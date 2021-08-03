checkAd

ModivCare Announces Acquisition of VRI, a Leading Provider of Remote Patient Monitoring Solutions in the United States

ModivCare Inc. (“ModivCare” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: MODV), a technology-enabled healthcare services company that provides a suite of integrated supportive care solutions focused on improving patient outcomes, today announced that the Company has signed a purchase agreement to acquire VRI Intermediate Holdings, LLC (“VRI”), an industry-leading provider of remote patient monitoring (“RPM”) solutions.

Under the terms of the agreement, ModivCare will acquire 100 percent of the equity interests in VRI for a purchase price of $315 million, subject to customary purchase price adjustments. VRI generated $56 million of revenue and $21 million of adjusted EBITDA for the twelve-month period ended June 30, 2021. ModivCare intends to finance the acquisition with fully committed debt financing from Deutsche Bank Securities Inc. and Jefferies LLC. The transaction is subject to regulatory approvals and other customary closing conditions and is expected to close in the third quarter of 2021. The Company expects the impact of the acquisition to be immediately accretive to adjusted earnings.

“The acquisition of VRI brings us a national remote patient monitoring and medication management platform, accelerating our strategy to build a holistic suite of supportive care solutions designed to address the social determinants of health, deliver better care in the home, enhance patient lives and reduce healthcare costs,” said Daniel E. Greenleaf, President and Chief Executive Officer of ModivCare. “Moreover, by leveraging VRI’s data analytics and technology, we expect to bring a more connected care experience into the homes of underserved patient populations and provide valuable insight to our payor partners, particularly when combined with data from our other supportive care services of non-emergency medical transportation, personal care, and nutritional meal delivery.”

In summary, the transaction is expected to have the following strategic benefits:

  • Advances ModivCare’s vision to be the preeminent provider of comprehensive supportive care services that address the social determinants of health, including non-emergency medical transportation, personal care, remote monitoring, medication management, and nutrition
  • Offers a highly compelling value proposition to health plans through improved patient outcomes, enhanced patient engagement and experience, peace-of-mind support for patients and the caregivers who support them, and reduced costs
  • Creates significant cross-selling opportunities given ModivCare’s channel expertise in Medicaid, Medicare Advantage, and state relationships
  • Introduces new technology-enabled in-home solutions that deepen ModivCare’s engagement with payors and patients
  • Adds a strategic pillar and operating team to advance ModivCare’s broader technology and data strategy
  • Increases ModivCare’s total addressable market by an estimated $8.5 billion in a market that is only 13% penetrated, with considerable growth opportunities from increasing coverage of remote monitoring by Medicaid and Medicare Advantage health plans
  • Provides a predictable recurring revenue stream that is expected to grow in the mid-teens over the next several years, with strong EBITDA margins in the mid- to high-30% range

Jason Anderson, Chief Executive Officer of VRI commented, “We are excited to be joining forces with ModivCare, a pioneer in supportive care solutions that address the social determinants of health. Our technology and service offering will be highly complementary to ModivCare, and we believe it will have a significant positive impact on the patients ModivCare serves. We believe there is enormous potential through the combination of our organizations to advance supportive care and help drive value-based care solutions to payors through our unique patient engagement and data insights offering.”

Wertpapier


