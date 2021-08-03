checkAd

First Citizens BancShares Reports Earnings For Second Quarter 2021

RALEIGH, N.C., Aug. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Citizens BancShares Inc. (“BancShares”) (Nasdaq: FCNCA) reported another quarter of strong earnings for the second quarter of 2021. Key results for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, are presented below:

SECOND QUARTER RESULTS
                           
Q2 2021 Q2 2020   Q2 2021 Q2 2020   Q2 2021 Q2 2020   Q2 2021 Q2 2020   Q2 2021 Q2 2020
Net income (in millions)   Net income per share   Net interest margin   Return on average assets   Return on average equity
$152.8 $153.8   $15.09 $14.74   2.68% 3.14%   1.13% 1.36%   14.64% 16.43%
                           
YEAR-TO-DATE (“YTD”) RESULTS
                           
2021 2020   2021 2020   2021 2020   2021 2020   2021 2020
Net income (in millions)   Net income per share   Net interest margin   Return on average assets   Return on average equity
$300.1 $211.0   $29.63 $20.04   2.74% 3.33%   1.14% 0.98%   14.67% 11.40%


SECOND QUARTER HIGHLIGHTS
     
Net income   Net income was $152.8 million for the second quarter of 2021, a decrease of $1.0 million, or by 0.6% compared to the same quarter in 2020. Net income per common share was $15.09 for the second quarter of 2021, compared to $14.74 per share for the same quarter in 2020.
     
Return on average assets and equity   Return on average assets for the second quarter of 2021 was 1.13%, down from 1.36% for the comparable quarter in 2020. Return on average equity for the second quarter of 2021 was 14.64%, down from 16.43% for the comparable quarter in 2020.
     
Net interest income and net interest margin   Net interest income was $346.4 million for the second quarter of 2021, an increase of $9.0 million, or by 2.7% compared to the same quarter in 2020. The taxable-equivalent net interest margin (“NIM”) was 2.68% for the second quarter of 2021, down 46 basis points from 3.14% for the comparable quarter in 2020.
     
Provision for credit losses   The provision for credit losses was a benefit of $19.6 million during the second quarter of 2021, compared to a $20.6 million expense during the same quarter in 2020. The allowance for credit losses (“ACL”) was $189.1 million at June 30, 2021, compared to $224.3 million at December 31, 2020, representing 0.58% and 0.68% of loans, respectively.
     
Operating performance   Noninterest income was $134.2 million for the second quarter of 2021, a decrease of $31.3 million, or by 18.9% compared to the same quarter in 2020. Noninterest expense was $301.6 million for the second quarter of 2021, an increase of $9.9 million, or by 3.4% compared to the same quarter in 2020.
     
Loans and credit quality   Total loans declined to $32.7 billion, a decrease of $102.3 million, or by 0.6% on an annualized basis since December 31, 2020. Excluding loans originated under the Small Business Administration Paycheck Protection Program (“SBA-PPP”), total loans increased $604.7 million, or by 3.7% on an annualized basis since December 31, 2020. The net charge-off ratio was 0.02% for the second quarter of 2021 compared to 0.09% for the same quarter in 2020.
     
Deposits   Total deposits grew to $48.4 billion, an increase of $5.0 billion, or by 23.1% on an annualized basis since December 31, 2020 driven by organic growth and the effects of government stimulus.
     
Capital   BancShares remained well capitalized with a total risk-based capital ratio of 14.2%, a Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio of 12.1%, a Common Equity Tier 1 ratio of 11.1% and a Tier 1 leverage ratio of 7.7%.
     

MERGER WITH CIT GROUP INC.

On October 15, 2020, BancShares entered into a definitive merger agreement with CIT Group Inc. (“CIT”) through which the companies plan to combine in an all-stock merger. The transaction has been approved by the shareholders of both companies and has received regulatory approval from the North Carolina Commissioner of Banks and the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (“FDIC”). Completion of the proposed merger remains subject to approval from the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System and closing is expected in the third quarter, subject to such approval and the satisfaction or waiver of other customary closing conditions.

