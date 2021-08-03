Henry Schein Reports Record Second-Quarter 2021 Financial Results From Continuing Operations

Total net sales for the quarter ended June 26, 2021, were $3.0 billion, up 76.2% compared with the second quarter of 2020, when a significant number of dental and medical practices suspended activity because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The 76.2% increase included 65.5% internal growth in local currencies, 5.5% growth from acquisitions and 5.2% growth related to foreign currency exchange. When compared with the pre-pandemic second quarter of 2019, sales were up 21.2% and included 15.2% internal growth in local currencies, 4.2% growth from acquisitions and 1.8% growth related to foreign currency exchange. Exhibit A provides details of sales growth, including comparisons with 2020. Note that Exhibit A-1 contains details of sales performance compared with 2019.

Henry Schein, Inc. (Nasdaq: HSIC), the world’s largest provider of health care solutions to office-based dental and medical practitioners, today reported record second-quarter financial results from continuing operations. Results from continuing operations exclude contributions from Henry Schein’s former Animal Health business, which was spun off in February 2019 to form a new publicly traded company, Covetrus (Nasdaq: CVET).

GAAP net income attributable to Henry Schein, Inc. from continuing operations for the second quarter of 2021 was $155.7 million, or $1.10 per diluted share, compared with prior-year GAAP net loss from continuing operations of $11.4 million, or $0.08 per diluted share. Non-GAAP net income from continuing operations for the second quarter of 2021 was $157.3 million, or $1.11 per diluted share, compared with prior-year non-GAAP net income from continuing operations of $0.6 million, or $0.00 per diluted share. Exhibit B provides a reconciliation of GAAP net income and diluted EPS from continuing operations to non-GAAP net income and diluted EPS from continuing operations.

“We are pleased to report record second-quarter financial results as we continue to execute on our key strategies. Strengthening demand in the global dental and medical markets drove strong year-over-year increases in sales versus the prior year when many of our customers had temporarily closed their offices. Notably, compared with a pre-COVID-19 environment in the second quarter of 2019, Henry Schein’s worldwide internal sales in local currencies increased by 15.2%,” said Stanley M. Bergman, Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of Henry Schein. “We are also pleased with operating margin expansion that reflects a favorable product mix as well as operating expense leverage.”

Mr. Bergman continued, “With solid execution in the first half of 2021 and a favorable outlook for the remainder of the fiscal year, we are raising our guidance for 2021 non-GAAP diluted EPS from continuing operations to be at or above $3.85, representing a floor for fiscal 2021. We will continue to monitor any potential impact to our business as a result of COVID-19.”

Global Dental sales for the second quarter of 2021 of $1.9 billion increased 102.9% versus the prior-year period. In local currencies, internally generated sales increased 87.0% with 7.3% growth from acquisitions and 8.6% growth related to foreign currency exchange. The 87.0% internal growth in local currencies included an increase of 105.3% in North America and an increase of 64.9% internationally.

Global Dental consumable merchandise internal sales increased 90.5% in local currencies. Excluding sales of personal protective equipment (PPE) and COVID-19 related products, growth was 96.2%. In North America, dental consumable merchandise internal sales in local currencies increased 112.5%, or 119.1% excluding sales of PPE and COVID-19 related products, and dental equipment internal sales in local currencies increased 82.0%. Internationally, dental consumable merchandise internal sales in local currencies increased 64.4%, or 70.2% excluding sales of PPE and COVID-19 related products, and dental equipment internal sales in local currencies increased 66.6%.

“Global dental sales experienced strong growth, with gains in both consumable merchandise and equipment. More specifically, consumable merchandise sales in North America and in our international markets experienced double-digit growth versus the same period in 2019,” noted Mr. Bergman. “Compared with the second quarter of 2019, North America dental equipment sales growth was modest, primarily reflecting delays with certain U.S. manufacturers of chairs, units, and lights, resulting in longer lead times. We reported strong equipment growth in our international markets with no significant delays. Our overall dental sales performance reflects a continued recovery in patient traffic compared to pre-pandemic levels, and we remain optimistic about dental practices investing in technology and equipment over the long term.”

Global Medical sales for the second quarter of 2021 of $904.8 million increased 46.5% versus the comparable period last year, consisting of 43.5% internal growth in local currencies, 2.6% growth from acquisitions and 0.4% growth related to foreign currency exchange. Excluding sales of PPE and COVID-19 related products, internal sales in local currencies increased 39.1%.

