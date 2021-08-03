Outlook Therapeutics Reports Positive Efficacy and Safety Data from Pivotal Phase 3 NORSE TWO Trial of ONS-5010 / LYTENAVA (bevacizumab-vikg) for the Treatment of Wet AMD

In NORSE TWO, ONS-5010 achieved statistically significant and clinically relevant primary (p = 0.0052) and key secondary (p = 0.0043) efficacy endpoints with 41% of subjects gaining at least 15 letters





In NORSE TWO, ONS-5010 was safe and well tolerated





Management to host conference call and webcast today at 8:00 a.m. ET



ISELIN, N.J., Aug. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: OTLK), a biopharmaceutical company working to develop and launch the first FDA-approved ophthalmic formulation of bevacizumab for use in retinal indications, today announced positive clinical and highly statistically significant top-line results from its pivotal Phase 3 NORSE TWO safety and efficacy trial evaluating ONS-5010 / LYTENAVA (bevacizumab) for treatment of neovascular age-related macular degeneration (wet AMD). Outlook Therapeutics will host a conference call and webcast today, August 3, 2021, at 8:00 a.m. ET (details below) to discuss the results of the study.

“We are delighted with the compelling results observed in NORSE TWO, which represent a significant and potentially transformational milepost for patients suffering from wet AMD. We plan on bringing the first ophthalmic formulation of bevacizumab to market, if approved. Currently there are a vast number of off-label injections of bevacizumab to treat retinal disease in the United States, and we want to offer an alternative for patients and retinal surgeons that is approved and formulated and packaged specifically for wet AMD. The successful completion of this trial is the final step needed in our clinical evaluation of ONS-5010 to enable us to submit a Biologics License Application to the FDA in the first calendar quarter of next year,” said C. Russell Trenary III, President and CEO of Outlook Therapeutics. “I would like to thank the trial participants and investigators, our partners, and our employees for their contributions to NORSE TWO.”

The NORSE TWO pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial enrolled a total of 228 subjects with wet AMD across 39 clinical trial sites in the United States. Participants in the trial were treated for 12 months. The primary endpoint for the study was the proportion of patients who gain at least 15 letters in the best corrected visual acuity (BCVA) at 11 months. The trial compared ONS-5010 dosed monthly to LUCENTIS, which was dosed as one of the regimens listed in the LUCENTIS label (i.e., patients were treated monthly for the first three months followed by less frequent dosing; the PIER regimen). The key secondary endpoint for NORSE TWO was the mean change in the BCVA through 11 months.