Karuna Therapeutics to Present at 2021 Wedbush PacGrow Healthcare Virtual Conference

03.08.2021, 12:30   

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: KRTX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company driven to create and deliver transformative medicines for people living with psychiatric and neurological conditions, today announced that Steve Paul, M.D., chief executive officer, president and chairman will participate in a panel titled “The Brains of the Operation - Novel Approaches in Neuro” at the 2021 Wedbush PacGrow Healthcare Virtual Conference on August 10, 2021 at 12:00 p.m. ET.

A live webcast of the presentation will be available on the Investor Relations page of Karuna’s website at investors.karunatx.com. A replay of the webcast will also be archived for up to 30 days on Karuna’s website following the conference.

About Karuna Therapeutics

Karuna Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company driven to create and deliver transformative medicines for people living with psychiatric and neurological conditions. At Karuna, we understand there is a need for differentiated and more effective treatments that can help patients navigate the challenges presented by these severe and disabling disorders. Utilizing our extensive knowledge of neuroscience, we are harnessing the untapped potential of the brain in pursuit of novel pathways to develop medicines that make meaningful differences in peoples’ lives. For more information, please visit www.karunatx.com.

Wertpapier


