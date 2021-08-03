Beam Therapeutics to Participate in the 2021 Wedbush PacGrow Healthcare Conference

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Aug. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beam Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: BEAM), a biotechnology company developing precision genetic medicines through base editing, today announced that Giuseppe Ciaramella, Ph.D., president and chief scientific officer of Beam, will participate in a panel titled, “So Let it Be (Re)Written - Updates in Gene Modulation” during the 2021 Wedbush PacGrow Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021 at 9:10 a.m. ET.



The live webcast will be available in the investor section of the company's website at www.beamtx.com. The webcast will be archived for 60 days following the presentation.