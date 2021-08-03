Aerosol Paints Market Worth US$ 5,238.49 Million by 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by The Insight Partners

NEW YORK, Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to new research study on " Aerosol Paints Market to 2028 – Global Analysis and Forecast – by Raw Material, Technology, Application and Geography," the aerosol paints market is projected to reach US$ 3,941.90 million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ 5,238.49 million by 2028; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.9% from 2021 to 2028. Growing demand for aerosol paints in DIY applications is one of the major factors fueling the aerosol paints market growth. Moreover, wide areas of applications in several end-user industries such as automotive, construction, wood working and others have further propelled the demand for aerosol paints.

Asia Pacific held the largest share of the global aerosol paints market in 2020. Aerosol Paints demand in Asia pacific is expected to grow on account of several factors such as the huge population base, increasing disposable income, and improved living standards. The growth of the automotive refinish market in the region is also expected to further propel the demand for aerosol paints. Moreover, the lockdowns during the pandemic have witnessed a surge in demand for several aerosol paint products for architectural and automotive applications.

Growing Demand form the Automotive Industry to Propel Aerosol Paints Market Growth

Aerosol paints are available in pressurized containers that can be used to paint without any additional assistance. They are available in various colors and styles, and are widely used in the construction and automotive sectors as they are easy to use and have quick drying times.

In the automotive industry, aerosol paints are used in the manufacturing as well as after-sales refinishing of vehicles. Aerosol paints are an ideal solution for small repainting, reconditioning and repairing of different parts of the vehicles. The aerosol paints help improve the overall appearance of a car by changing different panels to a contrasting color while providing a customized and personalized feel to the customer. They provide a high-quality finish, film hardness, gasoline resistance, and UV protection that make them suitable for the interiors and exteriors of a vehicle. The US is one of the largest automotive markets globally. In 2018, the light vehicle sales in the US reached 17.2 million units. It was the fourth straight year in which the sales had reached or surpassed 17 million units. Over the same year, according to the European Automobile Manufacturers' Association, or ACEA, the EU commercial vehicle output grew by 2.6%, reaching 2.8 million units in 2018. However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, automotive and major manufacturing industries have suffered setbacks. The manufacturing industry is expected to recover soon as many countries are returning to normal owing to the increasing vaccination rates and changing consumer habits.