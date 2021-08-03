checkAd

HollyFrontier Corporation Reports Quarterly Results

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
03.08.2021, 12:02  |  14   |   |   

HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC) (“HollyFrontier” or the “Company”) today reported second quarter net income attributable to HollyFrontier stockholders of $168.9 million, or $1.03 per diluted share, for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, compared to a net loss of $(176.7) million, or $(1.09) per diluted share, for the quarter ended June 30, 2020.

The second quarter results reflect special items that collectively increased net income by a total of $25.8 million. On a pre-tax basis, these items include a lower of cost or market inventory valuation adjustment of $118.8 million, partially offset by pre-close acquisition integration costs of $0.7 million and charges related to the Cheyenne Refinery conversion to renewable diesel production, including decommissioning charges of $8.1 million and severance charges totaling $0.2 million. Excluding these items, net income for the current quarter was $143.0 million ($0.87 per diluted share) compared to net loss of $(40.8) million ($(0.25) per diluted share) for the second quarter of 2020, which excludes certain items that collectively increased net loss by $135.9 million.

HollyFrontier’s President & CEO, Michael Jennings, commented, “HollyFrontier delivered strong financial results in the second quarter, driven by improvement in refining margins in both the West and Mid-Continent regions and strengthening base oil margins in the quarter. Our focus remains on executing our renewable diesel projects on-time and within capital guidance and closing the Puget Sound Refinery acquisition in the fourth quarter of this year.”

Refining segment income before interest and income taxes was $250.1 million for the second quarter of 2021 compared to a loss before interest and income taxes of $(5.1) million in the second quarter of 2020. The segment reported Adjusted EBITDA of $211.2 million for the second quarter of 2021 compared to $25.0 million for the second quarter of 2020. This increase was driven by stronger product demand, which resulted in a consolidated refinery gross margin of $11.71 per produced barrel, a 45% increase compared to $8.08 for the second quarter of 2020. Crude oil charge averaged 416,350 barrels per day (“BPD”) for the current quarter compared to 312,070 BPD for the second quarter of 2020.

Lubricants and Specialty Products segment income before interest and income taxes was $60.1 million for the second quarter of 2021 compared to a loss before interest and income taxes of $(209.3) million in the second quarter of 2020. The segment reported EBITDA of $79.2 million for the second quarter of 2021 compared to $(189.5) million in the second quarter of 2020. Excluding the long-lived asset impairment charge of $204.7 million, Adjusted EBITDA in the second quarter of 2020 was $15.2 million. This increase was driven by strong base oil margins in the second quarter of 2021.

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (“HEP”) reported EBITDA of $88.1 million for the second quarter of 2021 compared to $112.5 million in the second quarter of 2020. The second quarter of 2020 included a gain on sales-type leases of $33.8 million.

For the second quarter of 2021, net cash provided by operations totaled $427.8 million. At June 30, 2021, the Company's cash and cash equivalents totaled $1,398.3 million, a $204.9 million increase over cash and cash equivalents of $1,193.4 million at March 31, 2021. Additionally, the Company's consolidated debt was $3,101.0 million. The Company’s debt, exclusive of HEP debt, which is nonrecourse to HollyFrontier, was $1,738.4 million at June 30, 2021.

The Company has scheduled a webcast conference call for today, August 3, 2021, at 8:30 AM Eastern Time to discuss financial results and this morning's announced acquisition (replacing the previously scheduled earnings call at 8:30 AM Eastern Time on August 4, 2021). This webcast may be accessed at: https://event.on24.com/wcc/r/3347467/55757835D3CCD93D54C9366AD04CA5C5. An audio archive of this webcast will be available using the above noted link through August 17, 2021.

HollyFrontier Corporation, headquartered in Dallas, Texas, is an independent petroleum refiner and marketer that produces high value light products such as gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel and other specialty products. HollyFrontier owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico and Utah and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest U.S., the Rocky Mountains extending into the Pacific Northwest and in other neighboring Plains states. In addition, HollyFrontier produces base oils and other specialized lubricants in the U.S., Canada and the Netherlands, and exports products to more than 80 countries. HollyFrontier also owns a 57% limited partner interest and a non-economic general partner interest in Holly Energy Partners, L.P., a master limited partnership that provides petroleum product and crude oil transportation, terminalling, storage and throughput services to the petroleum industry, including HollyFrontier Corporation subsidiaries.

The following is a “safe harbor” statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: The statements in this press release relating to matters that are not historical facts are “forward-looking statements” based on management’s beliefs and assumptions using currently available information and expectations as of the date hereof, are not guarantees of future performance and involve certain risks and uncertainties, including those contained in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements use words such as “anticipate,” “project,” “expect,” “plan,” “goal,” “forecast,” “strategy,” “intend,” “should,” “would,” “could,” “believe,” “may,” and similar expressions and statements regarding our plans and objectives for future operations. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot assure you that our expectations will prove correct. Therefore, actual outcomes and results could materially differ from what is expressed, implied or forecast in such statements. Any differences could be caused by a number of factors, including, but not limited to, the Company’s ability to successfully close the pending acquisition by the Company and HEP of Sinclair Oil Corporation and Sinclair Transportation Company (collectively, “Sinclair”, and such transactions, the “Sinclair Transactions”), or once closed, integrate the operations of Sinclair with its existing operations and fully realize the expected synergies of the Sinclair Transactions or on the expected timeline; the satisfaction or waivers of the conditions precedent to the proposed Sinclair Transactions, including without limitation, the receipt of the Company stockholder approval for the issuance of HF Sinclair common stock at closing and regulatory approvals (including clearance by antitrust authorities necessary to complete the Sinclair Transactions on the terms and timeline desired), risks relating to the value of HF Sinclair common stock and the value of HEP’s limited partner common units to be issued at the closing of the Sinclair Transactions from sales in anticipation of closing and from sales by the Sinclair holders following the closing of the Sinclair Transactions; legal proceedings that may be instituted against the Company or HEP following the announcement of the proposed Sinclair Transactions; the Company's ability to successfully close the pending Puget Sound refinery transaction, or, once closed, integrate the operation of the Puget Sound refinery with our existing operations; the extraordinary market environment and effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, including a significant decline in demand for refined petroleum products in markets that the Company serves; risks and uncertainties with respect to the actions of actual or potential competitive suppliers and transporters of refined petroleum products or lubricant and specialty products in the Company’s markets; the spread between market prices for refined products and market prices for crude oil; the possibility of constraints on the transportation of refined products or lubricant and specialty products; the possibility of inefficiencies, curtailments or shutdowns in refinery operations or pipelines, whether due to infection in the workforce or in response to reductions in demand; the effects of current and/or future governmental and environmental regulations and policies, including the effects of current and/or future restrictions on various commercial and economic activities in response to the COVID-19 pandemic; the availability and cost of financing to the Company; the effectiveness of the Company’s capital investments and marketing strategies; the Company’s efficiency in carrying out and consummating construction projects, including the Company's ability to complete announced capital projects, such as the conversion of the Cheyenne Refinery to a renewable diesel facility and the construction of the Artesia renewable diesel unit and pretreatment unit, on time and within capital guidance; the Company's ability to timely obtain or maintain permits, including those necessary for operations or capital projects; the ability of the Company to acquire refined or lubricant product operations or pipeline and terminal operations on acceptable terms and to integrate any existing or future acquired operations; the possibility of terrorist or cyberattacks and the consequences of any such attacks; general economic conditions, including uncertainty regarding the timing, pace and extent of an economic recovery in the United States; continued deterioration in gross margins or a prolonged economic slowdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic could result in an impairment of goodwill and/or additional long-lived asset impairments; and other financial, operational and legal risks and uncertainties detailed from time to time in the Company’s Securities and Exchange Commission filings. The forward-looking statements speak only as of the date made and, other than as required by law, we undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