NET INTEREST INCOME

Net interest income was $346.4 million for the second quarter of 2021, an increase of $9.0 million, or by 2.7% compared to the same quarter in 2020. This was primarily due to lower rates paid on interest-bearing deposits, an increase in interest and fee income on SBA-PPP loans, and organic loan growth, partially offset by a decline in the yield on interest-earning assets. SBA-PPP loans contributed $27.2 million in interest and fee income for the second quarter of 2021 compared to $19.0 million for the same quarter in 2020. Net interest income increased $6.7 million, or by 2.0% compared to the linked quarter primarily due to higher investment portfolio balance and yield. The taxable-equivalent NIM was 2.68% during the second quarter of 2021, a decrease of 46 basis points from 3.14% for the comparable quarter in 2020. The margin decline was primarily due to changes in earning asset mix and a decline in the yield on interest-earning assets, partially offset by lower rates paid on interest-bearing deposits and the yield on SBA-PPP loans. The taxable-equivalent NIM declined 12 basis points from 2.80% for the linked quarter primarily due to changes in earning asset mix.

Net interest income was $686.0 million for the six months ended June 30, 2021, an increase of $10.3 million, or by 1.5% compared to the same period in 2020. This was primarily due to lower rates paid on interest-bearing deposits, an increase in interest and fee income on SBA-PPP loans, and organic loan growth, partially offset by a decline in the yield on interest-earning assets. SBA-PPP loans contributed $58.1 million in interest and fee income for the six months ended June 30, 2021, compared to $19.0 million for the same period in 2020. The taxable-equivalent NIM was 2.74% for the six months ended June 30, 2021, a decrease of 59 basis points from 3.33% for the comparable period in 2020. The margin decline was primarily due to changes in earning asset mix and a decline in the yield on interest-earning assets, partially offset by lower rates paid on interest-bearing deposits and the yield on SBA-PPP loans.

PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES

Provision for credit losses was a benefit of $19.6 million for the second quarter of 2021 compared to $20.6 million in expense for the same quarter in 2020. The second quarter of 2021 was favorably impacted by $21.6 million in reserve release driven primarily by continued strong credit performance, low net charge-offs, and improvement in macroeconomic factors. The comparable quarter in 2020 included $14.6 million in reserve build related to uncertainties surrounding COVID-19. Total net charge-offs for the second quarter of 2021 were $2.0 million, a decrease from $7.4 million for the comparable quarter in 2020 due to a lower volume of charge-offs and stable recoveries. The net charge-off ratio was 0.02% for the second quarter of 2021 compared to 0.09% for the same quarter in 2020. Excluding the impact of SBA-PPP loans on average loan balances, the net charge-off ratio was 0.03% for the second quarter of 2021 compared to 0.10% for the same quarter in 2020.

Provision for credit losses was a benefit of $30.6 million for the six months ended June 30, 2021, compared to $48.9 million in expense for the same period in 2020. The six months ended June 30, 2021, was favorably impacted by $35.2 million in reserve release driven primarily by continued strong credit performance, low net charge-offs, and improvement in macroeconomic factors. The comparable period in 2020 included $36.1 million in reserve build related to uncertainties surrounding COVID-19. Total net charge-offs for the six months ended June 30, 2021, were $4.6 million, a decrease from $14.9 million for the comparable period in 2020 due to a lower volume of charge-offs and stable recoveries. The net charge-off ratio was 0.03% for the six months ended June 30, 2021, compared to 0.10% for the same period in 2020. The impact of SBA-PPP loans on average loan balances did not have an impact on the net charge-off ratio for the six months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020.

