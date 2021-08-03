Horizon Global Reports Financial Results for Second Quarter 2021

“The positive momentum from the back half of 2020 and Q1 2021 continued into Q2 2021 as we once again realized significant profitability improvement across the business,” stated Terry Gohl, Horizon Global’s President and Chief Executive Officer. “Given the impact of the global pandemic in 2020, we are comparing our Q2 2021 results against both Q2 2020 and Q2 2019. The Company has come a long way in two years, and we expect this positive momentum to continue into future periods.

Horizon Global Corporation (NYSE: HZN), one of the world’s leading manufacturers of branded towing and trailering equipment, today reported financial results for the second quarter of 2021.

Gohl continued “Our strong financial results for Q2 2021 reflect the solid foundation we have built since we launched our turnaround plan in late 2019. We now have the talent, business processes and manufacturing and distribution capabilities to support profitable growth on an accelerated timetable. During the quarter, the team demonstrated extraordinary resilience as we encountered major macroeconomic headwinds relating to material costs, supply chain and logistics. While we dealt with these headwinds on a daily or even hourly basis, we did not lose focus of our strategic plan as we continued to identify and execute business improvement initiatives to improve our operational and financial performance.”

2021 Second Quarter Segment Results

Horizon Americas. Net sales increased $19.4 million, or 17.8%, to $128.4 million when compared to the second quarter of 2019. The net sales increase was primarily driven by an $11.7 million increase in the aftermarket sales channel and a $5.3 million increase in the e-commerce sales channel. Horizon Americas generated an operating profit of $16.8 million, an improvement of $7.3 million compared to the second quarter of 2019, primarily driven by higher sales volumes, favorable sales mix, product price increases and operating efficiencies from the implementation of operational improvement initiatives. Adjusted EBITDA(1) increased to $18.5 million for the quarter, as compared to $12.1 million for the second quarter of 2019.

Horizon Europe-Africa. Net sales increased $10.0 million, or 12.0%, to $93.7 million when compared to the second quarter of 2019. The net sales increase was primarily driven by a $6.1 million increase in the aftermarket sales channel and a $2.3 million combined increase in the automotive OEM and automotive OES sales channels. Horizon Europe-Africa generated an operating profit of $1.2 million, a reduction of $(0.3) million compared to the second quarter of 2019. Adjusted EBITDA(1) increased to $5.1 million for the quarter, as compared to $4.4 million for the second quarter of 2019, primarily driven by higher sales volumes and favorable sales mix, partially offset by higher selling, general and administrative (SG&A) expenses and other support costs.

Balance Sheet and Liquidity. Cash and Availability(2) was $62.0 million, a reduction of $21.4 million compared to December 31, 2020, and an increase of $26.3 million compared to June 30, 2019. Working Capital(3) was $101.0 million, an increase of $45.4 million compared to December 31, 2020, primarily reflecting higher net sales during the quarter as well as an increase in inventory levels reflecting seasonal build in order to meet the demand of the Company’s traditional peak selling season and recent macroeconomic factors driving rising costs of raw materials, constraints on shipping container availability and port congestion. Working Capital(3) improved by $13.7 million compared to June 30, 2019. Gross debt increased $30.0 million to $296.0 million compared to December 31, 2020, primarily reflecting additional borrowings on the Company’s ABL as well as proceeds from the term loan refinancing completed during the first quarter of 2021.

Summary

Gohl commented, “I want to thank the team for its resiliency and support as the business has transformed since late 2019. Of course, the job is not done. We have the foundation in place to accelerate our strategic plan and set our targets on double-digit margins. We believe this is possible through continuous operational improvement initiatives in the Americas, the realization of significant improvement opportunities in Europe-Africa and continuing to serve as the supplier of choice to our customers in our core geographies. We believe our roadmap to double-digit margins is achievable and will generate both near- and long-term value for our employees, customers and shareholders.”