RESULTS OF OPERATIONS

Financial Data (all information in this release is unaudited)

 

Three Months Ended
June 30,

 

Change from 2020

 

2021

 

2020

 

Change

 

Percent

 

(In thousands, except per share data)

Sales and other revenues

$

4,577,123

 

 

$

2,062,930

 

 

$

2,514,193

 

 

122

%

Operating costs and expenses:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cost of products sold:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cost of products sold (exclusive of lower of cost or market inventory valuation adjustment)

3,825,729

 

 

1,576,996

 

 

2,248,733

 

 

143

 

Lower of cost or market inventory valuation adjustment

(118,825

)

 

(269,904

)

 

151,079

 

 

(56

)

 

3,706,904

 

 

1,307,092

 

 

2,399,812

 

 

184

 

Operating expenses

334,191

 

 

303,359

 

 

30,832

 

 

10

 

Selling, general and administrative expenses

77,754

 

 

75,369

 

 

2,385

 

 

3

 

Depreciation and amortization

124,042

 

 

130,178

 

 

(6,136

)

 

(5

)

Long-lived asset impairment

 

 

436,908

 

 

(436,908

)

 

(100

)

Total operating costs and expenses

4,242,891

 

 

2,252,906

 

 

1,989,985

 

 

88

 

Income (loss) from operations

334,232

 

 

(189,976

)

 

524,208

 

 

(276

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Other income (expense):

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Earnings of equity method investments

3,423

 

 

2,156

 

 

1,267

 

 

59

 

Interest income

1,029

 

 

1,506

 

 

(477

)

 

(32

)

Interest expense

(28,942

)

 

(32,695

)

 

3,753

 

 

(11

)

Gain on sales-type leases

 

 

33,834

 

 

(33,834

)

 

(100

)

Gain on foreign currency transactions

583

 

 

2,285

 

 

(1,702

)

 

(74

)

Other, net

7,927

 

 

1,572

 

 

6,355

 

 

404

 

 

(15,980

)

 

8,658

 

 

(24,638

)

 

(285

)

Income (loss) before income taxes

318,252

 

 

(181,318

)

 

499,570

 

 

(276

)

Income tax expense (benefit)

123,485

 

 

(30,911

)

 

154,396

 

 

(499

)

Net income (loss)

194,767

 

 

(150,407

)

 

345,174

 

 

(229

)

Less net income attributable to noncontrolling interest

25,917

 

 

26,270

 

 

(353

)

 

(1

)

Net income (loss) attributable to HollyFrontier stockholders

$

168,850

 

 

$

(176,677

)

 

$

345,527

 

 

(196

)%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Earnings (loss) per share attributable to HollyFrontier stockholders:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

$

1.03

 

 

$

(1.09

)

 

$

2.12

 

 

(194

)%

Diluted

$

1.03

 

 

$

(1.09

)

 

$

2.12

 

 

(194

)%

Cash dividends declared per common share

$

 

 

$

0.35

 

 

$

(0.35

)

 

(100

)%

Average number of common shares outstanding:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

162,523

 

 

161,889

 

 

634

 

 

%

Diluted

162,523

 

 

161,889

 

 

634

 

 

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

EBITDA

$

444,290

 

 

$

(46,221

)

 

$

490,511

 

 

(1,061

)%

Adjusted EBITDA

$

334,501

 

 

$

99,711

 

 

$

234,790

 

 

235

%

 

 

Six Months Ended
June 30,

 

Change from 2020

 

2021

 

2020

 

Change

 

Percent

 

(In thousands, except per share data)

Sales and other revenues

$

8,081,416

 

 

$

5,463,475

 

 

$

2,617,941

 

 

48

%

Operating costs and expenses:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cost of products sold:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cost of products sold (exclusive of lower of cost or market inventory valuation adjustment)

6,786,034

 

 

4,270,722

 

 

2,515,312

 

 

59

 

Lower of cost or market inventory valuation adjustment

(318,862

)

 

290,560

 

 

(609,422

)

 

(210

)

 

6,467,172

 

 

4,561,282

 

 

1,905,890

 

 

42

 

Operating expenses

734,100

 

 

631,704

 

 

102,396

 

 

16

 

Selling, general and administrative expenses

159,729

 

 

163,106

 

 

(3,377

)

 

(2

)

Depreciation and amortization

248,121

 

 

270,753

 

 

(22,632

)

 

(8

)

Long-lived asset impairment

 

 

436,908

 

 

(436,908

)

 

(100

)

Total operating costs and expenses

7,609,122

 

 

6,063,753

 

 

1,545,369

 

 

25

 

Income (loss) from operations

472,294

 

 

(600,278

)

 

1,072,572

 

 

(179

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Other income (expense):

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Earnings of equity method investments

5,186

 

 

3,870

 

 

1,316

 

 

34

 

Interest income

2,060

 

 

5,579

 

 

(3,519

)

 

(63

)

Interest expense

(67,328

)

 

(55,334

)

 

(11,994

)

 

22

 

Gain on tariff settlement

51,500

 

 

 

 

51,500

 

 

 

Gain on sales-type leases

 

 

33,834

 

 

(33,834

)

 

(100

)

Loss on early extinguishment of debt

 

 

(25,915

)

 

25,915

 

 

(100

)

Loss on foreign currency transactions

(734

)

 

(1,948

)

 

1,214

 

 

(62

)

Other, net

9,817

 

 

3,422

 

 

6,395

 

 

187

 

 

501

 

 

(36,492

)

 

36,993

 

 

(101

)

Income (loss) before income taxes

472,795

 

 

(636,770

)

 

1,109,565

 

 

(174

)

Income tax expense (benefit)

95,178

 

 

(193,077

)

 

288,255

 

 

(149

)

Net income (loss)

377,617

 

 

(443,693

)

 

821,310

 

 

(185

)

Less net income attributable to noncontrolling interest

60,550

 

 

37,607

 

 

22,943

 

 

61

 

Net income (loss) attributable to HollyFrontier stockholders

$

317,067

 

 

$

(481,300

)

 

$

798,367

 

 

(166

)%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Earnings (loss) per share attributable to HollyFrontier stockholders:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

$

1.92

 

 

$

(2.97

)

 

$

4.89

 

 

(165

)%

Diluted

$

1.92

 

 

$

(2.97

)

 

$

4.89

 

 

(165

)%

Cash dividends declared per common share

$

0.35

 

 

$

0.70

 

 

$

(0.35

)

 

(50

)%

Average number of common shares outstanding:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

162,501

 

 

161,882

 

 

619

 

 

%

Diluted

162,501

 

 

161,882

 

 

619

 

 

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

EBITDA

$

725,634

 

 

$

(353,869

)

 

$

1,079,503

 

 

(305

)%

Adjusted EBITDA

$

381,809

 

 

$

368,480

 

 

$

13,329

 

 

4

%

Balance Sheet Data

 

June 30,

 

December 31,

 

2021

 

2020

 

(In thousands)

Cash and cash equivalents

$

1,398,280

 

 

$

1,368,318

 

Working capital

$

2,131,679

 

 

$

1,935,605

 

Total assets

$

12,560,033

 

 

$

11,506,864

 

Long-term debt

$

3,100,969

 

 

$

3,142,718

 

Total equity

$

6,040,244

 

 

$

5,722,203

 

 

Segment Information

Our operations are organized into three reportable segments, Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products and HEP. Our operations that are not included in the Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products and HEP segments are included in Corporate and Other. Intersegment transactions are eliminated in our consolidated financial statements and are included in Eliminations. Corporate and Other and Eliminations are aggregated and presented under the Corporate, Other and Eliminations column.

