Zebra Technologies Announces Second-Quarter 2021 Results

"Our exceptional second quarter performance was driven by continued broad-based demand for our solutions and excellent operational execution. Despite ongoing industry-wide supply chain challenges, our team met customers’ mission critical needs, while delivering record sales and profitability that exceeded our outlook,” said Anders Gustafsson, Chief Executive Officer of Zebra Technologies. “While we continue to see extended lead times for certain product components and escalating global shipping costs, we enter the second half of the year with a strong order backlog and a robust pipeline of business which supports the significant increase to our full-year sales outlook. Additionally, we are excited about our entry into vibrant markets that advance our Enterprise Asset Intelligence vision, including our recent launch of fixed industrial scanning & machine vision solutions, as well as our pending acquisition of Fetch Robotics.”

Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: ZBRA), an innovator at the edge of the enterprise with solutions and partners that enable businesses to gain a performance edge, today announced results for the second quarter ended July 3, 2021.

$ in millions, except per share amounts 2Q21 2Q20 Change Select reported measures: Net sales $ 1,377 $ 956 44.0 % Gross profit 658 419 57.0 % Gross margin 47.8 % 43.8 % 400 bps Net income 219 100 119.0 % Net income margin 15.9 % 10.5 % 540 bps Net income per diluted share $ 4.07 $ 1.85 120.0 % Select Non-GAAP measures: Adjusted net sales $ 1,380 $ 956 44.4 % Organic net sales growth 39.8 % Adjusted gross profit 663 422 57.1 % Adjusted gross margin 48.0 % 44.1 % 390 bps Adjusted EBITDA 325 175 85.7 % Adjusted EBITDA margin 23.6 % 18.3 % 530 bps Non-GAAP net income $ 247 $ 130 90.0 % Non-GAAP earnings per diluted share $ 4.57 $ 2.41 89.6 %

Net sales were $1,377 million in the second quarter of 2021 compared to $956 million in the second quarter of 2020. Net sales in the Enterprise Visibility & Mobility ("EVM") segment were $959 million in the second quarter of 2021 compared with $683 million in the second quarter of 2020. Asset Intelligence & Tracking ("AIT") segment net sales were $421 million in the second quarter of 2021 compared to $273 million in the prior year period. Consolidated organic net sales for the second quarter increased 39.8%. Second-quarter year-over-year organic net sales increased by 35.1% in the EVM segment and increased by 51.2% in the AIT segment.

Second quarter 2021 gross profit was $658 million compared to $419 million in the prior year period. Gross margin increased to 47.8% for the second quarter of 2021 compared to 43.8% in the prior year period. This increase was primarily due to favorable business mix, $12 million recovery of Chinese import tariffs, higher support service margin and contribution from our higher margin business acquisitions. This favorability was partially offset by higher premium freight costs. Adjusted gross margin was 48.0% in the second quarter of 2021 compared to 44.1% in the prior year period.

Operating expenses increased in the second quarter of 2021 to $411 million from $300 million in the prior year period, primarily due to higher employee incentive-based compensation expense associated with improved financial performance, the inclusion of operating and amortization expenses associated with recently acquired businesses, and increased investments in research and development. Adjusted operating expenses increased in the second quarter of 2021 to $356 million from $264 million in the prior year period.

Net income for the second quarter of 2021 was $219 million, or $4.07 per diluted share, compared to net income of $100 million, or $1.85 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2020. Non-GAAP net income for the second quarter of 2021 increased to $247 million, or $4.57 per diluted share, compared to $130 million, or $2.41 per diluted share, for the prior year period.

Adjusted EBITDA for the second quarter of 2021 increased to $325 million, or 23.6% of adjusted net sales, compared to $175 million, or 18.3% of adjusted net sales, for the second quarter of 2020 due to higher gross profits and lower operating expenses as a percentage of sales.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

As of July 3, 2021, the company had cash and cash equivalents of $318 million and total debt of $996 million.

For the first six months of 2021, the company generated $539 million of operating cash flow and incurred capital expenditures of $25 million, resulting in free cash flow of $514 million. The company also acquired Adaptive Vision for $18 million and made $17 million in venture investments.

For the first six months of 2021, the company made net debt repayments of $256 million. Additionally, the company made $25 million of share repurchases in the first six months under its existing authorization.

Outlook

Third Quarter 2021

The company expects third quarter 2021 adjusted net sales to increase 21% to 25% from the third quarter of 2020 as we continue to experience strong broad-based demand for our solutions as the global economy continues to recover from the pandemic. This expectation includes an approximately 3 percentage point additive impact from the Reflexis acquisition and foreign currency translation and reflects industry-wide supply chain challenges.