NONINTEREST INCOME

Noninterest income was $134.2 million for the second quarter of 2021, a decrease of $31.3 million, or by 18.9% compared to $165.4 million for the same quarter in 2020. The primary driver of the decrease was a $52.9 million decline in fair market value adjustments on marketable equity securities. Fair market value adjustments on marketable equity securities were heightened in the second quarter of 2020 as BancShares built up its equity portfolio when the market contracted. As the market started to improve in the second quarter of 2020, BancShares sold a large portion of it to realize the gains. Additionally, there was a $3.9 million decrease in mortgage income due to a decline in gain on sale driven by interest rate movements. These decreases were partially offset by a $9.4 million increase in wealth management services due to increases in annuity fees, assets under management, and advisory and transaction fees, a $4.9 million increase in cardholder services income, net, a $4.4 million increase in service charges on deposit accounts, and a $3.2 million increase in merchant services income, net. Excluding fair market value adjustments on marketable equity securities and realized gains on available for sale securities, noninterest income was $106.7 million for the second quarter of 2021, an increase of $19.6 million, or by 22.5% compared to $87.1 million for the same quarter in 2020.

Noninterest income was $270.8 million for the six months ended June 30, 2021, an increase of $41.4 million, or by 18.0% compared to $229.4 million for the same period in 2020. The primary drivers of the increase were a $15.2 million increase in wealth management services due to increases in annuity fees, assets under management, and advisory and transaction fees, a $14.5 million increase in fair market value adjustments on marketable equity securities, a $6.7 million increase in cardholder services income, net, and a $6.2 million increase in merchant services income, net, and a $3.9 million increase in mortgage income. These increases were partially offset by an $8.5 million decrease in realized gains on available for sale securities. Excluding fair market value adjustments on marketable equity securities and realized gains on available for sale securities, noninterest income was $218.1 million for the six months ended June 30, 2021, an increase of $35.4 million, or by 19.4% compared to $182.7 million for the same period in 2020.

NONINTEREST EXPENSE

Noninterest expense was $301.6 million for the second quarter of 2021, an increase of $9.9 million, or by 3.4% compared to the same quarter in 2020. The primary drivers of the increase were a $7.0 million increase in salaries and wages due to an increase in payroll incentives and a $4.9 million increase in employee benefits due to higher health insurance claims.

Noninterest expense was $597.5 million for the six months ended June 30, 2021, an increase of $5.9 million, or by 1.0% compared to the same period in 2020. The primary drivers of the increase were a $9.6 million increase in salaries and wages due to an increase in payroll incentives, a $7.5 million increase in processing fees paid to third parties as we continue to make investments in our digital and technological capabilities, and a $4.0 million increase in merger-related expense associated with the pending merger with CIT. These increases were partially offset by a $14.4 million decrease in other expense due to a decrease in other pension expense and a $5.6 million decrease in collection and foreclosure-related expenses.

INCOME TAXES

The effective tax rate was 23.1% for the second quarter of 2021 compared to 19.3% for the same quarter in 2020. The effective tax rate was 23.0% for the six months ended June 30, 2021, compared to 20.3% for the same period in 2020.

The effective tax rates for the prior year were favorably impacted by BancShares’ decision to utilize an allowable alternative for computing its 2020 federal income tax liability. The allowable alternative provided BancShares the ability to use the federal income tax rate for certain deductible amounts related to FDIC-assisted acquisitions that was applicable when these amounts were originally subject to tax.

LOANS AND DEPOSITS

At June 30, 2021, loans totaled $32.7 billion, a decrease of $102.3 million, or by 0.6% on an annualized basis since December 31, 2020. Excluding SBA-PPP loans, total loans increased $604.7 million, or by 3.7% on an annualized basis since December 31, 2020.

At June 30, 2021, deposits totaled $48.4 billion, an increase of $5.0 billion, or by 23.1% on an annualized basis since December 31, 2020, driven by organic growth and the effects of government stimulus.

ALLOWANCE FOR CREDIT LOSSES (ACL)

The ACL was $189.1 million at June 30, 2021, compared to $224.3 million at December 31, 2020. The ACL as a percentage of total loans was 0.58% at June 30, 2021, compared to 0.68% at December 31, 2020. The reduction was primarily due to $35.2 million in reserve release for the six months ended June 30, 2021, driven primarily by continued strong credit performance, low net charge-offs, and improvement in macroeconomic factors. Excluding SBA-PPP loans, which have no associated ACL, the ACL as a percentage of total loans was 0.61% as of June 30, 2021, compared to 0.74% as of December 31, 2020.