The Refining segment includes the operations of our El Dorado, Tulsa, Navajo, Woods Cross Refineries and HollyFrontier Asphalt Company LLC (“HFC Asphalt”) (aggregated as a reportable segment). Refining activities involve the purchase and refining of crude oil and wholesale and branded marketing of refined products, such as gasoline, diesel fuel and jet fuel. These petroleum products are primarily marketed in the Mid-Continent, Southwest and Rocky Mountain geographic regions of the United States. HFC Asphalt operates various asphalt terminals in Arizona, New Mexico and Oklahoma. The Refining segment also included the operations of the Cheyenne Refinery through the third quarter of 2020, at which time it permanently ceased petroleum refining operations.

The Lubricants and Specialty Products segment involves Petro-Canada Lubricants Inc.’s (“PCLI”) production operations, located in Mississauga, Ontario, that include lubricant products such as base oils, white oils, specialty products and finished lubricants and the operations of our Petro-Canada Lubricants business that includes the marketing of products to both retail and wholesale outlets through a global sales network with locations in Canada, the United States, Europe and China. Additionally, the Lubricants and Specialty Products segment includes specialty lubricant products produced at our Tulsa refineries that are marketed throughout North America and are distributed in Central and South America, the operations of Red Giant Oil, one of the largest suppliers of locomotive engine oil in North America and the operations of Sonneborn, a producer of specialty hydrocarbon chemicals such as white oils, petrolatums and waxes with manufacturing facilities in the United States and Europe.

The HEP segment involves all of the operations of HEP, a consolidated variable interest entity, which owns and operates logistics assets consisting of petroleum product and crude oil pipelines, terminals, tankage, loading rack facilities and refinery processing units in the Mid-Continent, Southwest and Rocky Mountain geographic regions of the United States. The HEP segment also includes a 75% interest in UNEV Pipeline, LLC (an HEP consolidated subsidiary), and a 50% ownership interest in each of Osage Pipeline Company, LLC, Cheyenne Pipeline LLC and Cushing Connect Pipeline & Terminal LLC. Revenues from the HEP segment are earned through transactions with unaffiliated parties for pipeline transportation, rental and terminalling operations as well as revenues relating to pipeline transportation services provided for our refining operations. Due to certain basis differences, our reported amounts for the HEP segment may not agree to amounts reported in HEP's periodic public filings.

 

 

Refining

 

Lubricants
and Specialty
Products

 

HEP

 

Corporate,
Other and
Eliminations

 

Consolidated
Total

 

(In thousands)

Three Months Ended June 30, 2021

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Sales and other revenues:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Revenues from external customers

$

3,887,273

 

 

$

662,755

 

 

$

27,092

 

$

3

 

 

$

4,577,123

 

Intersegment revenues

205,186

 

 

6,434

 

 

99,142

 

(310,762

)

 

 

 

$

4,092,459

 

 

$

669,189

 

 

$

126,234

 

$

(310,759

)

 

$

4,577,123

 

Cost of products sold (exclusive of lower of cost or market inventory)

$

3,619,319

 

 

$

491,218

 

 

$

 

$

(284,808

)

 

$

3,825,729

 

Lower of cost or market inventory valuation adjustment

$

(118,825

)

 

$

 

 

$

 

$

 

 

$

(118,825

)

Operating expenses

$

231,422

 

 

$

61,310

 

 

$

42,068

 

$

(609

)

 

$

334,191

 

Selling, general and administrative expenses

$

30,136

 

 

$

37,583

 

 

$

2,846

 

$

7,189

 

 

$

77,754

 

Depreciation and amortization

$

79,938

 

 

$

19,152

 

 

$

22,275

 

$

2,677

 

 

$

124,042

 

Income (loss) from operations

$

250,469

 

 

$

59,926

 

 

$

59,045

 

$

(35,208

)

 

$

334,232

 

Income (loss) before interest and income taxes

$

250,111

 

 

$

60,093

 

 

$

67,911

 

$

(31,950

)

 

$

346,165

 

Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest

$

 

 

$

 

 

$

1,193

 

$

24,724

 

 

$

25,917

 

Earnings of equity method investments

$

 

 

$

 

 

$

3,423

 

$

 

 

$

3,423

 

Capital expenditures

$

33,150

 

 

$

5,614

 

 

$

24,498

 

$

119,618

 

 

$

182,880

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Three Months Ended June 30, 2020

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Sales and other revenues:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Revenues from external customers

$

1,690,042

 

 

$

353,644

 

 

$

19,244

 

$

 

 

$

2,062,930

 

Intersegment revenues

37,462

 

 

3,643

 

 

95,563

 

(136,668

)

 

 

 

$

1,727,504

 

 

$

357,287

 

 

$

114,807

 

$

(136,668

)

 

$

2,062,930

 

Cost of products sold (exclusive of lower of cost or market inventory)

$

1,433,437

 

 

$

258,347

 

 

$

 

$

(114,788

)

 

$

1,576,996

 

Lower of cost or market inventory valuation adjustment

$

(269,904

)

 

$

 

 

$

 

$

 

 

$

(269,904

)

Operating expenses

$

239,359

 

 

$

47,840

 

 

$

34,737

 

$

(18,577

)

 

$

303,359

 

Selling, general and administrative expenses

$

32,811

 

 

$

35,919

 

 

$

2,535

 

$

4,104

 

 

$

75,369

 

Depreciation and amortization

$

81,694

 

 

$

19,779

 

 

$

24,008

 

$

4,697

 

 

$

130,178

 

Long-lived asset impairment

$

215,242

 

 

$

204,708

 

 

$

16,958

 

$

 

 

$

436,908

 

Income (loss) from operations

$

(5,135

)

 

$

(209,306

)

 

$

36,569

 

$

(12,104

)

 

$

(189,976

)

Income (loss) before interest and income taxes

$

(5,135

)

 

$

(209,257

)

 

$

73,028

 

$

(8,765

)

 

$

(150,129

)

Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest

$

 

 

$

 

 

$

650

 

$

25,620

 

 

$

26,270

 

Earnings of equity method investments

$

 

 

$

 

 

$

2,156

 

$

 

 

$

2,156

 

Capital expenditures

$

12,102

 

 

$

4,311

 

 

$

11,798

 

$

17,776

 

 

$

45,987

 

 

Refining

 

Lubricants
and Specialty
Products

 

HEP

 

Corporate,
Other and
Eliminations (1)

 

Consolidated
 Total

 

(In thousands)

Six Months Ended June 30, 2021

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Sales and other revenues:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Revenues from external customers

$

6,844,306

 

 

$

1,184,753

 

 

$

52,350

 

$

7

 

 

$

8,081,416

 

Intersegment revenues

265,648

 

 

8,999

 

 

201,068

 

(475,715

)

 

 

 

$

7,109,954

 

 

$

1,193,752

 

 

$

253,418

 

$

(475,708

)

 

$

8,081,416

 

Cost of products sold (exclusive of lower of cost or market inventory)

$

6,381,262

 

 

$

822,741

 

 

$

 

$

(417,969

)

 

$

6,786,034

 

Lower of cost or market inventory valuation adjustment

$

(318,353

)

 

$

 

 

$

 

$

(509

)

 

$

(318,862

)

Operating expenses

$

524,277

 

 

$

122,063

 

 

$

83,433

 

$

4,327

 

 

$

734,100

 

Selling, general and administrative expenses

$

58,632

 

 

$

83,136

 

 

$

5,815

 

$

12,146

 

 

$

159,729

 

Depreciation and amortization

$

168,020

 

 

$

39,273

 

 

$

45,281

 

$

(4,453

)

 

$

248,121

 

Income (loss) from operations

$

296,116

 

 

$

126,539

 

 

$

118,889

 

$

(69,250

)