Adjusted EBITDA margin for the third quarter of 2021 is expected to be approximately 20% to 21%, which includes approximately $45 million of premium freight expense. Non-GAAP earnings per diluted share are expected to be in the range of $3.90 to $4.10. This assumes an adjusted effective tax rate of approximately 18% to 19%.

Full-Year 2021

The Company now expects adjusted net sales to increase 23% to 25% from 2020, which includes an approximately 3 percentage point additive impact from business acquisitions and foreign currency translation and reflects industry-wide supply chain challenges.

Adjusted EBITDA margin is expected to be approximately 22% to 23%, which includes $135-140 million of premium freight expense.

Free cash flow is now expected to be at least $900 million.

The outlook amounts provided above do not include any projected results from the acquisition of Fetch Robotics, which is expected to close in the third quarter of 2021.

The company does not provide a reconciliation for non-GAAP estimates on a forward-looking basis where it is unable to provide a meaningful or accurate calculation or estimation of reconciling items and the information is not available without unreasonable effort. This is due to the inherent difficulty of forecasting the timing or amount of the most directly comparable forward-looking GAAP financial measure as discussed under the "Forward-Looking Statements" caption below. This would include items that have not yet occurred, are out of the company’s control and/or cannot be reasonably predicted, and that would impact diluted net earnings per share. For the same reasons, the company is unable to address the probable significance of the unavailable information. Forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures provided without the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures may vary materially from the corresponding GAAP financial measures.

About Zebra

ZEBRA TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In millions, except share data) July 3,

2021 December 31,

2020 (Unaudited) Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 318 $ 168 Accounts receivable, net of allowances for doubtful accounts of $1 million as of July 3, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively 567 508 Inventories, net 485 511 Current income taxes 54 16 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 102 70 Total Current assets 1,526 1,273 Property, plant and equipment, net 270 274 Right-of-use lease assets 125 135 Goodwill 2,989 2,988 Other intangibles, net 372 402 Deferred income taxes 131 139 Other long-term assets 180 164 Total Assets $ 5,593 $ 5,375 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Current liabilities: Current portion of long-term debt $ 47 $ 364 Accounts payable 597 601 Accrued liabilities 524 559 Deferred revenue 348 308 Income taxes payable 34 19 Total Current liabilities 1,550 1,851 Long-term debt 944 881 Long-term lease liabilities 118 129 Long-term deferred revenue 299 273 Other long-term liabilities 93 97 Total Liabilities 3,004 3,231 Stockholders’ Equity: Preferred stock, $.01 par value; authorized 10,000,000 shares; none issued — — Class A common stock, $.01 par value; authorized 150,000,000 shares; issued 72,151,857 shares 1 1 Additional paid-in capital 427 395 Treasury stock at cost, 18,748,564 and 18,689,775 shares as of July 3, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively (984 ) (919 ) Retained earnings 3,183 2,736 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (38 ) (69 ) Total Stockholders’ Equity 2,589 2,144 Total Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity $ 5,593 $ 5,375

ZEBRA TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (In millions, except share data) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended July 3,

2021 June 27,

2020 July 3,

2021 June 27,

2020 Net sales: Tangible products $ 1,192 $ 811 $ 2,345 $ 1,712 Services and software 185 145 379 296 Total Net sales 1,377 956 2,724 2,008 Cost of sales: Tangible products 618 451 1,209 937 Services and software 101 86 202 179 Total Cost of sales 719 537 1,411 1,116 Gross profit 658 419 1,313 892 Operating expenses: Selling and marketing 148 109 282 231 Research and development 141 98 281 203 General and administrative 92 74 174 148 Amortization of intangible assets 26 16 52 32 Acquisition and integration costs 4 1 5 2 Exit and restructuring costs — 2 — 6 Total Operating expenses 411 300 794 622 Operating income 247 119 519 270 Other expenses: Foreign exchange (loss) gain (1 ) (9 ) 1 (12 ) Interest expense, net (7 ) (14 ) (5 ) (59 ) Other (expense) income, net (1 ) 7 (1 ) 7 Total Other expenses, net (9 ) (16 ) (5 ) (64 ) Income before income tax 238 103 514 206 Income tax expense 19 3 67 17 Net income $ 219 $ 100 $ 447 $ 189 Basic earnings per share $ 4.10 $ 1.87 $ 8.36 $ 3.53 Diluted earnings per share $ 4.07 $ 1.85 $ 8.29 $ 3.49

ZEBRA TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In millions) (Unaudited) Six Months Ended July 3,

