Eaton Reports Record Second Quarter 2021 Results, Raises 2021 Outlook

Sales in the second quarter of 2021 were $5.2 billion, up 35% from the second quarter of 2020. The sales increase consisted of 27% growth in organic sales, 5% growth from acquisitions, and 3% from positive currency translation.

Power management company Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) today announced that earnings per share were $1.26 for the second quarter of 2021. Excluding charges of $0.25 per share related to intangible amortization, $0.18 per share related to acquisitions and divestitures, and $0.03 per share related to a multi-year restructuring program, adjusted earnings per share were a second quarter record of $1.72, up 98% over the second quarter of 2020 and up 19% over the first quarter of 2021.

Craig Arnold, Eaton chairman and chief executive officer, said, “Building on the momentum from the first quarter, we achieved strong performance in the second quarter. We delivered record second quarter adjusted earnings per share and segment margins, and organic sales were slightly above the midpoint of our guidance range despite supply chain constraints impacting many of our businesses. We are pleased with how well our businesses are executing in this environment.”

Second quarter segment margins were 18.6% and up 390 basis points over the second quarter of 2020. This result was above the high end of our guidance range, and a second quarter record. These strong segment margins were driven by effectively managing supply chain constraints, increased productivity and continued benefits from the multi-year restructuring program announced in the second quarter of 2020.

Operating cash flow in the second quarter of 2021 was stronger than expected at $637 million and free cash flow was $484 million.

During the quarter, we continued to improve our portfolio of businesses. The company closed the acquisition of Cobham Mission Systems, and the acquisition of a 50% stake in Jiangsu YiNeng Electric’s busway business in China, adding new products and growth opportunities for the Aerospace and Electrical Global segments. The Hydraulics sale to Danfoss closed August 2.

“Driven by strong second quarter performance and anticipated higher organic sales for the remainder of the year, we now expect 2021 adjusted earnings per share to be between $6.58 and $6.88, up 37% at the midpoint over 2020,” said Arnold. “Additionally, we expect 2021 full year adjusted operating cash flow to be between $2.6 billion and $2.8 billion, up $200 million at the midpoint over our previous guidance. Finally, for the third quarter of 2021, we anticipate adjusted earnings per share to be between $1.72 and $1.82.”

Business Segment Results

Sales for the Electrical Americas segment were $1.8 billion, up 24% from the second quarter of 2020. Organic sales were up 15%, the acquisition of Tripp Lite added 8%, and positive currency translation added 1%. Operating profits were $393 million, up 28% from the second quarter of 2020. Operating margins of 21.3% were a second quarter record, up 60 basis points over the second quarter of 2020 and up 190 basis points over the second quarter of 2019.

The twelve-month rolling average of orders in the second quarter was up 13%, with particular strength in data center and residential markets. Orders increased 43% over the second quarter of 2020 and 14% over the first quarter of 2021. Backlog at the end of June was a new record and up 43% over June 2020.

Sales for the Electrical Global segment were $1.4 billion, up 28% over the second quarter of 2020. Organic sales were up 22% and positive currency translation added 6%. Operating profits were $259 million, up 46% over the second quarter of 2020. Operating margins of 18.3% were a second quarter record and up 230 basis points over the second quarter of 2020.

The twelve-month rolling average of orders in the second quarter was up 10%, driven by data center, utility and residential markets. During the second quarter, the business experienced strong order growth of 46% over the second quarter of 2020 and 9% over the first quarter of 2021. The June backlog grew 50% over June 2020 and was also a new record.

Aerospace segment sales were $625 million, up 36% from the second quarter of 2020. Organic sales were up 17%, the acquisition of Cobham Mission Systems added 16%, and positive currency translation added 3%. Operating profits were $131 million, up 93% from the second quarter of 2020. Operating margins in the quarter were 21%, up 620 basis points over the second quarter of 2020.

The twelve-month rolling average of orders in the second quarter was down 16%, driven by the downturn in commercial markets. On an organic basis, backlog at the end of June was flat to June 2020. Sequentially, organic orders were up 12% compared to the first quarter of 2021.

