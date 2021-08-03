SpringWorks Therapeutics Announces Phase 1b/2a Clinical Trial of Mirdametinib in Patients with Advanced Solid Cancers Harboring MAPK-Activating Mutations

Platform Study to Evaluate Mirdametinib as a Combination Therapy with Fulvestrant in Patients with ER+ Metastatic Breast Cancer and as a Monotherapy in Patients with Advanced Solid Tumors Harboring Activating Mutations in MEK1 or MEK2

STAMFORD, Conn., Aug. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: SWTX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing life-changing medicines for patients with severe rare diseases and cancer, today announced that the Company will be evaluating mirdametinib, an investigational MEK inhibitor, in a platform study sponsored by Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center (MSK) and supported by SpringWorks exploring the compound both as a monotherapy and as a combination therapy in advanced solid tumors harboring MAPK-activating mutations. The trial, which is expected to begin recruiting patients during the third quarter of 2021, will initially explore mirdametinib in two patient cohorts: the first in combination with fulvestrant, a selective estrogen receptor degrader (SERD) in patients with estrogen receptor positive (ER+) metastatic breast cancer (mBC) with MAPK alterations (particularly inactivating mutations in NF1), and as a monotherapy in advanced solid tumors harboring oncogenic MEK1 or MEK2 mutations.