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains “forward-looking statements” as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements contained herein speak only as of the date they are made and give our current expectations or forecasts of future events. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made and give our current expectations or forecasts of future events. These forward-looking statements are subject to numerous assumptions, risks and uncertainties which could materially affect our business, financial condition or future results including, but not limited to, risks and uncertainties with respect to: the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company’s business, results of operations, financial condition and liquidity, including, without limitation, supply chain and logistics issues; liabilities and restrictions imposed by the Company’s debt instruments, including the Company’s ability to comply with the applicable financial covenants related thereto; market demand; competitive factors; supply constraints and shipping disruptions; material, logistics and energy costs, including the increased material costs resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic; technology factors; litigation; government and regulatory actions including the impact of any tariffs, quotas, or surcharges; the Company’s accounting policies; future trends; general economic and currency conditions; various conditions specific to the Company’s business and industry; the success of the Company’s action plan, including the actual amount of savings and timing thereof; the success of the Company’s business improvement initiatives in Europe-Africa, including the amount of savings and timing thereof; the Company’s exposure to product liability claims from customers and end users, and the costs associated therewith; factors affecting the Company’s business that are outside of its control, including natural disasters, pandemics, including the current COVID-19 pandemic, accidents and governmental actions; and other risks that are discussed in Part I, Item 1A, “Risk Factors.” in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the twelve months ended December 31, 2020. The risks described in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K are not the only risks facing our Company. Additional risks and uncertainties not currently known to us or that we currently deemed to be immaterial also may materially adversely affect our business, financial position and results of operations or cash flows. We caution readers not to place undue reliance on such statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. We do not undertake any obligation to review or confirm analysts’ expectations or estimates or to release publicly any revisions to any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

(1) Please refer to “Company and Business Segment Financial Information” which details certain costs, expense, other charges, that are included in the determination of net income attributable to Horizon Global under GAAP, but that management would not consider important in evaluating the quality of the Company’s operating results. The Company’s management utilizes Adjusted EBITDA as the key measure of company and segment performance and for planning and forecasting purposes, as management believes this measure is most reflective of the operational profitability or loss of the Company and its operating segments and provides management and investors with information to evaluate the operating performance of its business and is representative of its performance used to measure certain of its financial covenants. Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered a substitute for results prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP and should not be considered an alternative to net income attributable to Horizon Global, which is the most directly comparable financial measure to Adjusted EBITDA that is prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. (2) "Cash and Availability" refers to “cash and cash equivalents” and amounts of cash accessible but undrawn from credit facilities. (3) “Working Capital” defined as "total current assets" excluding "cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash", less "total current liabilities" excluding "current maturities, long-term debt" and "short-term operating lease liabilities". (4) “Gross Profit Margin” refers to “gross profit” as a percentage of “net sales”.

Horizon Global Corporation Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (dollars in thousands) June 30,

2021 December 31,

2020 (unaudited) Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 24,680 $ 44,970 Restricted cash 5,510 5,720 Receivables, net 116,240 87,420 Inventories 144,360 115,320 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 12,100 11,510 Total current assets 302,890 264,940 Property and equipment, net 73,520 74,090 Operating lease right-of-use assets 40,400 47,310 Goodwill — 3,360 Other intangibles, net 54,890 58,230 Deferred income taxes 1,280 1,280 Other assets 6,410 7,280 Total assets $ 479,390 $ 456,490 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Current liabilities: Short-term borrowings and current maturities, long-term debt $ 11,990 $ 14,120 Accounts payable 111,940 99,520 Short-term operating lease liabilities 11,130 12,180 Accrued liabilities 59,750 59,100 Total current liabilities 194,810 184,920 Gross long-term debt 284,040 251,960 Unamortized debt issuance costs and discount (31,460 ) (20,570 ) Long-term debt 252,580 231,390 Deferred income taxes 4,080 3,130 Long-term operating lease liabilities 39,410 46,340 Other long-term liabilities 11,000 14,560 Total liabilities 501,880 480,340 Total Horizon Global shareholders' deficit (16,660 ) (18,690 ) Noncontrolling interest (5,830 ) (5,160 ) Total shareholders' deficit (22,490 ) (23,850 ) Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 479,390 $ 456,490

