Radware and INAP Deepen Partnership to Provide Cloud Web Application Security and DDoS Protection to Enterprises Worldwide

Expanded portfolio offers advanced hybrid cybersecurity defenses and services

MAHWAH, N.J. and RESTON, Va, Aug. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Radware (NASDAQ: RDWR), a leading provider of cyber security and application delivery solutions, and INAP, a Radware premier partner and a global provider of performance-driven, secure hybrid infrastructure solutions, today announced an expanded partnership. Working together, INAP plans to deploy Radware’s Cloud WAF and DDoS Protection Services to organizations worldwide.

As an addition to INAP’s existing best-in-class suite of security offerings, Radware’s Cloud WAF and DDoS Protection Services will expand INAP’s portfolio to meet rigorous cyber security requirements. The combined offering is designed to support a wide range of industries, including ad tech, healthcare, healthcare tech, entertainment and gaming, financial services, SaaS, ISF and more.

According to Radware’s Q2 DDoS Attack Report, the average blocked volume per company increased 40% in the second quarter of 2021 compared to the same period in 2020. In the second quarter of 2021, technology, healthcare and finance were among the most targeted industries, while retail, gaming and telecom blocked the highest attack volumes.

“With the rapid shift to the cloud and growing number of sophisticated cyberattacks, INAP has expanded its Radware cloud security solutions to offer customers even more service availability and application security to grow and safeguard their businesses,” said Bob Simpson, vice president of Radware’s North American business. “INAP’s hybrid infrastructures combined with our cloud security and DDoS mitigation expertise provides customers 24X7 access to trusted online services that they can rely on for enterprise-grade protection.”

“The acceleration of digital transformation by businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic and the proliferation of cryptocurrency has increased the threat landscape that companies face,” said Jennifer Curry, INAP’s executive vice president of technology and product. “The threats are more sophisticated, and our partnership with Radware provides our customers with a best-in-class suite of advanced network defense services.”

Radware’s Cloud DDoS Protection Services offers accurate detection and real-time protection against today’s most dynamic and damaging DDoS threats. Radware’s Cloud WAF Service provides continuously adaptive web application security protection. Based on Radware’s ICSA Labs certified, market-leading web application firewall, it provides full coverage of OWASP Top-10 threats and automatically adapts protections to evolving threats and protected assets. These solutions, paired with INAP’s hybrid portfolio, will meet INAP’s customers’ rigorous cyber security requirements.