The Vehicle segment posted sales of $675 million, up 106% over the second quarter of 2020. Organic sales were up 103% and positive currency translation added 3%. Operating profits were $121 million with operating margins of 17.9%, compared to a loss of $21 million in the second quarter of 2020.

eMobility segment sales were $88 million, up 57% over the second quarter of 2020, driven by organic sales growth of 54% and positive currency translation of 3%. The segment recorded an operating loss of $6 million reflecting continued investment in research and development and ramp up costs associated with new program wins.

Eaton’s mission is to improve the quality of life and the environment through the use of power management technologies and services. We provide sustainable solutions that help our customers effectively manage electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power – more safely, more efficiently, and more reliably. Eaton’s 2020 revenues were $17.9 billion, and we sell products to customers in more than 175 countries. We have approximately 85,000 employees. For more information, visit www.eaton.com.

Notice of conference call: Eaton’s conference call to discuss its second quarter results is available to all interested parties as a live audio webcast today at 11 a.m. United States Eastern Time via a link on Eaton’s home page. This news release can be accessed under its headline on the home page. Also available on the website prior to the call will be a presentation on second quarter results, which will be covered during the call.

This news release contains forward-looking statements concerning third quarter and full year 2021 adjusted earnings per share, expected costs and benefits associated with restructuring actions, as well as full year 2021 organic sales and adjusted operating cash flow. These statements should be used with caution and are subject to various risks and uncertainties, many of which are outside the company’s control. The following factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements: the course of the COVID-19 pandemic globally and government actions related thereto; unanticipated changes in the markets for the company’s business segments; unanticipated downturns in business relationships with customers or their purchases from us; competitive pressures on sales and pricing; unanticipated changes in the cost of material and other production costs, or unexpected costs that cannot be recouped in product pricing; the introduction of competing technologies; unexpected technical or marketing difficulties; unexpected claims, charges, litigation or dispute resolutions; strikes or other labor unrest; natural disasters; the performance of recent acquisitions; unanticipated difficulties completing or integrating acquisitions; new laws and governmental regulations; interest rate changes; changes in tax laws or tax regulations; stock market and currency fluctuations; and unanticipated deterioration of economic and financial conditions in the United States and around the world. We do not assume any obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

Financial Results

The company’s comparative financial results for the six months ended June 30, 2021, are available on the company’s website, www.eaton.com.

EATON CORPORATION plc CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME Three months ended

June 30 Six months ended

June 30 (In millions except for per share data) 2021 2020 2021 2020 Net sales $ 5,215 $ 3,856 $ 9,907 $ 8,645 Cost of products sold 3,545 2,877 6,729 6,179 Selling and administrative expense 876 691 1,671 1,556 Research and development expense 154 126 302 279 Interest expense - net 37 38 75 72 Gain on sale of business — — — 221 Other (income) expense - net (17 ) 77 (28 ) 112 Income before income taxes 620 47 1,158 668 Income tax expense (benefit) 114 (7 ) 193 176 Net income 506 54 965 492 Less net income for noncontrolling interests — (3 ) (1 ) (3 ) Net income attributable to Eaton ordinary shareholders $ 506 $ 51 $ 964 $ 489 Net income per share attributable to Eaton ordinary shareholders Diluted $ 1.26 $ 0.13 $ 2.40 $ 1.20 Basic 1.27 0.13 2.42 1.21 Weighted-average number of ordinary shares outstanding Diluted 401.4 401.3 401.2 406.2 Basic 398.8 400.4 398.6 404.8 Cash dividends declared per ordinary share $ 0.76 $ 0.73 $ 1.52 $ 1.46 Reconciliation of net income attributable to Eaton ordinary shareholders to adjusted earnings Net income attributable to Eaton ordinary shareholders $ 506 $ 51 $ 964 $ 489 Excluding acquisition and divestiture charges, after-tax 72 80 109 89 Excluding restructuring program charges, after-tax 11 148 23 148 Excluding intangible asset amortization expense, after-tax 101 67 171 134 Adjusted earnings $ 690 $ 346 $ 1,267 $ 860 Net income per share attributable to Eaton ordinary shareholders - diluted $ 1.26 $ 0.13 $ 2.40 $ 1.20 Excluding per share impact of acquisition and divestiture charges, after-tax 0.18 0.20 0.27 0.22 Excluding per share impact of restructuring program charges, after-tax 0.03 0.37 0.06 0.37 Excluding per share impact of intangible asset amortization expense, after-tax 0.25 0.17 0.43 0.33 Adjusted earnings per ordinary share $ 1.72 $ 0.87 $ 3.16 $ 2.12

See accompanying notes.

