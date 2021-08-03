checkAd

Silver Wolf Announces Corporate and Exploration Updates at Its Ana Maria Project

Autor: Accesswire
03.08.2021, 12:45  |  37   |   |   

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 3, 2021 / Silver Wolf Exploration Ltd. (OTCQB:SWLFF)(TSXV:SWLF) ("Silver Wolf" or the "Company") is pleased to provide the following corporate and exploration update as it continues to advance its Ana Maria …

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 3, 2021 / Silver Wolf Exploration Ltd. (OTCQB:SWLFF)(TSXV:SWLF) ("Silver Wolf" or the "Company") is pleased to provide the following corporate and exploration update as it continues to advance its Ana Maria Project in Durango Mexico. The Ana Maria Property is located 21 km northwest of the City of Gómez Palacio and the adjacent City of Torreón. The property consists of 9 mining concessions encompassing 2,549 hectares (ha). It is located along the prolific Mexican "CRD" or "Carbonate Replacement Deposit" belt, located 25 km away from the La Platosa Mine, the highest-grade silver mine in Mexico, and 9 km away and on trend from the historic, past producing Ojeula mine that produced approximately 150 million ounces of silver.

"We have focused our efforts on the central claim of the Ana Maria property, which is an area where we have identified skarn-type mineralization on the contact between the El Sarnoso intrusive and the surrounding host limestone," said Peter Latta, President. "This matches the CRD-Skarn geological theory quite well which is very encouraging for the potential of the Ana Maria property. This contact stretches for 4.1 kms and to date, we have mapped approximately 75%. The other areas of our claim package remain of significant interest and will be further examined in due course. Finally, we would like to thank all our stakeholders for their contributions as we continue to deepen our understanding of the Ana Maria Geology and work towards making a discovery."

Key Milestones - Exploration Activities & Corporate

  • Assembled Geological Team & Field Office - Currently employing 4 field geologists that have worked a combined total of 2424 man hours mapping the property. A field office has been set up with full internet connection for ease of communication and data sharing
  • Consulting Experienced Geologist - the Company has added Garth Kirkham to the technical advisory board
  • Sample Collection - Collected 290 samples across the property with assays submitted to SGS lab in Durango Mexico, results of which are currently pending
  • Survey Program - Flew survey drones to collect lidar and hyperspectral data which are technologies that can help identify structural features and minerals. This information and will be overlayed over the field mapping to identify anomalies and refine the drill program.
  • IP Geo Physics Program - Engaged a geophysics vendor who will perform an IP survey over the property to further identify and refine interesting anomalies
  • Land Package Extension - Submitted application to increase the size of our land package substantially, and is currently in process
  • Listing Upgrades - Received approval for up listing to the OTCQB exchange, with the ticker symbol of SWLFF
  • Local Stakeholder Engagement - Communications with, and signed approval letters from the local communities for exploration work
  • Prioritization of Local Employment - Employed 7 people from the local communities to help with exploration activities and road building

The Company plans to commence the initial drill program during the fourth quarter of 2021, focusing on the skarn contact area.

Seite 1 von 2



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Silver Wolf Announces Corporate and Exploration Updates at Its Ana Maria Project VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 3, 2021 / Silver Wolf Exploration Ltd. (OTCQB:SWLFF)(TSXV:SWLF) ("Silver Wolf" or the "Company") is pleased to provide the following corporate and exploration update as it continues to advance its Ana Maria …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Charge Powerbanks Announces Partnership with the Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic
The Glimpse Group Issued Fourth Virtual and Augmented Reality U.S. Patent (aka "Virtual Time ...
Charlie's Holdings Announces Uplisting to the OTCQB
Pampa Metals Provides Exploration Update
Dolphin Entertainment and FTX Announce Partnership To Create NFT Marketplace Programs for Major ...
DSS Continues to Grow its Healthcare Segment through $1M Investment in Vivacitas Oncology
Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Announces Election of Rahul Mewawalla as Chairperson of the Board
Canadian Overseas Petroleum Limited Requests Management Cease Trade Order to Allow for Additional ...
Mace(R) Security International, a Global Leader in Personal Self-Defense Sprays, 2Q21 Financial ...
FingerMotion Comments on Recent Promotional Activity
Titel
Network-1 Announces Settlement of Patent Litigation With Hewlett Packard
Green Stream Holdings, Inc. Nationally Recognized Solar Engineering Completes a Second Feasibility ...
HIVE Blockchain Announces Late Filing of Annual Financial Statements
Green Stream Holdings, Inc. Urban Greenhouses Will Provide Food For Citizens And Contribute To ...
P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. Commences Self Tender Offer To Purchase Up To 200,000 Shares ...
Rapid Nutrition Attracts Notable Investor Confidence with Swiss Investors Exercising Conversion ...
Lucky Minerals Samples 8.08 g/t Gold Across 7.0 Meters Including 17.63 g/t Gold Across 3.0 Meters ...
Empower Clinics Acquires Canadian Diabetes Leader MediSure
Jerash Holdings to Double Worker Capacity at Facility in Al-Hasa As Part of Special Humanitarian ...
Namibia Critical Metals Announces Drilling Started at Grootfontein Gold and Nickel-Copper Project
Titel
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Jabillo-1 Well Result
Network-1 Announces Settlement of Patent Litigation With Hewlett Packard
Komo Plant Based Foods Adds Bundles and Subscriptions to Shopify-Enabled Platform
Medaro Mining Closes Private Placement
Green Stream Holdings, Inc. Nationally Recognized Solar Engineering Completes a Second Feasibility ...
Empower Clinics Reports Record Q1 2021 Results with Revenues Over $2.5M CAD
ROK Resources Announces Upcoming Development Drilling Program
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...
AmmPower Corp. Laying Groundwork for Future Potential Production of Modular Green Ammonia Units
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...