 

$

472,294

 

Income (loss) before interest and income taxes

$

295,788

 

 

$

127,078

 

 

$

154,669

 

$

(39,472

)

 

$

538,063

 

Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest

$

 

 

$

 

 

$

2,839

 

$

57,711

 

 

$

60,550

 

Earnings of equity method investments

$

 

 

$

 

 

$

5,186

 

$

 

 

$

5,186

 

Capital expenditures

$

73,511

 

 

$

9,701

 

 

$

57,716

 

$

191,913

 

 

$

332,841

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Six Months Ended June 30, 2020

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Sales and other revenues:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Revenues from external customers

$

4,540,662

 

 

$

877,143

 

 

$

45,670

 

$

 

 

$

5,463,475

 

Intersegment revenues

$

121,708

 

 

$

6,747

 

 

$

196,991

 

$

(325,446

)

 

$

 

 

$

4,662,370

 

 

$

883,890

 

 

$

242,661

 

$

(325,446

)

 

$

5,463,475

 

Cost of products sold (exclusive of lower of cost or market inventory)

$

3,902,188

 

 

$

649,727

 

 

$

 

$

(281,193

)

 

$

4,270,722

 

Lower of cost or market inventory valuation adjustment

$

290,560

 

 

$

 

 

$

 

$

 

 

$

290,560

 

Operating expenses

$

498,533

 

 

$

101,971

 

 

$

69,718

 

$

(38,518

)

 

$

631,704

 

Selling, general and administrative expenses

$

63,811

 

 

$

84,881

 

 

$

5,237

 

$

9,177

 

 

$

163,106

 

Depreciation and amortization

$

171,873

 

 

$

41,828

 

 

$

47,986

 

$

9,066

 

 

$

270,753

 

Long-lived asset impairment

$

215,242

 

 

$

204,708

 

 

$

16,958

 

$

 

 

$

436,908

 

Income (loss) from operations

$

(479,837

)

 

$

(199,225

)

 

$

102,762

 

$

(23,978

)

 

$

(600,278

)

Income (loss) before interest and income taxes

$

(479,837

)

 

$

(198,967

)

 

$

115,526

 

$

(23,737

)

 

$

(587,015

)

Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest

$

 

 

$

 

 

$

1,865

 

$

35,742

 

 

$

37,607

 

Earnings of equity method investments

$

 

 

$

 

 

$

3,870

 

$

 

 

$

3,870

 

Capital expenditures

$

65,116

 

 

$

13,392

 

 

$

30,740

 

$

20,488

 

 

$

129,736

 

 

Refining

 

Lubricants
and Specialty
Products

 

HEP

 

Corporate,
Other and
Eliminations

 

Consolidated
Total

 

(In thousands)

June 30, 2021

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

$

6,383

 

 .

$

126,944

 

$

19,561

 

$

1,245,392

 

 

$

1,398,280

 

Total assets

$

7,018,933

 

 

$

2,015,176

 

 

$

2,255,752

 

$

1,270,172

 

 

$

12,560,033

 

Long-term debt

$

 

 

$

 

 

$

1,362,570

 

$

1,738,399

 

 

$

3,100,969

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

December 31, 2020

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

$

3,106

 

 

$

163,729

 

 

$

21,990

 

$

1,179,493

 

 

$

1,368,318

 

Total assets

$

6,203,847

 

 

$

1,864,313

 

 

$

2,198,478

 

$

1,240,226

 

 

$

11,506,864

 

Long-term debt

$

 

 

$

 

 

$

1,405,603

 

$

1,737,115

 

 

$

3,142,718

 

 

Refining Segment Operating Data

The following tables set forth information, including non-GAAP (Generally Accepted Accounting Principles) performance measures about our refinery operations. Refinery gross and net operating margins do not include the non-cash effects of long-lived asset impairment charges, lower of cost or market inventory valuation adjustments and depreciation and amortization. Reconciliations to amounts reported under GAAP are provided under “Reconciliations to Amounts Reported Under Generally Accepted Accounting Principles” below.

As of June 30, 2021, our refinery operations included the El Dorado, Tulsa, Navajo and Woods Cross Refineries. In the third quarter of 2020, we permanently ceased petroleum refining operations at our Cheyenne Refinery and subsequently began converting certain assets at our Cheyenne Refinery to renewable diesel production. The disaggregation of our refining geographic operating data is presented in two regions, Mid-Continent and West, to best reflect the economic drivers of our refining operations. The Mid-Continent region continues to be comprised of the El Dorado and Tulsa Refineries, and the new West region is comprised of the Navajo and Woods Cross Refineries. Refining segment operating data for the three and the six months ended June 30, 2020 has been retrospectively adjusted to reflect the revised regional groupings.

 

 

 

Three Months Ended
 June 30,

 

Six Months Ended
 June 30,

 

 

2021

 

2020

 

2021

 

2020

Mid-Continent Region (El Dorado and Tulsa Refineries)

 

 

 

 

 

 

Crude charge (BPD) (1)

 

278,380

 

 

206,950

 

 

247,500

 

 

229,670

 

Refinery throughput (BPD) (2)

 

293,050

 

 

220,010

 

 

257,030

 

 

245,470

 

Sales of produced refined products (BPD) (3)

 

287,680

 

 

216,280

 

 

249,400

 

 

237,760

 

Refinery utilization (4)

 

107.1

%

 

79.6

%

 

95.2

%

 

88.3

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Average per produced barrel (5)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Refinery gross margin

 

$

10.82

 

 

$

6.31

 

 

$

8.99

 

 

$

8.07

 

Refinery operating expenses (6)

 

5.27

 

 

5.68

 

 

7.22

 

 

5.47

 

Net operating margin

 

$

5.55

 

 

$

0.63

 

 

$

1.77

 

 

$

2.60

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Refinery operating expenses per throughput barrel (7)

 

$

5.18

 

 

$

5.58

 

 

$

6.89

 

 

$

5.30

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Feedstocks:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Sweet crude oil

 

64

%

 

61

%

 

62

%

 

56

%

Sour crude oil

 

14

%

 

16

%

 

14

%

 

19

%

Heavy sour crude oil

 

17

%

 

17

%

 

19

%

 

19

%

Other feedstocks and blends

 

5

%

 

6

%

 

5

%

 

6

%

Total

 

100

%

 

100

%

 

100

%

 

100

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Sales of produced refined products:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Gasolines

 

51

%

 

54

%

 

51

%

 

53

%

Diesel fuels

 

34

%

 

36

%

 

34

%

 

33

%

Jet fuels

 

4

%

 

1

%

 

5

%

 

4

%

Fuel oil

 

1

%

 

1

%

 

1

%

 

1

%

Asphalt

 

2

%

 

3

%

 

2

%

 

3

%

Base oils

 

4

%

 

3

%

 

4

%

 

4

%

LPG and other

 

4

%

 

2

%

 

3

%

 

2

%

Total

 

100

%

 

100

%

 

100

%

 

100

%

 

 

 

Three Months Ended
 June 30,

 

Six Months Ended
 June 30,

 

 

2021

 

2020

 

2021

 

2020

West Region (Navajo and Woods Cross Refineries)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Crude charge (BPD) (1)

 

137,970

 

 

105,120

 

 

134,940

 

 

122,690

 

Refinery throughput (BPD) (2)

 

151,680

 

 

117,840

 

 

148,160

 

 

136,090

 

Sales of produced refined products (BPD) (3)

 

156,260

 

 

132,610

 

 

150,290

 

 

141,610

 

Refinery utilization (4)

 

95.2

%

 

72.5

%

 

93.1

%

 

84.6

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Average per produced barrel (5)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Refinery gross margin

 

$

13.35

 

 

$

10.96

 

 

$

11.88

 