EATON CORPORATION plc BUSINESS SEGMENT INFORMATION Three months ended

June 30 Six months ended

June 30 (In millions) 2021 2020 2021 2020 Net sales Electrical Americas $ 1,849 $ 1,490 $ 3,471 $ 3,278 Electrical Global 1,418 1,111 2,671 2,255 Hydraulics 560 411 1,121 918 Aerospace 625 461 1,144 1,141 Vehicle 675 327 1,329 925 eMobility 88 56 171 128 Total net sales $ 5,215 $ 3,856 $ 9,907 $ 8,645 Segment operating profit (loss) Electrical Americas $ 393 $ 308 $ 725 $ 616 Electrical Global 259 178 472 344 Hydraulics 73 37 157 92 Aerospace 131 68 227 215 Vehicle 121 (21 ) 234 60 eMobility (6 ) (2 ) (13 ) (1 ) Total segment operating profit 971 568 1,802 1,326 Corporate Intangible asset amortization expense (108 ) (88 ) (200 ) (175 ) Interest expense - net (37 ) (38 ) (75 ) (72 ) Pension and other postretirement benefits income (expense) 16 (12 ) 30 (20 ) Restructuring program charges (13 ) (187 ) (29 ) (187 ) Other expense - net (209 ) (196 ) (370 ) (204 ) Income before income taxes 620 47 1,158 668 Income tax expense (benefit) 114 (7 ) 193 176 Net income 506 54 965 492 Less net income for noncontrolling interests — (3 ) (1 ) (3 ) Net income attributable to Eaton ordinary shareholders $ 506 $ 51 $ 964 $ 489

See accompanying notes.

EATON CORPORATION plc CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS June 30,

2021 December 31,

2020 (In millions) Assets Current assets Cash $ 279 $ 438 Short-term investments 261 664 Accounts receivable - net 3,341 2,904 Inventory 2,668 2,109 Assets held for sale 2,604 2,487 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 636 576 Total current assets 9,789 9,178 Property, plant and equipment - net 3,058 2,964 Other noncurrent assets Goodwill 14,880 12,903 Other intangible assets 6,195 4,175 Operating lease assets 470 428 Deferred income taxes 445 426 Other assets 1,967 1,750 Total assets $ 36,804 $ 31,824 Liabilities and shareholders’ equity Current liabilities Short-term debt $ 3,373 $ 1 Current portion of long-term debt 8 1,047 Accounts payable 2,484 1,987 Accrued compensation 425 351 Liabilities held for sale 527 468 Other current liabilities 2,089 2,027 Total current liabilities 8,906 5,881 Noncurrent liabilities Long-term debt 8,721 7,010 Pension liabilities 1,085 1,588 Other postretirement benefits liabilities 322 330 Operating lease liabilities 366 326 Deferred income taxes 494 277 Other noncurrent liabilities 1,460 1,439 Total noncurrent liabilities 12,448 10,970 Shareholders’ equity Eaton shareholders’ equity 15,408 14,930 Noncontrolling interests 42 43 Total equity 15,450 14,973 Total liabilities and equity $ 36,804 $ 31,824

See accompanying notes.

EATON CORPORATION plc

NOTES TO THE SECOND QUARTER 2021 EARNINGS RELEASE

Amounts are in millions of dollars unless indicated otherwise (per share data assume dilution).

Note 1. NON-GAAP FINANCIAL INFORMATION

This earnings release includes certain non-GAAP financial measures. These financial measures include adjusted earnings, adjusted earnings per ordinary share, adjusted operating cash flow, and free cash flow, each of which differs from the most directly comparable measure calculated in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). A reconciliation of each of these financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measure is included in this earnings release. During the first quarter of 2021, the Company revised its definition of adjusted earnings to exclude intangible asset amortization expense and prior periods have been retrospectively adjusted to apply this change. Management believes that these financial measures are useful to investors because they exclude certain transactions, allowing investors to more easily compare Eaton Corporation plc's (Eaton or the Company) financial performance period to period. Management uses this information in monitoring and evaluating the on-going performance of Eaton and each business segment.

