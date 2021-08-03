checkAd

Beam Therapeutics to Participate in the 2021 Wedbush PacGrow Healthcare Conference

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Aug. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beam Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: BEAM), a biotechnology company developing precision genetic medicines through base editing, today announced that Giuseppe Ciaramella, Ph.D., president and chief scientific officer of Beam, will participate in a panel titled, “So Let it Be (Re)Written - Updates in Gene Modulation” during the 2021 Wedbush PacGrow Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021 at 9:10 a.m. ET.

The live webcast will be available in the investor section of the company's website at www.beamtx.com. The webcast will be archived for 60 days following the presentation.

About Beam Therapeutics

Beam Therapeutics (Nasdaq: BEAM) is a biotechnology company committed to establishing the leading, fully integrated platform for precision genetic medicines. To achieve this vision, Beam has assembled a platform that includes a suite of gene editing and delivery technologies and is in the process of building internal manufacturing capabilities. Beam’s suite of gene editing technologies is anchored by base editing, a proprietary technology that enables precise, predictable and efficient single base changes, at targeted genomic sequences, without making double-stranded breaks in the DNA. This enables a wide range of potential therapeutic editing strategies that Beam is using to advance a diversified portfolio of base editing programs. Beam is a values-driven organization committed to its people, cutting-edge science, and a vision of providing life-long cures to patients suffering from serious diseases.

Contacts:

Investors:
Chelcie Lister
THRUST Strategic Communications
chelcie@thrustsc.com

Media:
Dan Budwick
1AB
dan@1abmedia.com





