100 $ 631,704

Reconciliation of net income (loss) attributable to HollyFrontier stockholders to adjusted net income (loss) attributable to HollyFrontier stockholders

Adjusted net income (loss) attributable to HollyFrontier stockholders is a non-GAAP financial measure that excludes non-cash lower of cost or market inventory valuation adjustments, long-lived asset impairments, HEP's gain on sales-type leases, HEP's loss on early extinguishment of debt, severance costs, restructuring charges, Cheyenne Refinery LIFO inventory liquidation costs, decommissioning costs, pre-close acquisition integration costs, acquisition integration and regulatory costs and gain on tariff settlement. We believe this measure is helpful to investors and others in evaluating our financial performance and to compare our results to that of other companies in our industry. Similarly titled performance measures of other companies may not be calculated in the same manner.

Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 (In thousands, except per share amounts) Consolidated GAAP: Income (loss) before income taxes $ 318,252 $ (181,318 ) $ 472,795 $ (636,770 ) Income tax expense (benefit) 123,485 (30,911 ) 95,178 (193,077 ) Net income (loss) 194,767 (150,407 ) 377,617 (443,693 ) Less net income attributable to noncontrolling interest 25,917 26,270 60,550 37,607 Net income (loss) attributable to HollyFrontier stockholders 168,850 (176,677 ) 317,067 (481,300 ) Non-GAAP adjustments to arrive at adjusted results: Lower of cost or market inventory valuation adjustment (118,825 ) (269,904 ) (318,862 ) 290,560 Long-lived asset impairment — 436,908 — 436,908 HEP's gain on sales-type leases — (33,834 ) — (33,834 ) HEP's loss on early extinguishment of debt — — — 25,915 Severance costs 194 1,117 708 1,117 Restructuring charges — 3,679 7,813 3,679 Cheyenne Refinery LIFO inventory liquidation costs — — 923 — Decommissioning costs 8,096 — 16,347 — Pre-close acquisition integration costs 746 — 746 — Acquisition integration and regulatory costs — 634 — 1,931 Gain on tariff settlement — — (51,500 ) — Total adjustments to income (loss) before income taxes (109,789 ) 138,600 (343,825 ) 726,276 Adjustment to income tax expense (benefit) (1) (83,987 ) 10,065 (84,512 ) 195,404 Adjustment to net income attributable to noncontrolling interest — (7,332 ) — 3,927 Total adjustments, net of tax (25,802 ) 135,867 (259,313 ) 526,945 Adjusted results - Non-GAAP: Adjusted income (loss) before income taxes 208,463 (42,718 ) 128,970 89,506 Adjusted income tax expense (benefit) (2) 39,498 (20,846 ) 10,666 2,327 Adjusted net income (loss) 168,965 (21,872 ) 118,304 87,179 Less net income attributable to noncontrolling interest 25,917 18,938 60,550 41,534 Adjusted net income (loss) attributable to HollyFrontier stockholders $ 143,048 $ (40,810 ) $ 57,754 $ 45,645 Adjusted earnings (loss) per share - diluted (3) $ 0.87 $ (0.25 ) $ 0.35 $ 0.28

(1) Represents adjustment to GAAP income tax benefit to arrive at adjusted income tax expense (benefit), which is computed as follows:

Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 (In thousands) Non-GAAP income tax expense (benefit) (2) $ 39,498 $ (20,846 ) $ 10,666 $ 2,327 Add (subtract) GAAP income tax expense (benefit) 123,485 (30,911 ) 95,178 (193,077 ) Non-GAAP adjustment to income tax expense (benefit) $ (83,987 ) $ 10,065 $ (84,512 ) $ 195,404

(2) Non-GAAP income tax expense (benefit) is computed by a) adjusting HFC's consolidated estimated Annual Effective Tax Rate (“AETR”) for GAAP purposes for the effects of the above Non-GAAP adjustments b) applying the resulting Adjusted Non-GAAP AETR to Non-GAAP adjusted income before income taxes and c) adjusting for discrete tax items applicable to the period. (3) Adjusted earnings per share - diluted is calculated as adjusted net income (loss) attributable to HollyFrontier stockholders divided by the average number of shares of common stock outstanding assuming dilution, which is based on weighted-average diluted shares outstanding as that used in the GAAP diluted earnings per share calculation. Income allocated to participating securities, if applicable, in the adjusted earnings per share calculation is the same as that used in GAAP diluted earnings per share calculation.

Reconciliation of effective tax rate to adjusted effective tax rate

Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 (Dollars in thousands) GAAP: Income (loss) before income taxes $ 318,252 $ (181,318 ) $ 472,795 $ (636,770 ) Income tax expense (benefit) $ 123,485 $ (30,911 ) $ 95,178 $ (193,077 ) Effective tax rate for GAAP financial statements 38.8 % 17.0 % 20.1 % 30.3 % Adjusted - Non-GAAP: Effect of Non-GAAP adjustments (19.9 )% 31.8 % (11.8 )% (27.7 )% Effective tax rate for adjusted results 18.9 % 48.8 % 8.3 % 2.6 %