Horizon Global Corporation Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (unaudited - dollars in thousands, except share and per share data) Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Net sales $ 222,120 $ 120,490 $ 421,310 $ 283,740 Cost of sales (174,830 ) (102,440 ) (333,460 ) (239,440 ) Gross profit 47,290 18,050 87,850 44,300 Selling, general and administrative expenses (35,960 ) (26,020 ) (69,740 ) (58,950 ) Operating profit (loss) 11,330 (7,970 ) 18,110 (14,650 ) Other expense, net (1,990 ) (450 ) (4,220 ) (2,120 ) Loss on debt extinguishment — — (11,650 ) — Interest expense (6,980 ) (8,220 ) (14,030 ) (16,410 ) Income (loss) from continuing operations before income tax 2,360 (16,640 ) (11,790 ) (33,180 ) Income tax expense (1,400 ) (80 ) (2,400 ) (70 ) Net income (loss) from continuing operations 960 (16,720 ) (14,190 ) (33,250 ) Loss from discontinued operations, net of income tax — — — (500 ) Net income (loss) 960 (16,720 ) (14,190 ) (33,750 ) Less: Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interest (330 ) (380 ) (670 ) (670 ) Net income (loss) attributable to Horizon Global $ 1,290 $ (16,340 ) $ (13,520 ) $ (33,080 ) Net income (loss) per share attributable to Horizon Global: Basic: Continuing operations $ 0.05 $ (0.64 ) $ (0.50 ) $ (1.28 ) Discontinued operations — — — (0.02 ) Total $ 0.05 $ (0.64 ) $ (0.50 ) $ (1.30 ) Diluted: Continuing operations $ 0.04 $ (0.64 ) $ (0.50 ) $ (1.28 ) Discontinued operations — — — (0.02 ) Total $ 0.04 $ (0.64 ) $ (0.50 ) $ (1.30 ) Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 27,022,652 25,618,793 26,883,818 25,509,794 Diluted 32,747,203 25,618,793 26,883,818 25,509,794

Horizon Global Corporation Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (unaudited - dollars in thousands) Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 2020 Cash Flows from Operating Activities: Net loss $ (14,190 ) $ (33,750 ) Less: Net loss from discontinued operations — (500 ) Net loss from continuing operations (14,190 ) (33,250 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss from continuing operations to net cash (used for) provided by operating activities: Depreciation 7,750 7,100 Amortization of intangible assets 2,970 3,430 Loss on debt extinguishment 11,650 — Amortization of original issuance discount and debt issuance costs 5,400 8,100 Deferred income taxes 1,120 10 Non-cash compensation expense 1,710 1,320 Paid-in-kind interest 650 3,660 Increase in receivables (30,630 ) (16,780 ) (Increase) decrease in inventories (31,350 ) 19,270 Increase in prepaid expenses and other assets (440 ) (2,890 ) Increase in accounts payable and accrued liabilities 15,960 13,460 Other, net 1,780 1,470 Net cash (used for) provided by operating activities for continuing operations (27,620 ) 4,900 Cash Flows from Investing Activities: Capital expenditures (9,940 ) (5,450 ) Other, net 10 70 Net cash used for investing activities for continuing operations (9,930 ) (5,380 ) Cash Flows from Financing Activities: Proceeds from borrowings on credit facilities 2,190 6,290 Repayments of borrowings on credit facilities (1,300 ) (1,210 ) Proceeds from Senior Term Loan, net of issuance costs 75,300 — Repayments of borrowings on Replacement Term Loan, including transaction fees (94,940 ) — Proceeds from Revolving Credit Facility, net of issuance costs 20,000 54,680 Repayments of borrowings on Revolving Credit Facility — (19,180 ) Proceeds from ABL revolving debt, net of issuance costs — 8,000 Repayments of borrowings on ABL revolving debt — (27,920 ) Proceeds from Paycheck Protection Program Loan — 8,670 Proceeds from issuance of common stock warrants 16,300 — Proceeds from exercise of common stock warrants 420 — Other, net (640 ) (10 ) Net cash provided by financing activities for continuing operations 17,330 29,320 Discontinued Operations: Net cash used for discontinued operations — (500 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (280 ) (110 ) Cash, Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash: (Decrease) increase for the period (20,500 ) 28,230 At beginning of period 50,690 11,770 At end of period $ 30,190 $ 40,000 Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information: Cash paid for interest $ 10,860 $ 4,370 Cash paid for taxes, net of refunds $ 1,430 $ 440

