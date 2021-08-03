checkAd

Lakemore Partners Strengthens U.S. Presence as Dan Norman Named Managing Director

Leading CLO equity investment firm establishes new U.S. office to further enhance global operations

LONDON, DUBAI, UAE and SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lakemore Partners Ltd. and its group entities ("Lakemore"), a leading private credit investment firm primarily investing in control CLO equity, today announced it has named Dan Norman Managing Director and Head of its U.S. business operations. In this role, he will focus on growing Lakemore's investment platform globally from its recently established U.S. office in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Mr. Norman joins Lakemore following his retirement last year from Voya Investment Management ("Voya") where he most recently served as Group Head and Senior Managing Director. While at Voya, he founded the firm's Senior Loan Group in 1995 and co-managed the Group's global loan platform including its global CLO business, which by the end of 2020 had managed 46 CLOs with a combined size of over US$22 billion.

"Dan is a successful, highly respected and cycle-proven executive who has established himself as one of the leading experts in broadly syndicated corporate loans and CLO management," said Mohamed Seif, Co-Founder & Managing Director of Lakemore. "With more than 35 years of global business-building and investment management experience, Dan is the perfect fit for our firm as we continue to strengthen our relationships with leading U.S. CLO managers and look to serve the needs of current and prospective investors in the U.S. and around the world. We are thrilled to welcome him to Lakemore."

Throughout his career, Mr. Norman has structured and managed over 80 loan funds and accounts with total combined assets of over US$50 billion. He has created extensive distribution networks and more than 300 investor relationships around the world.

As part of his role, Mr. Norman will oversee Lakemore's on-the-ground U.S. presence from its newly established office located in Scottsdale, which will further enhance the firm's ability to seamlessly operate on a global scale. Lakemore currently has 27 professionals worldwide overseeing US$1.1 billion in credit assets under management.

"I'm honored to join such a diverse and well-respected firm that has established a leadership role in the CLO marketplace through its sound strategic approach and commitment to client service," added Mr. Norman. "Lakemore's strong culture of respect and support for its team members deeply resonates with me and is core to a successful business. I look forward to working alongside the experienced professionals at Lakemore as we continue to expand our presence both in the U.S. and around the world." 

Mr. Norman currently serves as a Board Member of the Business Loans Coalition, the Loan Syndication and Trading Association's ("LSTA") grassroots advocacy affiliate, and as an advisory Board Member of the Maricopa Partnerships, which manages diverse business and investment interests. He previously served as Board Member of the LSTA and the International Association of Credit Portfolio Managers.

About Lakemore Partners

Lakemore is a leading private credit investment firm primarily investing in control CLO equity. Serving as a partner of choice for top-tier CLO managers who are aligned to the firm's portfolio management style and risk appetite, Lakemore aims to deliver attractive returns by leveraging the extensive expertise of its dedicated team and by investing within its well-defined framework of cycle-aligned risk allocation. Founded in 2016, Lakemore has offices in London, Dubai and Scottsdale. Lakemore's mission focuses on providing sustainable and reliable income, with the firm currently managing US$1.1 billion in credit assets under management, the majority of which is from institutional clients. For more information, please visit www.lakemore.com.

Lakemore Partners Ltd. is the group parent and is domiciled in the Cayman Islands. Lakemore Partners Management US LLC and Lakemore Partners (UK) Ltd. are registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission as an investment adviser. Lakemore Partners (UK) Ltd. (FRN: 837603) is also an appointed representative of Duff & Phelps Securities Ltd. (FRN: 466588), which is authorized and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority. Lakemore Partners (DIFC) Limited is authorized and regulated by the Dubai Financial Services Authority. Lakemore Partners Management US LLC, Lakemore Partners (UK) Ltd., and Lakemore Partners (DIFC) Limited are wholly owned subsidiaries of Lakemore Partners Ltd.

 

