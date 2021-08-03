Houlihan Lokey Reports First Quarter Fiscal 2022 Financial Results

Net income was $86 million, or $1.25 per diluted share, for the first quarter ended June 30, 2021, compared with $46 million, or $0.69 per diluted share, for the first quarter ended June 30, 2020. Adjusted net income for the first quarter ended June 30, 2021 was $82 million, or $1.19 per diluted share, compared with $38 million, or $0.56 per diluted share, for the first quarter ended June 30, 2020.

Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) (“Houlihan Lokey” or the “Company”) today reported financial results for its first quarter ended June 30, 2021. For the first quarter ended June 30, 2021, revenues were $373 million, compared with $211 million for the first quarter ended June 30, 2020.

“We are pleased to report record first quarter results as we kick-off our fiscal year 2022. Over the last five quarters, our bull/bear, cyclically balanced model performed as we expected it to, and we continue to experience strong market momentum coming out of the pandemic. In addition to reporting earnings, we made a separate announcement yesterday regarding our acquisition agreement with GCA Corporation ('GCA'). We are excited about the prospect of acquiring GCA, which we believe solidifies our presence in the technology industry and continues to expand our global reach. We look forward to welcoming our new colleagues into the firm once we close the tender offer process,” stated Scott Beiser, Chief Executive Officer of Houlihan Lokey.

Selected Financial Data (In thousands, except per share data) U.S. GAAP Three Months Ended June 30, 2021 2020 Revenues $ 372,722 $ 211,136 Operating expenses: Employee compensation and benefits 232,304 137,121 Non-compensation 32,742 31,425 Operating income 107,676 42,590 Other income, net (101 ) (1,161 ) Income before provision/(benefit) for income taxes 107,777 43,751 Provision/(benefit) for income taxes 21,817 (2,349 ) Net income attributable to Houlihan Lokey, Inc. $ 85,960 $ 46,100 Diluted earnings per share $ 1.25 $ 0.69

Revenues

For the first quarter ended June 30, 2021, revenues were $373 million, compared with $211 million for the first quarter ended June 30, 2020. For the first quarter ended June 30, 2021, Corporate Finance (“CF”) revenues increased 139%, Financial Restructuring (“FR”) revenues increased 11%, and Financial and Valuation Advisory (“FVA”) revenues increased 85% when compared with the first quarter ended June 30, 2020.

Expenses

The Company’s employee compensation and benefits expenses, non-compensation expenses, and provision for income taxes during the periods presented and described below are on a GAAP and an adjusted basis.

U.S. GAAP Adjusted (Non-GAAP) * Three Months Ended June 30, (Dollars in thousands) 2021 2020 2021 2020 Expenses: Employee compensation and benefits $ 232,304 $ 137,121 $ 229,225 $ 131,960 % of Revenues 62.3 % 64.9 % 61.5 % 62.5 % Non-compensation $ 32,742 $ 31,425 $ 31,678 $ 30,009 % of Revenues 8.8 % 14.9 % 8.5 % 14.2 % Provision/(benefit) for income taxes $ 21,817 $ (2,349 ) $ 29,844 $ 12,721 % of Pre-tax income 20.2 % (5.4 )% 26.7 % 25.3 %

∗ Adjusted figures represent non-GAAP information. See “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” and the tables at the end of this release for an explanation of the adjustments and reconciliations to the comparable GAAP numbers.

Employee compensation and benefits expenses were $232 million for the first quarter ended June 30, 2021, compared with $137 million for the first quarter ended June 30, 2020. Adjusted employee compensation and benefits expenses were $229 million for the first quarter ended June 30, 2021, compared with $132 million for the first quarter ended June 30, 2020. This resulted in an adjusted compensation ratio of 61.5% for the first quarter ended June 30, 2021, versus 62.5% for the first quarter ended June 30, 2020. The increases in GAAP and adjusted employee compensation and benefits expenses were primarily a result of an increase in fee revenues for the quarter when compared with the same quarter last year.

Non-compensation expenses were $33 million for the first quarter ended June 30, 2021, compared with $31 million for the first quarter ended June 30, 2020. Adjusted non-compensation expenses were $32 million for the first quarter ended June 30, 2021, compared with $30 million for the first quarter ended June 30, 2020. The increase in GAAP and adjusted non-compensation expenses was primarily a result of an increase in professional fees, rent and information technology and communications expenses, partially offset by a decrease in other operating expenses and travel, meals, and entertainment expenses.

The provision for income taxes was $22 million, representing an effective tax rate of 20.2% for the first quarter ended June 30, 2021, compared with ($2) million, representing an effective tax rate of (5.4)% for the first quarter ended June 30, 2020. The increase in the Company’s tax rate during the first quarter ended June 30, 2021, relative to the same period in 2020, was primarily a result of a decreased stock compensation deduction. The adjusted provision for income taxes was $30 million, representing an adjusted effective tax rate of 26.7% for the first quarter ended June 30, 2021, compared with $13 million, representing an adjusted effective tax rate of 25.3% for the first quarter ended June 30, 2020.

Segment Reporting for the First Quarter

Corporate Finance

CF revenues were $210 million for the first quarter ended June 30, 2021, compared with $88 million for the first quarter ended June 30, 2020, representing an increase of 139%. Revenues increased primarily due to a significant increase in the number of closed transactions.

Three Months Ended June 30, (Dollars in thousands) 2021 2020 Corporate Finance Revenues $ 209,991 $ 87,971 # of Managing Directors 127 117 # of Closed transactions (1) 84 35

Financial Restructuring

FR revenues increased 11% to $99 million for the first quarter ended June 30, 2021, compared with $89 million for the first quarter ended June 30, 2020. Revenues increased primarily due to a significant increase in the average transaction fee on closed transactions.

Three Months Ended June 30, (Dollars in thousands) 2021 2020 Financial Restructuring Revenues $ 98,775 $ 88,620 # of Managing Directors 52 48 # of Closed transactions (1) 24 29

Financial and Valuation Advisory

FVA revenues increased 85% to $64 million for the first quarter ended June 30, 2021, compared with $35 million for the first quarter ended June 30, 2020. Revenues increased primarily due to a significant increase in the number of fee events.

Three Months Ended June 30, (Dollars in thousands) 2021 2020 Financial and Valuation Advisory Revenues $ 63,956 $ 34,545 # of Managing Directors 35 31 # of Fee Events (1) 820 512

(1) A Fee Event includes any engagement that involves revenue activity during the measurement period based on a revenue minimum of $1,000. References in this press release to closed transactions should be understood to be the same as transactions that are “effectively closed” as described in our periodic reports on Forms 10-K and 10-Q.

Balance Sheet and Capital Allocation

The Board of Directors of the Company declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.43 per share of Class A and Class B common stock. The dividend will be payable on September 15, 2021, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on September 2, 2021.

As of June 30, 2021, the Company had $830 million of cash and cash equivalents and investment securities, and $46 million of other liabilities and loans payable to former shareholders.

Investor Conference Call and Webcast

The Company will host a conference call and live webcast at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Tuesday, August 3, 2021, to discuss its first quarter fiscal 2022 results. The number to call is 1-855-327-6837 (domestic) or 1-631-891-4304 (international). A live webcast will be available in the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website. A replay of the conference call will be available from August 3, 2021 through August 10, 2021, by dialing 1-844-512-2921 (domestic) or 1-412-317-6671 (international) and entering the passcode 10015775#. A replay of the webcast will be archived and available on the Company’s website.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. You can identify these statements by our use of the words “assumes,” “believes,” “estimates,” “expects,” “guidance,” “intends,” “plans,” “projects,” and similar expressions that do not relate to historical matters. You should exercise caution in interpreting and relying on forward-looking statements because they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors (including the significant effect that the COVID-19 pandemic has had on our business and is expected to continue to have on our business) which are, in some cases, beyond the Company’s control and could materially affect actual results, performance, or achievements. For a further description of such factors, you should read the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Because forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which cannot be predicted or quantified, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. The events and circumstances reflected in our forward-looking statements may not be achieved or occur and actual results could differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Adjusted net income, total and on a per share basis, and certain adjusted items used to determine adjusted net income, are presented and discussed in this earnings press release and are non-GAAP measures that management believes, when presented together with comparable GAAP measures, are useful to investors in understanding the Company’s operating results. These adjusted items remove the significant accounting impact of one-time or non-recurring charges associated with the Company’s one-time/non-recurring matters, as set forth in the tables at the end of this release.

The adjusted items included in this earnings press release as calculated by the Company are not necessarily comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies. Additionally, these adjusted amounts are not a measurement of financial performance or liquidity under GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to the Company’s financial information determined under GAAP. For a description of the Company’s use of these adjusted items and a reconciliation with comparable GAAP items, see the section of this press release titled “Reconciliation of GAAP to Adjusted Financial Information.” Please refer to our financial statements, prepared in accordance with GAAP, for purposes of evaluating our financial condition, results of operations, and cash flows.

About Houlihan Lokey

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) is a global investment bank with expertise in mergers and acquisitions, capital markets, financial restructuring, and valuation. The firm serves corporations, institutions, and governments worldwide with offices in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific region. Independent advice and intellectual rigor are hallmarks of the firm’s commitment to client success across its advisory services. Houlihan Lokey is the No. 1 M&A advisor for the past six consecutive years in the U.S., the No. 1 global restructuring advisor for the past seven consecutive years, and the No. 1 global M&A fairness opinion advisor over the past 20 years, all based on number of transactions and according to data provided by Refinitiv.

For more information, please visit www.HL.com.

Appendix

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet (Unaudited)

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Income (Unaudited)

Reconciliation of GAAP to Adjusted Financial Information (Unaudited)

HOULIHAN LOKEY, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED) (In thousands, except share data and par value) June 30, 2021 March 31, 2021 Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 782,194 $ 846,851 Restricted cash 373 373 Investment securities 47,856 208,618 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for credit losses 90,795 108,409 Unbilled work in process, net of allowance for credit losses 87,755 118,115 Deferred income taxes 33,327 28,332 Property and equipment, net 45,073 46,370 Operating lease right-of-use assets 146,734 152,031 Goodwill and other intangibles, net 866,043 866,221 Other assets 48,929 50,747 Total assets $ 2,149,079 $ 2,426,067 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Liabilities: Accrued salaries and bonuses $ 390,894 $ 648,399 Accounts payable and accrued expenses 70,259 67,468 Deferred income 29,845 27,868 Income taxes payable 58,783 68,339 Deferred income taxes 21 52 Loans payable to former shareholders 744 818 Operating lease liabilities 168,622 174,516 Other liabilities 45,313 55,046 Total liabilities 764,481 1,042,506 Stockholders' equity: Class A common stock, $0.001 par value. Authorized 1,000,000,000 shares; issued and outstanding 51,091,269 and 51,245,442 shares, respectively 51 51 Class B common stock, $0.001 par value. Authorized 1,000,000,000 shares; issued and outstanding 17,745,973 and 16,951,696 shares, respectively 18 17 Additional paid-in capital 745,705 803,573 Retained earnings 657,375 600,096 Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) (18,551 ) (20,176 ) Total stockholders' equity 1,384,598 1,383,561 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 2,149,079 $ 2,426,067

HOULIHAN LOKEY, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (UNAUDITED) Three Months Ended June 30, (In thousands, except share and per share data) 2021 2020 Revenues $ 372,722 $ 211,136 Operating expenses: Employee compensation and benefits 232,304 137,121 Travel, meals, and entertainment 1,687 2,114 Rent 10,225 9,623 Depreciation and amortization 4,171 3,672 Information technology and communications 6,961 6,383 Professional fees 6,701 5,007 Other operating expenses 2,997 4,626 Total operating expenses 265,046 168,546 Operating income 107,676 42,590 Other income, net (101 ) (1,161 ) Income before provision/(benefit) for income taxes 107,777 43,751 Provision/(benefit) for income taxes 21,817 (2,349 ) Net income attributable to Houlihan Lokey, Inc. $ 85,960 $ 46,100 Weighted average shares of common stock outstanding: Basic 65,713,370 63,684,431 Fully diluted 68,718,629 66,798,560 Earnings per share Basic $ 1.31 $ 0.72 Fully diluted $ 1.25 $ 0.69

HOULIHAN LOKEY, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO ADJUSTED FINANCIAL INFORMATION (UNAUDITED) Three Months Ended June 30, (In thousands, except per share data) 2021 2020 Revenues $ 372,722 $ 211,136 Employee compensation and benefits expenses Employee compensation and benefits expenses (GAAP) $ 232,304 $ 137,121 (Less)/plus: Acquisition related retention payments (3,079 ) (5,161 ) Employee compensation and benefits expenses (adjusted) 229,225 131,960 Non-compensation expenses Non-compensation expenses (GAAP) $ 32,742 $ 31,425 (Less)/plus: Secondary offering related costs — (418 ) (Less)/plus: Acquisition amortization (1,064 ) (998 ) Non-compensation expenses (adjusted) 31,678 30,009 Operating income Operating income (GAAP) $ 107,676 $ 42,590 (Less)/plus: Adjustments (1) 4,143 6,577 Operating income (adjusted) 111,819 49,167 Other income, net Other income, net (GAAP) $ (101 ) $ (1,161 ) Other income, net (adjusted) (101 ) (1,161 ) Provision/(benefit) for income taxes Provision/(benefit) for income taxes (GAAP) $ 21,817 $ (2,349 ) (Less)/plus: Impact of the excess tax benefit for stock vesting 6,922 13,408 Adjusted provision/(benefit) for income taxes 28,739 11,059 (Less)/plus: Resulting tax impact (2) 1,105 1,662 Provision/(benefit) for income taxes (adjusted) 29,844 12,721 Net income Net income (GAAP) $ 85,960 $ 46,100 (Less)/plus: adjustments (3) (3,884 ) (8,493 ) Net income (adjusted) 82,076 37,607 Diluted EPS (GAAP) $ 1.25 $ 0.69 Diluted EPS (adjusted) $ 1.19 $ 0.56

(1) The aggregate of adjustments from employee compensation and benefits and non-compensation expenses. (2) Reflects the tax impact of utilizing the adjusted effective tax rate on the non-tax adjustments identified above. (3) Consists of all adjustments identified above net of the associated tax impact.