Appendix I

Horizon Global Corporation

Company and Business Segment Financial Information

(Unaudited - dollars in thousands)

The Company’s management utilizes Adjusted EBITDA as the key measure of company and segment performance and for planning and forecasting purposes, as management believes this measure is most reflective of the operational profitability or loss of the Company and its operating segments and provides management and investors with information to evaluate the operating performance of its business and is representative of its performance used to measure certain of its financial covenants. Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered a substitute for results prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP and should not be considered an alternative to net income attributable to Horizon Global, which is the most directly comparable financial measure to Adjusted EBITDA that is prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Adjusted EBITDA, as determined and measured by Horizon Global, should also not be compared to similarly titled measures reported by other companies. The Company also uses operating income (loss) to measure stand-alone segment performance.

Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income (loss) attributable to Horizon Global before interest expense, income taxes, depreciation and amortization, and before certain items, as applicable, such as severance, restructuring, relocation and related business disruption costs, gains (losses) on debt extinguishment, impairment of goodwill and other intangibles, non-cash stock compensation, certain product liability and litigation claims, acquisition and integration costs, gains (losses) on business divestitures and other assets, debt issuance costs, board transition support and non-cash unrealized foreign currency remeasurement costs.

The following table summarizes Adjusted EBITDA for our operating segments for the three months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020:

Three Months Ended June 30, 2021 Three Months Ended June 30, 2020 Variance Horizon

Americas Horizon

Europe-

Africa Corporate Consolidated Horizon

Americas Horizon

Europe-

Africa Corporate Consolidated Consolidated (dollars in thousands) (dollars in thousands) Net income (loss) attributable to Horizon Global $ 1,290 $ (16,340 ) $ 17,630 Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interest (330 ) (380 ) 50 Net income (loss) $ 960 $ (16,720 ) $ 17,680 Interest expense 6,980 8,220 (1,240 ) Income tax expense 1,400 80 1,320 Depreciation and amortization 5,220 5,470 (250 ) EBITDA $ 15,980 $ 5,040 $ (6,460 ) $ 14,560 $ 5,350 $ (3,250 ) $ (5,050 ) $ (2,950 ) $ 17,510 Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interest — 330 — 330 — 380 — 380 (50 ) Restructuring, relocation and related business disruption costs 20 90 (40 ) 70 410 30 210 650 (580 ) Non-cash stock compensation — — 850 850 — — 900 900 (50 ) Loss (gain) on business divestitures and other assets 2,480 (10 ) — 2,470 240 — 40 280 2,190 Debt issuance costs — — 190 190 — — 560 560 (370 ) Unrealized foreign currency remeasurement costs — (340 ) (110 ) (450 ) (100 ) 690 (370 ) 220 (670 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 18,480 $ 5,110 $ (5,570 ) $ 18,020 $ 5,900 $ (2,150 ) $ (3,710 ) $ 40 $ 17,980

The following table summarizes Adjusted EBITDA for our operating segments for the three months ended June 30, 2021 and 2019:

Three Months Ended June 30, 2021 Three Months Ended June 30, 2019 Variance Horizon