2021 June 27,

2020 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 447 $ 189 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 88 68 Share-based compensation 38 20 Deferred income taxes (5 ) 6 Unrealized (gain) loss on forward interest rate swaps (13 ) 37 Other, net 1 (5 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable, net (59 ) 201 Inventories, net 26 (36 ) Other assets (22 ) 4 Accounts payable (10 ) (46 ) Accrued liabilities 2 (76 ) Deferred revenue 67 45 Income taxes (23 ) (48 ) Other operating activities 2 (4 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 539 355 Cash flows from investing activities: Purchases of property, plant and equipment (25 ) (33 ) Acquisition of businesses, net of cash acquired (17 ) — Purchases of long-term investments (17 ) (32 ) Net cash used in investing activities (59 ) (65 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Payments of long-term debt (264 ) (84 ) Proceeds from issuance of long-term debt 8 24 Payments for repurchases of common stock (25 ) (200 ) Net payments related to share-based compensation plans (46 ) (31 ) Change in unremitted cash collections from servicing factored receivables (2 ) 55 Other financing activities — 3 Net cash used in financing activities (329 ) (233 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents, including restricted cash (4 ) (1 ) Net increase in cash and cash equivalents, including restricted cash 147 56 Cash and cash equivalents, including restricted cash, at beginning of period 192 30 Cash and cash equivalents, including restricted cash, at end of period $ 339 $ 86 Less restricted cash, included in Prepaid expenses and other current assets (21 ) (23 ) Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 318 $ 63 Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information: Income taxes paid $ 94 $ 61 Interest paid $ 17 $ 19

ZEBRA TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF ORGANIC NET SALES GROWTH (Unaudited) Three Months Ended July 3, 2021 AIT EVM Consolidated Reported GAAP Consolidated Net sales growth 54.2 % 40.4 % 44.0 % Adjustments: Impact of foreign currency translation (1) (3.0) % (2.7) % (2.6) % Impact of acquisitions (2) — % (2.6) % (1.6) % Consolidated Organic Net sales growth 51.2 % 35.1 % 39.8 % Six Months Ended July 3, 2021 AIT EVM Consolidated Reported GAAP Consolidated Net sales growth 36.5 % 35.7 % 35.7 % Adjustments: Impact of foreign currency translation (1) (2.1) % (2.2) % (2.2) % Impact of acquisitions (2) — % (2.6) % (1.5) % Consolidated Organic Net sales growth 34.4 % 30.9 % 32.0 %

(1) Operating results reported in U.S. Dollars are affected by foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations. Foreign currency translation impact represents the difference in results that are attributable to fluctuations in the currency exchange rates used to convert the results for businesses where the functional currency is not the U.S. Dollar. This impact is calculated by translating the current period results at the currency exchange rates used in the comparable prior year period, inclusive of the Company’s foreign currency hedging program. (2) For purposes of computing Organic Net sales growth, amounts directly attributable to the acquisitions of Reflexis and Adaptive Vision are excluded for twelve months following their respective acquisitions.

ZEBRA TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP GROSS MARGIN (In millions) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended July 3, 2021 June 27, 2020 AIT EVM Consolidated AIT EVM Consolidated GAAP Reported Net sales (1) $ 421 $ 959 $ 1,377 $ 273 $ 683 $ 956 Reported Gross profit (1) 201 460 658 125 296 419 Gross Margin 47.7 % 48.0 % 47.8 % 45.8 % 43.3 % 43.8 % Non-GAAP Adjusted Net sales $ 421 $ 959 $ 1,380 $ 273 $ 683 $ 956 Adjusted Gross profit (2) 202 461 663 126 296 422 Adjusted Gross Margin 48.0 % 48.1 % 48.0 % 46.2 % 43.3 % 44.1 % Six Months Ended July 3, 2021 June 27, 2020 AIT EVM Consolidated AIT EVM Consolidated GAAP Reported Net sales (1) $ 857 $ 1,873 $ 2,724 $ 628 $ 1,380 $ 2,008 Reported Gross profit (1) 411 908 1,313 296 599 892 Gross Margin 48.0 % 48.5 % 48.2 % 47.1 % 43.4 % 44.4 % Non-GAAP Adjusted Net sales $ 857 $ 1,873 $ 2,730 $ 628 $ 1,380 $ 2,008 Adjusted Gross profit (2) 412 911 1,323 297 600 897 Adjusted Gross Margin 48.1 % 48.6 % 48.5 % 47.3 % 43.5 % 44.7 %

(1) Consolidated results include corporate eliminations related to business acquisition purchase accounting adjustments that are not reported in segment results. (2) Adjusted Gross profit excludes business acquisition purchase accounting adjustments, share-based compensation expense, and product sourcing diversification costs.

