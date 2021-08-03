Möglingen - August 3, 2021 - To optimize its international software asset management (SAM), a European automotive manufacturer ("the customer") is expanding its scope of work with USU. A SaaS framework agreement, initially running through 2023, will supplement the customer's existing use of USU Software Asset Management with SAP license optimization , helping them achieve the best possible license utilization for their complete SAP portfolio. The goal is to save costs proactively in addition to ensuring compliance. The anticipated savings potential is up to 30% of annual software costs.

DGAP-News: USU Software AG / Key word(s): Incoming Orders USU Expands Scope of Work with European Automotive Group in SAP License Management 03.08.2021 / 12:54 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Like many companies, the client currently uses an SAP Single Metric Agreement as a framework contract for group-wide SAP use and is faced with the challenge of deciding whether a classic "Named User Licensing" is more cost-effective. In many cases, licensing specifically adapted to individual needs has significant cost advantages over an "all-inclusive enterprise contract." The customer will use the USU Software Asset Management solution to simulate various scenarios in the coming weeks, with conclusive results on the best licensing model available by the end of September.

"I am personally very pleased that we are continuing to expand our cooperation and not only helping our long-standing customer to ensure SAM compliance but also actively supporting it in reducing software costs. The economical use of software is crucial in these difficult times," says Achim Rudolph, Managing Director of USU Technologies GmbH.

This press release is available at https://www.usu.com.





USU



As a leading provider of software and services for IT and customer service management, USU enables companies to master the demands of today's digital world. Global organizations use our solutions to cut costs, become more agile and reduce risks - with smarter services, simpler workflows and better collaboration. With more than 40 years of experience and locations worldwide, the USU team brings customers into the future.



In addition to USU GmbH, which was founded in 1977, the subsidiaries USU Technologies GmbH, USU Solutions GmbH, USU Solutions Inc. and USU SAS also belong to USU Software AG (ISIN DE 000A0BVU28), which is listed in the Prime Standard of the German Stock Exchange.

Further information: https://www.usu.com







Contact

USU Solutions Inc.

Evonne Wetzner

Marketing Director

Email: evonne.wetzner@usu.com

USU Software AG

Dr. Thomas Gerick

Corporate Communications Manager

Email: thomas.gerick@usu.com



USU Software AG

Investor Relations Manager

Falk Sorge

Email: falk.sorge@usu.com

03.08.2021 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de



Language: English Company: USU Software AG Spitalhof 71696 Möglingen Germany Phone: +49 (0)7141 4867-0 Fax: +49 (0)7141 4867-200 E-mail: info@usu-software.de Internet: www.usu-software.de ISIN: DE000A0BVU28 WKN: A0BVU2 Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange EQS News ID: 1223648

End of News DGAP News Service

1223648 03.08.2021