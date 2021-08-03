checkAd

Maptelligent, Inc. is Pleased to Announce Its New Strategic Partnership With the Award-winning Kant Consulting Group

LAS VEGAS, NV, Aug. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Maptelligent, Inc. (OTC PK: MAPT) www.maptelligent.com:

Furthering its dedication to being a leader in the Indoor Mapping Intelligence for a safer and more efficient physical environment, Maptelligent, Inc. is pleased to announce its new strategic partnership with the award-winning Kant Consulting Group, specialized consulting, and innovation services company.  

Maptelligent’s leadership is committed to bringing the latest in indoor mapping capability to its customers, providing an unparalleled digital twin solution set that uncovers actionable intelligence in your building information management data.  The strategic partnership between Maptelligent, Inc. and Kant Consulting Group will provide ongoing research and development on no code/low code enhancements, IoT interoperability, block chain and augmented reality, allowing Maptelligent, Inc. customers to benefit from the latest in information technology, platform as a service, agile development and digital twin capabilities. 

Kant Consulting Group’s understanding of innovation, its deep integration expertise, and collaborative methodology are uniquely complementary to Maptelligent, Inc.  Mr. Eric Kant of Kant Consulting Group https://www.linkedin.com/in/ekant/ says, “The partnership with Maptelligent, Inc. is positive confirmation that our unique approach when combined with a suitable partnership can cut the multi‐year development cycle of new capabilities down to months and days. Maptelligent, Inc. is uniquely positioned to adjust quickly to customers’ needs and provide innovative cutting-edge digital twin capability.” 

Mr. Joseph Cosio-Barron, CEO for Maptelligent, Inc., says, “The strategic partnership with the Kant Consulting Group offers us significant potential in all the markets we serve. The expertise that the Kant Consulting Group has built will bolster our growth in the specialty space of indoor mapping capabilities.”