 

$

12.41

 

Refinery operating expenses (6)

 

6.57

 

 

7.26

 

 

7.29

 

 

7.07

 

Net operating margin

 

$

6.78

 

 

$

3.70

 

 

$

4.59

 

 

$

5.34

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Refinery operating expenses per throughput barrel (7)

 

$

6.77

 

 

$

7.62

 

 

$

7.40

 

 

$

7.36

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Feedstocks:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Sweet crude oil

 

22

%

 

32

%

 

23

%

 

29

%

Sour crude oil

 

59

%

 

48

%

 

59

%

 

50

%

Black wax crude oil

 

10

%

 

9

%

 

9

%

 

11

%

Other feedstocks and blends

 

9

%

 

11

%

 

9

%

 

10

%

Total

 

100

%

 

100

%

 

100

%

 

100

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Sales of produced refined products:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Gasolines

 

52

%

 

55

%

 

53

%

 

56

%

Diesel fuels

 

37

%

 

34

%

 

37

%

 

35

%

Fuel oil

 

3

%

 

2

%

 

3

%

 

2

%

Asphalt

 

5

%

 

6

%

 

4

%

 

4

%

LPG and other

 

3

%

 

3

%

 

3

%

 

3

%

Total

 

100

%

 

100

%

 

100

%

 

100

%

Consolidated

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Crude charge (BPD) (1)

 

416,350

 

 

312,070

 

 

382,440

 

 

352,360

 

Refinery throughput (BPD) (2)

 

444,730

 

 

337,850

 

 

405,190

 

 

381,560

 

Sales of produced refined products (BPD) (3)

 

443,940

 

 

348,890

 

 

399,690

 

 

379,370

 

Refinery utilization (4)

 

102.8

%

 

77.1

%

 

94.4

%

 

87.0

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Average per produced barrel (5)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Refinery gross margin

 

$

11.71

 

 

$

8.08

 

 

$

10.07

 

 

$

9.69

 

Refinery operating expenses (6)

 

5.73

 

 

6.28

 

 

7.25

 

 

6.07

 

Net operating margin

 

$

5.98

 

 

$

1.80

 

 

$

2.82

 

 

$

3.62

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Refinery operating expenses per throughput barrel (7)

 

$

5.72

 

 

$

6.48

 

 

$

7.07

 

 

$

6.03

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Feedstocks:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Sweet crude oil

 

50

%

 

51

%

 

48

%

 

46

%

Sour crude oil

 

30

%

 

27

%

 

30

%

 

30

%

Heavy sour crude oil

 

11

%

 

11

%

 

12

%

 

12

%

Black wax crude oil

 

3

%

 

3

%

 

3

%

 

4

%

Other feedstocks and blends

 

6

%

 

8

%

 

7

%

 

8

%

Total

 

100

%

 

100

%

 

100

%

 

100

%

 

 

 

Three Months Ended
 June 30,

 

Six Months Ended
 June 30,

 

 

2021

 

2020

 

2021

 

2020

Consolidated

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Sales of produced refined products:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Gasolines

 

51

%

 

54

%

 

52

%

 

54

%

Diesel fuels

 

35

%

 

35

%

 

35

%

 

34

%

Jet fuels

 

3

%

 

1

%

 

3

%

 

3

%

Fuel oil

 

1

%

 

1

%

 

1

%

 

1

%

Asphalt

 

3

%

 

4

%

 

3

%

 

3

%

Base oils

 

3

%

 

2

%

 

3

%

 

2

%

LPG and other

 

4

%

 

3

%

 

3

%

 

3

%

Total

 

100

%

 

100

%

 

100

%

 

100

%

(1)

Crude charge represents the barrels per day of crude oil processed at our refineries.

(2)

Refinery throughput represents the barrels per day of crude and other refinery feedstocks input to the crude units and other conversion units at our refineries.

(3)

Represents barrels sold of refined products produced at our refineries (including HFC Asphalt) and does not include volumes of refined products purchased for resale or volumes of excess crude oil sold.

(4)

Represents crude charge divided by total crude capacity (“BPSD”). Our consolidated crude capacity is 405,000 BPSD.

(5)

Represents average amount per produced barrel sold, which is a non-GAAP measure. Reconciliations to amounts reported under GAAP are provided under “Reconciliations to Amounts Reported Under Generally Accepted Accounting Principles” below.

(6)

Represents total refining segment operating expenses, exclusive of depreciation and amortization and Cheyenne Refinery operating expenses, divided by sales volumes of refined products produced at our refineries.

(7)

Represents total refining segment operating expenses, exclusive of depreciation and amortization and Cheyenne Refinery operating expenses, divided by refinery throughput.

Lubricants and Specialty Products Segment Operating Data

The following table sets forth information about our lubricants and specialty products operations.

 

 

Three Months Ended June 30,

 

Six Months Ended June 30,

 

 

2021

 

2020

 

2021

 

2020

Lubricants and Specialty Products

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Throughput (BPD)

 

19,310

 

 

16,370

 

 

19,860

 

 

19,060

 

Sales of produced products (BPD)

 

36,670

 

 

26,990

 

 

34,630

 

 

31,900

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Sales of produced products:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Finished products

 

51

%

 

56

%

 

52

%

 

51

%

Base oils

 

29

%

 

19

%

 

27

%

 

23

%

Other

 

20

%

 

25

%

 

21

%

 

26

%

Total

 

100

%

 

100

%

 

100

%

 

100

%

Supplemental financial data attributable to our Lubricants and Specialty Products segment is presented below:

 

 

Rack Back (1)

 

Rack Forward (2)

 

Eliminations (3)

 

Total Lubricants
and Specialty
Products

 

 

(In thousands)

Three months ended June 30, 2021

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Sales and other revenues

 

$

254,485

 

 

$

629,211

 

 

$

(214,507

)

 

$

669,189

 

Cost of products sold

 

$

163,280

 

 

$

542,445

 

 

$

(214,507

)

 

$

491,218

 

Operating expenses

 

$

29,106

 

 

$

32,204

 

 

$

 

 

$

61,310

 

Selling, general and administrative expenses

 

$

5,914

 

 

$

31,669

 

 

$

 

 

$

37,583

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

$

6,230

 

 

$

12,922

 

 

$

 

 

$

19,152

 

Income from operations

 

$

49,955

 

 

$

9,971

 

 

$

 

 

$

59,926

 

Income before interest and income taxes

 

$

49,955

 

 

$

10,138

 

 

$

 

 

$

60,093

 

EBITDA

 

$

56,185

 

 

$

23,060

 

 

$

 

 

$

79,245

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Three months ended June 30, 2020

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Sales and other revenues

 

$

85,857

 

 

$

343,927

 

 

$

(72,497

)

 

$

357,287

 

Cost of products sold

 

$

67,210

 

 

$

263,634

 

 

$

(72,497

)

 

$

258,347

 

Operating expenses

 

$

21,034

 

 

$

26,806

 

 

$

 

 

$

47,840

 

Selling, general and administrative expenses

 

$

5,617

 

 

$

30,302

 

 

$

 

 

$

35,919

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

$

5,877

 

 

$

13,902

 

 

$

 

 

$

19,779

 

Long-lived asset impairment

 

$

167,017

 

 

$

37,691

 

 

$

 

 

$

204,708

 

Loss from operations

 

$

(180,898

)

 

$

(28,408

)

 

$

 

 

$

(209,306

)

Loss before interest and income taxes

 

$

(180,898

)

 

$

(28,359

)

 

$

 

 

$

(209,257

)

EBITDA

 

$

(175,021

)

 

$

(14,457

)

 

$

 

 

$

(189,478

)

Six months ended June 30, 2021

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Sales and other revenues

 

$

427,927

 

 

