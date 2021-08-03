Silver Wolf Announces Corporate and Exploration Updates at Its Ana Maria Project
VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 3, 2021 / Silver Wolf Exploration Ltd. (OTCQB:SWLFF)(TSXV:SWLF) ("Silver Wolf" or the "Company") is pleased to provide the following corporate and exploration update as it continues to advance its Ana Maria …
VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 3, 2021 / Silver Wolf Exploration Ltd. (OTCQB:SWLFF)(TSXV:SWLF) ("Silver Wolf" or the "Company") is pleased to provide the following corporate and exploration update as it continues to advance its Ana Maria …
VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 3, 2021 / Silver Wolf Exploration Ltd. (OTCQB:SWLFF)(TSXV:SWLF) ("Silver Wolf" or the "Company") is pleased to provide the following corporate and exploration update as it continues to advance its Ana Maria Project in Durango Mexico. The Ana Maria Property is located 21 km northwest of the City of Gómez Palacio and the adjacent City of Torreón. The property consists of 9 mining concessions encompassing 2,549 hectares (ha). It is located along the prolific Mexican "CRD" or "Carbonate Replacement Deposit" belt, located 25 km away from the La Platosa Mine, the highest-grade silver mine in Mexico, and 9 km away and on trend from the historic, past producing Ojeula mine that produced approximately 150 million ounces of silver.
"We have focused our efforts on the central claim of the Ana Maria property, which is an area where we have identified skarn-type mineralization on the contact between the El Sarnoso intrusive and the surrounding host limestone," said Peter Latta, President. "This matches the CRD-Skarn geological theory quite well which is very encouraging for the potential of the Ana Maria property. This contact stretches for 4.1 kms and to date, we have mapped approximately 75%. The other areas of our claim package remain of significant interest and will be further examined in due course. Finally, we would like to thank all our stakeholders for their contributions as we continue to deepen our understanding of the Ana Maria Geology and work towards making a discovery."
Key Milestones - Exploration Activities & Corporate
- Assembled Geological Team & Field Office - Currently employing 4 field geologists that have worked a combined total of 2424 man hours mapping the property. A field office has been set up with full internet connection for ease of communication and data sharing
- Consulting Experienced Geologist - the Company has added Garth Kirkham to the technical advisory board
- Sample Collection - Collected 290 samples across the property with assays submitted to SGS lab in Durango Mexico, results of which are currently pending
- Survey Program - Flew survey drones to collect lidar and hyperspectral data which are technologies that can help identify structural features and minerals. This information and will be overlayed over the field mapping to identify anomalies and refine the drill program.
- IP Geo Physics Program - Engaged a geophysics vendor who will perform an IP survey over the property to further identify and refine interesting anomalies
- Land Package Extension - Submitted application to increase the size of our land package substantially, and is currently in process
- Listing Upgrades - Received approval for up listing to the OTCQB exchange, with the ticker symbol of SWLFF
- Local Stakeholder Engagement - Communications with, and signed approval letters from the local communities for exploration work
- Prioritization of Local Employment - Employed 7 people from the local communities to help with exploration activities and road building
The Company plans to commence the initial drill program during the fourth quarter of 2021, focusing on the skarn contact area.
0 Kommentare