NONPERFORMING ASSETS

Nonperforming assets, including nonaccrual loans and other real estate owned, were $231.1 million, or 0.71% of total loans and other real estate owned at June 30, 2021, compared to $242.4 million or 0.74% at December 31, 2020. Excluding the impact of SBA-PPP loans on loan balances, the ratio of total nonperforming assets to total loans, leases, and other real estate owned was 0.74% as of June 30, 2021, compared to 0.80% at December 31, 2020.

CAPITAL TRANSACTIONS

During the second quarter of 2021, BancShares did not repurchase any shares of Class A common stock compared to repurchases of 346,000 shares of Class A common stock for $127.0 million at an average cost per share of $367.03 for the comparable quarter in 2020. For the six months ended June 30, 2021, BancShares did not repurchase any shares of Class A common stock compared to repurchases of 695,390 shares of Class A common stock for $286.7 million at an average cost per share of $412.28 for the comparable period in 2020. All Class A common stock repurchases completed in 2020 were consummated under previously approved authorizations. Following the expiration of our latest share repurchase authorization on July 31, 2020, share repurchase activity was suspended.

EARNINGS CALL DETAILS

First Citizens BancShares Inc. will host a conference call to discuss the company's financial results on August 3, 2021, at 9 a.m. Eastern time.

To access this call, dial:

Domestic:      833-654-8257
International:   602-585-9869
Conference ID:   6592133

The second quarter 2021 earnings presentation and news release will be available on the company’s website at www.firstcitizens.com/investor-relations.

After the conference call, you may access a replay of the call through August 16, 2021, by dialing 855-859-2056 (domestic) or 404-537-3406 (international) with conference ID 6592133.

For investor inquiries, contact Deanna Hart, Investor Relations, at 919-716-2137.

ABOUT FIRST CITIZENS BANCSHARES

BancShares is the financial holding company for Raleigh, North Carolina-headquartered First Citizens Bank. First Citizens Bank provides a broad range of financial services to individuals, businesses, professionals and the medical community through branch offices in 19 states, including digital banking, mobile banking, ATMs and telephone banking. As of June 30, 2021, BancShares had total assets of $55.2 billion.

For more information, visit First Citizens’ website at firstcitizens.com. First Citizens Bank. Forever First.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This communication contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 regarding the financial condition, results of operations, business plans and future performance of BancShares. Words such as “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “expects,” “predicts,” “forecasts,” “intends,” “plans,” “projects,” “targets,” “designed,” “could,” “may,” “should,” “will,” “potential,” “continue” or other similar words and expressions are intended to identify these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on BancShares’ current expectations and assumptions regarding BancShares’ business, the economy, and other future conditions.