$

1,112,457

 

 

$

(346,632

)

 

$

1,193,752

 

Cost of products sold

 

$

295,812

 

 

$

873,561

 

 

$

(346,632

)

 

$

822,741

 

Operating expenses

 

$

57,727

 

 

$

64,336

 

 

$

 

 

$

122,063

 

Selling, general and administrative expenses

 

$

12,653

 

 

$

70,483

 

 

$

 

 

$

83,136

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

$

13,535

 

 

$

25,738

 

 

$

 

 

$

39,273

 

Income from operations

 

$

48,200

 

 

$

78,339

 

$

 

 

$

126,539

 

Income before interest and income taxes

 

$

48,200

 

 

$

78,878

 

 

$

 

 

$

127,078

 

EBITDA

 

$

61,735

 

 

$

104,616

 

 

$

 

 

$

166,351

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Six months ended June 30, 2020

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Sales and other revenues

 

$

250,686

 

 

$

817,984

 

 

$

(184,780

)

 

$

883,890

 

Cost of products sold

 

$

247,810

 

 

$

586,697

 

 

$

(184,780

)

 

$

649,727

 

Operating expenses

 

$

44,303

 

 

$

57,668

 

 

$

 

 

$

101,971

 

Selling, general and administrative expenses

 

$

10,980

 

 

$

73,901

 

 

$

 

 

$

84,881

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

$

16,744

 

 

$

25,084

 

 

$

 

 

$

41,828

 

Long-lived asset impairment

 

$

167,017

 

 

$

37,691

 

 

$

 

 

$

204,708

 

Income (loss) from operations

 

$

(236,168

)

 

$

36,943

 

 

$

 

 

$

(199,225

)

Income (loss) before interest and income taxes

 

$

(236,168

)

 

$

37,201

 

 

$

 

 

$

(198,967

)

EBITDA

 

$

(219,424

)

 

$

62,285

 

 

$

 

 

$

(157,139

)

(1)

Rack Back consists of the PCLI base oil production activities, by-product sales to third parties and intra-segment base oil sales to Rack Forward.

(2)

Rack Forward activities include the purchase of base oils from Rack Back and the blending, packaging, marketing and distribution and sales of finished lubricants and specialty products to third parties.

(3)

Intra-segment sales of Rack Back produced base oils to Rack Forward are eliminated under the “Eliminations” column.

Reconciliations to Amounts Reported Under Generally Accepted Accounting Principles

Reconciliations of earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (“EBITDA”) and EBITDA excluding special items (“Adjusted EBITDA”) to amounts reported under generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”) in financial statements.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, referred to as EBITDA, is calculated as net income (loss) attributable to HollyFrontier stockholders plus (i) interest expense, net of interest income, (ii) income tax provision and (iii) depreciation and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA is calculated as EBITDA plus or minus (i) lower of cost or market inventory valuation adjustments, (ii) long-lived asset impairment, inclusive of HollyFrontier's pro-rata share of impairment in HEP segment, (iii) HollyFrontier's pro-rata share of HEP's gain on sales-type leases, (iv) HollyFrontier's pro-rata share of HEP's loss on early extinguishment of debt, (v) severance costs, (vi) restructuring charges, (vii) Cheyenne Refinery LIFO inventory liquidation costs, (viii) decommissioning costs, (ix) pre-close acquisition integration costs, (x) acquisition integration and regulatory costs and (xi) gain on tariff settlement.

EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are not calculations provided for under accounting principles generally accepted in the United States; however, the amounts included in these calculations are derived from amounts included in our consolidated financial statements. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered as alternatives to net income or operating income as an indication of our operating performance or as an alternative to operating cash flow as a measure of liquidity. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are not necessarily comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies. These are presented here because they are widely used financial indicators used by investors and analysts to measure performance. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are also used by our management for internal analysis and as a basis for financial covenants.

Set forth below is our calculation of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA.

 

Three Months Ended
 June 30,

 

Six Months Ended
 June 30,

 

2021

 

2020

 

2021

 

2020

 

(In thousands)

Net income (loss) attributable to HollyFrontier stockholders

$

168,850

 

 

$

(176,677

)

 

$

317,067

 

 

$

(481,300

)

Add interest expense

28,942

 

 

32,695

 

 

67,328

 

 

55,334

 

Subtract interest income

(1,029

)

 

(1,506

)

 

(2,060

)

 

(5,579

)

Add (subtract) income tax expense (benefit)

123,485

 

 

(30,911

)

 

95,178

 

 

(193,077

)

Add depreciation and amortization

124,042

 

 

130,178

 

 

248,121

 

 

270,753

 

EBITDA

$

444,290

 

 

$

(46,221

)

 

$

725,634

 

 

$

(353,869

)

Add (subtract) lower of cost or market inventory valuation adjustment

(118,825

)

 

(269,904

)

 

(318,862

)

 

290,560

 

Add long-lived asset impairment, inclusive of pro-rata share of impairment in HEP segment

 

 

429,540

 

 

 

 

429,540

 

Subtract HollyFrontier's pro-rata share of HEP's gain on sales-type leases

 

 

(19,134

)

 

 

 

(19,134

)

Add HollyFrontier's pro-rata share of HEP's loss on early extinguishment of debt

 

 

 

 

 

 

14,656

 

Add severance costs

194

 

 

1,117

 

 

708

 

 

1,117

 

Add restructuring charges

 

 

3,679

 

 

7,813

 

 

3,679

 

Add Cheyenne Refinery LIFO inventory liquidation costs

 

 

 

 

923

 

 

 

Add decommissioning costs

8,096

 

 

 

 

16,347

 

 

 

Add pre-close acquisition integration costs

746

 

 

 

 

746

 

 

 

Add acquisition integration and regulatory costs

 

 

634

 

 

 

 

1,931

 

Subtract gain on tariff settlement

 

 

 

 

(51,500

)

 

 

Adjusted EBITDA

$

334,501

 

 

$

99,711

 

 

$

381,809

 

 

$

368,480

 

EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA attributable to our Refining segment is presented below:

 

Three Months Ended
 June 30,

 

Six Months Ended
 June 30,

Refining Segment

2021

 

2020

 

2021

 

2020

 

(In thousands)

Income (loss) from before interest and income taxes (1)

$

250,111

 

 

$

(5,135

)

 

$

295,788

 

 

$

(479,837

)

Add depreciation and amortization

79,938

 

 

81,694

 

 

168,020

 

 

171,873

 

EBITDA

330,049

 

 

76,559

 

 

463,808

 

 

(307,964

)

Add (subtract) lower of cost or market inventory valuation adjustment

(118,825

)

 

(269,904

)

 

(318,353

)

 

290,560

 

Add long-lived asset impairment

 

 

215,242

 

 

 

 

215,242

 

Add severance costs

 

 

1,117

 

 

 

 

1,117

 

Add restructuring charges

 

 

2,009

 

 

 

 

2,009

 

Adjusted EBITDA

$

211,224

 

 

$

25,023

 

 

$

145,455

 

 

$

200,964

 

(1)

Income (loss) before interest and income taxes of our Refining segment represents income (loss) plus (i) interest expense net of interest income and (ii) income tax provision.

EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA attributable to our Lubricants and Specialty Products segment is set forth below.

