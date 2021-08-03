Xfuels Inc. to produce Biodiesel at Bieseker plant

The company will purchase and install a continuous biodiesel production system capable of processing 50 barrels per hour, with the ability to expand the unit to 100 barrels per hour.

Calgary, Alberta, Aug. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xfuels Inc. (OTC Pink: XFLS) is pleased to report the company will begin to produce biodiesel (B100) at its Bieseker plant.

Mr. Michael McLaren states, “With access to our own power production as well as an abundance of oilseed and methanol in the area, it makes sense to produce this product at our site.”

He further stated, “To further enhance the project, the company will also purchase a blending unit to produce our own B-20 biodiesel product to run in the Cycle Energy Services rigs and equipment.” He then stated, “Fuel cost is one of the largest expenses when utilizing our equipment for abandonment or workovers and recapturing some of those costs while increasing 20% renewable utilization is a win-win for the company.”

The company will also integrate its priority grinding and oil extraction using the Szego mill for maximum yield of usable oil. The spent waste will be utilized in the retrofitted incinerator to produce gas for power production.

After several offers were considered, Xfuels decided on a technology manufactured in Europe and will move forward with the purchase of the system. The company is also entertaining becoming an authorized integrator of the technology for the USA and Canada.

The project will begin concurrently with the retrofit of the small incinerator unit already underway.

About Xfuels, Inc.

Xfuels Inc. is a fully integrated company that produces responsible energy products both traditional and renewable. Our continued focus on carbon footprint reduction and cutting-edge technologies not only benefits the environment and local communities but also add value to Xfuels bottom line.

Cycle Energy Services Cycle Energy Services owns and operates combo wire line service rigs and Hydrovac Units. The focus of Cycle Energy Services is primarily ending of life abandonment and reclamation of non-producing assets. The company excels by supplying fixed cost services via our custom rigs and equipment that results in reduced time on site, faster rig in and rig out times as well as reduced number of vehicles on site. Cycle Energy Service’s efficiencies reduce the amount of fuel burned to complete the abandonment and reduce the carbon footprint to abandon wells.