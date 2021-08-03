checkAd

DGAP-Adhoc K+S Aktiengesellschaft: EBITDA outlook for 2021 raised to EUR 700 million to EUR 800 million

DGAP-Ad-hoc: K+S Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Forecast
K+S Aktiengesellschaft: EBITDA outlook for 2021 raised to EUR 700 million to EUR 800 million

03-Aug-2021 / 12:08 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The Board of Executive Directors of K+S Aktiengesellschaft today raised the EBITDA outlook for 2021 again to between EUR 700 million and EUR 800 million (previously EUR 500 million to EUR 600 million, both including the expected one-off gain from the REKS transaction of around EUR 200 million).

The improvement in earnings compared to the previous outlook is mainly due to expected higher average prices in the Agriculture customer segment and a strong industry business.

The closing of the REKS joint venture is now expected in the fourth quarter of 2021 (previously in summer 2021) after completion of the review by the antitrust authorities.

The company will publish its complete Half-Year Financial Report on August 12, 2021.


Contact:
Investor Relations:
Dirk Neumann
Phone: +49 561 9301-1460
d.neumann@k-plus-s.com

Language: English
Company: K+S Aktiengesellschaft
Bertha-von-Suttner-Str. 7
34131 Kassel
Germany
Phone: +49 561 9301 0
Fax: +49 561 9301 2425
E-mail: investor-relations@k-plus-s.com
Internet: www.k-plus-s.com
ISIN: DE000KSAG888
WKN: KSAG88
Indices: MDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart; Regulated Unofficial Market in Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1223607

 
