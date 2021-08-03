Singular Genomics Systems, Inc. Announces Second Quarter Financial Results and Operations Update

LA JOLLA, Calif., Aug. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Singular Genomics Systems, Inc., a company focused on delivering genomic technologies for the advancement of science and medicine, today reported its second quarter 2021 financial results and highlighted recent operating and corporate achievements. Investors and the general public are invited to view the company’s quarterly report, filed today on Form 10-Q with the Securities and Exchange Commission (www.sec.gov).



“We are on track to take orders for the G4 integrated sequencing solution by year-end and to ship commercial systems by mid-year 2022,” said Chairman and CEO Drew Spaventa. “In preparation for that launch, we are optimizing the system performance, setting up manufacturing operations, building out the commercial team and forming partnerships to validate and implement our breakthrough integrated sequencing platform. The team has executed well across financial, infrastructure, development and other key timelines.”