“We believe our medical sales continued to outpace end-market performance with broad-based growth versus the same period in 2019, including growth in medical-surgical, equipment, and laboratory product sales. We continue to expand our medical business beyond core distribution with a differentiated solutions offering that serves low acuity segments of the market, which is the most cost-efficient setting for delivering care,” remarked Mr. Bergman.

Global Technology and Value-Added Services sales of $152.1 million increased 44.5% versus the prior-year quarter and included 33.0% internal sales growth in local currencies, 8.9% growth from acquisitions and 2.6% growth related to foreign currency exchange.

“Global Technology and Value-Added Services sales continued to improve from the early days of the pandemic when patient traffic was hardest hit. During the second quarter, Henry Schein One, the largest contributor to sales in this business, reported record-high quarterly revenue. In addition, our financial services business delivered strong growth, primarily driven by practice transitions revenue,” noted Mr. Bergman.

Stock Repurchase Plan

During the second quarter of 2021, the Company repurchased approximately 1.5 million shares of its common stock at an average price of $72.98 per share, for a total of approximately $113 million. The impact of the repurchase of shares on second-quarter diluted EPS was immaterial. At the end of the second quarter, Henry Schein had approximately $400 million authorized and available for future stock repurchases.

Year-to-Date Financial Results

Net sales from continuing operations for the first half of 2021 were $5.9 billion, an increase of 43.2% compared with the first half of 2020. The 43.2% increase included 35.6% internal growth in local currencies, 4.2% growth from acquisitions and 3.4% growth related to foreign currency exchange. When compared with the first half of 2019, sales increased 22.5% and included 16.3% internal growth in local currencies, 4.8% growth from acquisitions and 1.4% growth related to foreign currency exchange.

Net income attributable to Henry Schein, Inc. from continuing operations for the first half of 2021 was $321.7 million, or $2.26 per diluted share, compared with net income from continuing operations of $119.2 million, or $0.84 per diluted share, for the first half of 2020. Non-GAAP net income from continuing operations for the first half of 2021 was $335.1 million, or $2.35 per diluted share, compared with non-GAAP net income from continuing operations of $134.7 million, or $0.94 per diluted share, for the first half of 2020. Non-GAAP results for the first half of 2021 and 2020 exclude certain items noted in Exhibit B, which provides a reconciliation of GAAP net income and diluted EPS from continuing operations to non-GAAP net income and diluted EPS from continuing operations.

Financial Guidance

Henry Schein today raised guidance for 2021 non-GAAP diluted EPS from continuing operations. At this time, the Company is not providing guidance for 2021 GAAP diluted EPS from continuing operations as it is unable to provide without unreasonable effort an estimate of costs related to an ongoing restructuring initiative, including the corresponding tax effect. Financial guidance is as follows:

2021 non-GAAP diluted EPS from continuing operations attributable to Henry Schein, Inc. is now expected to be at or above $3.85, representing a floor for fiscal 2021. This compares with previous guidance for non-GAAP diluted EPS from continuing operations attributable to Henry Schein, Inc. to be at or above $3.70.

Guidance for 2021 non-GAAP diluted EPS attributable to Henry Schein, Inc. is for current continuing operations as well as completed or previously announced acquisitions, and does not include the impact of future share repurchases, potential future acquisitions, if any, or restructuring expenses. Guidance also assumes foreign exchange rates that are generally consistent with current levels, and that end markets remain stable and are consistent with current market conditions. Guidance assumes no material adverse market changes associated with COVID-19.

Adjustments to Projected 2021 Non-GAAP Diluted EPS

The Company has provided guidance for 2021 non-GAAP diluted EPS from continuing operations, as noted above. A reconciliation to the Company’s projected 2021 diluted EPS from continuing operations prepared on a GAAP basis is not provided because the Company is unable to provide without unreasonable effort an estimate of costs related to an ongoing restructuring initiative to mitigate stranded costs and drive additional operating efficiencies, including the corresponding tax effect that will be included in the Company’s 2021 diluted EPS from continuing operations prepared on a GAAP basis. The inability to provide these reconciliations is due to the uncertainty and inherent difficulty of predicting the occurrence, magnitude, financial impact and timing of related costs. Management does not believe these items are representative of the Company’s underlying business performance. For the same reasons, the Company is unable to address the probable significance of the unavailable information, which could be material to future results.

