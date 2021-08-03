checkAd

Commercial Director joins from Meltwater

Announcement (Selskabsmeddelelse) no. 11-2021  
Copenhagen, 3. August 2021


To strengthen the commercial part of the organization, Hypefactors has hired Frederik Nørby as Commercial Director, Media Intelligence. He joins with experience from more than 5 years at Meltwater Denmark, most recently as Managing Director.

Frederik Nørby states:
“Hypefactors’ cutting-edge artificial intelligence technology and the user-friendly platform set a new standard for media intelligence and automated reputation management. I am excited to be a part of the team and look forward helping to accelerate the commercial roll-out and to see more clients benefit from Hypefactors.”

Frederik’s first day at the Hypefactors’ office will be August 5th, 2021.



About Hypefactors A/S

Hypefactors is an integrated AI powered Earned Media tech platform to support better media intelligence and reputation management. Hypefactors combine data, analytics, technology and tools to provide a unified and easy-to-use experience. With all the tools to automate and ease the work, and all the facts to document the results. In addition to media monitoring across the different media channels, the platform provides access to a number of facts, incl. automated documentation of the monetary value and quality assessment of each third-party media mention. The platform also contains other time-saving tools such as automatically generated media reports and a mobile app giving access to real-time media mentions. The company is listed at Nasdaq Growth Market in Copenhagen, Denmark.


For more information, please contact:

Casper Janns, CEO: M +45 20167481, e-mail: cj@hypefactors.com

Pierre André Montjovet, Chairman of the Board: M +41 (0)78 922 33 0,
e-mail: p.montjovet@heritage.ch


Hypefactors A/S
Kronprinsessegade 8B
1306 Copenhagen K
Denmark
www.hypefactors.com


Certified Advisor
Oaklins Denmark
Østergade 26B
1100 Copenhagen K
Kim Harpøth Jespersen, Partner, M +4552150243, email: k.jespersen@oaklins.com
www.oaklins.com





