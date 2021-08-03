checkAd

DGAP-News USU Expands Scope of Work with European Automotive Group in SAP License Management

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
03.08.2021, 12:54  |  16   |   |   

DGAP-News: USU Software AG / Key word(s): Incoming Orders
USU Expands Scope of Work with European Automotive Group in SAP License Management

03.08.2021 / 12:54
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Möglingen - August 3, 2021 - To optimize its international software asset management (SAM), a European automotive manufacturer ("the customer") is expanding its scope of work with USU. A SaaS framework agreement, initially running through 2023, will supplement the customer's existing use of USU Software Asset Management with SAP license optimization, helping them achieve the best possible license utilization for their complete SAP portfolio. The goal is to save costs proactively in addition to ensuring compliance. The anticipated savings potential is up to 30% of annual software costs.

Like many companies, the client currently uses an SAP Single Metric Agreement as a framework contract for group-wide SAP use and is faced with the challenge of deciding whether a classic "Named User Licensing" is more cost-effective. In many cases, licensing specifically adapted to individual needs has significant cost advantages over an "all-inclusive enterprise contract." The customer will use the USU Software Asset Management solution to simulate various scenarios in the coming weeks, with conclusive results on the best licensing model available by the end of September.

"I am personally very pleased that we are continuing to expand our cooperation and not only helping our long-standing customer to ensure SAM compliance but also actively supporting it in reducing software costs. The economical use of software is crucial in these difficult times," says Achim Rudolph, Managing Director of USU Technologies GmbH.

This press release is available at https://www.usu.com.



USU

As a leading provider of software and services for IT and customer service management, USU enables companies to master the demands of today's digital world. Global organizations use our solutions to cut costs, become more agile and reduce risks - with smarter services, simpler workflows and better collaboration. With more than 40 years of experience and locations worldwide, the USU team brings customers into the future.

In addition to USU GmbH, which was founded in 1977, the subsidiaries USU Technologies GmbH, USU Solutions GmbH, USU Solutions Inc. and USU SAS also belong to USU Software AG (ISIN DE 000A0BVU28), which is listed in the Prime Standard of the German Stock Exchange.

Further information: https://www.usu.com



Contact

USU Solutions Inc.
Evonne Wetzner
Marketing Director
Email: evonne.wetzner@usu.com

USU Software AG
Dr. Thomas Gerick
Corporate Communications Manager
Email: thomas.gerick@usu.com

USU Software AG
Investor Relations Manager
Falk Sorge
Email: falk.sorge@usu.com


03.08.2021 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de

Language: English
Company: USU Software AG
Spitalhof
71696 Möglingen
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)7141 4867-0
Fax: +49 (0)7141 4867-200
E-mail: info@usu-software.de
Internet: www.usu-software.de
ISIN: DE000A0BVU28
WKN: A0BVU2
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1223648

