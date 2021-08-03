checkAd

Quanergy Demonstrates the Industry First OPA-based Solid State LiDAR with 100 Meter Range

Quanergy Systems, Inc., a leading provider of OPA-based solid state LiDAR sensors and smart 3D solutions for automotive and IoT, today announced the successful driving demonstration of its S3 Series LiDAR, a true solid state LiDAR sensor using an industry-first Optical Phased Array (OPA) technology and a scalable CMOS silicon manufacturing process for cost-effective, mass-market production.

Quanergy Demonstrates the Industry First OPA-based Solid State LiDAR with 100 Meter Range

The demonstration was conducted in partnership with Zero Electric Vehicle Inc. (ZEV), an innovative sustainable energy company that provides fleet electrification and EV platforms for companies looking to maximize their existing assets while transitioning to electric transportation.

For this test, a solid-state LiDAR test platform with single scanning beam was mounted on a vehicle, along with additional cameras to facilitate visual viewing. The test vehicle followed a target vehicle driving in bright sunlight at a variety of ranges--from a close proximity to a distance of 100 meters--while maintaining safety at all times. A target with 10% reflectivity was chosen to simulate very difficult-to-detect objects.

“Quanergy’s CMOS-based OPA technology has demonstrated significant improvement towards its adoption in long range automotive applications,” said Jim Maury, President at ZEV. “We believe Quanergy’s OPA technology provides a highly reliable and cost-effective 3D LiDAR solution that is critically important for the automotive industry.”

Quanergy’s S3 Series LiDAR sensor is designed to meet the most stringent automotive requirements for object detection and collision avoidance. The sensor’s unique electronic beam steering without any moving parts offers immunity to shock and vibration. The S3 Series provides over 100,000 hours MTBF (mean time between failures), and it is targeting a price of $500 for mass-market production.

“We are very excited about this industry-first demonstration of 100-meter range achieved in full daylight with Quanergy’s OPA-based solid-state technology,” said Dr. Tianyue Yu, Quanergy Co-founder and Chief Development Officer. “Our team is now working towards even more aggressive performance targets, including longer range, increased vertical field of view and data rate. Stay tuned for more news!”

