checkAd

Clarivate Announces $250 Million Share Repurchase Program

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
03.08.2021, 12:45  |  27   |   |   

LONDON, Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Clarivate Plc (NYSE: CLVT; CLVT PR A), a global leader in providing trusted information and insights to accelerate the pace of innovation, today announced that its Board of Directors has approved the purchase of up to $250 million of the Company's ordinary shares through open-market purchases, to be executed through October 31, 2021.

"Our Board is confident in both our short and long-term growth prospects and believes repurchasing our shares represents an attractive investment opportunity," said Jerre Stead, Executive Chairman and CEO. "We are generating strong earnings and cash flow, which is providing us with the resources to support organic growth, pursue value-creating M&A and fund our debt."

The Company expects to fund the purchases with existing cash balances.

Forward-Looking Statements

This communication contains "forward-looking statements" as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements, which express management's current views concerning future business, events, trends, contingencies, financial performance, or financial condition, appear at various places in this communication and may use words like "aim," "anticipate," "assume," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "forecast," "future," "goal," "intend," "likely," "may," "might," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "see," "seek," "should," "strategy," "strive," "target," "will," and "would" and similar expressions, and variations or negatives of these words. Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, statements we make regarding: guidance outlook and predictions relating to expected operating results, such as revenue growth and earnings; our expectations around our ability to consummate our pending acquisition of ProQuest, which is subject to customary closing conditions including receipt of approval under the Hart-Scott-Rodino Antitrust Improvements Act of 1976; strategic actions such as acquisitions, joint ventures, and dispositions, including the anticipated benefits therefrom, and our success in integrating acquired businesses; anticipated levels of capital expenditures in future periods; our ability to successfully realize cost savings initiatives and transition services expenses; our belief that we have sufficiently liquidity to fund our ongoing business operations; expectations of the effect on our financial condition of claims, litigation, environmental costs, the COVID-19 pandemic and governmental responses thereto, contingent liabilities, and governmental and regulatory investigations and proceedings; and our strategy for customer retention, growth, product development, market position, financial results, and reserves. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on management's current beliefs, expectations, and assumptions regarding the future of our business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy, and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Important factors that could cause our actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements include those factors discussed under the caption "Risk Factors" in our 2020 annual report on Form 10-K/A, along with our other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). However, those factors should not be considered to be a complete statement of all potential risks and uncertainties. Additional risks and uncertainties not known to us or that we currently deem immaterial may also impair our business operations. Forward-looking statements are based only on information currently available to our management and speak only as of the date of this communication. We do not assume any obligation to publicly provide revisions or updates to any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, should circumstances change, except as otherwise required by securities and other applicable laws. Please consult our public filings with the SEC or on our website at www.clarivate.com.  

Seite 1 von 2
Clarivate Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Clarivate Announces $250 Million Share Repurchase Program LONDON, Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Clarivate Plc (NYSE: CLVT; CLVT PR A), a global leader in providing trusted information and insights to accelerate the pace of innovation, today announced that its Board of Directors has approved the purchase of …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Windi Washington, Renowned Talent Manager, Steps Down to Reactivate Acting Career and Launch Podcast: Windi World Daily With Windi Washington
Lupus Research Alliance Applauds U.S. FDA Approval of AstraZeneca's anifrolumab-fnia (Saphnelo) for ...
Functional Automotive Exteriors With Printed/Flexible Electronics, Discussed by IDTechEx
The Virtual Reality (VR) Market Expected To Exceed $180 Billion By 2026, At A CAGR Of 48.7%
Anti-settling Agents Sales to Total 74 KT in 2021, Exhibiting 2.9% Y-o-Y Growth
Hyperopia Market Expected to Climb Moderately at a 1.0% CAGR During the Study Period [2018-2030], ...
TenureX Raises $5M Series Seed, Poised to Become the Next Generation Platform for Corresponding ...
Global Bispecific Antibody Therapeutics Market Forecast Clinical Trials Drug Approval Insight 2028
Adaptive Shield Named Winner in Black Unicorn Awards for 2021
SI Group Ranks in the Top 5 Percent for Global Corporate Social Responsibility
Titel
AKKA Technologies And Modis Unite To Build A Global Smart Industry Leader
Picosun delivers ALD technology to ams OSRAM
Could A Helium Shortage Derail The Tech Boom
Increasing Use in Lithium-ion Batteries, Graphite Electrode, Nuclear Industry to Drive Needle Coke ...
TOKYO 2020 OLYMPIC GAMES - Eventing Cross-Country
The Way of Advertising Future: Social Influencers and Content Creators
Governments Get Behind the Global Shift Towards Electric Vehicles
Altor acquires a majority stake in oceansapart - continues its long-standing success story within ...
FountainCap extends flagship China strategy to Europe with UCITS launch
At 3.99% CAGR, Medical Imaging Market Size is Expected to reach USD 35.78 Billion in 2027 Says ...
Titel
Erdal Can Alkoclar: Tokenization Is The Future Of Ore Mining
EQT Infrastructure acquires Meine Radiologie and Blikk to form a leading radiology and radiotherapy ...
Another Near Billion-Dollar Cannabis Acquisition Signals More Hyper Valuations to Come
Transine Therapeutics Appoints Industry Veteran Jan Thirkettle Ph.D. as CEO
Head of Russia-Brazil Business Council Andrey Guryev Takes Part in International Seminar on ...
AKKA Technologies And Modis Unite To Build A Global Smart Industry Leader
Carrier Announces Agreement to Sell its Chubb Fire & Security Business to APi Group Corporation
Why Plant-Based Consumer Goods Are A Booming, Multi-Billion Dollar Business
Commercial Vehicles Market Size To Reach $1.82 Trillion By 2028 | CAGR: 5.2%: Grand View Research, Inc.
CFD Broker Vergleich 07/2021 - Die Besten CFD im Test
Titel
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Electric Scooter Market Worth $644.5 Billion by 2028, Growing at a CAGR of 29.4% from 2021 -- ...
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Erdal Can Alkoclar: Tokenization Is The Future Of Ore Mining
Biotech Is Fueling An All-New Cannabis Boom
Viatris Inc. Launches as a New Kind of Healthcare Company, Positioned to Meet the World's Evolving ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
21.07.21Clarivate Introduces Cortellis Supply Chain Network, a Revolutionary Digital Partnering Solution
PR Newswire (engl.) | Pressemitteilungen
07.07.21Clarivate Launches New Web of Science to Accelerate the Pace of Research and Discovery
PR Newswire (engl.) | Pressemitteilungen