Americas Horizon

Europe-

Africa Corporate Consolidated Horizon

Americas Horizon

Europe-

Africa Corporate Consolidated Consolidated (dollars in thousands) (dollars in thousands) Net income (loss) attributable to Horizon Global $ 1,290 $ (8,080 ) $ 9,370 Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interest (330 ) (60 ) (270 ) Net income (loss) $ 960 $ (8,140 ) $ 9,100 Interest expense 6,980 15,320 (8,340 ) Income tax expense (benefit) 1,400 (1,040 ) 2,440 Depreciation and amortization 5,220 5,310 (90 ) EBITDA $ 15,980 $ 5,040 $ (6,460 ) $ 14,560 $ 11,220 $ 5,220 $ (4,990 ) $ 11,450 $ 3,110 Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interest — 330 — 330 — 60 — 60 270 Income from discontinued operations, net of tax — — — — — — (2,990 ) (2,990 ) 2,990 Severance — — — — (270 ) 20 — (250 ) 250 Restructuring, relocation and related business disruption costs 20 90 (40 ) 70 540 (10 ) — 530 (460 ) Non-cash stock compensation — — 850 850 — — 600 600 250 Loss (gain) on business divestitures and other assets 2,480 (10 ) — 2,470 430 — 1,320 1,750 720 Board transition support — — — — — — 760 760 (760 ) Debt issuance costs — — 190 190 — — 1,300 1,300 (1,110 ) Unrealized foreign currency remeasurement costs — (340 ) (110 ) (450 ) 150 (680 ) (190 ) (720 ) 270 Other — — — — (10 ) (200 ) — (210 ) 210 Adjusted EBITDA $ 18,480 $ 5,110 $ (5,570 ) $ 18,020 $ 12,060 $ 4,410 $ (4,190 ) $ 12,280 $ 5,740

Segment Information

The following table summarizes financial information for our operating segments for the three months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020:

Three Months Ended

June 30, Change 2021 2020 $ % (dollars in thousands) Net Sales Horizon Americas $ 128,380 $ 74,120 $ 54,260 73.2 % Horizon Europe-Africa 93,740 46,370 47,370 102.2 % Total $ 222,120 $ 120,490 $ 101,630 84.3 % Gross Profit Horizon Americas $ 35,080 $ 18,140 $ 16,940 93.4 % Horizon Europe-Africa 12,210 (90 ) 12,300 13,666.7 % Total $ 47,290 $ 18,050 $ 29,240 162.0 % Operating Profit (Loss) Horizon Americas $ 16,760 $ 3,430 $ 13,330 388.6 % Horizon Europe-Africa 1,240 (5,970 ) 7,210 120.8 % Corporate (6,670 ) (5,430 ) (1,240 ) (22.8 %) Total $ 11,330 $ (7,970 ) $ 19,300 242.2 % Adjusted EBITDA Horizon Americas $ 18,480 $ 5,900 $ 12,580 213.2 % Horizon Europe-Africa 5,110 (2,150 ) 7,260 337.7 % Corporate (5,570 ) (3,710 ) (1,860 ) (50.1 %) Total $ 18,020 $ 40 $ 17,980 44,950.0 %

Appendix II

Horizon Global Corporation

Reconciliation of Reported Revenue Growth

to Constant Currency Basis

(Unaudited)

We evaluate growth in our operations on both an as reported and a constant currency basis. The constant currency presentation, which is a non-GAAP measure, excludes the impact of fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates. We believe providing constant currency information provides valuable supplemental information regarding our growth, consistent with how we evaluate our performance. Constant currency revenue results are calculated by translating current year revenue in local currency using the prior year's currency conversion rate. This non-GAAP measure has limitations as an analytical tool and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for an analysis of our results as reported under GAAP. Our use of this term may vary from the use of similarly-titled measures by other issuers due to the potential inconsistencies in the method of calculation and differences due to items subject to interpretation.

Three Months Ended June 30, 2021 Horizon

Americas Horizon

Europe-Africa Consolidated Revenue growth as reported 73.2 % 102.2 % 84.3 % Less: currency impact — % 17.0 % 6.5 % Revenue growth at constant currency 73.2 % 85.1 % 77.8 %