HENRY SCHEIN, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(in thousands, except per share data)

(unaudited)

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 26, June 27, June 26, June 27, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Net sales $ 2,967,223 $ 1,684,399 $ 5,892,184 $ 4,113,270 Cost of sales 2,077,472 1,230,133 4,111,582 2,912,990 Gross profit 889,751 454,266 1,780,602 1,200,280 Operating expenses: Selling, general and administrative 678,801 445,765 1,336,793 1,013,127 Restructuring costs 604 15,934 3,535 20,721 Operating income (loss) 210,346 (7,433 ) 440,274 166,432 Other income (expense): Interest income 1,357 1,997 3,340 5,187 Interest expense (6,376 ) (10,486 ) (12,861 ) (18,298 ) Other, net 354 (291 ) 663 (511 ) Income (loss) from continuing operations before taxes, equity in earnings of affiliates and noncontrolling interests 205,681 (16,213 ) 431,416 152,810 Income tax benefit (expense) (48,027 ) 950 (104,712 ) (36,960 ) Equity in earnings of affiliates 6,323 1,411 12,201 4,145 Net income (loss) from continuing operations 163,977 (13,852 ) 338,905 119,995 Income from discontinued operations, net of tax - 585 - 303 Net income (loss) 163,977 (13,267 ) 338,905 120,298 Less: Net (income) loss attributable to noncontrolling interests (8,261 ) 2,470 (17,192 ) (834 ) Plus: Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interest from discontinued operations - - - - Net income (loss) attributable to Henry Schein, Inc. $ 155,716 $ (10,797 ) $ 321,713 $ 119,464 Amounts attributable to Henry Schein Inc.: Continuing operations $ 155,716 $ (11,382 ) $ 321,713 $ 119,161 Discontinued operations - 585 - 303 Net income (loss) attributable to Henry Schein, Inc. $ 155,716 $ (10,797 ) $ 321,713 $ 119,464 Earnings (loss) per share from continuing operations attributable to Henry Schein, Inc.: Basic $ 1.11 $ (0.08 ) $ 2.28 $ 0.84 Diluted $ 1.10 $ (0.08 ) $ 2.26 $ 0.84 Earnings per share from discontinued operations attributable to Henry Schein, Inc.: Basic $ - $ - $ - $ - Diluted $ - $ - $ - $ - Earnings (loss) per share attributable to Henry Schein, Inc.: Basic $ 1.11 $ (0.08 ) $ 2.28 $ 0.84 Diluted $ 1.10 $ (0.08 ) $ 2.26 $ 0.84 Weighted-average common shares outstanding: Basic 140,358 142,350 141,316 142,654 Diluted 141,657 142,350 142,538 142,654

HENRY SCHEIN, INC.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(in thousands, except share and per share data)

June 26, December 26, 2021 2020 (unaudited) ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 167,228 $ 421,185 Accounts receivable, net of reserves of $81,113 and $88,030 1,356,881 1,424,787 Inventories, net 1,688,210 1,512,499 Prepaid expenses and other 529,929 432,944 Total current assets 3,742,248 3,791,415 Property and equipment, net 358,224 342,004 Operating lease right-of-use assets 301,440 288,847 Goodwill 2,722,974 2,504,392 Other intangibles, net 604,515 479,429 Investments and other 394,665 366,445 Total assets $ 8,124,066 $ 7,772,532 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 903,859 $ 1,005,655 Bank credit lines 72,105 73,366 Current maturities of long-term debt 9,839 109,836 Operating lease liabilities 75,008 64,716 Accrued expenses: Payroll and related 313,892 295,329 Taxes 156,176 138,671 Other 562,762 595,529 Total current liabilities 2,093,641 2,283,102 Long-term debt 706,487 515,773 Deferred income taxes 46,528 30,065 Operating lease liabilities 243,232 238,727 Other liabilities 423,416 392,781 Total liabilities 3,513,304 3,460,448 Redeemable noncontrolling interests 604,081 327,699 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders' equity: Preferred stock, $0.01 par value, 1,000,000 shares authorized, none outstanding - - Common stock, $0.01 par value, 480,000,000 shares authorized, 139,780,841 outstanding on June 26, 2021 and 142,462,571 outstanding on December 26, 2020 1,398 1,425 Additional paid-in capital - - Retained earnings 3,465,647 3,454,831 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (106,779 ) (108,084 ) Total Henry Schein, Inc. stockholders' equity 3,360,266 3,348,172 Noncontrolling interests 646,415 636,213 Total stockholders' equity 4,006,681 3,984,385 Total liabilities, redeemable noncontrolling interests and stockholders' equity $ 8,124,066 $ 7,772,532

