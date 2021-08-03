DGAP-News: Reply SpA / Key word(s): Half Year Results Reply SpA: The Board of Directors approves the half-year financial report as of 30 June 2021 03.08.2021 / 12:43 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

- Consolidated turnover of € 712.8 million (€615.2 in H1 2020);

- EBITDA of €119.5 million (€90.2 in H1 2020);

- EBIT of €96.0 million (€74.1 in H1 2020);

- Pre-tax profit of €98.7 million (€75.1 in H1 2020).



Today, the Board of Directors of Reply S.p.A. [MTA, STAR: REY] approved the results as at 30 June 2021.

Since the start of the year, the Group has recorded a consolidated turnover of € 712.8 million, which is an increase of 15.9% compared to the same period in 2020.

All indicators are positive for the period. In the first half of 2021, consolidated EBITDA of €119.5 million compared to the €90.2 million recorded in 2020 and corresponds to 16.8% of turnover.

EBIT, from January to June, was €96.0 million (€74.1 million in 2020), corresponding to 13.5% of turnover.

Pre-tax profit, from January to June 2021, was €98.7 million (€75.1 million in 2020), corresponding to 13.8% of turnover.

As regards the second quarter 2021, the Group's performance was also positive, with consolidated turnover for the period of €360.4 million, up by 20.9% compared to 2020.

EBITDA, from April to June 2021, amounted to €59.9 million, with EBIT of €48.0 million and pre-tax profit of

€51.1 million.

As at 30 June 2021, the Group's net financial position was positive for €165.4 million, while at 31 March 2021 was positive for €227.9 million. The financial position at 30 June 2020 was positive for €122.6 million.

"The first half of 2021 was very positive, both in terms of revenue and margins," said Mario Rizzante, Chairman of Reply. "In recent months we have seen a strong growth in investments by companies in two main areas of innovation: cloud and artificial intelligence."