Because forward-looking statements relate to future results and occurrences, they are subject to inherent risks, uncertainties, changes in circumstances and other risk factors that are difficult to predict. Many possible events or factors could affect BancShares’ future financial results and performance and could cause the actual results, performance or achievements of BancShares to differ materially from any anticipated results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, among others, the impacts of the global COVID-19 pandemic on BancShares’ business and customers, the financial success or changing conditions or strategies of BancShares’ customers or vendors, fluctuations in interest rates, actions of government regulators, the availability of capital and personnel, the delay in closing (or failure to close) one or more of BancShares’ previously announced acquisition transaction(s), the failure to realize the anticipated benefits of BancShares’ previously announced acquisition transaction(s), and general competitive, economic, political, and market conditions, as well as risks related to the proposed transaction with CIT Group Inc (“CIT”) including, in addition to those described above and among others, (1) the risk that the cost savings, any revenue synergies and other anticipated benefits of the proposed transaction may not be realized or may take longer than anticipated to be realized, including as a result of the impact of, or problems arising from, the integration of the two companies or as a result of the condition of the economy and competitive factors in areas where BancShares and CIT do business, (2) disruption to BancShares’ and CIT’s businesses as a result of the pendency of the proposed transaction and diversion of management’s attention from ongoing business operations and opportunities, (3) the occurrence of any event, change or other circumstances that could give rise to the right of one or both of the parties to terminate the definitive merger agreement, (4) the risk that the integration of BancShares’ and CIT’s operations will be materially delayed or will be more costly or difficult than expected or that BancShares and CIT are otherwise unable to successfully integrate their businesses, (5) the outcome of any legal proceedings that may be or have been instituted against BancShares and/or CIT, (6) the failure to obtain required governmental approvals (and the risk that such approvals may result in the imposition of conditions that could adversely affect the combined company or the expected benefits of the proposed transaction), (7) reputational risk and potential adverse reactions of BancShares’ and/or CIT’s customers, suppliers, employees or other business partners, including those resulting from the announcement or completion of the proposed transaction, (8) the failure of any of the closing conditions in the definitive merger agreement to be satisfied on a timely basis or at all, (9) delays in closing the proposed transaction, (10) the possibility that the proposed transaction may be more expensive to complete than anticipated, including as a result of unexpected factors or events, (11) the dilution caused by BancShares’ issuance of additional shares of its capital stock in connection with the proposed transaction, (12) other factors that may affect future results of BancShares and CIT including changes in asset quality and credit risk, the inability to sustain revenue and earnings growth, changes in interest rates and capital markets, inflation, customer borrowing, repayment, investment and deposit practices, the impact, extent and timing of technological changes, capital management activities, and other actions of the Federal Reserve Board and legislative and regulatory actions and reforms, and (13) the impact of the global COVID-19 pandemic on CIT’s business, the parties’ ability to complete the proposed transaction and/or any of the other foregoing risks.

Except to the extent required by applicable laws or regulations, BancShares disclaims any obligation to update forward-looking statements or to publicly announce the results of any revisions to any of the forward-looking statements included herein to reflect future events or developments. Further information regarding BancShares and factors which could affect the forward-looking statements contained herein can be found in BancShares’ Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020 and its other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Dollars in thousands, unaudited) June 30, 2021   December 31, 2020
Assets      
Cash and due from banks $ 395,364      $ 362,048   
Overnight investments 7,871,382      4,347,336   
Investment in marketable equity securities (cost of $84,297 at June 30, 2021 and $84,837 at December 31, 2020) 118,540      91,680   
Investment securities available for sale (cost of $7,335,745 at June 30, 2021 and $6,911,965 at December 31, 2020) 7,381,083      7,014,243   
Investment securities held to maturity (fair value of $3,377,085 at June 30, 2021 and $2,838,499 at December 31, 2020) 3,394,604      2,816,982   
Loans held for sale 107,768      124,837   
Loans and leases 32,689,652      32,791,975   
Allowance for credit losses (189,094 )   (224,314 )
Net loans and leases 32,500,558      32,567,661   
Premises and equipment 1,237,860      1,251,283   
Other real estate owned 43,685      50,890   
Income earned not collected 133,043      145,694   
Goodwill 350,298      350,298   
Other intangible assets 47,439      50,775   
Other assets 1,593,694      783,953   
Total assets $ 55,175,318      $ 49,957,680   
Liabilities      
Deposits:      
Noninterest-bearing $ 20,974,111      $ 18,014,029   
Interest-bearing 27,436,485      25,417,580   
Total deposits 48,410,596      43,431,609   
Securities sold under customer repurchase agreements 692,604      641,487   
Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings 646,667      655,175   
Subordinated debt 497,290      504,518   
Other borrowings 80,531      88,470   
FDIC shared-loss payable —      15,601   
Other liabilities 371,140      391,552   
Total liabilities 50,698,828      45,728,412   
Shareholders’ equity      
Common stock:      
Class A - $1 par value (16,000,000 shares authorized; 8,811,220 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020) 8,811      8,811   
Class B - $1 par value (2,000,000 shares authorized; 1,005,185 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020) 1,005      1,005   
Preferred stock - $0.01 par value (10,000,000 shares authorized; 345,000 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020; $1,000 per share liquidity preference) 339,937      339,937   
Retained earnings 4,148,857      3,867,252   
Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income (22,120 )   12,263   
Total shareholders’ equity 4,476,490      4,229,268   
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 55,175,318      $ 49,957,680   
               