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1223648  03.08.2021 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1223648&application_name=news&site_id=wallstreetUSU Software Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News USU Expands Scope of Work with European Automotive Group in SAP License Management DGAP-News: USU Software AG / Key word(s): Incoming Orders USU Expands Scope of Work with European Automotive Group in SAP License Management 03.08.2021 / 12:54 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Möglingen - …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: BP p.l.c.: 2Q21 SEA Part 1 of 1
DGAP-News: Aareal Bank gibt einmaligen belastenden Steuereffekt bekannt und informiert über das vorläufige ...
DGAP-News: sino AG | High End Brokerage: Operatives AG Ergebnis nach Steuern nach 9 Monaten: 2.201 TEUR bzw. ...
DGAP-News: BP p.l.c.: Total Voting Rights
DGAP-News: ETERNA schafft Basis für nachhaltige Finanzierung und initiiert ein StaRUG-Verfahren zur Sanierung ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Aareal Bank AG: Einmaliger Steuereffekt belastet Geschäftsjahr 2021
DGAP-Adhoc: Gerichtsurteil zu Gunsten der asknet Solutions AG zur Haftung eines ehemaligen Vorstandsmitglieds ...
DGAP-NAV: Scherzer & Co. AG: Net Asset Value zum 31.07.2021
DGAP-News: TeamViewer AG: Q2 / H1 2021: TeamViewer shows positive momentum and significant progress in ...
DGAP-News: Advanced Blockchain AG Launches Blockchain Incubator with Leading Startup Accelerator in the ...
Titel
DGAP-News: EcoGraf Limited: Finanzierung für Erweiterung der Batterieanodenmaterial-Anlage
DGAP-News: Baader Bank steigert Halbjahresergebnis erneut
Compleo strengthens partnership with Clever in Denmark
DGAP-News: PowerTap Hydrogen Capital: PowerTap schliesst ein exklusives Vertriebsabkommen im Nahen Osten ab
DGAP-News: BP p.l.c.: Director Declaration
DGAP-News: Schaeffler AG: CFO Dr. Klaus Patzak is leaving Schaeffler AG
DGAP-News: PowerTap Hydrogen Capital: PowerTap schliesst ein exklusives Vertriebsabkommen im Nahen Osten ab
EQS-News: Relief Reports that its U.S. Collaboration Partner has Announced Emergency Use Authorization of ...
DGAP-News: BP p.l.c.: 2Q21 SEA Part 1 of 1
DGAP-News: GRENKE AG: Enforcement-Verfahren zum Konzernabschluss 2019 abgeschlossen; den Fehlerfeststellungen ...
Titel
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Heidelberg unterstreicht auf Messe China Print führende Stellung im größten Wachstumsmarkt
Hornbach Holding AG & Co. KGaA: Hornbach Stiftung 'Menschen in Not' hilft Hochwasser-Geschädigten
DGAP-News: PowerTap Hydrogen Capital: PowerTap schließt Entwicklung des Dampfmethanreformers ab
Quantum Battery Metals will Liegenschaft auf dem Territorium James Bay signifikant erweitern
Eine Wette voller Gewinner: Sherpany besteht Hacker-Test
EQS-News: Relief Therapeutics Reports that Collaboration Partner, NRx Pharmaceuticals, and Quantum Leap ...
Nächster exklusiver Liefervertrag - Havn Life Sciences beliefert 'Cube Psytech'
DGAP-News: EcoGraf Limited: Großtechnisches Programm liefert 20 % höhere Produktausbeute
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft: Dividendenzahlung für das Geschäftsjahr 2021 und Erwerb ...
DGAP-News: EcoGraf Limited: Finanzierung für Erweiterung der Batterieanodenmaterial-Anlage
Titel
21Shares Handel ex-Split am 12. April 2021 ETP
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt Unterzeichnung einer Vertriebsvereinbarung mit einem großen ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Die grönländische Regierung genehmigt die Übertragung der ...
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Major Precious Metals ohne Kenntnis einer wesentlichen Änderung ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Update on Steinhoff Global Settlement

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
12:54 UhrDGAP-News: USU vertieft Zusammenarbeit mit europäischem Automobilkonzern im SAP-Lizenzmanagement (deutsch)
dpa-AFX | Pressemitteilungen
12:54 UhrDGAP-News: USU vertieft Zusammenarbeit mit europäischem Automobilkonzern im SAP-Lizenzmanagement
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
28.07.21DGAP-News: USU mit DEUTSCHLAND TEST-Siegel für Nachhaltigkeit ausgezeichnet (deutsch)
dpa-AFX | Pressemitteilungen
28.07.21DGAP-News: USU mit DEUTSCHLAND TEST-Siegel für Nachhaltigkeit ausgezeichnet
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
22.07.21DGAP-News: Leipziger Stadtwerke werden mit USU Enterprise Service Management zum Multi-Service-Anbieter (deutsch)
dpa-AFX | Pressemitteilungen
22.07.21DGAP-News: Leipziger Stadtwerke werden mit USU Enterprise Service Management zum Multi-Service-Anbieter
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
21.07.21DGAP-News: Hybrid Cloud Management 2021 - neue Studie zum optimalen Einsatz (deutsch)
dpa-AFX | Pressemitteilungen
21.07.21DGAP-News: Hybrid Cloud Management 2021 - neue Studie zum optimalen Einsatz
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
21.07.21DGAP-News: New 2021 Hybrid Cloud Management Study shows the path to cost-efficient cloud operation
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
15.07.21DGAP-News: WM Gruppe steigert mit USU interne Effizienz und Zuverlässigkeit der IT-Services und Systeme (deutsch)
dpa-AFX | Pressemitteilungen