The Company's third quarter and full year adjusted earnings results for 2020, first quarter adjusted earnings results for 2021, and guidance for 2021, excluding the impact of the gain from the sale of the Hydraulics business, follows:

Three months ended

March 31 Three months ended

September 30 Year ended

December 31 2021 2020 2021 2020 2021 Results Results Guidance Results Guidance Net income per share attributable to Eaton ordinary shareholders - diluted $ 1.14 $ 1.11 $1.23 - $1.33 $ 3.49 $4.94 - $5.24 Excluding per share impact of acquisition and divestiture charges, after-tax 0.09 0.05 0.19 0.33 0.57 Excluding per share impact of restructuring program charges, after-tax 0.03 0.02 0.06 0.42 0.17 Excluding per share impact of intangible amortization expense, after-tax 0.18 0.17 0.24 0.67 0.90 Adjusted earnings per ordinary share $ 1.44 $ 1.35 $1.72 - $1.82 $ 4.91 $6.58 - $6.88

A reconciliation of operating cash flow to free cash flow follows:

Three months ended

June 30, 2021 Operating cash flow $ 637 Capital expenditures for property, plant and equipment (153 ) Free cash flow $ 484

The Company's full year adjusted operating cash flow guidance for 2021 follows:

2021 Guidance ($ Billions) Low High Operating cash flow $ 1.95 $ 2.15 Estimated cash taxes on Hydraulics sale 0.45 0.45 U.S. qualified pension plan contribution 0.20 0.20 Adjusted operating cash flow $ 2.6 $ 2.8

Note 2. ACQUISITIONS AND DIVESTITURES OF BUSINESSES

Sale of Hydraulics business

On August 2, 2021, Eaton sold its Hydraulics business to Danfoss A/S, a Danish industrial company, for $3.3 billion. Eaton’s Hydraulics business is a global leader in hydraulics components, systems, and services for industrial and mobile equipment. The business had sales of $1.8 billion in 2020. During the first quarter of 2020, the Company determined the Hydraulics business met the criteria to be classified as held for sale. Therefore, assets and liabilities of the business have been presented as held for sale in the Consolidated Balance Sheets as of December 31, 2020 and June 30, 2021.

Acquisition of a 50% stake in Jiangsu YiNeng Electric's busway business

On June 25, 2021, Eaton acquired a 50 percent stake in Jiangsu YiNeng Electric's busway business, which manufactures and markets busway products in China and had sales of $60 in 2020. Eaton accounts for this investment on the equity method of accounting and is reported within the Electrical Global business segment.

Acquisition of Cobham Mission Systems

On June 1, 2021, Eaton acquired Cobham Mission Systems (CMS) for $2.80 billion, net of cash received. CMS is a leading manufacturer of air-to-air refueling systems, environmental systems, and actuation primarily for defense markets. CMS had sales of over $700 in 2020. CMS is reported within the Aerospace business segment.

Acquisition of a 50% stake in HuanYu High Tech

On March 29, 2021, Eaton acquired a 50 percent stake in HuanYu High Tech, a subsidiary of HuanYu Group that manufactures and markets low-voltage circuit breakers and contactors in China, and throughout the Asia-Pacific region. HuanYu High Tech had 2019 sales of $106 and has production operations in Wenzhou, China. Eaton accounts for this investment on the equity method of accounting and is reported within the Electrical Global business segment.

Acquisition of Green Motion SA

On March 22, 2021, Eaton acquired Green Motion SA, a leading designer and manufacturer of electric vehicle charging hardware and related software based in Switzerland. Green Motion SA was acquired for $105, including $49 of cash paid at closing and $56 of estimated fair value of contingent future consideration based on 2023 and 2024 revenue performance. The fair value of contingent consideration liabilities is estimated by discounting contingent payments expected to be made, with a maximum possible undiscounted value of $109. Green Motion SA is reported within the Electrical Global business segment.

Acquisition of Tripp Lite

On March 17, 2021, Eaton acquired Tripp Lite for $1.65 billion, net of cash received. Tripp Lite is a leading supplier of power quality products and connectivity solutions including single-phase uninterruptible power supply systems, rack power distribution units, surge protectors, and enclosures for data centers, industrial, medical, and communications markets in the Americas. Tripp Lite had sales of over $400 in 2020. Tripp Lite is reported within the Electrical Americas business segment.