HENRY SCHEIN, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(in thousands, unaudited)

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 26, June 27, June 26, June 27, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income (loss) $ 163,977 $ (13,267 ) $ 338,905 $ 120,298 Income from discontinued operations - 585 - 303 Income (loss) from continuing operations 163,977 (13,852 ) 338,905 119,995 Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by Depreciation and amortization 49,915 46,963 99,278 93,946 Impairment charge on intangible assets - 149 - 2,149 Stock-based compensation expense (credit) 17,364 5,156 30,154 (12,358 ) Provision for (benefit from) losses on trade and other accounts receivable (1,376 ) 14,215 (4,072 ) 28,758 Provision for (benefit from) deferred income taxes (5,466 ) (35,516 ) 5,705 (32,871 ) Equity in earnings of affiliates (6,323 ) (1,411 ) (12,201 ) (4,145 ) Distributions from equity affiliates 5,608 1,807 10,747 4,220 Changes in unrecognized tax benefits (9,090 ) 2,955 (6,286 ) 1,380 Other 3,394 14,151 3,429 227 Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions: Accounts receivable (17,176 ) 100,955 101,619 99,672 Inventories (45,673 ) (59,338 ) (123,758 ) 13,700 Other current assets (40,669 ) (166,614 ) (85,979 ) (188,616 ) Accounts payable and accrued expenses 43,910 (1,220 ) (135,815 ) (138,900 ) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities from continuing operations 158,395 (91,600 ) 221,726 (12,843 ) Net cash provided by operating activities from discontinued operations - 855 - 573 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 158,395 (90,745 ) 221,726 (12,270 ) Cash flows from investing activities: Purchases of fixed assets (17,969 ) (7,580 ) (31,812 ) (30,588 ) Proceeds from (payments related to) equity investments and business acquisitions, net of cash acquired (91,625 ) 222 (295,652 ) (37,725 ) Proceeds from sale of equity investment - - - 12,000 Payments for loan to affiliate (2,160 ) (2,866 ) (2,021 ) (1,729 ) Other (6,121 ) (5,812 ) (11,634 ) (11,599 ) Net cash used in investing activities from continuing operations (117,875 ) (16,036 ) (341,119 ) (69,641 ) Net cash used in investing activities from discontinued operations - - - - Net cash used in investing activities (117,875 ) (16,036 ) (341,119 ) (69,641 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Net change in bank borrowings (5,140 ) 121,063 (5,381 ) 479,702 Proceeds from issuance of long-term debt 200,000 251,421 200,000 501,421 Principal payments for long-term debt (102,545 ) (601,102 ) (120,326 ) (609,580 ) Debt issuance costs (114 ) (3,597 ) (199 ) (3,655 ) Payments for repurchases of common stock (112,552 ) - (201,211 ) (73,789 ) Payments for taxes related to shares withheld for employee taxes (1,201 ) (558 ) (7,359 ) (13,713 ) Proceeds from (distributions to) noncontrolling shareholders 2,731 198 (3,789 ) (3,466 ) Acquisitions of noncontrolling interests in subsidiaries (1,130 ) (9 ) (1,130 ) (14,934 ) Proceeds from Henry Schein Animal Health Business - 3,026 - 64 Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities from continuing operations (19,951 ) (229,558 ) (139,395 ) 262,050 Net cash used in financing activities from discontinued operations - (855 ) - (573 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (19,951 ) (230,413 ) (139,395 ) 261,477 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents from continuing operations 2,121 15,936 4,831 10,447 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents from discontinued operations - - - - Net change in cash and cash equivalents from continuing operations 22,690 (321,258 ) (253,957 ) 190,013 Net change in cash and cash equivalents from discontinued operations - - - - Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 144,538 617,368 421,185 106,097 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 167,228 $ 296,110 $ 167,228 $ 296,110

Exhibit A - Second Quarter Sales Henry Schein, Inc. 2021 Second Quarter Sales Summary (in thousands) (unaudited) Q2 2021 over Q2 2020 Global Q2 2021 Q2 2020 Total Sales Growth Foreign Exchange Growth Local Currency Growth Acquisition Growth Local Internal Growth Dental Merchandise $ 1,507,036 $ 723,855 108.2% 8.5% 99.7% 9.2% 90.5% Dental Equipment 403,308 217,437 85.5% 9.2% 76.3% 1.0% 75.3% Total Dental 1,910,344 941,292 102.9% 8.6% 94.3% 7.3% 87.0% Medical 904,828 617,810 46.5% 0.4% 46.1% 2.6% 43.5% Total Health Care Distribution 2,815,172 1,559,102 80.6% 5.4% 75.2% 5.4% 69.8% Technology and value-added services 152,051 105,227 44.5% 2.6% 41.9% 8.9% 33.0% Total excluding Corporate TSA Revenue 2,967,223 1,664,329 78.3% 5.2% 73.1% 5.7% 67.4% Corporate TSA revenues (1) - 20,070 n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a Total Global $ 2,967,223 $ 1,684,399 76.2% 5.2% 71.0% 5.5% 65.5% North America Q2 2021 Q2 2020 Total Sales Growth Foreign Exchange Growth Local Currency Growth Acquisition Growth Local Internal Growth Dental Merchandise $ 900,509 $ 393,404 128.9% 2.2% 126.7% 14.2% 112.5% Dental Equipment 227,098 122,542 85.3% 3.3% 82.0% 0.0% 82.0% Total Dental 1,127,607 515,946 118.6% 2.5% 116.1% 10.8% 105.3% Medical 877,773 596,588 47.1% 0.0% 47.1% 2.6% 44.5% Total Health Care Distribution 2,005,380 1,112,534 80.3% 1.2% 79.1% 6.4% 72.7% Technology and value-added services 129,897 92,927 39.8% 0.5% 39.3% 9.1% 30.2% Total excluding Corporate TSA Revenue 2,135,277 1,205,461 77.1% 1.1% 76.0% 6.6% 69.4% Corporate TSA revenues (1) - - n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a Total North America $ 2,135,277 $ 1,205,461 77.1% 1.1% 76.0% 6.6% 69.4% International Q2 2021 Q2 2020 Total Sales Growth Foreign Exchange Growth Local Currency Growth Acquisition Growth Local Internal Growth Dental Merchandise $ 606,527 $ 330,451 83.5% 16.0% 67.5% 3.1% 64.4% Dental Equipment 176,210 94,895 85.7% 16.8% 68.9% 2.3% 66.6% Total Dental 782,737 425,346 84.0% 16.2% 67.8% 2.9% 64.9% Medical 27,055 21,222 27.5% 11.6% 15.9% 0.0% 15.9% Total Health Care Distribution 809,792 446,568 81.3% 15.9% 65.4% 2.9% 62.5% Technology and value-added services 22,154 12,300 80.1% 19.2% 60.9% 6.6% 54.3% Total excluding Corporate TSA Revenue 831,946 458,868 81.3% 16.1% 65.2% 2.9% 62.3% Corporate TSA revenues (1) - 20,070 n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a Total International $ 831,946 $ 478,938 73.7% 15.4% 58.3% 2.8% 55.5% (1) Corporate TSA revenues represents sales of certain products to Covetrus under the transition services agreement entered into in connection with the Animal Health spin-off, which ended in December 2020.

Exhibit A-1-Second Quarter Sales Henry Schein, Inc. 2021 Second Quarter Sales Summary (in thousands) (unaudited) Q2 2021 over Q2 2019 Global Q2 2021 Q2 2019 Total Sales Growth Foreign Exchange Growth Local Currency Growth Acquisition Growth Local Internal Growth Dental Merchandise $ 1,507,036 $ 1,237,830 21.7% 2.1% 19.6% 5.9% 13.7% Dental Equipment 403,308 363,520 10.9% 3.6% 7.3% 0.6% 6.7% Total Dental 1,910,344 1,601,350 19.3% 2.5% 16.8% 4.7% 12.1% Medical 904,828 697,558 29.7% 0.3% 29.4% 2.2% 27.2% Total Health Care Distribution 2,815,172 2,298,908 22.5% 1.9% 20.6% 3.9% 16.7% Technology and value-added services 152,051 125,051 21.6% 1.5% 20.1% 10.0% 10.1% Total excluding Corporate TSA Revenue 2,967,223 2,423,959 22.4% 1.8% 20.6% 4.2% 16.4% Corporate TSA revenues (1) - 23,868 n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a Total Global $ 2,967,223 $ 2,447,827 21.2% 1.8% 19.4% 4.2% 15.2% North America Q2 2021 Q2 2019 Total Sales Growth Foreign Exchange Growth Local Currency Growth Acquisition Growth Local Internal Growth Dental Merchandise $ 900,509 $ 752,001 19.7% 0.8% 18.9% 7.4% 11.5% Dental Equipment 227,098 223,370 1.7% 1.3% 0.4% 0.0% 0.4% Total Dental 1,127,607 975,371 15.6% 0.9% 14.7% 5.7% 9.0% Medical 877,773 678,358 29.4% 0.0% 29.4% 2.3% 27.1% Total Health Care Distribution 2,005,380 1,653,729 21.3% 0.6% 20.7% 4.3% 16.4% Technology and value-added services 129,897 108,505 19.7% 0.2% 19.5% 8.9% 10.6% Total excluding Corporate TSA Revenue 2,135,277 1,762,234 21.2% 0.6% 20.6% 4.6% 16.0% Corporate TSA revenues (1) - 1,760 n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a Total North America $ 2,135,277 $ 1,763,994 21.0% 0.5% 20.5% 4.6% 15.9% International Q2 2021 Q2 2019 Total Sales Growth Foreign Exchange Growth Local Currency Growth Acquisition Growth Local Internal Growth Dental Merchandise $ 606,527 $ 485,829 24.8% 4.2% 20.6% 3.4% 17.2% Dental Equipment 176,210 140,150 25.7% 7.5% 18.2% 1.6% 16.6% Total Dental 782,737 625,979 25.0% 4.9% 20.1% 3.1% 17.0% Medical 27,055 19,200 40.9% 9.7% 31.2% 0.0% 31.2% Total Health Care Distribution 809,792 645,179 25.5% 5.1% 20.4% 2.9% 17.5% Technology and value-added services 22,154 16,546 33.9% 9.7% 24.2% 17.3% 6.9% Total excluding Corporate TSA Revenue 831,946 661,725 25.7% 5.2% 20.5% 3.3% 17.2% Corporate TSA revenues (1) - 22,108 n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a Total International $ 831,946 $ 683,833 21.7% 5.1% 16.6% 3.2% 13.4% (1) Corporate TSA revenues represents sales of certain products to Covetrus under the transition services agreement entered into in connection with the Animal Health spin-off, which ended in December 2020.

Exhibit A - Year-to-Date Sales Henry Schein, Inc. 2021 Second Quarter Year-to-Date Sales Summary (in thousands) (unaudited) Q2 2021 Year-to Date over Q2 2020 Year-to-Date Global Q2 2021 Q2 2020 Total Sales Growth Foreign Exchange Growth Local Currency Growth Acquisition Growth Local Internal Growth Dental Merchandise $ 2,927,191 $ 1,893,636 54.6% 5.2% 49.4% 6.7% 42.7% Dental Equipment 772,081 522,732 47.7% 6.6% 41.1% 0.7% 40.4% Total Dental 3,699,272 2,416,368 53.1% 5.5% 47.6% 5.4% 42.2% Medical 1,897,865 1,418,498 33.8% 0.3% 33.5% 2.1% 31.4% Total Health Care Distribution 5,597,137 3,834,866 46.0% 3.6% 42.4% 4.2% 38.2% Technology and value-added services 295,047 237,192 24.4% 1.9% 22.5% 5.8% 16.7% Total excluding Corporate TSA Revenue 5,892,184 4,072,058 44.7% 3.5% 41.2% 4.2% 37.0% Corporate TSA revenues (1) - 41,212 n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a Total Global $ 5,892,184 $ 4,113,270 43.2% 3.4% 39.8% 4.2% 35.6% North America Q2 2021 Q2 2020 Total Sales Growth Foreign Exchange Growth Local Currency Growth Acquisition Growth Local Internal Growth Dental Merchandise $ 1,733,856 $ 1,102,990 57.2% 1.1% 56.1% 10.0% 46.1% Dental Equipment 438,534 301,328 45.5% 1.8% 43.7% 0.0% 43.7% Total Dental 2,172,390 1,404,318 54.7% 1.3% 53.4% 7.8% 45.6% Medical 1,842,900 1,374,616 34.1% 0.0% 34.1% 2.1% 32.0% Total Health Care Distribution 4,015,290 2,778,934 44.5% 0.7% 43.8% 5.0% 38.8% Technology and value-added services 251,834 206,425 22.0% 0.3% 21.7% 5.9% 15.8% Total excluding Corporate TSA Revenue 4,267,124 2,985,359 42.9% 0.6% 42.3% 5.0% 37.3% Corporate TSA revenues (1) - - n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a Total North America $ 4,267,124 $ 2,985,359 42.9% 0.6% 42.3% 5.0% 37.3% International Q2 2021 Q2 2020 Total Sales Growth Foreign Exchange Growth Local Currency Growth Acquisition Growth Local Internal Growth Dental Merchandise $ 1,193,335 $ 790,646 50.9% 10.8% 40.1% 2.0% 38.1% Dental Equipment 333,547 221,404 50.7% 13.0% 37.7% 1.7% 36.0% Total Dental 1,526,882 1,012,050 50.9% 11.3% 39.6% 2.0% 37.6% Medical 54,965 43,882 25.3% 11.1% 14.2% 0.0% 14.2% Total Health Care Distribution 1,581,847 1,055,932 49.8% 11.3% 38.5% 1.9% 36.6% Technology and value-added services 43,213 30,767 40.5% 13.0% 27.5% 5.1% 22.4% Total excluding Corporate TSA Revenue 1,625,060 1,086,699 49.5% 11.3% 38.2% 2.0% 36.2% Corporate TSA revenues (1) - 41,212 n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a Total International $ 1,625,060 $ 1,127,911 44.1% 10.9% 33.2% 1.9% 31.3% (1) Corporate TSA revenues represents sales of certain animal health products to Covetrus under the transition services agreement entered into in connection with the Animal Health Spin-off, which ended in December 2020.

Exhibit A-1 - Year-to-Date Sales Henry Schein, Inc. 2021 Second Quarter Year-to-Date Sales Summary (in thousands) (unaudited) Q2 2021 Year-to Date over Q2 2019 Year-to-Date Global Q2 2021 Q2 2019 Total Sales Growth Foreign Exchange Growth Local Currency Growth Acquisition Growth Local Internal Growth Dental Merchandise $ 2,927,191 $ 2,468,131 18.6% 1.6% 17.0% 6.0% 11.0% Dental Equipment 772,081 679,599 13.6% 3.3% 10.3% 0.6% 9.7% Total Dental 3,699,272 3,147,730 17.5% 2.0% 15.5% 4.8% 10.7% Medical 1,897,865 1,381,218 37.4% 0.3% 37.1% 3.8% 33.3% Total Health Care Distribution 5,597,137 4,528,948 23.6% 1.4% 22.2% 4.6% 17.6% Technology and value-added services 295,047 240,649 22.6% 1.3% 21.3% 10.9% 10.4% Total excluding Corporate TSA Revenue 5,892,184 4,769,597 23.5% 1.4% 22.1% 4.8% 17.3% Corporate TSA revenues (1) - 38,498 n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a Total Global $ 5,892,184 $ 4,808,095 22.5% 1.4% 21.1% 4.8% 16.3% North America Q2 2021 Q2 2019 Total Sales Growth Foreign Exchange Growth Local Currency Growth Acquisition Growth Local Internal Growth Dental Merchandise $ 1,733,856 $ 1,491,729 16.2% 0.6% 15.6% 7.5% 8.1% Dental Equipment 438,534 407,148 7.7% 1.1% 6.6% 0.0% 6.6% Total Dental 2,172,390 1,898,877 14.4% 0.7% 13.7% 5.9% 7.8% Medical 1,842,900 1,340,653 37.5% 0.0% 37.5% 4.0% 33.5% Total Health Care Distribution 4,015,290 3,239,530 23.9% 0.4% 23.5% 5.0% 18.5% Technology and value-added services 251,834 207,510 21.4% 0.2% 21.2% 9.9% 11.3% Total excluding Corporate TSA Revenue 4,267,124 3,447,040 23.8% 0.4% 23.4% 5.4% 18.0% Corporate TSA revenues (1) - 3,021 n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a Total North America $ 4,267,124 $ 3,450,061 23.7% 0.4% 23.3% 5.4% 17.9% International Q2 2021 Q2 2019 Total Sales Growth Foreign Exchange Growth Local Currency Growth Acquisition Growth Local Internal Growth Dental Merchandise $ 1,193,335 $ 976,402 22.2% 3.0% 19.2% 3.7% 15.5% Dental Equipment 333,547 272,451 22.4% 6.6% 15.8% 1.5% 14.3% Total Dental 1,526,882 1,248,853 22.3% 3.9% 18.4% 3.2% 15.2% Medical 54,965 40,565 35.5% 8.7% 26.8% 0.0% 26.8% Total Health Care Distribution 1,581,847 1,289,418 22.7% 4.0% 18.7% 3.1% 15.6% Technology and value-added services 43,213 33,139 30.4% 8.5% 21.9% 16.8% 5.1% Total excluding Corporate TSA Revenue 1,625,060 1,322,557 22.9% 4.1% 18.8% 3.5% 15.3% Corporate TSA revenues (1) - 35,477 n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a Total International $ 1,625,060 $ 1,358,034 19.7% 4.1% 15.6% 3.3% 12.3% (1) Corporate TSA revenues represents sales of certain animal health products to Covetrus under the transition services agreement entered into in connection with the Animal Health Spin-off, which ended in December 2020.

Exhibit B Henry Schein, Inc. 2021 Second Quarter and Year-to-Date Reconciliation of reported GAAP net income (loss) from continuing operations and diluted EPS from continuing operations attributable to Henry Schein, Inc. to non-GAAP net income from continuing operations and diluted EPS from continuing operations attributable to Henry Schein, Inc. (in thousands, except per share data) (unaudited) Second Quarter Year-to-Date % % 2021 2020 Growth 2021 2020 Growth Net income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Henry Schein, Inc. $ 155,716 $ (11,382) n/a % $ 321,713 $ 119,161 170.0 % Diluted EPS from continuing operations attributable to Henry Schein, Inc. $ 1.10 $ (0.08) n/a % $ 2.26 $ 0.84 169.0 % Non-GAAP Adjustments Restructuring costs-Pre-tax (1) $ 604 $ 15,934 $ 3,535 $ 20,721 Income tax benefit for restructuring costs (1) (151) (3,983) (884) (5,180) Settlement and litigation costs - Pre-tax (2) 1,503 - 14,253 - Income tax benefit for settlement and litigation costs (2) (346) - (3,548) - Total non-GAAP adjustments to Net Income from continuing operations $ 1,610 $ 11,951 $ 13,356 $ 15,541 Non-GAAP adjustments to diluted EPS from continuing operations 0.01 0.08 0.09 0.11 Non-GAAP Net income from continuing operations attributable to Henry Schein, Inc. $ 157,326 $ 569 n/a % $ 335,069 $ 134,702 148.7 % Non-GAAP diluted EPS from continuing operations attributable to Henry Schein, Inc. $ 1.11 $ 0.00 n/a % $ 2.35 $ 0.94 150.0 %

Management believes that non-GAAP financial measures provide investors with useful supplemental information about the financial performance of our business, enable comparison of financial results between periods where certain items may vary independent of business performance and allow for greater transparency with respect to key metrics used by management in operating our business. These non-GAAP financial measures are presented solely for informational and comparative purposes and should not be regarded as a replacement for corresponding, similarly captioned, GAAP measures. Earnings per share numbers may not sum due to rounding.

(1) Represents Q2 2021 restructuring costs of $604, net of $151 tax benefit, resulting in an after-tax effect of $453, and YTD 2021 restructuring costs of $3,535, net of $884 tax benefit, resulting in an after-tax effect of $2,651. Represents Q2 2020 restructuring costs of $15,934, net of $3,983 tax benefit, resulting in an after-tax effect of $11,951, and YTD 2020 restructuring costs of $20,721, net of $5,180 tax benefit, resulting in an after-tax effect of $15,541. (2) Represents a Q2 2021 pre-tax charge of $3,000, net of $1,497 of noncontrolling interests, related to settlement and litigation costs, net of a tax benefit of $346, resulting in a net after-tax charge of $1,157. Represents a YTD 2021 pre-tax charge of $15,750, net of $1,497 of noncontrolling interests, related to settlement and litigation costs, net of a tax benefit of $3,548, resulting in a net after-tax charge of $10,705.