Lubricants and Specialty Products Segment

Rack Back

 

Rack Forward

 

Total Lubricants
and Specialty
Products

 

(In thousands)

Three months ended June 30, 2021

 

 

 

 

 

Income before interest and income taxes (1)

$

49,955

 

 

$

10,138

 

 

$

60,093

 

Add depreciation and amortization

6,230

 

 

12,922

 

 

19,152

 

EBITDA

$

56,185

 

 

$

23,060

 

 

$

79,245

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Three months ended June 30, 2020

 

 

 

 

 

Loss before interest and income taxes (1)

$

(180,898

)

 

$

(28,359

)

 

$

(209,257

)

Add depreciation and amortization

5,877

 

 

13,902

 

 

19,779

 

EBITDA

(175,021

)

 

(14,457

)

 

(189,478

)

Add long-lived asset impairment

167,017

 

 

37,691

 

 

204,708

 

Adjusted EBITDA

$

(8,004

)

 

$

23,234

 

 

$

15,230

 

Lubricants and Specialty Products Segment

Rack Back

 

Rack Forward

 

Total Lubricants
and Specialty
Products

 

(In thousands)

Six months ended June 30, 2021

 

 

 

 

 

Income before interest and income taxes (1)

$

48,200

 

 

$

78,878

 

 

$

127,078

 

Add depreciation and amortization

13,535

 

 

25,738

 

39,273

 

EBITDA

61,735

 

 

104,616

 

 

166,351

 

Add restructuring charges

1,079

 

 

6,734

 

 

7,813

 

Adjusted EBITDA

$

62,814

 

 

$

111,350

 

 

$

174,164

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Six months ended June 30, 2020

 

 

 

 

 

Income (loss) before interest and income taxes (1)

$

(236,168

)

 

$

37,201

 

 

$

(198,967

)

Add depreciation and amortization

16,744

 

 

25,084

 

 

41,828

 

EBITDA

(219,424

)

 

62,285

 

 

(157,139

)

Add long-lived asset impairment

167,017

 

 

37,691

 

 

204,708

 

Adjusted EBITDA

$

(52,407

)

 

$

99,976

 

 

$

47,569

 

(1)

Income (loss) before interest and income taxes of our Lubricants and Specialty Products segment represents income (loss) plus (i) interest expense net of interest income and (ii) income tax provision.

Reconciliations of refinery operating information (non-GAAP performance measures) to amounts reported under generally accepted accounting principles in financial statements.

Refinery gross margin and net operating margin are non-GAAP performance measures that are used by our management and others to compare our refining performance to that of other companies in our industry. We believe these margin measures are helpful to investors in evaluating our refining performance on a relative and absolute basis. Refinery gross margin per produced barrel sold is total refining segment revenues less total refining segment cost of products sold, exclusive of lower of cost or market inventory valuation adjustments, divided by sales volumes of produced refined products sold. Net operating margin per barrel sold is the difference between refinery gross margin and refinery operating expenses per produced barrel sold. These two margins do not include the non-cash effects of lower of cost or market inventory valuation adjustments, depreciation and amortization or long-lived asset impairments. Each of these component performance measures can be reconciled directly to our consolidated statements of income. Other companies in our industry may not calculate these performance measures in the same manner.

Below are reconciliations to our consolidated statements of income for refinery net operating and gross margin and operating expenses, in each case averaged per produced barrel sold. Due to rounding of reported numbers, some amounts may not calculate exactly.

Reconciliation of average refining segment net operating margin per produced barrel sold to refinery gross margin to total sales and other revenues

 

Three Months Ended
 June 30,

 

Six Months Ended
 June 30,

 

2021

 

2020

 

2021

 

2020

 

(Dollars in thousands, except per barrel amounts)

Consolidated

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net operating margin per produced barrel sold

$

5.98

 

 

$

1.80

 

 

$

2.82

 

 

$

3.62

 

Add average refinery operating expenses per produced barrel sold

5.73

 

 

6.28

 

 

7.25

 

 

6.07

 

Refinery gross margin per produced barrel sold

$

11.71

 

 

$

8.08

 

 

$

10.07

 

 

$

9.69

 

Times produced barrels sold (BPD)

443,940

 

 

348,890

 

 

399,690

 

 

379,370

 

Times number of days in period

91

 

 

91

 

 

181

 

 

182

 

Refining gross margin

$

473,067

 

 

$

256,532

 

 

$

728,503

 

 

$

669,049

 

Add (subtract) rounding

73

 

 

(115

)

 

189

 

 

12

 

West and Mid-Continent regions gross margin

473,140

 

 

256,417

 

 

728,692

 

 

669,061

 

Add West and Mid-Continent regions cost of products sold

3,619,319

 

 

1,335,427

 

 

6,381,262

 

 

3,622,535

 

Add Cheyenne refinery sales and other revenues

 

 

135,660

 

 

 

 

370,774

 

Refining segment sales and other revenues

4,092,459

 

 

1,727,504

 

 

7,109,954

 

 

4,662,370

 

Add lubricants and specialty products segment sales and other revenues

669,189

 

 

357,287

 

 

1,193,752

 

 

883,890

 

Add HEP segment sales and other revenues

126,234

 

 

114,807

 

 

253,418

 

 

242,661

 

Subtract corporate, other and eliminations

(310,759

)

 

(136,668

)

 

(475,708

)

 

(325,446

)

Sales and other revenues

$

4,577,123

 

 

$

2,062,930

 

 

$

8,081,416

 

 

$

5,463,475

 

Reconciliation of average refining segment operating expenses per produced barrel sold to total operating expenses

 

Three Months Ended
 June 30,

 

Six Months Ended
 June 30,

 

2021

 

2020

 

2021

 

2020

 

(Dollars in thousands, except per barrel amounts)

Consolidated

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Average operating expenses per produced barrel sold

$

5.73

 

 

$

6.28

 

 

$

7.25

 

 

$

6.07

 

Times produced barrels sold (BPD)

443,940

 

 

348,890

 

 

399,690

 

 

379,370

 

Times number of days in period

91

 

 

91

 

 

181

 

 

182

 

Refining operating expenses

$

231,484

 

 

$

199,384

 

 

$

524,493

 

 

$

419,105

 

Add (subtract) rounding

(62

)

 

(98

)

 

(216

)

 

(165

)

West and Mid-Continent regions operating expenses

231,422

 

 

199,286

 

 

524,277

 

 

418,940

 

Add Cheyenne Refinery operating expenses

 

 

40,073

 

 

 

 

79,593

 

Refining segment operating expenses

231,422

 

 

239,359

 

 

524,277

 

 

498,533

 

Add lubricants and specialty products segment operating expenses

61,310

 

 

47,840

 

 

122,063

 

 

101,971

 

Add HEP segment operating expenses

42,068

 

 

34,737

 

 

83,433

 

 

69,718

 

Subtract corporate, other and eliminations

(609

)

 

(18,577

)

 

4,327

 

 

(38,518

)

Operating expenses (exclusive of depreciation and amortization)

$

334,191

 

 

$

303,359

 

 

$

734,100

 

 

$

631,704

 

Reconciliation of net income (loss) attributable to HollyFrontier stockholders to adjusted net income (loss) attributable to HollyFrontier stockholders

Adjusted net income (loss) attributable to HollyFrontier stockholders is a non-GAAP financial measure that excludes non-cash lower of cost or market inventory valuation adjustments, long-lived asset impairments, HEP's gain on sales-type leases, HEP's loss on early extinguishment of debt, severance costs, restructuring charges, Cheyenne Refinery LIFO inventory liquidation costs, decommissioning costs, pre-close acquisition integration costs, acquisition integration and regulatory costs and gain on tariff settlement. We believe this measure is helpful to investors and others in evaluating our financial performance and to compare our results to that of other companies in our industry. Similarly titled performance measures of other companies may not be calculated in the same manner.

