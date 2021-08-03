checkAd

KULR Technology Group Reports Preliminary Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results & Reminder of its Battery Solutions Day Event

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
03.08.2021, 12:45  |  23   |   |   

Q2 Year-over-Year Revenue Increased Over 200% and First Half 2021 Year-over-Year Revenue Increased Over 250% as Company Expects Growth Momentum to Continue in 2021

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KULR Technology Group, Inc. (NYSE American: KULR) (the "Company" or "KULR"), a leading developer of next-generation lithium-ion battery safety and thermal management technologies, today announced its unaudited preliminary financial results for the second quarter of 2021 ending June 30th, 2021.

The Company is also providing a reminder that KULR will host its first Battery Solutions Day on Tuesday September 21, 2021. Those interested in attending KULR's Battery Solutions Day live, as well as receiving event updates, may subscribe for email notifications at BSD@kulrtechnology.com.

Q2’21 Financial Highlights:

  • Revenue for the three months ended June 30, 2021 is estimated at $620,000, compared with $201,128 for the three months ended June 30, 2020

  • Gross profit for the three months ended June 30, 2021 is estimated at $180,000, compared with $156,394 for the three months ended June 30, 2020

H1’21 Financial Highlights:

  • Revenue for the six months ended June 30, 2021 is estimated at $1,030,000, compared with $278,628 for the six months ended June 30, 2020

  • Gross profit for the six months ended June 30, 2021 is estimated at $320,000, compared with $203,851 for the three months ended June 30, 2020

Cash Position and Proceeds:

Cash position increased to over $12,150,000 as of June 30, 2021, compared with $767,906 on June 30, 2020. This increase is mainly attributable to:

  • Gross proceeds of approximately $6.5M received from the registered direct offering completed on May 20, 2021; and

  • Gross proceeds of approximately $3.7M received in Q2’21 from the exercise of warrants to purchase an aggregate of 3,000,000 shares of common stock.

CEO Commentary:

“We expect strong year-over-year revenue growth for the rest of 2021, as we continue to build out our management team for mass market applications and scaled-up manufacturing,” said KULR CEO Michael Mo. “Our attention to targeting adjacent markets complementary to our established battery safety and thermal management products, such as recycling and end of battery life shipment logistics, is starting to show traction. Since we received the two Department of Transportation special permits towards the end of Q2, we received increasing customer interest in our safe shipping solutions and expect to see increased market penetration in subsequent quarters as a result of obtaining those much-coveted DoT permits. Our cash position is the strongest in the Company’s history with virtually no debt, while the entire KULR team is laser focused on the execution and delivery of the Company’s strategic growth initiatives with the goal of significantly increasing shareholder value in the quarters and years to come.”

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

KULR Technology Group Reports Preliminary Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results & Reminder of its Battery Solutions Day Event Q2 Year-over-Year Revenue Increased Over 200% and First Half 2021 Year-over-Year Revenue Increased Over 250% as Company Expects Growth Momentum to Continue in 2021SAN DIEGO, Aug. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - KULR Technology Group, Inc. (NYSE …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Strongbridge Biopharma plc Announces Commencement of Mailing of Proxy Statement
Rapid Therapeutic Announces Private Placement of $1.9 Million Convertible Notes
VERB to LiveStream Investor Fireside Chat with CEO Rory J. Cutaia Hosted By Trish Hunt on Thursday, August 5, 2021, at 3: 30 p.m. ET
Cytokinetics Announces Start of COURAGE-ALS, a Phase 3 Clinical Trial of Reldesemtiv in Patients ...
urban-gro, Inc. Completes Acquisition of MJ12 Design Studio and Forecasts the Addition of $7-$9M of ...
urban-gro, Inc. Completes Acquisition of MJ12 Design Studio and Forecasts the Addition of $7-$9M of ...
Coloplast to Donate $150,000 to Twin Cities Nonprofits Via New Community Engagement Program
Terranet Receives Purchase Order From holoride
Cerecor Announces Drawdown of $10 Million Tranche under its Debt Financing Agreement with Horizon ...
Global Arbitration Review Recognizes FTI Consulting and Compass Lexecon as Top 2 Firms on 2021 ...
Titel
atai Life Sciences gründet in Partnerschaft mit der University of Queensland InnarisBio mit dem ...
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s Crackle Premieres Big-Budget Disaster Movie ...
Optinose Completes Patient Recruitment in Pivotal Trial for XHANCE in Chronic Sinusitis
Royal Dutch Shell plc second quarter 2021 interim dividend
DZS and Irby Enable Craighead Electric to Make Leap to Fiber-enabled Smart Grid and Gigabit ...
Verano Affiliate Announces Opening of Flagship Pittsburgh Dispensary with Western Pennsylvania’s ...
International Land Alliance Announces $2.0 Million Private Placement
Adhera Signs Definitive License Agreement with Melior Pharmaceuticals II for New Parkinson’s ...
DT Midstream to Open National Headquarters in Downtown Detroit
ASM INTERNATIONAL N.V. REPORTS SECOND QUARTER 2021 RESULTS
Titel
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. Announces New Board Member
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
Standard Lithium Receives Approval to List on NYSE American
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
AgraFlora Organics International Inc. Changing Name to Agra Ventures Ltd.
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
atai Life Sciences gründet in Partnerschaft mit der University of Queensland InnarisBio mit dem ...
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s Crackle Premieres Big-Budget Disaster Movie ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board