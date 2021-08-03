checkAd

BET+ Streaming App Is Coming to VIZIO SmartCast

VIZIO (NYSE: VZIO) today announced that millions of SmartCast viewers can soon access the on-demand BET+ streaming service on SmartCast TVs. BET+ offers thousands of hours of hit movies, TV shows, stage plays and more from the best Black creators.

BET+ Streaming App is Coming to VIZIO SmartCast (Graphic: Business Wire)

With new, exclusive originals premiering each month, BET+ offers the best of Black culture with titles like “First Wives Club,” “Tyler Perry’s Ruthless,” “The Family Business” and “American Gangster: Trap Queens” from revered creators like Tracy Oliver, Tyler Perry and Carl Weber, alongside beloved favorites like “Martin,” “House of Payne” and “Being Mary Jane”. BET+ members can watch as much as they want anytime, anywhere, on any internet-connected screen and always commercial-free.

“We are excited for the launch of BET+, which offers SmartCast users access to BET+’s original series, specials, and thousands of hours of popular TV shows and exclusive content,” said Katherine Pond, Vice President of Business Development at VIZIO. “This addition to our line-up of premium apps aligns perfectly with our dedication to deliver content for every audience that can be enjoyed instantly on the big screen.”

VIZIO SmartCast users can find BET+ in the app row on the SmartCast home screen starting August 4th. Users can access the streaming service for a free, seven-day trial before purchasing a premium, commercial-free subscription for $9.99 per month.

BET+ is joining a list of fan-favorite streaming services like Apple TV+, Disney+, Hulu, Netflix, Peacock and Prime Video already available on VIZIO SmartCast. VIZIO SmartCast also includes support for Apple AirPlay 2 & Chromecast built-in, allowing viewers to stream, control, and share content from their phone, tablet, or laptop directly onto the big screen. VIZIO is continuously enhancing the platform with new features and content, so users have endless entertainment options.

About VIZIO

Founded and headquartered in Orange County, California, our mission at VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE: VZIO) is to deliver immersive entertainment and compelling lifestyle enhancements that make our products the center of the connected home. We are driving the future of televisions through our integrated platform of cutting-edge Smart TVs and powerful SmartCast operating system. We also offer a portfolio of innovative sound bars that deliver consumers an elevated audio experience. Our platform gives content providers more ways to distribute their content and advertisers more tools to target and dynamically serve ads.

About BET+

BET+ is the preeminent streaming service for the Black audience, with exclusive originals and thousands of TV episodes and movies from the best Black creators. A joint venture between BET and Tyler Perry Studios, BET+ allows users to stream Black culture including hit movies, TV shows, stand-up comedy, award shows, and specials, all in one place, commercial-free. The new service from BET Networks, a subsidiary of ViacomCBS Inc., is the official home of Tyler Perry’s film, TV and stage works. The ad-free subscription video-on-demand service also provides users with access to original content including hit series First Wives Club from Tracy Oliver, Tyler Perry’s Ruthless and Bruh, Will Packer’s Bigger, hit unscripted anthology series American Gangster Trap Queens, exclusive originals from Carl Weber including The Family Business, Sacrifice and Influence to name a few. Visit BET.Plus to learn more and follow @BETPlus on social to join the conversation and get the latest.