ZEBRA TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP NET INCOME (In millions, except share data) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended July 3,

2021 June 27,

2020 July 3,

2021 June 27,

2020 Net income $ 219 $ 100 $ 447 $ 189 Adjustments to Net sales(1) Purchase accounting adjustments 3 — 6 — Total adjustments to Net sales 3 — 6 — Adjustments to Cost of sales(1) Share-based compensation 2 1 4 2 Product sourcing diversification initiative — 2 — 3 Total adjustments to Cost of sales 2 3 4 5 Adjustments to Operating expenses(1) Amortization of intangible assets 26 16 52 32 Acquisition and integration costs 4 1 5 2 Share-based compensation 25 16 44 21 Exit and restructuring costs — 2 — 6 Product sourcing diversification initiative — 1 — 5 Total adjustments to Operating expenses 55 36 101 66 Adjustments to Other income (expense), net(1) Amortization of debt issuance costs and discounts 1 — 2 1 Investment gain 1 (7 ) — (7 ) Foreign exchange (gain) loss 1 9 (1 ) 12 Forward interest rate swap (gain) loss 3 7 (5 ) 42 Total adjustments to Other income (expense), net 6 9 (4 ) 48 Income tax effect of adjustments(2) Reported income tax expense 19 3 67 17 Less: Adjusted income tax expense (57 ) (21 ) (116 ) (50 ) Total adjustments to income tax (38 ) (18 ) (49 ) (33 ) Total adjustments 28 30 58 86 Non-GAAP Net income $ 247 $ 130 $ 505 $ 275 GAAP earnings per share Basic $ 4.10 $ 1.87 $ 8.36 $ 3.53 Diluted $ 4.07 $ 1.85 $ 8.29 $ 3.49 Non-GAAP earnings per share Basic $ 4.61 $ 2.44 $ 9.44 $ 5.13 Diluted $ 4.57 $ 2.41 $ 9.36 $ 5.08 Basic weighted average shares outstanding 53,449,143 53,188,486 53,460,495 53,533,116 Diluted weighted average and equivalent shares outstanding 53,908,295 53,675,730 53,930,103 54,055,324

(1) Presented on a pre-tax basis. (2) Represents adjustments to GAAP income tax expense commensurate with pre-tax non-GAAP adjustments (including the resulting impacts to U.S. BEAT/GILTI provisions), as well as adjustments to exclude the impacts of certain discrete income tax items and incorporate the anticipated annualized effects of current year tax planning.

ZEBRA TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES GAAP to NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION TO EBITDA (In millions) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended July 3,

2021 June 27,

2020 July 3,

2021 June 27,

2020 Net income $ 219 $ 100 $ 447 $ 189 Add back: Depreciation (excluding exit and restructuring costs) 18 17 36 35 Amortization of intangible assets 26 16 52 32 Total Other expenses, net 9 16 5 64 Income tax expense 19 3 67 17 EBITDA (Non-GAAP) 291 152 607 337 Adjustments to Net sales Purchase accounting adjustments 3 — 6 — Total adjustments to Net sales 3 — 6 — Adjustments to Cost of sales Share-based compensation 2 1 4 2 Product sourcing diversification initiative — 2 — 3 Total adjustments to Cost of sales 2 3 4 5 Adjustments to Operating expenses Acquisition and integration costs 4 1 5 2 Share-based compensation 25 16 44 21 Exit and restructuring costs — 2 — 6 Product sourcing diversification initiative — 1 — 5 Total adjustments to Operating expenses 29 20 49 34 Total adjustments to EBITDA 34 23 59 39 Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP) $ 325 $ 175 $ 666 $ 376 Adjusted EBITDA % of Adjusted Net Sales 23.6 % 18.3 % 24.4 % 18.7 %

FREE CASH FLOW Six Months Ended July 3,

2021 June 27,

2020 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 539 $ 355 Less: Purchases of property, plant and equipment (25 ) (33 ) Free cash flow (Non-GAAP)(1) $ 514 $ 322

(1) Free cash flow is defined as Net cash provided by operating activities in a period minus purchases of property, plant and equipment (capital expenditures) made in that period. This measure does not represent residual cash flows available for discretionary expenditures as the measure does not deduct the payments required for debt service and other contractual obligations or payments for future business acquisitions. Therefore, we believe it is important to view free cash flow as a measure that provides supplemental information to our entire statements of cash flows.