 

Three Months Ended
 June 30,

 

Six Months Ended
 June 30,

 

2021

 

2020

 

2021

 

2020

 

(In thousands, except per share amounts)

Consolidated

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Income (loss) before income taxes

$

318,252

 

 

$

(181,318

)

 

$

472,795

 

 

$

(636,770

)

Income tax expense (benefit)

123,485

 

 

(30,911

)

 

95,178

 

 

(193,077

)

Net income (loss)

194,767

 

 

(150,407

)

 

377,617

 

 

(443,693

)

Less net income attributable to noncontrolling interest

25,917

 

 

26,270

 

 

60,550

 

 

37,607

 

Net income (loss) attributable to HollyFrontier stockholders

168,850

 

 

(176,677

)

 

317,067

 

 

(481,300

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Non-GAAP adjustments to arrive at adjusted results:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Lower of cost or market inventory valuation adjustment

(118,825

)

 

(269,904

)

 

(318,862

)

 

290,560

 

Long-lived asset impairment

 

 

436,908

 

 

 

 

436,908

 

HEP's gain on sales-type leases

 

 

(33,834

)

 

 

 

(33,834

)

HEP's loss on early extinguishment of debt

 

 

 

 

 

 

25,915

 

Severance costs

194

 

 

1,117

 

 

708

 

 

1,117

 

Restructuring charges

 

 

3,679

 

 

7,813

 

 

3,679

 

Cheyenne Refinery LIFO inventory liquidation costs

 

 

 

 

923

 

 

 

Decommissioning costs

8,096

 

 

 

 

16,347

 

 

 

Pre-close acquisition integration costs

746

 

 

 

 

746

 

 

 

Acquisition integration and regulatory costs

 

 

634

 

 

 

 

1,931

 

Gain on tariff settlement

 

 

 

 

(51,500

)

 

 

Total adjustments to income (loss) before income taxes

(109,789

)

 

138,600

 

 

(343,825

)

 

726,276

 

Adjustment to income tax expense (benefit) (1)

(83,987

)

 

10,065

 

 

(84,512

)

 

195,404

 

Adjustment to net income attributable to noncontrolling interest

 

 

(7,332

)

 

 

 

3,927

 

Total adjustments, net of tax

(25,802

)

 

135,867

 

 

(259,313

)

 

526,945

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Adjusted results - Non-GAAP:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Adjusted income (loss) before income taxes

208,463

 

 

(42,718

)

 

128,970

 

 

89,506

 

Adjusted income tax expense (benefit) (2)

39,498

 

 

(20,846

)

 

10,666

 

 

2,327

 

Adjusted net income (loss)

168,965

 

 

(21,872

)

 

118,304

 

 

87,179

 

Less net income attributable to noncontrolling interest

25,917

 

 

18,938

 

 

60,550

 

 

41,534

 

Adjusted net income (loss) attributable to HollyFrontier stockholders

$

143,048

 

 

$

(40,810

)

 

$

57,754

 

 

$

45,645

 

Adjusted earnings (loss) per share - diluted (3)

$

0.87

 

 

$

(0.25

)

 

$

0.35

 

 

$

0.28

 

(1)

Represents adjustment to GAAP income tax benefit to arrive at adjusted income tax expense (benefit), which is computed as follows:

 

Three Months Ended
 June 30,

 

Six Months Ended
 June 30,

 

2021

 

2020

 

2021

 

2020

 

(In thousands)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Non-GAAP income tax expense (benefit) (2)

$

39,498

 

 

$

(20,846

)

 

$

10,666

 

 

$

2,327

 

Add (subtract) GAAP income tax expense (benefit)

123,485

 

 

(30,911

)

 

95,178

 

 

(193,077

)

Non-GAAP adjustment to income tax expense (benefit)

$

(83,987

)

 

$

10,065

 

 

$

(84,512

)

 

$

195,404

 

(2)

Non-GAAP income tax expense (benefit) is computed by a) adjusting HFC's consolidated estimated Annual Effective Tax Rate (“AETR”) for GAAP purposes for the effects of the above Non-GAAP adjustments b) applying the resulting Adjusted Non-GAAP AETR to Non-GAAP adjusted income before income taxes and c) adjusting for discrete tax items applicable to the period.

 

(3)

Adjusted earnings per share - diluted is calculated as adjusted net income (loss) attributable to HollyFrontier stockholders divided by the average number of shares of common stock outstanding assuming dilution, which is based on weighted-average diluted shares outstanding as that used in the GAAP diluted earnings per share calculation. Income allocated to participating securities, if applicable, in the adjusted earnings per share calculation is the same as that used in GAAP diluted earnings per share calculation.

Reconciliation of effective tax rate to adjusted effective tax rate

 

Three Months Ended
 June 30,

 

Six Months Ended
 June 30,

 

2021

 

2020

 

2021

 

2020

 

(Dollars in thousands)

GAAP:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Income (loss) before income taxes

$

318,252

 

 

$

(181,318

)

 

$

472,795

 

 

$

(636,770

)

Income tax expense (benefit)

$

123,485

 

 

$

(30,911

)

 

$

95,178

 

 

$

(193,077

)

Effective tax rate for GAAP financial statements

38.8

%

 

17.0

%

 

20.1

%

 

30.3

%

Adjusted - Non-GAAP:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Effect of Non-GAAP adjustments

(19.9

)%

 

31.8

%

 

(11.8

)%

 

(27.7

)%

Effective tax rate for adjusted results

18.9

%

 

48.8

%

 

8.3

%

 

2.6

%

 

HollyFrontier Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

HollyFrontier Corporation Reports Quarterly Results HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC) (“HollyFrontier” or the “Company”) today reported second quarter net income attributable to HollyFrontier stockholders of $168.9 million, or $1.03 per diluted share, for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, compared …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Relief Announces Receipt of U.S. FDA Orphan Drug Designation for the use of RLF-100 (aviptadil) in ...
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Ocugen, Inc. ...
SolarEdge Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Houlihan Lokey to Commence a Tender Offer to Acquire GCA Corporation
ROSEN, GLOBALLY RECOGNIZED INVESTOR COUNSEL, Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses in ...
SQUARE INVESTOR ALERT by the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Square, Inc. - SQ
Paysafe To Acquire PagoEfectivo
CytoDyn Announces That Director Nominations by Rosenbaum/Patterson Activist Group Are Invalid
Global Payments Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
Sesen Bio Strengthens Leadership Team as the Company Approaches the Potential Approval and Launch ...
Titel
Allego, a Leading Pan-European EV Charging company, to Become a Publicly Traded Company through a ...
PFIZER REPORTS SECOND-QUARTER 2021 RESULTS
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Results and Host Earnings Webcast
-APi Group Corporation to Acquire Chubb Fire & Security Business for $3.1 Billion-
Microvast and eVersum to Jointly Drive Urban Commercial Vehicle Electrification
Relief Announces Receipt of U.S. FDA Orphan Drug Designation for the use of RLF-100 (aviptadil) in ...
Tilray, Inc. Reports 2021 Fiscal Year and Fourth Quarter Results
Square, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2021 Results
Amazon.com Announces Second Quarter Results
Gilead Sciences Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Titel
Elastic Recognized in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Security Information and Event Management
Sensata Technologies to Release Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on July 27, 2021
Allego, a Leading Pan-European EV Charging company, to Become a Publicly Traded Company through a ...
BT Chooses Box for Cloud Content Management
Aqua Pennsylvania Wastewater Treatment Plant Recognized With Award for Outstanding Performance
Waters Corporation Q2 2021 Financial Results Webcast Invitation
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Appoints Adam Aron as Chairman of the Board & CEO and Philip Lader ...
PFIZER REPORTS SECOND-QUARTER 2021 RESULTS
Stamps.com Enters Definitive Agreement to be Acquired by Thoma Bravo in $6.6 Billion Transaction
Sesen Bio Announces Productive Late-Cycle Meeting with the FDA for Vicineum
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
12:00 UhrHollyFrontier Corporation and Holly Energy Partners Announce Combination with Sinclair Oil and Formation of HF Sinclair Corporation
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten