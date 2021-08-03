Silver Wolf Announces Corporate and Exploration Updates at Its Ana Maria Project

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 3, 2021 / Silver Wolf Exploration Ltd. (OTCQB:SWLFF)(TSXV:SWLF) ("Silver Wolf" or the "Company") is pleased to provide the following corporate and exploration update as it continues to advance its Ana Maria …

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 3, 2021 / Silver Wolf Exploration Ltd. (OTCQB:SWLFF)(TSXV:SWLF) ("Silver Wolf" or the "Company") is pleased to provide the following corporate and exploration update as it continues to advance its Ana Maria Project in Durango Mexico. The Ana Maria Property is located 21 km northwest of the City of Gómez Palacio and the adjacent City of Torreón. The property consists of 9 mining concessions encompassing 2,549 hectares (ha). It is located along the prolific Mexican "CRD" or "Carbonate Replacement Deposit" belt, located 25 km away from the La Platosa Mine, the highest-grade silver mine in Mexico, and 9 km away and on trend from the historic, past producing Ojeula mine that produced approximately 150 million ounces of silver.

"We have focused our efforts on the central claim of the Ana Maria property, which is an area where we have identified skarn-type mineralization on the contact between the El Sarnoso intrusive and the surrounding host limestone," said Peter Latta, President. "This matches the CRD-Skarn geological theory quite well which is very encouraging for the potential of the Ana Maria property. This contact stretches for 4.1 kms and to date, we have mapped approximately 75%. The other areas of our claim package remain of significant interest and will be further examined in due course. Finally, we would like to thank all our stakeholders for their contributions as we continue to deepen our understanding of the Ana Maria Geology and work towards making a discovery."