KULR Technology Group Reports Preliminary Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results & Reminder of its Battery Solutions Day Event

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KULR Technology Group, Inc. (NYSE American: KULR) (the "Company" or "KULR"), a leading developer of next-generation lithium-ion battery safety and thermal management technologies, today announced its unaudited preliminary financial results for the second quarter of 2021 ending June 30th, 2021.

Q2’21 Financial Highlights:

Revenue for the three months ended June 30, 2021 is estimated at $620,000, compared with $201,128 for the three months ended June 30, 2020





Gross profit for the three months ended June 30, 2021 is estimated at $180,000, compared with $156,394 for the three months ended June 30, 2020



H1’21 Financial Highlights:

Revenue for the six months ended June 30, 2021 is estimated at $1,030,000, compared with $278,628 for the six months ended June 30, 2020





Gross profit for the six months ended June 30, 2021 is estimated at $320,000, compared with $203,851 for the three months ended June 30, 2020



Cash Position and Proceeds:

Cash position increased to over $12,150,000 as of June 30, 2021, compared with $767,906 on June 30, 2020. This increase is mainly attributable to:

Gross proceeds of approximately $6.5M received from the registered direct offering completed on May 20, 2021; and





Gross proceeds of approximately $3.7M received in Q2’21 from the exercise of warrants to purchase an aggregate of 3,000,000 shares of common stock.



CEO Commentary:

“We expect strong year-over-year revenue growth for the rest of 2021, as we continue to build out our management team for mass market applications and scaled-up manufacturing,” said KULR CEO Michael Mo. “Our attention to targeting adjacent markets complementary to our established battery safety and thermal management products, such as recycling and end of battery life shipment logistics, is starting to show traction. Since we received the two Department of Transportation special permits towards the end of Q2, we received increasing customer interest in our safe shipping solutions and expect to see increased market penetration in subsequent quarters as a result of obtaining those much-coveted DoT permits. Our cash position is the strongest in the Company’s history with virtually no debt, while the entire KULR team is laser focused on the execution and delivery of the Company’s strategic growth initiatives with the goal of significantly increasing shareholder value in the quarters and years to come.”