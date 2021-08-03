checkAd

DGAP-News Reply SpA: The Board of Directors approves the half-year financial report as of 30 June 2021

Reply SpA: The Board of Directors approves the half-year financial report as of 30 June 2021

All economic and financial indicators grew substantially:

- Consolidated turnover of € 712.8 million (€615.2 in H1 2020);

- EBITDA of €119.5 million (€90.2 in H1 2020);

- EBIT of €96.0 million (€74.1 in H1 2020);

- Pre-tax profit of €98.7 million (€75.1 in H1 2020).


Today, the Board of Directors of Reply S.p.A. [MTA, STAR: REY] approved the results as at 30 June 2021.

Since the start of the year, the Group has recorded a consolidated turnover of € 712.8 million, which is an increase of 15.9% compared to the same period in 2020.

All indicators are positive for the period. In the first half of 2021, consolidated EBITDA of €119.5 million compared to the €90.2 million recorded in 2020 and corresponds to 16.8% of turnover.

EBIT, from January to June, was €96.0 million (€74.1 million in 2020), corresponding to 13.5% of turnover.

Pre-tax profit, from January to June 2021, was €98.7 million (€75.1 million in 2020), corresponding to 13.8% of turnover.

As regards the second quarter 2021, the Group's performance was also positive, with consolidated turnover for the period of €360.4 million, up by 20.9% compared to 2020.

EBITDA, from April to June 2021, amounted to €59.9 million, with EBIT of €48.0 million and pre-tax profit of
€51.1 million.

As at 30 June 2021, the Group's net financial position was positive for €165.4 million, while at 31 March 2021 was positive for €227.9 million. The financial position at 30 June 2020 was positive for €122.6 million.

"The first half of 2021 was very positive, both in terms of revenue and margins," said Mario Rizzante, Chairman of Reply. "In recent months we have seen a strong growth in investments by companies in two main areas of innovation: cloud and artificial intelligence."

DGAP-News: Reply SpA: Der Vorstand genehmigt den halbjährlichen Finanzbericht zum 30. Juni 2021 (deutsch)
DGAP-News: Reply SpA: Der Vorstand genehmigt den halbjährlichen Finanzbericht zum 30. Juni 2021
Reply Creative Challenge 2021: ein Studententeam vom Polytechnikum Mailand gewinnt den Wettbewerb mit einer für easyJet entwickelten Idee
Reply ist zum zweiten Mal in Folge Visionär im Gartner Magic Quadrant 2021 für Warehouse Management Systeme (WMS)
Reply gestaltet die Zukunft autonomer mobiler Roboter und nutzt dafür Microsoft Azure