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

  Three months ended   Six months ended
  June 30,   March 31,   June 30,   June 30,   June 30,
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data, unaudited) 2021   2021   2020   2021   2020
Interest income                  
Loans and leases $ 324,288     $ 323,023     $ 326,099     $ 647,311     $ 651,647  
Investment securities interest and dividend income 35,432     30,852     36,605     66,284     76,098  
Overnight investments 2,105     1,448     553     3,553     5,071  
Total interest income 361,825     355,323     363,257     717,148     732,816  
Interest expense                  
Deposits 8,542     8,793     17,916     17,335     42,110  
Securities sold under customer repurchase agreements 356     338     399     694     841  
Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings 2,099     2,087     2,472     4,186     5,456  
Subordinated debt 4,181     4,188     4,677     8,369     7,432  
Other borrowings 254     265     399     519     1,183  
Total interest expense 15,432     15,671     25,863     31,103     57,022  
Net interest income 346,393     339,652     337,394     686,045     675,794  
Provision (credit) for credit losses (19,603 )   (10,974 )   20,552     (30,577 )   48,907  
Net interest income after provision for credit losses 365,996     350,626     316,842     716,622     626,887  
Noninterest income                  
Wealth management services 31,753     32,198     22,371     63,951     48,783  
Service charges on deposit accounts 21,883     21,536     17,522     43,419     43,935  
Cardholder services, net 22,471     19,960     17,587     42,431     35,747  
Mortgage income 5,929     12,991     9,811     18,920     15,035  
Merchant services, net 8,532     8,917     5,363     17,449     11,251  
Other service charges and fees 8,959     8,489     7,145     17,448     14,937  
Insurance commissions 3,704     3,998     3,189     7,702     6,877  
ATM income 1,571     1,482     1,395     3,053     2,817  
Marketable equity securities gains, net 11,654     16,011     64,570     27,665     13,162  
Realized gains on investment securities available for sale, net 15,830     9,207     13,752     25,037     33,547  
Other 1,864     1,860     2,697     3,724     3,322  
Total noninterest income 134,150     136,649     165,402     270,799     229,413  
Noninterest expense                  
Salaries and wages 153,643     147,830     146,633     301,473     291,888  
Employee benefits 35,298     35,725     30,364     71,023     68,875  
Occupancy expense 28,439     29,743     29,556     58,182     57,036  
Equipment expense 28,902     29,803     28,774     58,705     56,624  
Processing fees paid to third parties 14,427     13,673     10,186     28,100     20,558  
FDIC insurance expense 3,382     3,218     3,731     6,600     7,197  
Collection and foreclosure-related expenses 173     2,198     3,949     2,371     8,003  
Merger-related expenses 5,769     6,819     4,369     12,588     8,601  
Other 31,545     26,917     34,117     58,462     72,868  
Total noninterest expense 301,578     295,926     291,679     597,504     591,650  
Income before income taxes 198,568     191,349     190,565     389,917     264,650  
Income taxes 45,780     44,033     36,779     89,813     53,695  
Net income $ 152,788     $ 147,316     $ 153,786     $ 300,104     $ 210,955  
Preferred stock dividends 4,636     4,636     4,790     9,272     4,790  
Net income available to common shareholders $ 148,152     $ 142,680     $ 148,996     $ 290,832     $ 206,165  
Weighted average common shares outstanding 9,816,405     9,816,405     10,105,520     9,816,405     10,289,320  
Earnings per common share $ 15.09     $ 14.53     $ 14.74     $ 29.63     $ 20.04  
Dividends declared per common share 0.47     0.47     0.40     0.94     0.80  
                             

