Singular Genomics Systems, Inc. Announces Second Quarter Financial Results and Operations Update

LA JOLLA, Calif., Aug. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Singular Genomics Systems, Inc., a company focused on delivering genomic technologies for the advancement of science and medicine, today reported its second quarter 2021 financial results and highlighted recent operating and corporate achievements. Investors and the general public are invited to view the company’s quarterly report, filed today on Form 10-Q with the Securities and Exchange Commission (www.sec.gov).

“We are on track to take orders for the G4 integrated sequencing solution by year-end and to ship commercial systems by mid-year 2022,” said Chairman and CEO Drew Spaventa. “In preparation for that launch, we are optimizing the system performance, setting up manufacturing operations, building out the commercial team and forming partnerships to validate and implement our breakthrough integrated sequencing platform. The team has executed well across financial, infrastructure, development and other key timelines.”

Recent Operating and Corporate Highlights

  • Initial public offering – Closed an upsized offering of common stock, including the underwriters’ over-allotment, resulting in gross proceeds, before fees, of approximately $258.1 million and a cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments balance of $371.7 million at June 30, 2021.

  • Beta sites - Initiated and completed key beta system placements and validation activities at a genomics research organization and a clinical-stage biopharma company, providing the first external performance metrics validation of the G4 Integrated Solution.

  • Early access program – Initiated an early access program including initial partner/site identification and contracts. Partnering will extend through commercial launch and is expected to allow key partners and market influencers to gain access, while providing valuable feedback prior to full commercial launch.

  • Commercial team build-out – Hired Scott Thomas (former VP of Global Commercial Strategy at Illumina) as SVP of Sales and Marketing. Thomas joins genomics industry veteran David Daly (former CEO at Thrive Earlier Detection and former CCO at Foundation Medicine) in building a world-class commercial team designed to deliver an elite standard of customer service, support and partnering.

  • Facilities/Manufacturing – Executed a lease agreement and commenced build-out of a dedicated manufacturing facility to support the launch and anticipated demand for both the G4 and PX Integrated Solutions.

Financial Results/Highlights:

