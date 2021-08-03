checkAd

Xfuels Inc. to produce Biodiesel at Bieseker plant

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
03.08.2021, 12:00  |  31   |   |   

Calgary, Alberta, Aug. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xfuels Inc. (OTC Pink: XFLS) is pleased to report the company will begin to produce biodiesel (B100) at its Bieseker plant.

The company will purchase and install a continuous biodiesel production system capable of processing 50 barrels per hour, with the ability to expand the unit to 100 barrels per hour.

Mr. Michael McLaren states, “With access to our own power production as well as an abundance of oilseed and methanol in the area, it makes sense to produce this product at our site.”

He further stated, “To further enhance the project, the company will also purchase a blending unit to produce our own B-20 biodiesel product to run in the Cycle Energy Services rigs and equipment.” He then stated, “Fuel cost is one of the largest expenses when utilizing our equipment for abandonment or workovers and recapturing some of those costs while increasing 20% renewable utilization is a win-win for the company.”

The company will also integrate its priority grinding and oil extraction using the Szego mill for maximum yield of usable oil.  The spent waste will be utilized in the retrofitted incinerator to produce gas for power production.

After several offers were considered, Xfuels decided on a technology manufactured in Europe and will move forward with the purchase of the system.  The company is also entertaining becoming an authorized integrator of the technology for the  USA  and Canada.

The project will begin concurrently with the retrofit of the small incinerator unit already underway.

About Xfuels, Inc.

Xfuels Inc. is a fully integrated company that produces responsible energy products both traditional and renewable.   Our continued focus on carbon footprint reduction and cutting-edge technologies not only benefits the environment and local communities but also add value to Xfuels bottom line.

Cycle Energy Services Cycle Energy Services owns and operates combo wire line service rigs and Hydrovac Units.  The focus of Cycle Energy Services is primarily ending of life abandonment and reclamation of non-producing assets.  The company excels by supplying fixed cost services via our custom rigs and equipment that results in reduced time on site, faster rig in and rig out times as well as reduced number of vehicles on site. Cycle Energy Service’s efficiencies reduce the amount of fuel burned to complete the abandonment and reduce the carbon footprint to abandon wells.

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Xfuels Inc. to produce Biodiesel at Bieseker plant Calgary, Alberta, Aug. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Xfuels Inc. (OTC Pink: XFLS) is pleased to report the company will begin to produce biodiesel (B100) at its Bieseker plant. The company will purchase and install a continuous biodiesel …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Innovation Pharmaceuticals Provides Update on Brilacidin Antiviral Research
Strongbridge Biopharma plc Announces Commencement of Mailing of Proxy Statement
Rapid Therapeutic Announces Private Placement of $1.9 Million Convertible Notes
VERB to LiveStream Investor Fireside Chat with CEO Rory J. Cutaia Hosted By Trish Hunt on Thursday, August 5, 2021, at 3: 30 p.m. ET
Cytokinetics Announces Start of COURAGE-ALS, a Phase 3 Clinical Trial of Reldesemtiv in Patients ...
urban-gro, Inc. Completes Acquisition of MJ12 Design Studio and Forecasts the Addition of $7-$9M of ...
EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Announces Renowned Scientists to Join New Executive Scientific Advisory ...
urban-gro, Inc. Completes Acquisition of MJ12 Design Studio and Forecasts the Addition of $7-$9M of ...
Coloplast to Donate $150,000 to Twin Cities Nonprofits Via New Community Engagement Program
Terranet Receives Purchase Order From holoride
Titel
atai Life Sciences gründet in Partnerschaft mit der University of Queensland InnarisBio mit dem ...
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s Crackle Premieres Big-Budget Disaster Movie ...
Optinose Completes Patient Recruitment in Pivotal Trial for XHANCE in Chronic Sinusitis
Royal Dutch Shell plc second quarter 2021 interim dividend
DZS and Irby Enable Craighead Electric to Make Leap to Fiber-enabled Smart Grid and Gigabit ...
Verano Affiliate Announces Opening of Flagship Pittsburgh Dispensary with Western Pennsylvania’s ...
International Land Alliance Announces $2.0 Million Private Placement
Adhera Signs Definitive License Agreement with Melior Pharmaceuticals II for New Parkinson’s ...
DT Midstream to Open National Headquarters in Downtown Detroit
ASM INTERNATIONAL N.V. REPORTS SECOND QUARTER 2021 RESULTS
Titel
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. Announces New Board Member
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
Standard Lithium Receives Approval to List on NYSE American
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
AgraFlora Organics International Inc. Changing Name to Agra Ventures Ltd.
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
atai Life Sciences gründet in Partnerschaft mit der University of Queensland InnarisBio mit dem ...
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s Crackle Premieres Big-Budget Disaster Movie ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board