nVent Electric plc Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results Available on Company’s Website

nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) (“nVent”), a global leader in electrical connection and protection solutions, reported second quarter 2021 financial results today through an earnings release posted on the company’s Investor Relations website at http://investors.nvent.com. The earnings release will be furnished with the Securities and Exchange Commission on a Form 8-K and available here. The company will also hold a conference call with analysts and investors at 8:00 a.m. ET.

Conference Call and Webcast Details

The call can be accessed via webcast by following this link or by dialing 855-493-3495 or 720-405-2160 along with conference number 5753105. A replay of the conference call will be made accessible once it becomes available and will remain accessible through midnight on November 3, 2021 by dialing 855-859-2056 or 404-537-3406, along with the above conference number.

Related presentation materials are posted here.

ABOUT NVENT

nVent is a leading global provider of electrical connection and protection solutions. We believe our inventive electrical solutions enable safer systems and ensure a more secure world. We design, manufacture, market, install and service high performance products and solutions that connect and protect some of the world's most sensitive equipment, buildings and critical processes. We offer a comprehensive range of enclosures, electrical connections and fastening and thermal management solutions across industry-leading brands that are recognized globally for quality, reliability and innovation. Our principal office is in London and our management office in the United States is in Minneapolis. Our robust portfolio of leading electrical product brands dates back more than 100 years and includes nVent CADDY, ERICO, HOFFMAN, RAYCHEM, SCHROFF and TRACER.

nVent, CADDY, ERICO, HOFFMAN, RAYCHEM, SCHROFF and TRACER are trademarks owned or licensed by nVent Services GmbH or its affiliates.