Sale of Lighting business

On March 2, 2020, Eaton sold its Lighting business to Signify N.V. for a cash purchase price of $1.4 billion. As a result of the sale, the Company recognized a pre-tax gain of $221 in 2020. The Lighting business, which had sales of $1.6 billion in 2019 as part of the Electrical Americas business segment, served customers in commercial, industrial, residential, and municipal markets.

Note 3. ACQUISITION AND DIVESTITURE CHARGES

Eaton incurs integration charges and transaction costs to acquire businesses, and transaction costs and other charges to divest and exit businesses. Eaton also recognizes gains and losses on the sale of businesses. A summary of these Corporate items follows:

Three months ended

June 30 Six months ended

June 30 2021 2020 2021 2020 Acquisition integration, divestiture charges and transaction costs $ 87 $ 103 $ 133 $ 235 Gain on the sale of the Lighting business — — — (221 ) Total before income taxes 87 103 133 14 Income tax expense (benefit) (15 ) (23 ) (24 ) 75 Total after income taxes $ 72 $ 80 $ 109 $ 89 Per ordinary share - diluted $ 0.18 $ 0.20 $ 0.27 $ 0.22

Acquisition integration, divestiture charges and transaction costs in 2021 are primarily related to the divestiture of the Hydraulics business, the acquisitions of Tripp Lite, Cobham Mission Systems, Souriau-Sunbank Connection Technologies, and Ulusoy Elektrik Imalat Taahhut ve Ticaret A.S., and other charges to exit businesses. Charges in 2020 are primarily related to the divestitures of the Hydraulics business and the Lighting business, the acquisitions of Souriau-Sunbank and Ulusoy Elektrik, and other charges to exit businesses. These charges were included in Cost of products sold, Selling and administrative expense, Research and development expense, Interest expense - net, or Other (income) expense - net. In Business Segment Information, these charges were included in Other expense - net.

Note 4. RESTRUCTURING CHARGES

In the second quarter of 2020, Eaton decided to undertake a multi-year restructuring program to reduce its cost structure and gain efficiencies in its business segments and at corporate in order to respond to declining market conditions. Restructuring charges incurred under this program were $214 in 2020 and $29 for the six months ended June 30, 2021. These restructuring activities are expected to incur additional expenses of $32 in 2021, and $5 in 2022, primarily comprised of plant closing costs and other costs, resulting in total estimated charges of $280 for the entire program.

A summary of restructuring program charges follows:

Three months ended

June 30 Six months ended

June 30 2021 2020 2021 2020 Workforce reductions $ (2 ) $ 166 $ — $ 166 Plant closing and other 15 21 29 21 Total before income taxes 13 187 29 187 Income tax benefit 2 39 6 39 Total after income taxes $ 11 $ 148 $ 23 $ 148 Per ordinary share - diluted $ 0.03 $ 0.37 $ 0.06 $ 0.37

Restructuring program charges related to the following segments:

Three months ended

June 30 Six months ended

June 30 2021 2020 2021 2020 Electrical Americas $ 3 $ 13 $ 8 $ 13 Electrical Global — 51 2 51 Aerospace 2 30 3 30 Vehicle 5 90 11 90 eMobility 1 1 1 1 Corporate 2 2 4 2 Total $ 13 $ 187 $ 29 $ 187

These restructuring program charges were included in Cost of products sold, Selling and administrative expense, Research and development expense, or Other (income) expense - net, as appropriate. In Business Segment Information, these restructuring program charges are treated as Corporate items. The projected mature year savings from these restructuring actions are expected to be $200 when fully implemented in 2023.

Note 5. INTANGIBLE ASSET AMORTIZATION EXPENSE

Intangible asset amortization expense follows:

Three months ended

June 30 Six months ended

June 30 2021 2020 2021 2020 Intangible asset amortization expense $ 108 $ 88 $ 200 $ 175 Income tax benefit 7 21 29 41 Total after income taxes $ 101 $ 67 $ 171 $ 134 Per ordinary share - diluted $ 0.25 $ 0.17 $ 0.43 $ 0.33

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210803005538/en/