SELECTED QUARTERLY RATIOS

  Three months ended
June 30, 2021   March 31, 2021   June 30, 2020
SELECTED RATIOS          
Book value per share at period-end $ 421.39     $ 405.59     $ 367.57  
Annualized return on average assets 1.13 %   1.16 %   1.36 %
Annualized return on average equity 14.64     14.70     16.43  
Total risk-based capital ratio 14.2     14.1     13.6  
Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio 12.1     12.0     11.4  
Common equity Tier 1 ratio 11.1     11.0     10.3  
Tier 1 leverage capital ratio 7.7     7.8     8.1  
 

ALLOWANCE FOR CREDIT LOSSES AND ASSET QUALITY DISCLOSURES

  Three months ended
(Dollars in thousands, unaudited) June 30, 2021   March 31, 2021   June 30, 2020
ALLOWANCE FOR CREDIT LOSSES (1)    
ACL at beginning of period $ 210,651     $ 224,314     $ 209,259  
Provision for credit losses (19,603 )   (10,974 )   20,552  
Net charge-offs of loans and leases:          
Charge-offs (7,528 )   (8,563 )   (12,064 )
Recoveries 5,574     5,874     4,703  
Net charge-offs of loans and leases (1,954 )   (2,689 )   (7,361 )
ACL at end of period $ 189,094     $ 210,651     $ 222,450  
ACL at end of period allocated to:          
PCD $ 18,740     $ 22,935     $ 26,928  
Non-PCD 170,354     187,716     195,522  
ACL at end of period $ 189,094     $ 210,651     $ 222,450  
Reserve for unfunded commitments $ 11,103     $ 11,571     $ 13,685  
SELECTED LOAN DATA          
Average loans and leases:          
PCD $ 414,183     $ 454,521     $ 546,998  
Non-PCD 32,628,109     32,515,793     30,992,001  
Loans and leases at period-end:          
PCD 396,506     432,773     530,651  
Non-PCD 32,293,146     32,748,078     31,887,774  
RISK ELEMENTS          
Nonaccrual loans and leases $ 187,464     $ 194,534     $ 197,791  
Other real estate owned 43,685     48,512     53,850  
Total nonperforming assets $ 231,149     $ 243,046     $ 251,641  
Accruing loans and leases 90 days or more past due $ 3,776     $ 7,377     $ 3,796  
RATIOS          
Net charge-offs (annualized) to average loans and leases 0.02 %   0.03 %   0.09 %
ACL to total loans and leases(2):          
PCD 4.73     5.30     5.07  
Non-PCD 0.53     0.57     0.61  
Total 0.58     0.63     0.69  
Ratio of total nonperforming assets to total loans, leases and other real estate owned 0.71     0.73     0.77  

(1) BancShares recorded no ACL on investment securities as of June 30, 2021, December 31, 2020, or June 30, 2020.

(2) Loans originated in relation to the SBA-PPP do not have a recorded ACL. As of June 30, 2021, the ratio of ACL to total Non-PCD loans excluding SBA-PPP loans was 0.56% while the ratio of ACL to total loans excluding SBA-PPP loans was 0.61%. As of December 31, 2020, the ratio of ACL to total Non-PCD loans excluding SBA-PPP loans was 0.67% while the ratio of ACL to total loans excluding SBA-PPP loans was 0.74%.

AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS AND NET INTEREST MARGIN

  Three months ended
  June 30, 2021   March 31, 2021   June 30, 2020
  Average       Yield/   Average       Yield/   Average       Yield/
(Dollars in thousands, unaudited) Balance   Interest   Rate (2)   Balance   Interest   Rate (2)   Balance   Interest   Rate (2)
INTEREST-EARNING ASSETS                                  
Loans and leases (1) $ 33,166,049     $ 324,891     3.89 %   $ 33,086,656     $ 323,602     3.92 %   $ 31,635,958     $ 326,618     4.10 %
Investment securities:                                  
U.S. Treasury             383,300     171     0.18     206,575     679     1.32  
Government agency 839,614     1,966     0.94     791,293     1,900     0.96     657,405     1,428     0.87  
Mortgage-backed securities 8,968,779     25,273     1.13     7,882,679     20,607     1.05     7,555,947     28,532     1.51  
Corporate bonds 612,516     7,806     5.10     602,883     7,742     5.14     299,250     3,782     5.06  
Other investments 113,439     426     1.51     97,495     472     1.96     209,290     2,236     4.30  
Total investment securities 10,534,348     35,471     1.35     9,757,650     30,892     1.27     8,928,467     36,657     1.64  
Overnight investments 7,819,287     2,105     0.11     5,870,973     1,448     0.10     2,231,356     553     0.10  
Total interest-earning assets $ 51,519,684     $ 362,467     2.80     $ 48,715,279     $ 355,942     2.93     $ 42,795,781     $ 363,828     3.38  
Cash and due from banks 364,303             333,069             404,517          
Premises and equipment 1,242,700             1,251,542             1,260,566          
Allowance for credit losses (211,913 )           (224,009 )           (209,973 )        
Other real estate owned 46,074             48,590             55,554          
Other assets 1,438,483             1,285,163             1,247,057          
Total assets $ 54,399,331             $ 51,409,634             $ 45,553,502          
INTEREST-BEARING LIABILITIES                                  
Interest-bearing deposits:                                  
Checking with interest $ 10,952,753     $ 1,504     0.06 %   $ 10,746,225     $ 1,409     0.05 %   $ 8,562,145     $ 1,310     0.06 %
Savings 3,796,686     326     0.03     3,461,780     299     0.04     2,846,557     312     0.04  
Money market accounts 9,581,775     2,634     0.11     9,008,391     2,508     0.11     7,618,883     6,519     0.34  
Time deposits 2,672,900     4,078     0.61     2,805,317     4,577     0.66     3,398,979     9,775     1.16  
Total interest-bearing deposits 27,004,114     8,542     0.13     26,021,713     8,793     0.14     22,426,564     17,916     0.32  
Securities sold under customer repurchase agreements 677,451     356     0.21     641,236     338     0.21     659,244     399     0.24  
Other short-term borrowings                         45,549     248     2.16  
Long-term borrowings 1,227,755     6,534     2.12     1,235,576     6,540     2.12     1,275,928     7,300     2.26  
Total interest-bearing liabilities 28,909,320     $ 15,432     0.21     27,898,525     $ 15,671     0.23     24,407,285     $ 25,863     0.42  
Demand deposits 20,746,989             18,836,485             16,719,851          
Other liabilities 344,849             399,420             438,141          
Shareholders' equity 4,398,173             4,275,204             3,988,225          
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 54,399,331             $ 51,409,634             $ 45,553,502          
Interest rate spread         2.59 %           2.70 %           2.96 %
Net interest income and net yield on interest-earning assets     $ 347,035     2.68 %       $ 340,271     2.80 %       $ 337,965     3.14 %
                                                     

(1) Loans and leases include PCD and non-PCD loans, nonaccrual loans and loans held for sale.

(2) Yields related to loans, leases and securities exempt from both federal and state income taxes, federal income taxes only, or state income taxes only are stated on a taxable-equivalent basis assuming statutory federal income tax rates of 21.0% for all periods presented, as well as state income tax rates of 3.3% for the three months ended June 30, 2021 and March 31, 2021, and 3.4% for the three months ended June 30, 2020. The taxable-equivalent adjustment was $642 thousand, $619 thousand, and $571 thousand for the three months ended June 30, 2021, March 31, 2021, and June 30, 2020, respectively.

Contact:     Barbara Thompson
Corporate Communications
919-716-2716 		                   Deanna Hart
Investor Relations
919-716-2137
         




